News
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia lines up more firepower
By ADAM SCHRECK and CARA ANNA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces dug in while Russia lined up more firepower Sunday and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that could start within days.
Experts said the next phase of the battle may begin with a full-scale offensive. The outcome could determine the course of the conflict, which has flattened cities, killed untold thousands and isolated Moscow economically and politically.
Questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that the Russian forces were trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.
Meanwhile, a senior U.S. official said Russia appointed Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, one of its most seasoned military chiefs, to oversee the invasion. The official was not authorized to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Until now, Russia has had no central war commander on the ground.
The new battlefield leadership comes as the Russian military prepares for what is expected to be a large, focused push to expand control in the country’s east. Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region since 2014 and declared some territory there as independent.
Dvornikov, 60, gained prominence as head of the Russian forces that were deployed to Syria in 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad’s regime amid the country’s devastating civil war. U.S. officials say he has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theaters.
Russian authorities do not generally confirm such appointments and have said nothing about a new role for Dvornikov, who received the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest awards, from President Vladimir Putin in 2016.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” played down the significance of the appointment.
“What we have learned in the first several weeks of this war is that Ukraine will never be subjected to Russia,” Sullivan said. “It doesn’t matter which general President Putin tries to appoint.”
Western military analysts say Russia’s assault was increasingly focusing on a sickle-shaped arc of eastern Ukraine — from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in the north to Kherson in the south.
The narrower effort could alleviate the Russian problem, earlier in the war, of spreading their offensive too widely over too great a geographic area.
“Just looking at it on a map, you can see that they will be able to bring to bear a lot more power in a lot more concentrated fashion,” by focusing mainly on eastern Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday.
Newly released Maxar Technologies satellite imagery showed an 8-mile (13-kilometer) convoy of military vehicles headed south through Ukraine to the Donbas, recalling images of a convoy that got stalled on roads to Kyiv for weeks before Russia gave up on trying to take the capital.
On Sunday, Russian forces shelled government-controlled Kharkiv and sent reinforcements toward Izyum to the southeast in a bid to break Ukraine’s defenses, the Ukrainian military command said. The Russians also kept up their siege of Mariupol, a key southern port that has been under attack and surrounded for nearly 1 ½ months.
A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said Russia’s military used air-launched missiles to hit Ukraine’s S-300 air-defense missile systems in the southern Mykolaiv region and at an air base in Chuhuiv, a city not far from Kharkiv.
Sea-launched Russian cruise missiles destroyed the headquarters of a Ukrainian military unit stationed farther west in the Dnipro region, Konashenkov said. Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian military claims could be independently verified.
The airport in Dnipro, Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, was also hit by missiles twice on Sunday, according to the regional governor.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for stronger military and political support from the West, including NATO members that have funneled weapons and military equipment to Ukraine but denied some requests for fear of getting drawn into the war.
In a late-night video message, Zelenskyy argued that Russia’s aggression “was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone.” The “entire European project is a target,” he said.
“That is why it is not just the moral duty of all democracies, all the forces of Europe, to support Ukraine’s desire for peace,” Zelenskyy said. ”This is, in fact, a strategy of defense for every civilized state.”
Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of committing war crimes against civilians, including airstrikes on hospitals, a missile attack that killed 52 people at a train station and other violence that came to light as Russian soldiers withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv.
Zelenskyy said that when he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by phone Sunday, “we emphasized that all perpetrators of war crimes must be identified and punished.”
A day after meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced that he will meet Monday in Moscow with Putin. Austria, a member of the European Union, is militarily neutral and not a member of NATO.
Ukraine has blamed Russia for killing civilians in Bucha and other towns outside the capital where hundreds of bodies, many with their hands bound and signs of torture, were found after Russian troops retreated. Russia has denied the allegations and falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.
Maria Vaselenko, 77, a resident of Borodyanka, said her daughter and son-in-law were killed, leaving her grandchildren orphaned.
“The Russians were shooting. And some people wanted to come and help, but they were shooting them. They were putting explosives under dead people,” Vaselenko said. “That’s why my children have been under the rubble for 36 days. It was not allowed” to remove bodies.
In Mariupol, Russia was deploying Chechen fighters, reputed to be particularly fierce. Capturing the city on the Sea of Azov would give Russia a land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukriane eight years ago.
Residents have lacked food, water and electricity since Russian forces surrounded the city and frustrated evacuation missions. Ukrainian authorities think an airstrike on a theater that was being used as a bomb shelter killed hundreds of civilians, and Zelenskyy has said he expects more evidence of atrocities to be found once Mariupol no longer is blockaded.
The Institute for the Study of War, an American think tank, predicted that Russian forces will “renew offensive operations in the coming days” from Izyum, a town southeast of Kharkiv, in the campaign to conquer the Donbas, which comprises Ukraine’s industrial heartland.
But in the view of the think tank’s analysts, “The outcome of forthcoming Russian operations in eastern Ukraine remains very much in question.”
Elsewhere, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Ukraine was able to rotate staff at the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant for only the second time since Russian forces seized the facility early in the war.
The nuclear agency said the situation around Chernobyl, site of a 1986 nuclear disaster, “remained far from normal” after Russians departed at the end of March. Ukrainian officials told the agency Sunday that laboratories for radiation monitoring at the site were destroyed and instruments damaged or stolen.
___
Anna reported from Bucha, Ukraine. Yesica Fisch in Borodyanko, Robert Burns and Calvin Woodward in Washington, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
Mets lose first game of 2022 season after ugly eighth inning
WASHINGTON — A couple of defensive slip-ups and a questionable relief option sealed the Amazin’s first loss of the year, a 4-2 defeat to the Nationals on Sunday at Nationals Park.
The Nationals erased the Mets’ 2-1 lead in the eighth inning after right-hander Trevor Williams came in to relieve southpaw Chasen Shreve with no outs and a runner on first in a one-run game.
The goal, which was not accomplished, for Williams was to retire the bottom of the Nationals lineup before it reached Juan Soto. Instead, Williams allowed a single to his first batter, Maikel Franco, to put runners on the corners with no outs.
Then came the defensive miscues, as the ball kept finding first baseman Pete Alonso.
Nationals shortstop Lucius Fox placed a sacrifice bunt right toward the charging Alonso, who hesitated on his throw to home plate. The speedy Dee Strange-Gordan beat the throw to the dish, and the Nats tied the game.
Moments later on a Cesar Hernandez ground ball, Alonso threw the ball wide to shortstop Francisco Lindor, and instead of a turning a double play, everybody was safe.
Nelson Cruz sealed the Mets’ loss after notching a two-run single against Williams, ripping a ball to left field.
()
News
Nets optimistic Ben Simmons progressing toward possible debut during playoffs: report
Ben Simmons could get back on the floor sooner than expected.
Or maybe that was the plan all along.
Ahead of tip-off in the Nets’ regular-season finale against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Simmons participated in pregame warmups for the first time since arriving in Brooklyn. And there’s increased optimism Simmons could make his debut in the Nets’ first-round playoff series if his lower back continues to strengthen without a setback, The Athletic reported.
Simmons did some light running and went through a variety of shooting drills. In those drills, he used crossover combinations and got significant lift under his legs for pull-up jump shots.
Simmons, 25, the two-time All-Star the Nets acquired in the Feb. 10 James Harden trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, has not made his Nets debut because of a herniated disk in his lower back.
As a reminder, it was only a week ago that head coach Steve Nash said Simmons “isn’t running yet” and ruled him out for Tuesday’s upcoming Play-In Tournament game.
Simmons doesn’t look like he’ll be ready for Tuesday, but seeing him warmup was encouraging. He is still limited to individual work, but he previously was only getting rehab treatment.
“He’s doing a little bit of movement,” Nash said before Sunday’s game. “Still, one and 0 stuff. He still has a lot of milestones to reach. But it’s positive. At least he’s moving around a little bit.”
Simmons’ lower back issues started in February 2020, when a nerve impingement sidelined him for two weeks. The lower back pain resurfaced while he held out of Sixers training camp earlier this season. It flared up again as he began to ramp up his conditioning workload in Brooklyn.
An MRI revealed the herniated disk, and Simmons received an epidural to help alleviate the pain. The epidural appears to have worked. Simmons is back on the floor doing individual drills after weeks of being “the mystery guy” who gets treatment on his back while the team practices, starting center Andre Drummond explained.
Now Simmons looks bouncy. He moved around the court almost as if he was healthy, though he signaled to a team trainer that he wanted to continue some training with the resistance bands to build strength in his back and legs.
“He looks really positive and happy and encouraged and is just working away at his rehab,” Nash said.
A healthy Simmons could turn the Nets from championship contender into favorites once again. He has a career-average 16 points, eight rebounds, 7.7 assists and just under two steals.
Simmons is a perennial candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, someone who accepts the task of defending the other team’s best scorer. And alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, he could be the third star this team needs to win big this season — provided he can stay healthy enough for their championship push.
()
News
Orioles’ offense, new starter Tyler Wells struggle as Rays complete sweep with 8-0 win
Throughout spring training and even Sunday morning leading into Tyler Wells’ first major league start, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he would limit the 27-year-old right-hander to three or four innings throughout the year in his conversion back to starting.
Baltimore would have been fortunate to get that many frames out of Wells on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Rays knocked him around in the second inning, scoring all the runs they needed in what became an 8-0 victory to complete a season-opening sweep.
After an initial breaking-in period as a Rule 5 draftee, Wells dazzled in the Orioles’ bullpen to become the club’s closer by late in 2021, a rookie year spent in relief following two seasons in which he didn’t pitch because of Tommy John surgery and 2020′s canceled minor season. But he climbed the minors as a starter and the Orioles believe he can succeed as one in the majors, naming him the third member of their rotation despite the fact that his innings will be monitored throughout the season.
Sunday, Wells needed 22 pitches to get through a scoreless first, but that was an efficient frame relative to what he faced in the second. After two walks, a comebacker ricocheted off his glove, a potential double-play ball turning into a bases-loading infield single. As they did all weekend, the Rays turned outs into runs, with a sacrifice fly and groundout giving them a 2-0 lead. Brandon Lowe (Maryland) doubled that advantage, hammering Wells’ 32nd pitch of the inning out to right field.
The Rays added another four runs in the seventh, but the first quarter was more than enough, with the Orioles unable to string together hits throughout the weekend. Baltimore batters went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position Sunday, finishing 2-for-24 in those situations on the weekend. Their 37 strikeouts in the series were a franchise record for the first three games of the season.
Meanwhile, the Orioles are 0-3 for the first time since 2007 and have lost 15 straight games to Tampa Bay. Since sweeping the Rays in their first series of 2020, they are 2-27 in these matchups, their worst 29-game span against any opponent in franchise history.
Big Bautista
Wednesday morning, Hyde called Félix Bautista into his office and asked a straightforward question.
“Hey,” he recalled Hyde saying, “do you want to come with us to Tampa?”
The answer, of course, was an emphatic yes, with Bautista calling his mom to share the news that he was finally a major leaguer. Through team interpreter Brandon Quinones, he said she began “crying tears of joy.”
Bautista, a 26-year-old right-hander conservatively listed at 6-foot-5, had a long journey to Sunday, when he pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his major league debut. Signed out of the Dominican Republic as a teenager by the Miami Marlins, he battled control issues and was released, landing in the Orioles’ system in 2016. He opened last year as a 25-year-old in High-A, only to thrive as a reliever across three levels with his imposing build and stuff.
He showed off both Sunday. Entering in relief of Wells, Bautista began his major league career by striking out former No. 1 overall prospect Wander Franco, getting the young star to swing through two fastballs and flail at a changeup to close the second. Back out for the third, he got reigning American League Rookie of the Year Randy Arozarena to chase a slider in the dirt. In all, Rays batters missed five of their 10 swings against Bautista, who got his fastball up to 99.1 mph, according to Statcast.
Fry in the fray
Left-hander Paul Fry’s drastic troubles late in the year against the Rays led to him finishing the year at Triple-A. He perhaps seemed to shake them in Friday’s season opener, entering with the bases loaded and stranding three all three Tampa Bay runners.
But the Rays against pestered him Sunday. After Joey Krehbiel and Bryan Baker combined for three scoreless innings behind Bautista, Baker allowed an infield single to open the seventh, with second baseman Rougned Odor not charged with an error on a poor throw. Fry entered and allowed five of the next seven Rays to reach as Tampa Bay doubled its lead.
Fry followed that stretch by retiring three of the next four batters. Sunday, he allowed three earned runs in two innings against the Rays. In his last five appearances against them in 2021, he surrendered 15 earned runs in 1 1/3 innings.
This story will be updated.
Home opener
Monday, 3:05 p.m.
TV: MASN Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia lines up more firepower
What is Cloud Computing and What Are Its Pros and Cons?
Mets lose first game of 2022 season after ugly eighth inning
Nets optimistic Ben Simmons progressing toward possible debut during playoffs: report
Positioning – Marketing’s Fifth “P”
Orioles’ offense, new starter Tyler Wells struggle as Rays complete sweep with 8-0 win
The Fundamentals of Direct Response Radio Advertising
5 Tips To Select The Best Digital Marketing Agency for Your Business
Dwayne Haskins, NFL QB who died in South Florida, described as ‘selfless’ by coaches, teammates
Real Estate – Cook Islands
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News7 days ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas