News
US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow’s floundering
By ROBERT BURNS and HOPE YEN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has tapped a new Ukraine war commander to take centralized control of the next phase of battle after its costly failures in the opening campaign and carnage for Ukrainian civilians. U.S. officials don’t see one man making a difference in Moscow’s prospects.
Russia turned to Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, 60, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers and — according to U.S. officials — a general with a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theaters. Up to now, Russia had no central war commander on the ground.
The general’s appointment was confirmed by a senior U.S. official who not authorized to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity.
But the White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said, “no appointment of any general can erase the fact that Russia has already faced a strategic failure in Ukraine.”
“This general will just be another author of crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians,” Sullivan said. “And the United States, as I said before, is determined to do all that we can to support Ukrainians as they resist him and they resist the forces that he commands.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki echoed that thought. “The reports we’re seeing of a change in military leadership and putting a general in charge who was responsible for the brutality and the atrocities we saw in Syria shows that there’s going to be a continuation of what we’ve already seen on the ground in Ukraine and that’s what we are expecting,” she said.
The decision to establish new battlefield leadership comes as Russia gears up for what is expected to be a large and more focused push to expand Russian control in Ukraine’s east and south, including the Donbas, and follows a failed opening bid in the north to conquer Kyiv, the capital.
Dvornikov gained prominence while leading the Russian group of forces in Syria, where Moscow has waged a military campaign to shore up President Bashar Assad’s regime during a devastating civil war.
Dvornikov is a career military officer and has steadily risen through the ranks after starting as a platoon commander in 1982. He fought during the second war in Chechnya and took several top positions before being placed in charge of the Russian troops in Syria in 2015.
Under Dvornikov’s command, Russian forces in Syria were known for crushing dissent in part by destroying cities, lobbing artillery and dropping what were often crudely made barrel bombs in sustained attacks that have displaced millions of Syrian civilians. The United Nations says the more than decade-long war has killed more than 350,000 people.
In 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Dvornikov the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest awards. Dvornikov has served as the commander of the Southern Military District since 2016.
Lt. Col. Fares al-Bayoush, a Syrian army defector, said Sunday that while the situation in Syria is different than in Ukraine because the Russian military was fighting insurgent groups and not Ukraine’s professional army, he expects a similar “scorched-earth” strategy.
Al-Bayoush said he believes the aim of naming Dvornikov as Ukraine war commander is to turn the war into “rapid battles” in several places at the same time.
“I expected him to use the scorched earth policy that was used in Syria,” al-Bayoush said, referring to Russian-backed attacks in Syria in which cities and towns were put under long sieges while being subjected to intense bombardment that left many people dead and caused wide destruction to infrastructure and residential areas. “He has very good experience in this policy.”
“This commander is a war criminal,” al-Bayoush said by telephone from Turkey.
Since Russia joined the war in Syria in September 2015, Assad’s forces have taken control of most of the country after being on the verge of collapse. The Russian air force carried out thousands of airstrikes since, helping Russian-backed Syrian troops take areas after fighters were forced to choose between an amnesty in return for dropping their arms or being taken by buses into rebel-held areas.
The last major Russian-backed offensive in Syria lasted several months, until March 2020, when a truce was reached between Russia and Turkey, which supported rival sides.
Sullivan on Sunday said the Russian general has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and “we can expect more of the same” in Ukraine. But he stressed that the U.S. strategy remains the same in supporting Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“Our policy is unequivocal — that we will do whatever we can to help Ukraine succeed,” Sullivan said. “Which means that we need to keep giving them weapons so that they can make progress on the battlefield. And we need to keep giving them military support and strong economic sanctions to improve their position, their posture at the negotiating table.
In an interview Saturday with The Associated Press, Zelenskyy acknowledged that despite his hopes for peace, he must be “realistic” about the prospects for a swift resolution given that negotiations have so far been limited to low-level talks that do not include Putin.
Zelenskyy renewed his plea for more weapons before an expected surge in fighting in the country’s east. He said, with frustration in regards to supplies of weapons from the U.S. and other Western nations, “of course it’s not enough.”
Sullivan spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union” and NBC’s “Meet the Press. Psaki spoke on ”Fox News Sunday.”
___
Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue in Beirut and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed to this report.
News
Man crossing Highway 65 in Columbia Heights struck and critically injured.
A man crossing Highway 65 in Columbia Heights was critically injured Saturday night when he was hit by an SUV, according to the Anoka County sheriff’s office.
The man was not crossing at a crosswalk or signal when he was struck at 9:08 p.m. Saturday near Central Avenue N.E. and 45th Avenue N.E., authorities said.
The driver stopped and cooperated with authorities.
The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
No further details were available Sunday.
News
“A More Decent World”: Remembering Todd Gitlin
About 250 people gathered on the Columbia University campus on April 9 at a memorial for the writer and activist Todd Gitlin, who died in February at the age of 79.
Gitlin’s prolific writing—he published 17 books, including a novel, The Opposition, that will be published posthumously later this year—and his decades of activism made him a prominent leader in liberal and leftist circles. Gitlin taught for many years at Columbia’s Journalism School and, in the late 1990s, Gitlin wrote a regular column for the Observer.
The service, which was organized by Gitlin’s stepdaughter Shoshana Haulley, featured speeches from several prominent activists and writers, including Heather Booth and the novelist couple Paul Auster and Siri Hustvedt. One speaker noted that in everything he undertook, Gitlin amid to create “a more decent world.” Others recalled Gitlin as a brilliant student at the Bronx High School of Science who enjoyed playing basketball and playing board games.
The setting, Columbia’s Low Library, was ironic. In 1968, Gitlin, an early leader of Students for a Democratic Society, took part in the student uprising that involved the occupation of Low Library and other Columbia buildings. He continued to take part in more recent protest movements, including Occupy Wall Street and the attempts to get universities to divest from fossil-fuel companies. Gitlin was known for being critical of other activists’ tactics—he felt Occupy Wall Street was too unfocused, for example—but, several speakers noted, never wavered in his support of their causes.
Attendees included several prominent journalists, including Michael Tomasky, Eric Alterman, Katha Pollitt, Paul Berman, Michael Massing and Craig Unger, as well as historians David Greenberg and Michael Kazin.
Before he died, Gitlin had discussed with his family what song he would want played at his memorial. They had guessed something from Bob Dylan or The Beatles, but he chose Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”
News
Friday’s Chicago Cubs game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field has been postponed because of rain
The Chicago Cubs game Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field was postponed because of rain.
The game is scheduled to be made up May 30 as the second half of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game now will begin at 12:05 p.m. with the makeup game beginning at 6:40 p.m. Separate tickets will be required for each.
“Everybody’s trying to look out for the health of the players and if we stop-go-stop-go, the pitching is what’s not all the way stretched out yet for a lot of teams,” manager David Ross said. “So with the conditions, with the elements and not being able to be on the field — we all want to play, but postponing is probably the smart thing to do.”
The Cubs are keeping the rotation in order and bumping their starters back a day for the rest of the series. Left-hander Justin Steele will start Saturday while right-hander Marcus Stroman will make his Cubs debut Sunday in the series finale.
Left-hander Drew Smyly originally was set to start Sunday. Ross indicated Smyly will pitch in Pittsburgh, but it is unclear which game.
()
US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow’s floundering
Facts Every Lawyer Should Know About Hispanic Marketing
Top 3 Zilliqa Ecosystem Coins by Social Activity Today
Man crossing Highway 65 in Columbia Heights struck and critically injured.
How to Give FSBO’s a Reason to Call You Back
“A More Decent World”: Remembering Todd Gitlin
Friday’s Chicago Cubs game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field has been postponed because of rain
How to Use Blogging As an Inbound Marketing Strategy
Analyst Crypto Rover Believes Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Have a Massive Bounce
Seiya Suzuki: Get to know the new Chicago Cubs outfielder
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News7 days ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene