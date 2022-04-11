News
Winderman’s view: Too much, too late for Victor Oladipo? Plus Heat-Magic thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 125-111 loss to the Orlando Magic:
— First, perspective..
— Victor Oladipo did this, including his 25 first-half points, against mostly second-tier members of the second-worst team in the NBA.
— On a night when few on either side were exactly summoning maximum effort.
— And for all of the right things the Heat have said about Victor, and for all the right things Oladipo has said about the Heat, there has been very little of substance when it has come to meaningful minutes since the rotation reset that started with the March 28 game against the Kings.
— So, in some ways, this might have been more about Oladipo making a statement about his impending free agency than his playoff prospects.
— Recall, he set a tone with his 21 points one week earlier in Toronto.
— And then was held out for a week, until Sunday.
— The question is not necessarily whether he is in the playoff rotation ahead of Gabe Vincent.
— But rather whether either make the primary playoff rotation.
— And that could come down to the postseason usage of Duncan Robinson.
— Since Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin all appear destined for roles in the postseason rotation.
— For the Heat, the approach was as it should have been: When in doubt, sit them out.
— So no Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, Herro and Dedmon.
— But also no Bam Adebayo, who entered NBA health-and-safety protocols Sunday.
— What that means is that Adebayo likely will be isolated from teammates through Friday.
— With the Heat not opening the playoffs until Sunday, it should make Saturday’s practice particularly significant, with that not only Adebayo’s potential return to the practice court, but also the Heat’s lone pre-playoff practice when aware of their opponent.
— An opponent that will not be determined until Friday night’ conclusion of the play-in tournament.
— The Heat also were without Markieff Morris, who was an active scratch.
— Coach Erik Spoelstra also went light with those in his likely playoff rotation.
— So that left a starting lineup of Omer Yurtseven, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson, Mychal Mulder and Oladipo.
— One not seen before.
— And one that can’t be seen in the playoffs, with Mulder’s two-way contract precluding such participation.
— Robinson wound up leading the Heat in games played for the third consecutive season, tying for the franchise record. Glen Rice and Norris Cole both previously led the Heat in games played for three consecutive seasons, with Rice’s run ending in 1995 and Cole’s in 2014.
— With his second 3-point attempt, Robinson moved past Eddie Jones for second on the Heat all-time list.
— With his seventh point, Robinson moved past Jamal Mashburn for 24th on the Heat all-time scoring list.
— Adebayo ended his season by shooting 50 percent or better from the field in a career-best 16 consecutive games. The only longer streaks in the Heat’s 34 seasons were 21 such games by Shaquille O’Neal in 2007 and 18 by Alonzo Mourning in 1997.
— Butler finished the season one free throw from tying Bob Lanier for 71st on the NBA all-time list.
— Tucker finished the season one free throw shy of 700 for his career.
— Lowry finished the season one steal from tying Charles Oakley for 68th on the NBA all-time list.
— Lowry also finished the season seven assists from tying Nate Archibald for 26th on the NBA all-time list.
— Herro ended the season threes points from moving him past Michael Beasley for 21st on the Heat all-time scoring list.
— Dedmon finished the season one steal shy of 250 for his career.
— In a sign of the closing-night times, Udonis Haslem and Javonte Smart were the Heat’s first two reserves.
— Like Mulder, Smart, because he is on a two-way contract, is ineligible for the playoffs.
— Vincent then entered as the Heat’s third reserve.
— All as Strus and Martin looked on from the bench.
— Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said the Heat’s style is one he would like to see his team eventually emulate.
— “I think that’s the brand of style that we continue to build toward,” he said pregame, “our guys being physical, being aggressive, a high level of competition. But just being able to get after it night in and night out.”
— Of his offseason goal for his team, Mosley said, “I’ll tell you one thing, the one thing that we want all of our guys to come back doing is shooting the heck out of that basketball. I think that’s big.”
News
Heat play it safe by sitting regulars, fall 125-111 in Orlando despite 40 from Oladipo
The worst team in the East soundly beat the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed Sunday night . . . and no one blinked.
Welcome to closing night in the NBA.
With the Miami Heat protecting their playoff rotation, with the games to resume for real this coming Sunday at FTX Arena at the start of the postseason, coach Erik Spoelstra played it safe in what turned into a 125-111 loss at the Amway Center.
While Victor Oladipo got the opportunity to make another statement, and did just that in a 40-point performance, the most pertinent personnel element for the Heat were those who were held out, a list that included Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus — also known as the starting lineup — as well as key reserves Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon.
Adebayo missed the game after entering NBA health-and-safety protocols. Resting nagging injuries were Tucker (calf) and Dedmon (ankle), with Markieff Morris (hip) also held out.
Next up for the Heat is their playoff opener against the conference’s No. 8 playoff seed, which will be determined by this week’s play-in round.
Next up for the Magic is the No. 2 seed in the NBA draft lottery.
Javonte Smart added 20 points for the Heat, with Haywood Highsmith scoring 16 from the Heat’s watered-down rotation, with the Heat closing the season at 53-29.
The game mostly stood as a 3-point-a-thon, with the Magic closing 23 of 58 from beyond the arc, the Heat 19 of 50.
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s game:
1. Playoff seeding: With the Boston Celtics’ road victory Sunday over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Heat’s potential road to the NBA Finals came into clearer focus.
The Heat’s first-round opponent with come from the play-in pool of the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets, with the play-in seedings favoring Cleveland to emerge as the Heat opponent.
The winner of the Heat’s opening-round series will then face the winner of the Nos. 4-5 series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.
That would make the Eastern Conference finals the earliest the Heat could face the Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks.
2. Oladipo opportunity: As was the case a week prior, when Butler was held out in the road victory over the Toronto Raptors, Oladipo maximized his opportunity.
This time he scored the Heat’s first seven points, closing the first quarter with nine. He then was up to 25 points at the intermission, the highest-scoring first half by a Heat player this season. The high for any half was 26 by Adebayo in a second half on Feb. 26 against the visiting San Antonio Spurs.
Oladipo became the 11th player in the franchise’s 24 seasons to score at least 25 in a half.
Whether that translates into playoff playing time is another story, considering he was held out the following two games after scoring 21 in Toronto, with Sunday his first game back since.
Oladipo closed 13 of 22 from the field, with 10 rebounds and seven assists.
3. Robinson’s role: After being moved to the bench two weeks ago, in what likely will be his playoff role, Robinson was the lone member of the rotation to start Sunday, in a lineup rounded out by Oladipo, Highsmith, Omer Yurtseven and Mychal Mulder.
Robinson (79 of the 82 games) wound up leading the Heat in games played for the third consecutive season, tying for the franchise record. Glen Rice and Norris Cole both previously led the Heat in games played for three consecutive seasons, with Rice’s run ending in 1995 and Cole’s in 2014.
Robinson went 20 minutes, closing with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists, shooting 3 of 9 on 3-pointers.
4. Over and out: Sunday was the final appearance of the season for the Heat’s Mulder and Smart, with both players on two-way contracts, ineligible for the playoff roster.
Two-way players had been granted playoff exceptions the past two seasons due to the pandemic.
Both Mulder and Smart have contracts that keep them under the Heat control during the offseason, with both allowed to train and practice with the Heat during the playoffs.
Mulder finished with 11 points.
5. Haslem time: With the Heat protecting their rotation players, Heat captain Udonis Haslem appeared for the 13th time this season, having played 63 minutes prior to Sunday.
Haslem then was called for three fouls in his first eight minutes, including on a block-charge play 25 seconds into the second period that the Magic challenged and got overruled to a Haslem blocking violation.
Haslem played 20 minutes and finished with two points and six rebounds.
News
Sadaqat-Ul-Fitr Amount Has Been Fixed For Per Person || Check Here
Srinagar 10 April: Sadaqat-ul-Fitr, also known as Zakat-ul-Fitr, amount has been fixed at Rs 60 per person.
Islamic Baitul Maal Trust Pattan has announced Sodqa Fitr RS 60 (Sixty) and has Request Muslims to pay as soon as Possible or Pay it before prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The amount of Sadaqat-ul- Fitr is the same for everyone regardless of their different income brackets.
The Secretary Islamic Baitul Maal Abdul Majeed Khan said that Sadaqat-ul-Fitr is a duty required of every Muslim and becomes obligatory to pay it before the beginning of Eid prayer and could be given from beginning of the holy month of Ramadhan.
Secretary Islamic Baitul Maal said that it is Wajib (Mandatory) upon such a person who owns assets, which equal the value of the Nisab.
“The owner of Nisab in the ruling as regards Sadaqat-al-fitr is such a person who has 7 1/2 Tola gold (93 grams 312 milligrams) or 52 1/2 Tola silver (653 grams 184 milligrams), or any other form of asset. Each person should give away in charity an amount equivalent to 1.760 kilograms of wheat,” he added.
He said the main purpose of Zakat al-Fitr is to provide the poor with a means with which they can celebrate the festival Eid al-Fitr along with the rest of the Muslims.
Quoting Hadith, he said: “Every Muslim is required to pay Zakat-ul-Fitr at the conclusion of the month of Ramadhan as a token of thankfulness to Allah for having enabled him or her to observe the obligatory fast.”
He said that it can be given to the poor and needy but not for the construction purposes of Masjids and any other structures.
“There is no harm for any person who is wealthier and wants to pay more than Rs 62 per person as fixed for this year,” he said. Secretary Islamic Baitul Maal appealed people to pay Sadaqat-ul-Fitr earlier so that it reaches to the deserving persons.(CNS)
The post Sadaqat-Ul-Fitr Amount Has Been Fixed For Per Person || Check Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Column: Marcus Stroman quickly bonds with the Wrigley Field fans, but his strong Chicago Cubs debut is wasted
When Marcus Stroman strolled out to the Chicago Cubs bullpen 40 minutes before Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, he raised his arms over his head and exhorted fans to start cheering early.
It was a perfect opening for the anticipated debut of the “Stro Show,” the nickname given to the veteran starter whom the Cubs signed to a three-year, $71 million deal on the eve of the lockout.
Not since towel-waving reliever Dick Selma in 1969 has a Cubs pitcher taken it upon himself to get the fans revved up into a party atmospshere.
“I’ve been like this, my man, since forever,” Stroman said. “I love energy. I’m not your typical baseball player who is going to be a robot out there. I appreciate the people and I’m going to let them know I appreciate them.
“I’ve always been like that. I love to feel that from the crowd. You can feel that buzz, that energy, the second you go out there, and I’m someone who pitches off that. I’m excited to be a Cub and I can’t wait to have that each and every time out.”
Stroman did his job in his first outing at Wrigley Field, allowing one run on two hits over five innings and leaving with a two-run lead. But the bullpen coughed it up in a 5-4 loss to the Brewers, who avoided a sweep and finally showed why they’re the consensus favorites in the National League Central.
Brewers pitchers struck out 13 Cubs and allowed four hits, only one after the second inning. All in all, the Cubs had to be satisfied with winning the series and getting big performances from their two key free agents, Stroman and Seiya Suzuki, who hit his first major-league home run Sunday and finished the series with a .375 average and six RBIs.
The three Cubs starters — Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele and Stroman — combined for a 1.19 ERA with 15 strikeouts and 11 hits allowed in 15⅓ innings, a good omen for a team that doesn’t figure to score a lot of runs this year.
But Sunday belonged to Stroman, who had to wait through two games and a rainout to make his Cubs debut.
“I didn’t want to push him back all the way to Game 3,” manager David Ross said beforehand. “There were talks of this guy maybe being our opening-day starter from my perspective. … I hope fans are excited. I’m dang sure excited to watch him compete and go about his business. I thought it was a nice signing for us.”
Suzuki’s first home run — a three-run, 412-foot blast into the left-field bleachers in the first — gave Stroman some early breathing room. The Japanese star and third base coach Willie Harris bowed to each other as Suzuki rounded third, a gesture Suzuki said was Harris’ idea.
“I’ve never done it in Japan,” he said. “But I was talking to my third base coach, Willie Harris, and he said it was kind of boring rounding third with no performance. It just felt like something we wanted to do.”
Sammy Sosa was the last Cubs slugger to bow after home runs, which he did during a few Cactus League games in 1999, saying it was a tribute to Japan, which he had toured in the offseason. But the Cubs asked Sosa to stop the bowing after Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Todd Stottlemyre complained that Sosa was showboating.
That was a different era, however, and Cubs fans seemed to enjoy Suzuki’s bow. He said he’s “still thinking” about whether to make it a new tradition after home runs.
Stroman also may have started a new tradition, coming out to pitch with a white durag under his blue Cubs cap. He said he was growing out his dreads and has other colored durags he might wear this year.
Stroman said he “had chills” walking out to the mound and that having a tight bond with the fan base was “something I’ve wanted my entire career.” His only blemish occurred in the third, a solo home run by Willy Adames on a 3-2 sinker, and he said he felt strong enough to go longer than five.
But Ross lifted him after 88 pitches as, like most managers this April, he has his starters on a strict pitch count due to the shortened spring training.
“I have a lot of respect for that man, so I’ll never challenge him,” Stroman said of Ross’ decision. “It’s a journey. It’s a process. We want to be healthy and playing playoff baseball in August, September and all the way into October, so Rossy has to be the one to adjust for health and make sure we don’t do too much.”
Ross compared Stroman’s preparation and work ethic to those of Jon Lester, whose signing in 2015 turned into a franchise-changing moment for the Cubs.
“When you first get around Jon and see him, they come in to work and it’s work first and then ‘I’m going to be kind of a teammate,’” Ross said. “This guy comes in, gets his work done and he’s diligent about what he wants to do — his preparation. What stands out is his routine so far.”
Reliever Jesse Chavez served up a two-run home run to Rowdy Tellez in a three-run sixth, blowing the lead and denying Stroman a chance at the win. The Cubs received a gift in the bottom of the sixth when a two-out walk, an error and two wild pitches by Jake Cousins brought home the tying run without a hit. But the Brewers regained the lead on Mike Brosseau’s pinch-hit home run off Daniel Norris in the seventh.
It looked for a second like the Cubs tied it again in the seventh when Jonathan Villar tried to beat out a slow roller to short with two outs and a runner on third. Adames made a nice pickup and barely nailed Villar, who attempted a headfirst slide. After a long replay review, the call was confirmed.
“One hundred percent I thought I was safe,” Villar said. “But that’s baseball.”
The Cubs had no chance against Devin Williams and closer Josh Hader. Suzuki was called out on strikes without taking the bat off his shoulder against Williams in the eighth, and Hader struck out two in a perfect ninth.
After a day off Monday, the Cubs begin a trip to Pittsburgh and Colorado, where they’ll face former Cubs star Kris Bryant. Stroman already is looking ahead to his next start at Wrigley, a place he believes has a home-field advantage like no other ballpark.
“That’s super rare in baseball,” he said. “I don’t know if you guys know that or you guys are spoiled with this crowd. I’m excited for each and every game.”
