You Paid For It gets results for Wellston educator living next door to horrible eyesore

Dean Evason has only pulled the goaltender once in his career with the Wild. It sounds like he came close to doing it again on Sunday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

With the Wild trailing 3-0 roughly 10 minutes into the contest to the Los Angeles Kings, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury looking out of sorts between the pipes, Evason thought long and hard about giving him the hook.

Nothing was going right for the Wild at that point, and in theory, pulling Fleury might have given the team with a boost.

“Not going to lie,” Evason said. “You go, ‘Maybe the group needs a little twist here to wake up.’”

Though some coaches opt for a timeout when their team is dragging, Evason has never been a fan of that strategy. He’d rather let his players work through their issues on their own. Which is why he ultimately decided not to pull Fleury from the game.

“We knew he was going to compete his butt off after that,” Evason said. “Same as we allow our team to figure it out, and we don’t call a timeout to yell at them, we trust that Marc-Andre Fleury will figure it out, too.”

That’s exactly what he did. After nearly splintering his stick on the post following what he felt was a bad goal, Fleury settled in, his teammates picked him up, and the Wild ultimately ran away with a 6-3 win over the Kings.

Asked about the comeback postgame, Fleury admitted that he was still mad at himself. In that same breath, though, he praised his teammates for picking up the slack.

“We got some big goals to make the game close right away,” Fleury said in reference to how Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy cut into the deficit before the Wild ran away with the game. “Then to score six goals is always a big help.”

Why did Evason decide to leave Fleury in? It was a gut feeling more than anything else.

“You have to make a decision quickly,” Evason said. “We thought about it for a bit, and communicated as a coaching staff, and decided to stay with him.”

That decision paid off as Fleury rebounded from early struggles and the Wild completed the comeback in impressive fashion.

“There was no panic button,” Evason said. “Aside from (Fleury) smashing his stick, nobody else lost composure. It was probably good for the group to see him do that, too, because probably jacked them up a little bit.”

BOLDY RETURNS

After missing the past four games with an upper-body injury, Boldy scored a goal in his return to the lineup. He slid back in alongside Freddy Gaudreau and opposite Kevin Fiala.

“We didn’t really miss a beat,” Boldy said. “Just kind of natural getting back to it. It definitely it feels good going out there and getting (a goal) tonight.”

Asked about Boldy, Evason praised him for his work ethic over the past week.

“He did the right things to prepare and get himself ready physically,” Evason said. “He grinded and it was nice to see.”

INJURY UPDATES

Jon Merrill (upper-body injury) and Matt Dumba (upper-body injury) both skated independent of the team on Sunday. It sounds like Merrill could return as soon as this week, while Dumba is still on the mend. Meanwhile, Nic Deslauriers missed the game against the Kings after blocking a shot with his foot over the weekend. He should be good to go at some point this week.