Connect with us

Blockchain

12,882 ETH Worth $38,842,168 USD Transferred From Bitfinex to Unknown Wallet

Published

2 mins ago

on

20,515,997 USD Worth 6,447 Ethereum (ETH) Transferred to BigONE Exchange
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • Even in a bad market, investors remained confident in Ethereum.
  • Whale Alert recorded that the transfer took place on April 12, 2022, at 6:51 a.m. UTC.

In the last week, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies fell by 10%, and in the last 24 hours, it is up by 0.29 percent. As a result, ETH was hit hard by the bear market. Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) are common themes during rallies. This time around, though, Ethereum was the target of FUD during its down market.

However, there was a bounce in ETH’s price, bringing it slightly beyond the $3k level. FUD, it appears, played a significant influence in the “buy the dip” mindset. However, ETH is definitely putting the HODLers’ patience to the test with the present market structure.

One statistic has been generating a bullish signal in the middle of all the bearish commotion. ETH’s weighted sentiment has rebounded from -1.33 to -0.45, a significant improvement. Even in a bad market, investors remained confident in Ethereum because of the expected ‘Merge,’ according to this analysis.

Whale Alert

Bitfinex has received a large quantity of 12,882 ETH from an unidentified wallet. In addition, the transaction was valued at $38,842,168 by Whale Alert, blockchain analytics and surveillance firm. Hundreds of millions of dollars of ETH have been moved overnight by crypto whales. Whale Alert recorded that the transfer took place on April 12, 2022, at 6:51 a.m. UTC. Ethereum has gained 0.49 percent in the previous 24 hours.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $3,056.11 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,484,025,493 USD. Ethereum has been up 0.66% in the last 24 hours.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Exclusive Crypto Tokens To Hold Until The End Of April 2022

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Exclusive Crypto Tokens To Hold Until The End Of April 2022
google news
Altcoin News

The entire crypto market is currently experiencing a bearish pattern while users believe it will soon pullback to the present bullish run. The arrival of millions of cryptocurrencies in the market depicts the growth and adoption of the crypto industry. Despite the surge in popularity and adoption, the market still delivers a bear signal which fears the traders and investors.

According to Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index, the analysis states that the score is currently 20, which indicates extreme fear. Though some altcoins have the tendency to perform well surpassing the performance of mainstream cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, a Youtuber with a channel Finance Bro has come up with a list of tokens that would yield gains in price. The crypto tokens to hold until April 2022 are Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Terra (LUNA).

Top Cryptocurrencies To Buy In April 2022

The first token to hold until this month is a cryptocurrency that has a strong foundation and delivers significant features from its network. It’s none other than Solana (SOL), which currently trades at $104 and is 20% down for the past week. The platform is a decentralized blockchain built to enable user-friendly apps to the world. Moreover, Solana has completed over 67 billion transactions, a value that fluctuates as thousands of transactions per second are completed.

In terms of market capitalization, Solana holds $35 billion whereas Ethereum is somewhere around a $300 billion market cap. Thus it is a better blockchain as Ethereum is currently moving to a proven stake protocol whereas Solana is a combination of Proof of History and Proof of Stake. However, it’s a very fast-growing ecosystem as it has one-tenth the market cap so it will surge. SOL will see an uptrend reaching the $200 level sometime in the next couple of months. 

The second crypto is Avalanche (AVAX), which is 18% down for the past week. Avalanche is basically a low-cost and eco-friendly blockchain that is also the fastest smart contracts platform in this industry. While its market cap value is at $22 billion thus it’s one-third less valuable than  SOL holding 10th rank. AVAX is one potential project that will definitely turn 5x to 10x in revenue.
The final cryptocurrency is Terra (LUNA), one of the best-performing altcoins this year. LUNA is 27% down for the past week which gives the users a buying opportunity. It is the finest token to invest in during its dip as the network also has industry-leading stablecoin $UST. Additionally, staking on their wallets allows users to get a 7% return per year on the investment. Its volume is higher than SOL but its market cap value is lower than Solana. According to the Youtuber, LUNA will obviously be in the top five cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization. However, the above-mentioned altcoins are the best tokens to invest in this April 2022 that will generate more gains in the next term.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Cult DAO Breaks Down Recent Increase in CULT Treasury Volume

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Cult DAO Breaks Down Recent Increase in CULT Treasury Volume
google news

London, UK, 12th April, 2022, Chainwire

Cult DAO, a community-driven decentralized autonomous organization, published recent data on its hyper-deflationary CULT token, gaining the necessary traction and volume to overcome an initial stage of anonymity. These math-backed revelations are scattering away any remaining doubts that CULT is a meme coin. On the contrary, it shows the token’s ambition to challenge the most powerful cryptocurrencies in the market hierarchy.

According to Etherscan data, the Cult DAO protocol burned over 1.725 billion CULT tokens in the past two weeks. More precisely, 1,725,774,482 CULT, which equals roughly 25ETH, was burned from March 24 to April 8, 2022. 

The Cult DAO Treasury accrued 81.496 billion CULT tokens during the same period, equaling nearly 130 ETH. It’s worth noting that the protocol takes a 0.4% tax from transactions, which it sends automatically to the treasury. In time, these funds should help finance investments in decentralized technologies.

Below is the average amount of tokens the treasury collected:

1649766948 207 Cult DAO Breaks Down Recent Increase in CULT Treasury Volume

Furthermore, on April 11, more CULT was taken out of circulation than two days before with twice the volume. This perfectly illustrates the power of $CULT DAO.

But, where do the additional tokens come from?

Currently, the protocol registers 1.9 trillion staked tokens and another 1.567 trillion that were burnt. The project’s increasing popularity has led to a steady surge in treasury volume. Simply put, an increment in activity takes more tokens from the general circulation into the treasury.

Below, you can see the effect this had on the treasury balance. As the tokens move from general circulation to the treasury, the protocol takes into account the reduction in % for future movements. In other words, the treasury is filling faster than proposals are sending CULT out. Therefore, the supply is constantly squeezed.

1649766948 472 Cult DAO Breaks Down Recent Increase in CULT Treasury Volume

These recent massive token movements were not enough to decelerate the increase in the CULT balance within the treasury. On the contrary, the treasury volume increased thanks to The Many, Cult DAO community members with voting rights.

About Cult DAO

Cult DAO is a blockchain-based DAO aiming to accelerate the decentralized finance revolution. Its goal is to empower people with the necessary tools to “break away from societal, economic and other norms.” To this end, its users can actively vote on funding for projects focusing on decentralized applications.

The protocol uses CULT, a hyper-deflationary token, to support the development of a fully decentralized economy. Developers state that CULT is not a charity token or a speculative coin, unlike some deflationary tokens in the market.

Cult DAO burns 10,000 tokens out of every 60,000 it raises. It also uses a half-and-half redistribution model that sees 50% of the tokens burn and the remaining half go towards dCULT holders. This occurs when an investee project sells its tokens for CULT. If it maintains its trajectory, CULT could become a candidate to challenge dominant projects within the next five years. And, judging by its current progress, the possibility of flipping big crypto projects is not that unlikely. 

For more information about Cult DAO, please follow the links below:

|Website |Cult DAO Manifesto | Twitter | Telegram | Discord| Medium|

Contacts

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Plunged 10%? Someone Made a Profit of 1000% — Expert Trader Share His Good Strategies

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Bitcoin Plunged 10%? Someone Made a Profit of 1000% — Expert Trader Share His Good Strategies
google news

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $40,000 on April 11 out of growing concerns about rising interest rates and global macro risks. From April 10 to 11, Bitcoin Plunged 10% in one day. The market expects U.S. inflation to hit 8.4% in March, the highest level since 1982. Goldman Sachs Jan Hatzius said last Friday that the Fed may need to raise interest rates above 4% to keep inflation in check.

Bitcoin has been trading between $35,000 and $45,000 so far this year. Although the currency broke above $48,000 last month, briefly recouping its losses for the year, it failed to break the resistance near its 200-day moving average. Dropping below $40,000 could take the price of Bitcoin lower to as low as $30,000.

One reason behind the recent plunge is Bitcoin miners rushing to move their coins out of wallets. According to a CryptoQuant post, the indicator called “miner outflow” saw a spike before Bitcoin’s price went downward. As the chart shows, miner outflow reached its highest point in April since early 2021. This may suggest miners are preparing to sell their Bitcoin.  

​​

Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of crypto trading platform BitMEX, said Bitcoin’s correlation to tech stocks continues to increase. As long as this correlation remains high, he wrote, the crypto market “will lead equities lower as we head into the downturn, and lead equities higher as we work our way out of it… Bitcoin and Ether will bottom well before the Fed acts and U-turns its policy from tight to loose.” Observing the fundamentals of Bitcoin and Ether, he predicted their prices dropping to $30,000 and $2,500 respectively in June. While he didn’t question the long-term potential of Bitcoin, he foresaw a “muddle-through, sideways, boring market with small bouts of downside volatility followed by a tepid recovery.”

How to Make Profits in the Downtrend?

In times of volatility, futures trading is one of the best tools to help you earn profits and the choice of many professional traders. With futures trading, you can either buy up (go long) or sell down (go short), which means that you can take profits whether the market rises or falls. What’s more, there is 100x leverage to magnify your profits.

For example, a trader opens a short position of 100 BTC at the price of $40,000 with Bexplus 100x leverage. Then, the price goes down to $35,000. As a result, he will make a profit of ($40,000 – $35,000) * 100 BTC / $35,000 = 14.2 BTC. However, the margin he needs to prepare is only 1 BTC.

Bexplus offers 100x leverage in BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA, and XRP futures contracts. Bexplus is trusted by over one million traders around the world, including the USA, Japan, Korea, and Iran. No KYC, no deposit fee, traders can receive the most attentive services, including 24/7 customer support and personal account manager. 

100% Deposit Bonus

Bexplus offers a 100% bonus for every deposit, with which you can open bigger positions and gain more profits. Deposit 1 BTC and you will get 2 BTC credited to your account. Every user can get up to 10 BTC for each deposit. (Bonuses are not withdrawable, the profit obtained with the bonus can be withdrawn.)

Bexplus BTC Wallet

When you are not trading, you can transfer your BTC to the interest-bearing wallet and enjoy up to 21% annualized interest without any risks, which is no doubt one of the most profitable rates in the industry.

Copy Trading

With Bexplus’ copy trading, you can automatically copy the trades of other excellent traders. It can be a really valuable portfolio for those who are just starting out in trading, or those who don’t want to dedicate a huge amount of time to manage their trades.

A Demo Account with 10 BTC

A demo account with 10 replenishable BTC offered by Bexplus can help you better familiarize yourself with leveraged trading and practice trading without taking any risks.  You can also learn to analyze the market and use the toolkit with the demo account.

24/7 Withdrawal and 24/7 Customer Support

You can submit a withdrawal request anytime you want and have your deposits back in as fast as 30 minutes during work hours. If you encounter any problems, you can contact customer support via different channels like e-mail and live chat.

Mobile APP

With the Bexplus App, you can manage your account and trade anywhere and anytime you want. It also integrates other tools like real-time charts, news alerts, etc., which are going to be your capable assistants in trading. Download the Bexplus APP on the Apple Store and Google Play.

1649764080 179 Bitcoin Plunged 10 Someone Made a Profit of 1000 —

Click here to register on Bexplus and get a 100% deposit bonus now.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending