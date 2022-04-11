News
‘Whoever did it is cowards’ – Family of Dasia Allen wants answers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Dasia Allen went missing from her home in the 800 block of Rivertrail Court at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. Ring video caught Allen the last time she was seen alive: leaving her home to pick up diapers at the grocery store.
Allen’s family had spent days and nights posting flyers and searching for Dasia Allen. That search came to an end 10 days after she went missing. The family search party found Dasia Allen’s body on Saturday, April 9 in a wooded area off Scranton Avenue.
“I will always be able to replay that moment,” said Shanta Collins, Allen’s aunt. “It was evil. And, to me, it was demonic and painful to look at your loved one laying down like that – lifeless.”
Collins said she found Dasia’s burned car in the 700 block of Thrush, just one day after she went missing.
“They took everything from her and everything from us,” Collins said.
Now, Collins said the tight-knight family wants to create a life, as normal as possible, for Dasia Allen’s three children: a 1-year-old daughter and two boys, ages 4 and 8.
“She loved her kids, she loved life, she just got her independence, got her own place, got a car,” Collins said. “The 1-year-old will never know how beautiful her mother was.”
Police are asking the public to help them fill in the gaps as to what happened. Email [email protected] or you can call 314-444-5371. To report an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
News
Greg Monroe gives Timberwolves experience, flexibility heading into postseason
The moment Greg Monroe was brought up to Chris Finch after the Wolves had officially signed the big man to a rest-of-season deal, the coach brought up what still remains in everyone’s mind.
“He was big for us,” Finch said. “He helped us win a big game.”
That would be the Celtics game at Target Center in late December, in which Monroe showed up at the team facility for the first time late in the afternoon, and hours later was the centerpiece of Minnesota’s attack on a night in which the Wolves’ roster was ravaged by COVID-19. The Wolves beat a good Celtics team that night, one of the more memorable wins of the season.
Monroe continued to help the Wolves throughout his 10-day contract with the team before moving on. Finch explained this week that Minnesota “thought about” keeping the veteran center way back when, “but were unable to do so.” Such an addition at that point in the season could’ve moved the Wolves into the luxury tax.
So instead, Monroe went on a tour of the NBA, traveling from one stop to the next on 10-day deals. He played for Washington, Milwaukee and then Utah before eventually finding his way back to Minnesota this week.
“It’s a part of the game, especially with everything going on, COVID still. I ain’t the only guy that’s had to do it,” Monroe said of his frequent travels with brief layovers. “It’s a whirlwind, but it’s also been fun and I’m still playing the game I love, still playing basketball. Just take it in stride and adjust on the fly.”
But now he’s found a home, at least for the rest of the season — however long that lasts for Minnesota. Monroe will be on the Timberwolves’ playoff roster and could potentially play a role in the team’s postseason success. At 31 years old, Monroe has playoff experience. The 6-foot-11, 265 pound center also has a big body and physicality the Timberwolves, at times, desperately need.
Naz Reid has been great in many contests this season backing up Karl-Anthony Towns but doesn’t always fare well against bigger frontcourts.
“We just need some size, we need some rebounding, we need a different type of big. We just don’t know what’s on the horizon. He’s an excellent fit in our system with his passing and the way we like to play through the elbows and stuff like that,” Finch said. “I see a role for him. We play some big guys. (Clippers center Ivica) Zubac is a big guy. (Pelicans center Jonas) Valanciunas is a big guy. There’s some big guys out there.”
Monroe showed up just five days before the Wolves’ first postseason competition — Tuesday’s play-in game against the Clippers — but he noted having familiarity from his previous run with the Wolves is helpful to his transition.
“I mean anytime you have familiarity it makes it a little bit easier. Coming in, understanding the way they play already. Understanding some of the offenses,” Monroe said. “I learned a couple other playbooks since I was here. Once you get back out here, in practice we went over some stuff, it comes back a little bit. Definitely happy to be back here. It definitely helps to understand the concepts and what they’re trying to do as a team.”
Monroe entered Sunday’s contest against Chicago roughly seven minutes into the first quarter and instantly served as a plug for Minnesota’s interior issues on a night when Towns didn’t dress. The veteran knows what will be asked of him on this team.
“I know it’s one of the reasons I’m here, to bring some physicality to the team. So I understand that’s something that they want to see from not just me, but they want to see from all the guys to bring a level of physicality,” Monroe said. “Getting ready for the playoffs, you just have to. The game gets more physical, it slows down a little bit more, it’s more of a grind-it-out type of game in the playoffs. I think these guys are ready to take on the challenge. I’m definitely going to try to bring as much physicality as I can, knowing that’s something they’re focusing on getting ready for the playoffs.”
News
Loons’ offense blanked in 1-0 loss at Austin FC
Minnesota United is bang average — and that might be complimentary.
The Loons lost their second straight game Sunday — 1-0 against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium — to fall to two wins, two losses and two draws on the season.
Austin, which improved to 3-1-2 and moved past Minnesota in the Western Conference standings, took the lead when Maxi Urruti was left unmarked near the penalty spot in the 58th minute, and he beat goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.
The play started with Wil Trapp losing possession in midfield and then not staying with Urruti after the Austin attacker went down on slight contact in the box.
The play left center back Michael Boxall furious.
After the goal, Loons manager Adrian Heath made a handful of attacking substitutions to try to grab a goal, including bringing in forward Adrien Hunou after the Frenchman rode the bench for the last four games.
The changes didn’t lead to a breakthrough, and the Loons were kept scoreless for the first time this season. They have only five goals in six total games.
It was also another down game for Loons’ MVP Emanuel Reynoso, who does not have a non-penalty kick goal or assist on the season.
Late in the first half, Reynoso gave the ball away in midfield and was fortunate to get it back straight away but then immediately lost it again. Heath soon called for calm.
In the second half, the Argentine nearly scored on a free kick, but it didn’t bend enough and was indicative of his continual misfiring to start 2022.
Joseph Rosales made his MLS start Sunday, and he was in the middle of the park with Kervin Arriaga and Trapp. Heath switched the formation from his preferred 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3. With Austin also going with a 4-3-3, that change meant a lot of bodies midfield. It led to a logjam that stymied any flow; each team managed only one shot apiece in a forgettable first half.
Austin is now unbeaten in its last six home games dating to the 2021 season, with last loss coming 1-0 against Minnesota in October.
News
Magic secure second-best draft lottery odds, tie franchise 3-point recored in win vs. Heat
The biggest question the Orlando Magic faced entered their Sunday season finale vs. the Miami Heat at Amway Center was answered before tipoff.
With the Rockets’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks, which ended over an hour before Magic-Heat started, Houston finished with the league’s worst record at 20-62 and secured the best odds for a top-five in the May 17 draft lottery.
That guaranteed the Magic would finish with the league’s second-worst record ahead of tipoff, removing a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the team before they beat the Heat 125-111 to close at the season at 22-60.
With four opening-game starters — Cole Anthony (sprained left toe), Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained left wrist), Jalen Suggs (bone bruise in right ankle) and Franz Wagner (sprained right ankle) — sidelined, the Magic leaned on their reserves against a top-seeded Heat team that sat most of their playoffs rotation.
Seven Orlando scored 10-plus points, with the Magic tying a franchise record in 3-pointers (23) and attempts (58). They set the record on Jan. 13, 2009, against the Sacramento Kings.
R.J Hampton scored a season-high 21 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Markelle Fultz had a 10-point-15-assist double-double in a season-high 29 minutes for his first double-double since returning from his torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in late February.
Mo Bamba, the lone opening-night starter who played, finished with 21 points (7 of 11 ), 10 rebounds and 2 blocks. Chuma Okeke had 17 points (6 of 12) and 6 rebounds, while Moe Wagner recorded 14 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists.
Two-way players Ignas Brazdeikis and Admiral Schofield combined for 23 points and 10 rebounds on 9-of-16 shooting.
Devin Cannady, who signed a partially guaranteed multi-year contract Sunday afternoon, finished with 15 points (4 of 9 on 3s) in 33 minutes.
Victor Oladipo led the Heat with a season-high 40 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 7 assists with Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon and Markieff Morris sidelined.
With the league’s second-worst record, the Magic will have a 52.1% chance of securing a top-four pick in the June 23 draft.
Orlando’s odds will be:
- 14% for the No. 1 pick;
- 13.4% for No. 2;
- 12.7% for No. 3;
- 12% for No. 4;
- 27.8% for No. 5;
- 20% for No. 6.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
‘Whoever did it is cowards’ – Family of Dasia Allen wants answers
One More Article About Auto Insurance
Greg Monroe gives Timberwolves experience, flexibility heading into postseason
Loons’ offense blanked in 1-0 loss at Austin FC
Magic secure second-best draft lottery odds, tie franchise 3-point recored in win vs. Heat
Cheap Car Auto Insurance – 5 Tips
Chicago Bulls will face the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks beginning Saturday in the 1st round of the NBA playoffs
Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley combine for 76 points in meaningless season finale win
Debt Relief Help Summary: A Look at Some of Your Options, Including Bankruptcy and Debt Management
Winderman’s view: Too much, too late for Victor Oladipo? Plus Heat-Magic thoughts
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas