News
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower
By ADAM SCHRECK and CARA ANNA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Ukrainian forces dug on Sunday, Russia lined up more firepower and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that could start within days.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday in his nightly address to the nation that the coming week would be as crucial as any in the war, saying “Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state.”
He also accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for war crimes in Ukraine.
“When people lack the courage to admit their mistakes, apologize, adapt to reality and learn, they turn into monsters. And when the world ignores it, the monsters decide that it is the world that has to adapt to them,” Zelenskyy said.
“The day will come when they will have to admit everything. Accept the truth,” he added.
Experts have said that the next phase of the battle may begin with a full-scale offensive. The outcome could determine the course of the conflict, which has flattened cities, killed untold thousands and isolated Moscow economically and politically.
Questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that the Russian forces were trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.
In Washington, a senior U.S. official said that Russia has appointed Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, one of its most seasoned military chiefs, to oversee the invasion. The official was not authorized to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Until now, Russia has had no central war commander on the ground.
The new battlefield leadership comes as the Russian military prepares for what is expected to be a large, focused push to expand control in Ukraine’s east. Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region since 2014 and declared some territory there as independent.
Dvornikov, 60, gained prominence as head of the Russian forces deployed to Syria in 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad’s government during the country’s devastating civil war. U.S. officials say he has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theaters.
Russian authorities do not generally confirm such appointments and have said nothing about a new role for Dvornikov, who received the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest awards, from President Vladimir Putin in 2016.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” played down the significance of the appointment.
“What we have learned in the first several weeks of this war is that Ukraine will never be subjected to Russia,” Sullivan said. “It doesn’t matter which general President Putin tries to appoint.”
Western military analysts say Russia’s assault has increasingly focused on a sickle-shaped arc of eastern Ukraine — from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in the north to Kherson in the south.
The narrower effort could help Russia’s problem, earlier in the war, of spreading its offensive too widely over too great a geographic area.
“Just looking at it on a map, you can see that they will be able to bring to bear a lot more power in a lot more concentrated fashion,” by focusing mainly on eastern Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday.
Newly released Maxar Technologies satellite imagery showed an 8-mile (13-kilometer) convoy of military vehicles headed south through Ukraine to Donbas, recalling images of a convoy that got stalled on roads to Kyiv for weeks before Russia gave up on trying to take the capital.
On Sunday, Russian forces shelled government-controlled Kharkiv and sent reinforcements toward Izyum to the southeast in a bid to break Ukraine’s defenses, the Ukrainian military command said. The Russians also kept up their siege of Mariupol, a key southern port that has been under attack and surrounded for nearly 1 ½ months.
A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said Russia’s military used air-launched missiles to hit Ukraine’s S-300 air-defense missile systems in the southern Mykolaiv region and at an air base in Chuhuiv, a city not far from Kharkiv.
Sea-launched Russian cruise missiles destroyed the headquarters of a Ukrainian military unit stationed farther west in the Dnipro region, Konashenkov said. Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian military claims could be independently verified.
The airport in Dnipro, Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, was also hit by missiles twice on Sunday, according to the regional governor.
On Sunday night, Zelenskyy again called on Western countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine. During talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelenskyy said, he discussed “how to strengthen sanctions against Russia and … force Russia to seek peace.”
“I am glad to note that the German position has recently changed in favor of Ukraine. I consider it absolutely logical,” Zelenskyy said.
The president of the European Commission said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that Ukraine’s response to a questionnaire she recently handed to Zelenskyy will enable her to decide whether to recommend the nation as a candidate to join the EU.
The process normally takes years, but EU leader Ursula von der Leyen has said Ukraine’s application could take just weeks to consider.
“Yesterday, somebody told me: ‘You know, when our soldiers are dying, I want them to know that their children will be free and be part of the European Union,’” von der Leyen said.
Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of committing war crimes against civilians, including airstrikes on hospitals, a missile attack that killed at least 57 people at a train station and other violence discovered as Russian soldiers withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv.
A day after meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced that he will meet Monday in Moscow with Putin. Austria, a member of the European Union, is militarily neutral and not a member of NATO.
Ukraine has blamed Russia for killing civilians in Bucha and other towns outside the capital where hundreds of bodies, many with their hands bound and signs of torture, were found after Russian troops retreated. Russia has denied the allegations and falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.
Maria Vaselenko, 77, a resident of Borodyanka, said her daughter and son-in-law were killed, leaving her grandchildren orphaned.
“The Russians were shooting. And some people wanted to come and help, but they were shooting them. They were putting explosives under dead people,” Vaselenko said. “That’s why my children have been under the rubble for 36 days. It was not allowed” to remove bodies.
In Mariupol, Russia was deploying Chechen fighters, reputed to be particularly fierce. Capturing the city on the Sea of Azov would give Russia a land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine eight years ago.
Residents have lacked food, water and electricity since Russian forces surrounded the city and frustrated evacuation missions. Ukrainian authorities think an airstrike on a theater that was being used as a bomb shelter killed hundreds of civilians, and Zelenskyy has said he expects more evidence of atrocities to be found once Mariupol no longer is blockaded.
The Institute for the Study of War, an American think tank, predicted that Russian forces will “renew offensive operations in the coming days” from Izyum, a town southeast of Kharkiv, in the campaign to conquer the Donbas, which comprises Ukraine’s industrial heartland.
But in the view of the think tank’s analysts, “The outcome of forthcoming Russian operations in eastern Ukraine remains very much in question.”
___
Anna reported from Bucha, Ukraine. Yesica Fisch in Borodyanko, Robert Burns and Calvin Woodward in Washington, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
Select lanes of I-44 under Big Bend expected to reopen Monday morning
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Interstate 44 at Big Bend has been closed since Friday night, but there is relief coming for drivers.
That section of I-44 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. However, one lane in each direction—as well as Big Bend itself—will remain closed through August when the work is expected to be finished.
MoDOT continues its work to replace the Big Bend Bridge.
MoDOT said the bridge was built in 1967 and is in poor condition. They said it’s cheaper to rebuild the bridge than to continue to fix it. Traffic will be rerouted up and over the ramps but MoDOT officials are telling motorists to expect significant delays. They are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes.
News
Wild shake off bad start, earn 6-3 blowout win over Kings
All season long the Wild have prided themselves on their ability to mount a comeback.
No matter how much they might be down, they never feel like they are out of it.
Marc-Andre Fleury finally got to see it for himself on Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center.
Simply put, Fleury was not very good early in the opening 20 minutes against the Los Angeles Kings. He looked uncomfortable in the crease and surrendered a pair of goals he’d no doubt like to have back. In the end, though, it hardly made a difference, as the Wild mounted their latest comeback in a 6-3 blowout win over the Kings.
The final score was somewhat of a shock considering Fleury’s rough start. He surrendered a shorthanded goal to Rasmus Kupari roughly 90 seconds into the game to make it 1-0 in favor of the Kings and that was just the beginning. Not long after that, the Kings went up 2-0 on a backhander from Carl Grundstrom, then stretched the lead to 3-0 on a blast from Adrian Kempe.
In the immediate aftermath of Kempe’s goal, Fleury tomahawked his stick against the post, a not-so-subtle manifestation of his frustration between the pipes.
Luckily for Fleury, his teammates had his back, namely Kirill Kaprizov, who lifted the Wild from the depths of a despair late in the first period with a goal to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Though it wasn’t Kaprizov’s prettiest goal to date — his centering pass caromed in off a defender — it counts the same as the rest. That fortuitous bounce stretched Kaprizov’s season total to 42 goals, tying him with Marian Gaborik and Eric Staal for the franchise record.
Less than a minute after Kaprizov breathed life into the Wild with his goal, Matt Boldy made it 3-2 with a blast from the left circle. Not bad in his return to the lineup after missing the previous four games with an upper-body injury.
That paved the way for the second period where Wild completely took over. It started with a goal from Jared Spurgeon to tie the game at 3-3, and continued with a goal from Mats Zuccarello to make it 4-3 in favor of the Wild.
That’s when Fleury really started to settle in with a few big glove saves before Marcus Foligno provided some insurance with a redirection to stretch the lead to 5-3.
With the game well in hand, Nick Bjugstad cleaned up a rebound early in the third period to finalize the score at 6-3. He didn’t get to celebrate as Brandon Duhaime immediately dropped the gloves with Brendan Lemieux immediately following the goal.
News
Body found along Hwy 21 in Washington County, Mo.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities in rural Missouri say an autopsy has been scheduled for a man who was found dead along a highway Sunday.
According to Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, the body of an unidentified man was discovered lying in a ditch along E. State Highway 21 near Cadet, Missouri.
A cause of death was not announced.
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower
Select lanes of I-44 under Big Bend expected to reopen Monday morning
Wild shake off bad start, earn 6-3 blowout win over Kings
Payday Loans for Bad Credit – Yours in 24 Hours or Less with These Tips
Body found along Hwy 21 in Washington County, Mo.
The Benefits of Receiving a VA Loan
Ron Marinaccio ready for more after Yankees debut
WNBA draft: Lynx trade picks No. 8 and No. 13 to Las Vegas for 2023 draft picks
Are You Ready for 2017 Tax Filing Season?
Magic distributes over $1 million to Central Florida organizations
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas