What is toll-free number and how does it work?
A toll free number is usually an 1800 series that can be dialed free of charge, anywhere across India. It is the business that bears the cost of both incoming and outgoing facilities of the toll free service. Thus, a customer who calls on a business toll free number is not charged anything. The numbers usually have prefixes like 860, 855, 888, etc.
The history of toll free numbers dates back to the 1990s when it was first introduced in the Western Hemisphere to reduce long-distance calls. As the first prefix used for toll free numbers was ‘800’, they were also called ‘800 numbers’. In recent years, toll free numbers are assigned based on the geographical area codes.
Toll free numbers can be broadly divided into three categories:
- Domestic Toll free number: A domestic company with offices in different geographical locations uses this toll free number. It enables the customers to call them quickly and without incurring any call charge.
- Universal International Freephone number: An Universal International Freephone number is an eleven-digit number that can be used by a business universally in all geographical locations where a business is established. Businesses with a global setup or businesses that want to mark a global presence should get a Universal International Freephone number. A business can use this same toll free number irrespective of the geographical area and enables customers to call them without any barrier.
- International Toll Free number: These toll free contact numbers are country-specific numbers. A business can easily use this number to connect with customers. It provides easy connectivity of business with the customers at a minimum expenditure and at no cost for the customers.
The benefits of customer service to a business that uses toll free numbers can be cited as follows:
- Increase lead conversion: A customer would be interested in a business when they see other customers using the given business’s products and services. Customer satisfaction leads to more customers in the business. With toll free numbers being a brand identity and also providing authentication in the age of online frauds, it easily draws more customers.
- Build brand recall value: A toll free number becomes the brand identity as it provides immediate access to the business for the customers. It helps in creating a safety net for the customers to trust a business and confirm its authentication. With genuine branding, a business flourishes in the market as more customers are drawn along with creating lead generations.
- Generate Business to newer market: A toll free number becomes a medium for communication for any customer across the world. As the customer does not bear the call charges, a toll free number is more accessible for communication.
- Boost customer satisfaction: Toll free numbers are economical and time-saving for both, the business and customers. It reduces customer hesitation to call the business number as the customer is not charged anything. A customer can resolve their issue without being charged and just through a call.
- Track marketing campaigning: A toll free number records call of customers and help in maintaining a database. A business can use it to create better services for customers and also use it to generate tools to train the agents for better service delivery.
- 24×7 service availability: A toll free number is available 24×7 for customers which makes a business flourish in no time. It helps a business to extend its services across the globe with no barriers to communication, irrespective of the time zones.
Knowlarity is a leading Indian toll free number service provider. It helps businesses in creating a brand image with maximum features, thus it is also popularly known for being one of the providers with the lowest Indian toll free number. It helps in increasing lead generations, to expand market reach to operate in new market spaces, enhancing interactivity for campaigns, etc. Knowlarity provides a free trial for Indian toll free numbers to choose better plans for themselves. It is trusted by more than 6000 organizations from more than 65 countries across the world.
Before Hire a Full Stack Development Company – You Must Need To Know Few Things
In recent years, the world has seen exponential growth in terms of digital transformation. As a result, the businesses that run from the nooks and corners of the city have now found a global presence. It is possible because of two reasons: one; it is now quite affordable to get on the internet because of full-stack services, and two, with advanced technology, shipping worldwide has been a child’s play now.
Full-stack development services offer a complete package of front-end and back-end development that makes it easier for businesses to bring exactly what they visualize at the most affordable rates to the screen.
Understanding Full Stack Development
Full-stack development basically involves both front-end and back-end development, making it really easy for the developers to bring a solution that is engaging and technically sound to the screen. The developers here can work on both web applications and websites. They hold expertise in frontend, backend, database, and debugging of the product to be deployed.
The MEAN and MERN stack developers associated with any Full Stack Development Company can change the way things are. Various businesses have recognized them as a great asset and are in high demand.
Front End Full Stack Services That Reflect in Excellence
The front end of the website is clearly visible and plays a major role in the user experience. Here, the user interacts with the web application and performs specific actions. If this section fails to involve the consumer, your application will reflect in no profits.
Major Front End Development Languages
Some of the most significant front end development programming languages are listed here:
HyperText Markup Language (HTML):
This is a simple markup language that is often used to design the front end of web pages. As the name suggests, it is a combination of markup with hypertext.
Hypertext = Link Between Web Pages.
The language can also be used to build written documentation that contains tags that reflect the structure of web pages.
CSS (Cascading Style Sheets):
CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) is a simple style sheet language. This is majorly used to add to the presentation of the pages. This plays a major role in the styling and defining of web pages that reflect increased user engagement and great user experience.
JavaScript:
Full Stack Javascript Development Company uses the language to interactive solutions. The basic functionalities that are added to the web application and website are basically designed over JavaScript, making them easier to interact with and build.
Technically Strong Backend Solutions for Great Revenue
The functioning of any application is defined by the solutions and the features the product has to offer, and how the complete system works. This basically focuses on the server-side development of the website and reflects on how the website would work.
It majorly focuses on managing APIs and database through client-side commands. The most dominant languages that any backend development would use are:
PHP:
This is a scripting language that is the major force behind many websites that we often access daily. This is one of the majorly used programming languages for the ease it offers to the developers and the efficiency it reflects.
C++:
One of the earliest programming languages that taught most developers logical thinking and their first programs. This is a general-purpose backend language that is used majorly around the world.
Java:
This is one of the most popular and widely used development platforms that reflect highly efficient and scalable solutions. Java components are available over the internet to be used easily.
What Makes Us a Strong Full Stack Development Solution?
Full-stack development is the most efficient way to bring to the screen solutions that are efficient and strong. The seasoned developers who would make things easier for you work on your solutions with their expertise.
The most dominant reasons why you need to work with full-stack development are:
1. Cost Saving
The full-stack web development company that you hire for your project can offer you cost-efficient solutions that are interesting and engaging. You need not pay and hire different teams for the front end and backend. Just one team and you are done!
2. On-Time Market Reach
The development team would deliver your solutions easily within the stringent timeline that would make things easier and help you enter the market exactly when you want to.
3. Focus on Core
While the development team is occupied with your solutions, you can work on various other things like developing marketing strategies and focusing on the core product.
Wrapping It Up!
A full-stack software development company not only makes things easier for you but offers you solutions that are technologically advanced and offer you a marketing edge; if you have a business that needs to go over the internet without much ado, hire efficient full-stack developers today.
What is a Cookie? Types & What it Does
Browser cookies are different from the snacks we eat. As yummy as they taste, they cannot take the functions of the ones placed on our browsers.
Websites perform several functions. These websites function only with the aid of several related items. One of them is a cookie. Cookies can help websites gather lots of information and achieve other purposes.
Websites that do not use cookies will lose vital visitor information. This article will show you what a cookie is, its types & usage, and its importance. After reading, it will also show you how to explain cookies to your non-tech friends.
What is a Cookie?
A cookie is a text file website use to identify a user’s computer. Websites store this text file in a visitor’s browser to remember a user when they visit. It also helps websites to improve their users’ browsing experience.
No cookie is the same. Upon connection to the internet, the server creates a unique text file for each visitor. So, when two people visit a website, two cookies are created and labeled uniquely. When these users visit the same website later, the server will read their labels and show them personalized content.
For instance, if a user accepts a cookie on an online store, the ecommerce website will remember their login information, recognize their device, etc. A cookie is also known as an HTTP cookie.
Types of Cookies and How they are used
Cookies come in two broad categories, and they serve different purposes. Let’s examine them.
1. Session Cookies
We can call session cookies the temporary ones. That is, they record single browsing sessions. They save a user’s information for the period they use on a browser. They record single browsing sessions. These pieces of information erase once a user ends their browsing session.
If this user accesses the same website on a new browser, they will need to tender their login credentials afresh. The website now sees them as a unique visitor. Session cookies help users to navigate a website smoothly.
2. Persistent Cookies
These are multi-session cookies that don’t go away quickly. They stay on your computer till you delete them manually from your browser. They also go away when they expire. Their expiration time can vary from months to years.
Persistent cookies record your personal information even after you end a browsing session. This feature makes a website remember you and your browsing history during subsequent visits. For instance, if you visit an online marketplace and add some items to your cart, you will find them there at a later visit.
Why do you need Cookies on your Website?
Cookies do not exist for the mere sake of having them on your website. Neither should they be on your website just for storing people’s information. Eager to know the significant purposes that cookies serve? Let’s go.
1. Session Recording
When people speak, we recognize them with their voices even when we do not see their faces. The same goes for cookies. You can use cookies to remember a user without asking for their personal information repeatedly.
Cookies will show you what part of your website a user interacts with, mainly if you sell different products or offer various services. For instance, if you own a book website, cookies will show you which genre or author a user prefers.
2. Customizing Content
How would you feel if you loved to shop for home appliances and were shown workout equipment? Weird, right? Your website can use cookies to take away this oddity. Having used cookies to record visitors’ information, you can also use them to show them personalized content or targeted ads.
3. Tracking
Use cookies to monitor what users do on your website and the pages they view. After that, you will be able to suggest goods, products, or services to them. A user might browse the grocery section of your website, but end up buying a video game console.
Cookies can help you suggest to them later to buy groceries. Then you can also encourage the user to add those groceries to their cart so that they can make a purchase when ready.
Cookies give visitors a great experience from using your website. It shows visitors that you recognize them and do not treat them as strangers. The persistent cookies make this more possible.
Zendata understands the stress that tracking your customers could bring. So, we offer services that can help you manage your cookie issue. Reach out to us today and let us help you and show you how to comply with the cookie policy.
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Cyber security is an essential element of all businesses that need to be addressed at varying levels involving every stakeholder in place including the software vendors, government, economists and ISPs.
A brand must represent the quality of investment made by stakeholders to create networks and infrastructures that can exist independent of each other.
This is a great way to mitigate multiple points of attack within the network and identify the extent to which the cyber frameworks are interdependent and interconnected.
This blog post will allow you to enlighten yourself about the benefits of cyber security measures within a business and why should you opt for the cyber security course for managers and stakeholders in London.
Keep reading to find out the importance of being aware of cyber security procedures and protocols and why every business should make it a point to integrate cyber security operations within their network systems.
Why do every business stakeholder and manager need to be aware of cyber security measures?
Corporate businesses and luxury brands tend to rely on digital operations to attract the evolving minds of their target audience and stay on board with the latest happenings.
With the entire world becoming more and more connected by the internet every second, the demand for cyber security professionals to protect the network systems is only rising by the minute.
Undergoing a digital academic programme on cyber security from London can help you keep your company more secure as a stakeholder and predict threats as a manager, thereby protecting your business in the long run by leveraging sophisticated methods of combating cyber threats and malicious attacks.
Implementing corrective cyber security measures almost immediately by integrating rapid communication can help managers and stakeholders identify situations and prevent potential risks from occurring.
As a cyber security digital academic candidate here in London, you will undergo practical training to customise cyber security measures based on the stability of a brand’s technical environment, making the task of securing sensitive data from exfiltration a part of your development cycle.
Why should you learn cyber security professional of course from London?
Understanding the risks associated with cyber technology can help you recommend significant upgrades within the network systems or modifications to the company networks and conduct quarterly penetration tests as part of the regular business operations.
By the time you have completed the cyber security programme for managers and stakeholders, you will be better at gauging the potential impact of an open attack on the system, as well as gaining a deeper understanding of the confidentiality and integrity of all data.
If you want to become an expert at predicting threats and maintaining your company’s security by implementing actionable cyber security measures, then you must register for cyber security professional programme for managers and stakeholders offered by our digital academy division in London, UK.
Apply risk assessment effectively and predict the likelihood of upcoming attacks by signing up for the cyber security certification programme today!
