News
Yankees drop series finale against Red Sox
Well, the Yankees aren’t going to go undefeated this season. The Red Sox finally held a lead and the Yankees could not pull out another comeback. Bobby Dalbec’s sixth-inning home run gave the Red Sox a 4-3 lead at Yankee Stadium that held and snapped the Bombers’ two-game winning streak to start the season.
Still, taking their first two games and winning the first series of the season, particularly against an American League East division rival, is definitely starting out 2022 on the right foot.
“If you’re gonna win the East and be a playoff team, there’s got to be some consistency of what you’re doing. Whether it’s a 100-win season or a playoff type season, regardless, you’re gonna go through your lumps and your bumps along the way. So every win is precious. Of course you want it to be that you get off to a great start because I think there’s something about that, that can be settling as a team and for individuals,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “When individuals get off to a good start, you kind of get into the flow of the season a little bit easier without guys kind of pressing to do more than they need to.”
“We’ve been in every situation we’ve got off to slow starts and still went on to win 100 games. Last year, of course, we’re up against it the final two and a half months and really caught fire,” Boone said. “So we want to be as consistent as we can be. Of course, hopefully that means a great start, but you know, we’re not going to be affected one way or the other. We’re going to come in expecting to do special things and do great things, but we’re not going to be swayed by a great win or a tough loss.”
Anthony Rizzo certainly won’t be pressing. He’s 3-for-10 with two homers and six RBI in three games. The Yankees, who hit strikes hard but had little to show for it, can take comfort in that and the fact that they started the season winning a series against a division rival.
Rizzo, who had an RBI in each of his fist six games after being acquired by the Yankees in a trade last July, has started this season with two RBI in his first three games of this season.
Friday and Saturday he did it with power, homering in the first two games of the season. Sunday night it was a two-run single in the fourth inning that tied the game.
Those haven’t been his only important contributions this year.
Rizzo recognized that rookie right-hander Ron Marinaccio was a bit overwhelmed making his major league debut with the team he grew up rooting for on Saturday. After the Toms River, N.J. native threw five straight balls, the veteran first baseman was the first to go over to the mound to get Marinaccio to breathe.
“All the cliches,” Rizzo said with a laugh when asked about what he said to the 26-year old.
Whatever he said, it worked. Marinaccio got the Yankees out of the inning and they held on to win.
Jordan Montgomery is the first Yankee starter so far this season to not give up a home run. He still allowed three earned runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out four. The lefty got through 3.1 innings, throwing 58 pitches, 38 for strikes. That he got through 3.1 innings was a win for the Yankees after he went down dramatically in the first inning as Xander Bogaerts’ come-backer, 103 miles per hour off the bat, hit him in the back of his left, lower leg. Montgomery was on the ground for several minutes before he got back up and was able to continue pitching.
That spared a bullpen that had already been stretched out this season. In the first two games, the bullpen threw 13 innings allowing one earned run.
Clarke Schmidt gave the Yankees 2.2 solid innings, despite giving up the go-ahead home run to Dalbec in the top of the sixth.
Josh Donaldson struck out three times looking for the first time in his career and then singled with one out in the sixth inning. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who began his Yankee career going 0-for-8, got his first hit in pinstripes with a leadoff double in the fourth. He and Jose Trevino, making his first start behind the plate for the Yankees, scored on Rizzo’s single.
News
Timberwolves’ faithful roars for reserves in regular season finale
You would’ve thought Tiger Woods just buried a birdie putt on No. 16 at Augusta with the volume of roars that were reverberating through Target Center on Sunday.
No, Leandro Bolmaro had just hit a triple to cut the Timberwolves’ deficit to 10 in the third quarter of a game that meant absolutely nothing. The latter didn’t matter one bit to those who were part of the full house at Target Center for Minnesota’s regular season finale, which also served as fan appreciation night.
Minnesota was locked into Tuesday’s play-in game with the Clippers regardless of result. Chicago (46-36) had already clinched the No. 6 seed in the East. The Bulls were sans five of their best players, missing the likes of Demar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso. Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Taurean Prince didn’t play for Minnesota, and Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt didn’t see any second-half minutes.
The same was true for Patrick Beverley after he was tossed after picking up a pair of technical fouls within 16 seconds of one another late in the first half.
It was Nate Knight, Jake Layman, Jaylen Nowell, Greg Monroe, Jordan McLaughlin, Josh Okogie, Leandro Bolmaro and Co. leading Minnesota back from a once-28 point deficit to bring the Wolves back to contention.
Minnesota had the game within two in the closing seconds, before a loose ball ended up bouncing Chicago’s way, leading to a dunk to ice the Bulls’ 124-120 win Sunday in Minneapolis.
The crowd didn’t care who was on the floor — they just appreciated the effort and competition. The atmosphere that’s been so present over the final half of this season was sustained in a meaningless contest, if not amplified. Every bucket from late in the third quarter all the way through the finish line drew a strong reaction.
That’s perhaps the biggest reason this Wolves’ season was a success, regardless of this week’s upcoming play-in results. Minnesota is likely to win one of two play-in games to secure only the team’s second playoff berth since 2004. But even if it doesn’t, the most important thing the Wolves have done this season is help restore Target Center’s atmosphere.
Minnesota (46-36) has fallen in love with pro basketball again. That was on full display Sunday night, as fans oozed with enthusiasm as many lesser-known players went toe-to-toe down the stretch.
The crowd noise certainly amped up the competitiveness and performance of those on the floor. Bulls coach Billy Donovan and Timberwolves coach Chris Finch were as engaged late as they will be come the postseason.
It was fun to be at Target Center on Sunday, of all nights — just as it’d been for much of the season. That’s what comes with a winning team that’s moving onto the postseason after doubling up its win total from the year prior. It’s a byproduct of an entertaining squad that led the NBA in scoring this season.
The Target Center crowd proved Sunday it’s more than ready for Tuesday’s titanic tilt for the No. 7 seed in the West. It took one successful season to wake a fan base from its previous state of hibernation.
Forget the Timberwolves’ 46 wins this season, that’s the team’s most impactful victory.
News
Chicago Bulls will face the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the 1st round of the NBA playoffs
The Chicago Bulls will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, staying close to home to begin their first postseason appearance in five years.
The best-of-seven series will start Saturday or Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The Bulls (45-36 entering Sunday) became locked in to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference last week after beginning 2022 at the top of the conference standings. The defending NBA champion Bucks (51-31) were neck and neck with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers but dropped to the third seed Sunday after resting most of their starters in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The rivalry between the Bulls and Bucks seemed to gain an new edge after Alex Caruso’s injury at the hands of Grayson Allen in January, but it has been a lopsided series ever since. The Bulls lost all four meetings with the Bucks this season, including 28- and 21-point blowouts in the last two games.
Despite facing the hardest schedule in the league after the All-Star break, the Bucks posted a 15-7 record as they chase back-to-back titles. Giannis Antetokounmpo poses an impossible problem for most teams, but the Bucks have thrived in recent wins over the Bulls on the strength of other players such as Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday.
News
76ers guard Matisse Thybulle explains why he’s unvaccinated
Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle spoke after Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons.
After Sixers coach Doc Rivers reiterated Thybulle would be ineligible for parts of the team’s upcoming playoff series with the Toronto Raptors because he has not received a full COVID-19 vaccination and Canada has strict COVID rules.
The guard said, however, that he did not consider himself “anti-vax.”
“This was a decision I made a long time ago. I was raised in a holistic household, anti-vax is not a term that was ever used. We grew up with Chinese medicine and naturopathic doctors.”
“I didn’t see any benefits outweighing what I could seek from alternative medicine,” he added after the 118-106 win.
The Australian expressed disappointment in being ruled ineligible for Game 3 and Game 4 at ScotiaBank Arena across the border.
“I mean, it sucks. It was not the outcome that I wanted. It’s always hard not to be available, whether you’re injured or whatnot. It’s hard to watch your guys go out there and fight without you but I believe in them without me just as much as I believe in them with me. I think we have as good of a chance as any to make a run to the championship, and I trust these guys to take care of it when I can’t be there on the court.”
Thybulle scored 7, grabbed 3 rebounds and blocked 2 shots in 35 minutes for Philly, the 4th seed in the East.
