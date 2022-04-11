Two New Carbon-neutral Crypto ETPs Added to the Swiss Public Exchange

A total of 240 cryptocurrencies-based items may be accessed via the platform.

As per the exchange, there has been a 673 percent increase in the trade volume.

The Six Swiss Exchange has added two more carbon-neutral crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), increasing the total number of ETPs to 155. In addition, on Monday, the SIX Swiss Exchange announced that Helveteq, the third crypto ETP issuer to join SIX in 2022, would introduce two new crypto ETPs, Bitcoin (Bitcoin Zero / BTCO2) and Ethereum (Ether Zero / ETH2O).

Carbon Neutral Benefit

A derivative financial instrument, such as an ETP, is based on assets such as commodities, currencies, stock prices, or interest rates and trades accordingly. The BTCO2 and ETH2O ETPs aim to provide investors with exposure to two of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world while also offsetting their carbon footprints in the process. “Crypto goes Carbon Neutral” is a campaign spearheaded by Helveteq in partnership with the University of Zurich’s Fintech Innovation Lab. Commenting on the recent listing, Helveteq CEO Christian Katz emphasized the need for carbon-neutral crypto ETPs.

The CEO said:

“Awareness of the link between the environment and the blockchain economy is rising fast and we all must work together to find sustainable solutions. That’s why Helveteq sponsors and cooperates with the University of Zurich for research in this field, based on which we compensate the carbon footprint of our Zero ETP family.”

Since the debut of the world’s first crypto ETP on the Swiss SIX Exchange in December 2018, a slew of other crypto ETPs have appeared. For example, the Amun Crypto Basket ETP (HODL) was launched in 2018 as the platform’s debut ETP, tracking five major cryptocurrencies.

Investors may now obtain access to the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency via SIX’s BTCetc Bitcoin ETP (BTCE) trading for the first time. A total of 240 cryptocurrencies-based items may be accessed via the site. As a result, there has been a 673 percent increase in the trade volume of crypto-related items, according to the company’s release.