What’s the weather for the Chicago White Sox’s home opener — and how has it affected debuts since 1989?
It’s the Chicago White Sox’s turn to host their first home game of the season — and it looks like fans at Guaranteed Rate Field will be able to leave the cold-weather gear at home Tuesday when the team hosts the Seattle Mariners.
The forecast
“We’re looking at a pretty large change in the prevailing weather pattern across the U.S. that will likely bring warmer temperatures as well as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the Chicago area,” said Rafal Ogorek, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Chicago office.
He said a warm front is expected to stall over the Chicago area Tuesday, bringing partly sunny conditions with a high in the 60s. There’s also a 50% chance of showers — with thunderstorms possible — during the game. So bring a poncho!
What’s normal for April in Chicago?
The normal high on April 12 is 58 degrees with a low of 39. A trace of rain is usually observed too.
Does cold weather matter for a White Sox home opener?
Spoiler: It probably makes a bigger difference for fans.
Since 1989 — when box scores for Major League Baseball games began to include weather conditions at the ballpark at the time of first pitch — the White Sox are 18-15 in their home openers.
Last year, it rained.
A rain delay on opening day at Guaranteed Rate Field meant White Sox fans had to wait a little more than two hours before observing their home-opener traditions: booing Illinois politicians — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot in this case — and cheering for longtime head groundskeeper Roger “Sodfather” Bossard.
The temperature at first pitch (5:22 p.m.) was 58 degrees with 2 mph winds from the south and southeast, per Tribune columnist and baseball writer Paul Sullivan.
Ricky Castro, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Chicago office, said that was pretty mild for that time of year. The normal temperature for April 8 in Chicago is 56 degrees with about 0.11 of an inch of rain.
The weather didn’t seem to deter the home team. Lance Lynn threw a five-hit shutout and the Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-0 in front of 8,207 fans.
The extremes
The White Sox experienced extreme weather at home games seven years apart, almost to the day.
COLDEST: 37 degrees (April 4, 2003)
The first White Sox game to be played inside the freshly renamed U.S. Cellular Field had the ingredients for a memorable home opener. More than 40,000 fans were expected to watch the Sox face the Detroit Tigers. A massive video screen in center field, nearly twice the size of the previous one, was among offseason improvements made to the stadium in anticipation of hosting the MLB All-Star Game on July 15, 2003 — 70 years after the first one took place at Comiskey Park, the idea of Chicago Tribune sports editor Arch Ward. And the governor was scheduled to throw out the first pitch.
Instead of arriving to cheers from the home crowd, however, the winless team took the field to boos.
“If you don’t execute or perform, then I don’t necessarily take it that personally because it’s about the performance. If my performance is not good, then they should boo,” Sox manager Jerry Manuel said.
And the first pitch? It was thrown by then-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich — also booed by fans — who “bounced” it.
When 22 mph winds and a two-hour rain delay arrived shortly thereafter, both the players and the fans were left with, well, wet socks. It was only when the grounds crew peeled back the tarp at 4:29 p.m. that fans cheered.
“The man most worthy of applause was groundskeeper Roger Bossard, whose field survived the Great Opening Day Flood of ‘03,” Tribune reporter Teddy Greenstein wrote.
Right fielder Magglio Ordonez singled home infielder Jose Valentin in the first inning. And third baseman Joe Crede ripped a two-run homer an inning later. The Sox were up 4-0.
“With the wind here, you never know how it will carry. I want to say the wind had a little help with that,” Crede said.
Sox right-hander Esteban Loaiza took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, later telling reporters the cold, wet weather was a shock compared with the warmth at spring training: “It was really hard to adjust after coming from the heat in Tucson.” He was pulled in the seventh inning after walking Carlos Pena with two outs.
Closer Billy Koch — who was also booed by fans for bombing his first save opportunity in a Sox uniform the day before — struck out the side in the ninth to give the Sox their first win of the season.
Final score: White Sox 5-2
WARMEST: 75 degrees (April 5, 2010)
The next day’s Tribune summed up the White Sox’s 6-0 shutout of the Cleveland Indians, well, perfectly — “For openers, it was just about perfect.”
The weather was gorgeous, Mark Buehrle pitched three-hit ball over seven innings and first baseman Paul Konerko hit a two-run homer before a sellout crowd of 38,935 at U.S. Cellular Field. Right fielder Alex Rios added a solo homer and ended the game with a diving catch.
Buehrle — fresh off his first career Gold Glove Award — was starting his 10th full season and his club-record eighth home opener. In addition to his impressive 95-pitch outing, the left-hander also turned in a spectacular play in the field.
“The kick-save, collision-avoiding, between-the-legs flip to Paul Konerko that dumbfounded (Lou) Marson — the best fielding play I’ve ever seen — proved how much he loves his work,” Tribune reporter Phil Rogers wrote.
Final score: White Sox 6-0
Going to a Chicago White Sox game? Here’s what to know if you’re headed to Guaranteed Rate Field this season.
Welcome back to another Chicago White Sox season at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Groundskeeper Roger Bossard — aka “The Sodfather” — will have the playing field ready, consisting of bluegrass sod with eight blends of grass. And manager Tony La Russa has most of his starting lineup back. Center fielder Luis Robert could be in the American League MVP discussion, an award first baseman José Abreu won in 2020.
Here’s what to know if you’re going to a White Sox home game this season.
Planning your trip to the ballpark
What’s the White Sox’s 2022 schedule?
If you had the schedule marked down on a calendar when it was announced last August, you’re going to need a big eraser (thanks, MLB lockout!).
Under the revised schedule, the Sox opened the regular season Friday against the Tigers in Detroit, with their home opener scheduled for Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. Here’s the full schedule — and here’s our guide to watch or stream all the games.
What’s the ticket policy?
White Sox tickets are exclusively mobile tickets — via email. Fans must present their smartphones at the gates for entry, and those with technology issues can go to any ticket window for help. For rainouts and game rescheduling, specific information will be provided on a game-by-game basis.
What promotions will be given away this season?
There’s a long list of items, from a White Sox Hawaiian shirt to a Paul Konerko/Captain America bobblehead to a Los White Sox soccer jersey.
But the combo Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert bobblehead is our early favorite — so see you at the ballpark June 25, when the first 20,000 fans will receive this (Eloy glare included).
What time does the ballpark open before games?
Gates open 90 minutes before games, and any adjustments to that will be announced on social media. Here’s a map of the various gates in relation to parking lots and seats.
When can I hear the fireworks?
That all depends on the White Sox lineup. After a Sox home run, 20 fireworks will ignite from the scoreboard in center field. So swing away, batters.
There are also full-length fireworks shows after some games.
What’s the bag policy?
Except for small clutch purses that are less than 9-by-5-by-2 inches in size, no bags are allowed into Guaranteed Rate Field. Some exceptions are made for medical and diaper bags (when an infant is present), but those will be inspected before entry.
Here’s what to leave at home:
- Weapons of any kind, including pepper spray
- Selfie sticks
- Aerosol spray cans (hair spray, sunscreen, etc.)
- Bottles, cans, hard-sided coolers and any type of alcohol
- Tobacco products of any kind
- Drones
Can I bring an umbrella into Guaranteed Rate Field?
Yes, but it must be small and compact — no golf-size umbrellas allowed — according to ballpark guidelines. When opened, the umbrella cannot obstruct the view of anyone around you.
You can also bring these items into the ballpark:
- Food in a small, clear plastic bag
- One sealed plastic bottle of water, one liter or smaller in size. But no other beverages of any kind are allowed to be carried inside.
What’s the best way to get to the ballpark?
Guaranteed Rate Field is located at 333 W. 35th St. in Chicago’s Armour Square neighborhood.
Public transportation is easy and cheap to get to White Sox home games, and on-site parking is also available.
Chicago Transit Authority
Check out transitchicago.com for fare information, route schedules and maps. Cost is $2.25 by bus or $2.50 by train. Extra service is planned before and after home games. Masks are required.
Plan to buy tickets in advance using the Ventra app.
By CTA bus
Use Nos. 1/ Bronzeville/Union Station (during rush periods only Monday through Friday), 4 Cottage Grove, 24 Wentworth, 29 State, 31 31st (which runs until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday), 35 35th (connects with Orange and Green lines), 39 Pershing (which connects with Orange and Green lines) or 44 Wallace/Racine.
By CTA “L” train
- Red Line: Exit at the Sox-35th station, which is one block west of Guaranteed Rate Field.
- Green Line: Exit at the 35th-Bronzeville-IIT station, which is three blocks east of the ballpark.
Metra
Check metra.com for route schedules and maps. Plan to buy tickets in advance using the Ventra app.
Day passes — available only in the Ventra app — cost $6 or $10, depending on distance traveled.
- From Rock Island Line: Exit at 35th Street/”Lou” Jones station, then walk west on 35th Street to Guaranteed Rate Field.
- From Union Station: Walk east on Jackson Boulevard. Turn right (south) on Wells Street. Then turn left (east) onto Ida B. Wells Drive. Enter LaSalle Street Station and take the Rock Island Line. Exit at 35th Street/“Lou” Jones station, then walk west on 35th Street to Guaranteed Rate Field.
- From Ogilvie Transportation Center: Walk east on Madison Street. Turn right (south) onto Wacker Drive. Then, turn left (east) onto Van Buren Street. Enter LaSalle Street Station and take the Rock Island Line. Exit at 35th Street/“Lou” Jones station, then walk west on 35th Street to Guaranteed Rate Field.
Pace
The Guaranteed Rate Field Express bus will not operate during the 2022 regular season because of a driver shortage. Fans can sign up for email updates to be notified if service returns.
By bike
Racks are located outside Gates 2 and 3 and along 35th Street near Gate 5.
Riding a Divvy? There’s a docking station near Gate 6 on 35th Street.
By rideshare
Fans can be dropped off and picked up in Lot A.
How much is parking and where is the best spot?
There are a variety of parking lots to choose from that surround the ballpark. Lots open three hours before first pitch. Some spots can be purchased in advance through Spothero and StubHub.
Accessible parking for cars displaying state-issued disability placards or license plates is available on the north side of the ballpark in Lot B (adjacent to Gate 5).
- Lots A, B, C and G: Located on the north side of the ballpark, these areas offer parking paid for in advance. Cost is $25.
- Lot D: VIP parking
- Lot E: Tailgate area with reserved parking
- Lots F and L: Credit or debit cards accepted for parking on day of game in these areas located on the south side of the ballpark. Cost is $27.
What about street parking?
Check ParkChicago to find the nearest metered parking areas and restrictions.
Can I tailgate?
Oh, yeah — and don’t forget the brats and the bags.
“It is my favorite tradition at the Sox game,” said Erin Gorecki, of Tinley Park. “Everybody is so nice. You meet so many cool people.”
Fans can tailgate in all of the parking lots except C and D. Fans who tailgate must set up in their respective parking space and avoid blocking pathways and traffic.
Once you’re at the ballpark
Where should I sit?
That’s up to you — and your wallet. But if you’re concerned about foul balls (or flying bats), the netting extends to the outfield edge of each dugout. Here’s a map of Guaranteed Rate Field so you can scope out your vantage point ahead of time.
Can I mobile order food?
Yes, you can. Make sure to download the MLB Ballpark app (we recommend doing so before leaving for the game) to see the full list of food and drinks at your disposal.
What should I eat?
Oh, man, where do we even begin? Lucky for us (and you), we sent Tribune food critic Nick Kindelsperger to Guaranteed Rate Field for a full report. Here’s what he recommends:
- Smoked wings, which will be available near sections 101 and 529. The enormous dry-rubbed wings are smoked over hickory hardwood for two hours and served with a tangy barbecue sauce. Juicy, smoky, spicy and a touch sweet — they are ideal ballgame grub.
- Look out for pretzel-wrapped bratwurst at all classic stands. Each order features a quarter-pound bratwurst encased in pretzel dough and sprinkled with sea salt.
- Rainbow Cone — a Chicago ice cream legend — has been serving the Beverly community since 1926, and now you can get its distinctive five-flavored ice cream cones near sections 158 and 526.
- The Heater, a jalapeno-cheddar sausage topped with sriracha mayonnaise (available at Brat Portables). Also look out for plump Froman’s cheddar pierogi (section 126).
- If you’re in a suite, you can score beer cheese burger sliders — a tiny burger drenched in IPA beer cheese and topped with sauteed onions and pickles. And look out for Blue Moon brats, simmered in Blue Moon beer and served with a burnt orange mustard and caramelized onions, in the Vizzy View Bar.
- And in the Stadium Club Bar, get the cinnamon churro milkshake.
And what can I drink?
Anheuser-Busch products are out, Molson Coors is in.
But it won’t be Miller Lite all the time, reports our Josh Noel. You’ll be able to find 75 craft beers from 46 breweries. That includes some beloved local favorites such as Sketchbook Brewing, Spiteful Brewing, Hopewell Brewing and Pipeworks Brewing.
The deal also includes naming rights of multiple spaces across Guaranteed Rate Field, including the Miller Lite Landing in right field (previously The Goose Island), Leinenkugel’s Craft Lodge (formerly the Goose Island Craft Kave) and the Vizzy View Bar (formerly the Revolution Sox Social Tap Room).
We’ll miss you the most, 10-foot goose head in the right-field bleachers.
Who is that voice I hear?
“Sox fans, ON YOUR FEET.”
That would be Gene Honda, the public-address announcer for the White Sox. And also the Blackhawks, Illinois football, DePaul basketball, the Final Four, the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, the Maui Invitational and the Chicago Marathon.
What else should I check out while at Guaranteed Rate Field?
If you want to meet some White Sox legends in statue form, there’s Charles Comiskey, Minnie Minoso, Carlton Fisk, Billy Pierce, Harold Baines, Luis Aparicio, Nellie Fox, Frank Thomas and Paul Konerko on either side of the Fan Deck in center field. There’s also a big 2005 display to honor that World Series championship team outside Game 4.
And for those hot Chicago days, cool down with a stop in the shower from Old Comiskey Park, located near section 161.
4 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox’s opening series, including Tim Anderson’s instant impact in his return
The Chicago White Sox won two of three against the Detroit Tigers in the season-opening series at Comerica Park. Here are four takeaways from the series.
1. Tim Anderson contributed quickly after returning from his suspension.
Manager Tony La Russa inserted Anderson at the top of the lineup for the first time this season Sunday.
“Happiness,” La Russa said before the game. “With all letters in caps. … He’s our igniter.”
Anderson was out the first two games, serving a suspension that was handed down in the final week of the 2021 season. The All-Star shortstop didn’t waste any time contributing, doubling on the game’s first pitch.
“I waited two days to swing at the first pitch,” Anderson said. “(Tigers starter Tarik Skubal) gave me something good to handle and I didn’t miss it.”
Anderson scored on a grounder by José Abreu to give the Sox a 1-0 lead.
He singled in the third and doubled in the seventh, finishing 3-for-5 with two runs in the 10-1 victory. The seventh-inning double was the 150th of his career.
Anderson enjoyed being back on the field with his teammates.
“I was at the hotel watching the game with nobody around,” he said. “I was definitely bored. But for the most part, I learned a little bit watching from the outside looking in and definitely watched from a different view.
“But I was just excited to get back out there for sure.”
2. Dylan Cease continued his impressive stretch against the Tigers.
Cease said he felt like a “one-trick pony” Saturday, relying on his slider.
“But we won, so it was solid,” he said.
Cease gave the Sox a lift, allowing one run on two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in five-plus innings in the 5-2 victory. According to MLB Statcast, 36 of his 79 pitches were sliders. He got nine misses on 15 swings with the pitch.
“Sometimes you have those games where you’ve got to compete with what you’ve got,” Cease said.
Cease’s outing included four consecutive strikeouts, with three coming in the fourth and one to begin the fifth.
Pitching coach Ethan Katz called it “a great first start.”
“There were things we already talked about that we want to improve a little bit,” Katz said Sunday, “but for start No. 1, it was what we needed and a good way to get started.”
Cease continued an impressive stretch against the Tigers, improving to 9-0 with a 2.08 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 10 career starts against them.
3. Relievers Bennett Sousa and Tanner Banks had weekends to remember.
Sousa was the first pitcher out of the bullpen Friday after starter Lucas Giolito exited because of abdominal tightness on his left side.
The left-hander came through in his big-league debut, retiring the side in order in the fifth.
“It was a dream come true,” Sousa said before Saturday’s game. “I’ve been wanting to do that my whole life, and for it to happen (Friday) was awesome.
“I was super locked in, just trying to do my job for the team.”
The Sox called on Sousa again Saturday, and he pitched 1⅓ scoreless innings while recording his first major-league strikeout.
“Since being here, I’m more focused than ever. It’s pretty easy (to focus) when you’re pitching in the major leagues,” Sousa said after Saturday’s game. “But I’m just trying to not get too amped up and stay within myself and do the things that made me successful thus far.”
Sousa is one of three left-handed relievers on the roster with Aaron Bummer and Banks. Lefty Garrett Crochet is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Banks made his major-league debut Sunday, striking out four and walking two in the final two innings.
“I told myself, ‘You are only going to debut once,’” Banks said. “When I came out of the bullpen gate, I just told myself, ‘Deep breath. Breathe it in. Enjoy this moment.’ And I started to get a little emotional. I was like, ‘Keep it together. You’ve got to go perform.’
“I wasn’t nervous per se, but I needed to collect myself a little bit. The first strikeout, (Spencer) Torkelson, gave me that confidence boost that I needed. Kind of that reassurance. After that I was able to pitch my game and attack the way I wanted to. It was a matter of settling those little bit of nerves.”
4. The Sox racked up runs in the first inning.
Eloy Jiménez had an RBI single in the first Friday and a two-run single in the first Saturday. Both hits came with two outs.
In Sunday’s first inning, Anderson scored on Abreu’s grounder and Jiménez brought home Luis Robert on a sacrifice fly.
“You see the lineup and if we get good pitches to hit, we can jump out on people real quick,” Anderson said.
It’s the fourth time in franchise history the Sox scored in the first inning in each of their first three games. They last did it in 2007.
“That’s one of the most impressive things we did (in the series),” La Russa said. “Being ready to hit offensively. Give the hitters a lot of credit — I do whenever I can. (And) I think the preparation of our (hitting) coaches, Frank (Menechino) and Howie (Clark), was impactful and the players know that they’ve got real good support there.”
