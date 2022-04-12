News
11 finalists named for Education Minnesota’s teacher of the year award
Two South Washington County Schools teachers are among 11 finalists for Education Minnesota’s teacher of the year award.
The state teachers union will announce the winner May 1 in St. Paul.
In the running from the East Metro are Park High’s Younna Eiden-Giel, Cottage Grove Middle’s Andrea Welvaert and Matoska International’s (White Bear Lake Area) Kendall Gonzalez.
The other finalists are: Edward Barlow, Anwatin Middle (Minneapolis); Jon Fila, Northern Star Online (Intermediate District 287); Paul Houck, Southwest Metro High; Bradley Hubred, Lowell Elementary (Brainerd); Sarah Lancaster, Onamia Elementary; Rachel Volkmann, Gatewood Elementary (Hopkins); and Eric Zuccola, Robbinsdale Cooper High.
Women charged in disappearance of 3 boys from Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two women are charged in connection to three missing Springfield boys.
Brittany Barnes, and her wife, Ceairah Beverly, are charged with three counts of felony Interference with custody.
According to court reports, the children were under the guardianship of their grandmother, Audrey Beverly, when Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly picked the three boys up for an unsupervised visit on March 23.
The children’s grandmother, Audrey Beverly, had a verbal agreement that the two women would take the boys to their scheduled court appearance set for that day, but when neither the children nor the women arrived, the court attempted to contact them and find out where they were.
Court documents said Audrey Beverly is the custodial guardian of the children.
Court documents show the children were removed from Barnes’ and Beverly’s custody in January after allegations of drug use, criminal activity by the parents, lack of supervision, and lack of school attendance.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Thursday, March 31, the children’s EBT/food stamp cards were used at a WalMart in Queen Creek, Arizona.
Ceairah is a white woman, who is 30, 5’2″, and 170 pounds. Beverly has brown hair and brown eyes. Brittany Barnes is a 30-year-old white female with brown hair, and blue eyes, and weighs 130 pounds.
Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, are believed to be in the Tucson, Arizona area, where Barnes’ mother, Shelby Tackett-Barnes, lives.
Below are descriptions of the three missing children:
- Ramello, 8, is a black male, 4’3” tall, 74 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
- Resean, 9, is a black male, 4’4” tall, 77 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
- Ryder, 10, is a black male, 4’9” 116 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Tackett-Barnes initially cooperated with police and said she knew what hotel Barnes and the children were staying in. However, court documents show when she discovered the children would be brought back to Greene County and placed into state custody, she refused to say where the children were.
On April 6, police made contact with Tackett-Barnes and attempted to facilitate the surrender of the children, but police said she responded by saying she did not know where the children were and that she had limited contact with her daughter.
Tackett-Barnes later said the children were no longer in Arizona and that Barnes had hired an attorney to “sue everyone for taking her kids,” according to police reports.
Tackett-Barnes said her daughter had not broken any laws and therefore didn’t need to disclose her location. She also indicated that her daughter was now an Arizona resident, so she may still be in the state.
Arizona authorities and local FBI partners are helping with the case.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.
Patrick Peterson has always loved Ed Donatell. Now they’re together with the Vikings
Patrick Peterson still remember the first time he met Ed Donatell.
Ahead of the 2011 NFL Draft, Peterson was a hotshot prospect destined to be one of the first 10 players picked, while Donatell was starting his first season as defensive backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers. They crossed paths during the predraft process, and while the Arizona Cardinals ultimately selected Peterson with the No. 5 overall pick, he made sure to stay in touch with Donatell as much as he could.
Which makes this offseason the most interesting part of their story.
With the Vikings going through wholesale changes on the coaching staff a couple of months ago, Donatell agreed to become the Vikings’ new defensive coordinator. As fate would have it, a month and a half later, Peterson re-signed with the Vikings.
“I was like, ‘This would be a great opportunity to finally get to play for Coach Ed,’ ” Peterson said. “Now I’m here.”
That mutual respect between Peterson and Donatell should do wonders for the Vikings this season.
As for the new scheme, Peterson emphasized how it does a good job confusing opposing quarterbacks. He referenced how Donatell was an extension of Vic Fangio with the 49ers from 2011-14.
“That three- to four-year span, that defense was unreal,” Peterson said. “They didn’t do anything spectacular. They didn’t blitz a whole lot. They didn’t do a lot of different fire zones. What they did was disguise a lot of their defenses to make the quarterback think a little bit longer.”
More often than not, Peterson said, that confusion translated into either a sack or a turnover.
“Just watching the scheme that he’s always been around, it travels very well,” Peterson said. “No matter where he went, the numbers spoke for themselves.”
After leaving the 49ers, Donatell served as Fangio’s defensive backs coach with the Chicago Bears, then as his defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos. The stint with the Vikings marks the first time in more than a decade that Donatell has not coached under Fangio.
On the bright side, it’s also the first time Donatell gets to coach Peterson. They are finally together more than a decade later.
Asked why he thinks they stayed in touch for so long, Peterson praised Donatell’s demeanor.
“You could just tell he’s a guy that wants to get to know the person,” Peterson said. “He couldn’t care less about the football player. He wanted to get to know Patrick Peterson the person. Just a very genuine person, and it’s hard to not want to be around those kinds of people.”
9 new lawsuits allege abuse, torture at Missouri boarding school
STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri boarding school is facing nine new lawsuits from former students alleging they were abused at the school.
The Kansas City Star reports the lawsuits against Agape Boarding School in Stockton were filed by former students who attended the school from March 2015 to June 2019.
They accuse other students and staff of abuse, battery, and, in some cases, starving and torturing students. Five staff members at Agape face charges of assaulting students.
Fourteen former students have now sued Agape since February 2021. Five similar lawsuits against the now-closed Circle of Hope Girls Ranch, an all-girls boarding school also in Cedar County, have been settled.
