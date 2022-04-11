Where to Get Low Cost Connecticut Automobile Insurance

Share Pin 0 Shares

Connecticut has the some of the highest auto insurance rates in the nation, so you want to get the best rate you can. Here’s how to get low cost Connecticut auto insurance with a reliable company.

Minimum Insurance Requirements

The least amount of insurance you need to legally drive your car in the state of Connecticut is:

* $20,000 worth of bodily injury liability coverage to pay for medical expenses and lost wages for one person you injure in an accident.

* $40,000 worth of bodily injury liability coverage to pay medical expenses and lost wages for all the people you injure in an accident.

* $10,000 worth of property damage liability coverage to repair or replace the other person’s car and personal property when you cause an accident.

* Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage to pay for your and your passenger’s medical bills and repairs to your car when you’re hit by an uninsured, underinsured, or hit-and-run driver.

This insurance is relatively cheap, however it does not pay for your medical bills, lost wages, or repairs to your car when you cause an accident.

Optional Insurance

If you want complete coverage you need to include the following coverages in your policy:

* Personal injury protection – This coverage pays for your and your passenger’s medical bills after you have an auto accident, no matter who was at fault.

* Collision coverage – This pays to repair or replace your car when you’re involved in an accident with another car or an object.

* Comprehensive coverage – This pays to repair or replace your car when it’s been damaged by vandalism, fire, hail, theft, or acts of nature.

Where to Get a Cheap Rate

In the state of Connecticut, individual insurance rates can vary dramatically from one company to the next, so it’s important to shop for the best coverage at the best price. The easiest way to do that is to go to an insurance comparison website where you can get rate quotes from a number of different companies.