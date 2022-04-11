Finance
Wall Street Just Doesn’t Understand Innovation
Over the last 30 years, the companies that have been able to innovate effectively and make good use of their research and development (R&D) budgets have become coveted companies, but the market doesn’t value them accordingly. While the market can be quick to jump on the latest craze and push certain hyped stocks to new heights, the companies that innovate effectively aren’t always given their due until after the fact. Most of the time Wall Street, tends not to properly value the companies on innovation because of its relative difficulty to quantify. With innovation not being something that is universally measurable in the same way that profits, revenue, and cash flow can be, most investors tend to shy away from the analysis of innovation.
Innovation is often the most valuable asset that a company has when it pays off, think Apple over the past 15 years, but without proper quantification this value is rarely taken into account. Investors are uneasy by the possibility that R&D is uncertain, but analysts have found that using the track record over the previous five years as a relative guide, can predict the value. Within the companies that have a large R&D spend, that are generally considered to be more innovative, the past tends to be a very good predictor of their future success. Often these companies that have a proven record of innovation success over the previous few years will outperform their competitors by over 7 percent a quarter. This translates into big profits resulting from the innovative approach.
While Wall Street may be hesitant to make their decisions based on these studies, there is no doubt that the innovation process can be the differentiating factor between competitors. Increasing the R&D spend without tightening the innovation process can be one of the reasons that many companies don’t string together a good record of innovation. Innovation can also be fickle as even the top companies can have a year or two of bad R&D performance, but most companies that focus on the process and continually increase their innovation spends see financial gains before Wall Street.
Whether you are looking to increase your company’s innovation spend or tighten the innovation process there are great metrics that can be gained from Wall Street attempting to quantify innovation. By providing data that they can use to analyze the companies more effectively, you can adapt this same information for your company to measure the success of your process and improve your results. Most companies will benefit from these metrics as much as or even more than Wall Street will, if they are willing to use them.
5 Tips To Help You Purchase Your Desired Jewelry Online
These days, you can purchase almost everything online. The question is, can you purchase jewelry on an online store? Online shopping is quite common in the here and now. However, people still feel some hesitation when they need to purchase something expensive and sentimental. The good thing is that, when it comes to purchasing online, you can tap into a huge collection of products from the comfort of your home. You don’t need to leave your home to check out these products. In this article, we have 5 tips for you that can help you make this purchase.
1. Do Your Research
Before getting started, don’t forget to choose a website that is reputable. What you need to do is read reviews online on many websites and online stores. To avoid surprises, make sure you check out jewelry listings as well.
Honest sellers will be more than happy to provide honest answers to the given questions. So, make sure you do your research before making an informed decision.
2. Read the Return and Shipping Policies
Before placing your order, don’t forget to check out the return policies and shipping information. If you want to purchase something expensive, make sure you go for secure shipping. Apart from this, you should check out the return policy to make sure the retailer offers a flexible return policy for most of their items.
Ideally, make sure that this seller allows at least 7 days to return your products. It is important to keep in mind that new jewelry items are not returnable, which is always clearly stated in the policy.
3. Check the Appraisal or Certificate
Make sure that the jeweler offers an appraisal or evaluation. For example, if you are going to purchase an item that contains gemstones, make sure that there is a complete description of the item, such as color, weight in carat, cut, and clarity, to name a few.
You can use this document to make sure there is proof of ownership. After all, you don’t want to end up getting scammed.
4. Understand the Warranty
Also, make sure that the jewelry item you want to purchase has a manufacturer warranty. If you want to purchase jewelry online, make sure that the warranty covers the defects that the item may have at least 12 months. This is quite important if you want to have peace of mind that you will get what you pay for.
5. Check your Size
Also, make sure that you know the size you need, especially when it comes to purchasing a ring. Apart from this, you may want to know the exact measurements of the listing prior to purchasing it. If you don’t know your size, we suggest that you get in touch with a local jeweler.
Long story short, we suggest that you consider these 5 tips before purchasing your desired jewelry on the internet.
How To Sell Digital Products On Bonanza
Digital product authors and licensed resellers have sold their products on eBay for many years. Sadly, for the past couple of years eBay has made this increasingly more difficult. This is due to their restrictions on the sale of digitally downloaded products. As a result many digital product sellers have been forced to find an alternative.
Bonanza fit the bill perfectly!
If you’re not familiar with Bonanza, it’s an online auction site very much like eBay. Bill Harding founded Bonanza in 2007. Today there are over 20 million items for sale on Bonanza. These item listings are available to nearly every country in the world. Among these items are, naturally, digitally downloaded products.
Digital products are not only fully supported on Bonanza, the digital delivery to your customer is also handled. When your product is purchased and payment completed, the buyer is able to download the product immediately.
The ability to easily list digital products, has made Bonanza one of the top venues for selling downloadable software, eBooks, plugins and more.
Listing your digital downloads is easy
- Register a sellers account on Bonanza.
- Once your account is active, login and go to your seller’s dashboard.
- Set up your Seller’s Booth, following the provided instructions/suggestions.
- Select items, then add or edit items. This will open your listings page.
- Select add an item. This will take you to the listing creation page.
- Complete the Give Your Item A Title Field.
- Next you will upload your product images.
- In the item category field, select Digital Goods, then type of item from the list of options.
- Enter the number of items available in the Quantity Available field.
- Complete the Detailed Item Description field.
- In the Shipping Selection field you’ll upload your digital file. (.zip file)
- Set a price for your item.
- Click the, Add This Item To Your Booth button.
- You’ll receive confirmation that your listing is now live.
That’s all there is to it. When your item sells, payment will be added to your PayPal account, the buyer will be able to download the item immediately. All of this is handled automatically, with no additional action required from you.
Another great feature of Bonanza is the Rewards Program. You earn reward tokens for just about every action you perform on Bonanza. Logging in and listing items are just a couple ways you earn tokens. These tokens can be used for fee discounts, listing promotion and more.
There are many other great venues for selling digital products online. However, if you sell digital products, Bonanza definitely ranks among the best. Even if you currently sell on other sites, don’t overlook Bonanza!
How Safe Is It To Buy Used Circuit Breakers?
In these times of economic downturn, people are looking for ways to save. However, buying a cheap brand new circuit breaker may put you at risk especially if the breaker you bought is a fake or substandard one. Fake or copycats of popular brands do not carry the guarantee of using durable materials and undergoing rigid quality control procedures to meet international standards of safety.
Many users resort to buying used circuit breakers for different reasons. They would prefer to get used ones that carry a reputable one than buying a brand new one that is unknown or otherwise known to be substandard. Others buy used breakers because they need to replace a breaker that has no brand new replacement and has become obsolete. There is no chance that the manufacturer will still manufacture them so the only solution would be to find a used one.
But the main consideration of buying used breakers instead of brand new ones is the savings. Used breakers are always cheaper than a new one by forty up to fifty percent. If you buy one, it may not be so significant unless what you buy is a big circuit breaker. Users buying breakers in bulk will experience the most savings. Some electrical contractors would prefer using used breakers in order to be able to offer lower bids or work prices. For as long as there is no specific requirement for brand new circuit breakers, it is perfectly alright to use used ones but never pass off a used breaker as a brand new one. If you are a electrical contractor, always indicate that you are using a used breaker so that your client will monitor the breaker and not be too reliant that it will last as long as a brand new one.
When you are on the lookout for used breakers, you can search online from various suppliers that sell used and obsolete breakers. There are several suppliers who have their product catalog or list online so it is easier to see if what you need is available. Make sure that these suppliers are reliable by checking their feedback or inquiring from a consumer group like the Better Business Bureau. Check their contract information to make sure that you can contact them in case there is a problem with the breaker you bought and you need technical assistance. Buying online is convenient as long as you take the necessary precautions to ensure that the supplier is reliable and payment method is secure. Almost all suppliers carry their inventory so as soon as you order, the item can be shipped out immediately.
One thing to look out for is that the used circuit breaker you buy should have been reconditioned. Reconditioning ensures that the circuit breakers operate normally and will give you a long service period. Reconditioned used breakers also carry a warranty, some with one year warranty, just like with a new one.
Buying used circuit breakers is safe but make sure your suppliers is reliable and will protect their name and business by providing trustworthy products and not just want to make a quick profit.
