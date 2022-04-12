Connect with us

Blockchain

35% of Nigerians Have Used Bitcoin or Crypto in the Last 6 Months

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Mexican President Plans to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender
  • The inclusion of social sentiment data considerably influenced the indicator’s value.
  • Nigeria’s decision to develop its own digital currency surprised many.

eNaira was introduced by Nigeria’s central bank in October after the country prohibited the banking trade of cryptocurrencies in February last year. Compared to other countries, Nigeria was the first to introduce a central bank digital currency, next to The Bahamas. According to Iwa Salami, a law professor at the University of East London in the UK and a specialist on digital currencies, Nigeria’s decision to develop its own digital currency surprised many.

Adoption Rate and Interest

However, eNaira wallets will soon be open to anybody in Nigeria with a phone number, rather than only those who have bank accounts. According to a recent article by Bitcoin Archive, 35 percent of Nigerians have used Bitcoin or crypto in the last six months. That shows the adoption rate and interest in the crypto sector by Nigerians.

El Salvador became the first government in the world to accept cryptocurrency as legal cash, while Nigeria elected to build its own central bank digital currency. Since 2001, El Salvador has used the US dollar as its official currency, replacing its previous currency, the colon. On the other hand, El Salvador added bitcoin to its list of legal currencies in September 2021.

Cryptocurrency markets have reached a level of high panic according to the “Fear and Greed” indicator on Alternative.me. Due to the recent Bitcoin collapse below $40,000, the indicator’s value has risen significantly. This was previously thought to be unattainable during the cryptocurrency market’s recent climb.

Short-term traders began to aggressively sell their Bitcoins as the digital gold lost a significant portion of its value, causing fear in the cryptocurrency community. The inclusion of social sentiment data considerably influenced the indicator’s value.

Blockchain

12,882 ETH Worth $38,842,168 USD Transferred From Bitfinex to Unknown Wallet

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

  • Even in a bad market, investors remained confident in Ethereum.
  • Whale Alert recorded that the transfer took place on April 12, 2022, at 6:51 a.m. UTC.

In the last week, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies fell by 10%, and in the last 24 hours, it is up by 0.29 percent. As a result, ETH was hit hard by the bear market. Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) are common themes during rallies. This time around, though, Ethereum was the target of FUD during its down market.

However, there was a bounce in ETH’s price, bringing it slightly beyond the $3k level. FUD, it appears, played a significant influence in the “buy the dip” mindset. However, ETH is definitely putting the HODLers’ patience to the test with the present market structure.

One statistic has been generating a bullish signal in the middle of all the bearish commotion. ETH’s weighted sentiment has rebounded from -1.33 to -0.45, a significant improvement. Even in a bad market, investors remained confident in Ethereum because of the expected ‘Merge,’ according to this analysis.

Whale Alert

Bitfinex has received a large quantity of 12,882 ETH from an unidentified wallet. In addition, the transaction was valued at $38,842,168 by Whale Alert, blockchain analytics and surveillance firm. Hundreds of millions of dollars of ETH have been moved overnight by crypto whales. Whale Alert recorded that the transfer took place on April 12, 2022, at 6:51 a.m. UTC. Ethereum has gained 0.49 percent in the previous 24 hours.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $3,056.11 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,484,025,493 USD. Ethereum has been up 0.66% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Exclusive Crypto Tokens To Hold Until The End Of April 2022

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Altcoin News

The entire crypto market is currently experiencing a bearish pattern while users believe it will soon pullback to the present bullish run. The arrival of millions of cryptocurrencies in the market depicts the growth and adoption of the crypto industry. Despite the surge in popularity and adoption, the market still delivers a bear signal which fears the traders and investors.

According to Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index, the analysis states that the score is currently 20, which indicates extreme fear. Though some altcoins have the tendency to perform well surpassing the performance of mainstream cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, a Youtuber with a channel Finance Bro has come up with a list of tokens that would yield gains in price. The crypto tokens to hold until April 2022 are Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Terra (LUNA).

Top Cryptocurrencies To Buy In April 2022

The first token to hold until this month is a cryptocurrency that has a strong foundation and delivers significant features from its network. It’s none other than Solana (SOL), which currently trades at $104 and is 20% down for the past week. The platform is a decentralized blockchain built to enable user-friendly apps to the world. Moreover, Solana has completed over 67 billion transactions, a value that fluctuates as thousands of transactions per second are completed.

In terms of market capitalization, Solana holds $35 billion whereas Ethereum is somewhere around a $300 billion market cap. Thus it is a better blockchain as Ethereum is currently moving to a proven stake protocol whereas Solana is a combination of Proof of History and Proof of Stake. However, it’s a very fast-growing ecosystem as it has one-tenth the market cap so it will surge. SOL will see an uptrend reaching the $200 level sometime in the next couple of months. 

The second crypto is Avalanche (AVAX), which is 18% down for the past week. Avalanche is basically a low-cost and eco-friendly blockchain that is also the fastest smart contracts platform in this industry. While its market cap value is at $22 billion thus it’s one-third less valuable than  SOL holding 10th rank. AVAX is one potential project that will definitely turn 5x to 10x in revenue.
The final cryptocurrency is Terra (LUNA), one of the best-performing altcoins this year. LUNA is 27% down for the past week which gives the users a buying opportunity. It is the finest token to invest in during its dip as the network also has industry-leading stablecoin $UST. Additionally, staking on their wallets allows users to get a 7% return per year on the investment. Its volume is higher than SOL but its market cap value is lower than Solana. According to the Youtuber, LUNA will obviously be in the top five cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization. However, the above-mentioned altcoins are the best tokens to invest in this April 2022 that will generate more gains in the next term.

Blockchain

Cult DAO Breaks Down Recent Increase in CULT Treasury Volume

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

London, UK, 12th April, 2022, Chainwire

Cult DAO, a community-driven decentralized autonomous organization, published recent data on its hyper-deflationary CULT token, gaining the necessary traction and volume to overcome an initial stage of anonymity. These math-backed revelations are scattering away any remaining doubts that CULT is a meme coin. On the contrary, it shows the token’s ambition to challenge the most powerful cryptocurrencies in the market hierarchy.

According to Etherscan data, the Cult DAO protocol burned over 1.725 billion CULT tokens in the past two weeks. More precisely, 1,725,774,482 CULT, which equals roughly 25ETH, was burned from March 24 to April 8, 2022. 

The Cult DAO Treasury accrued 81.496 billion CULT tokens during the same period, equaling nearly 130 ETH. It’s worth noting that the protocol takes a 0.4% tax from transactions, which it sends automatically to the treasury. In time, these funds should help finance investments in decentralized technologies.

Below is the average amount of tokens the treasury collected:

1649766948 207 Cult DAO Breaks Down Recent Increase in CULT Treasury Volume

Furthermore, on April 11, more CULT was taken out of circulation than two days before with twice the volume. This perfectly illustrates the power of $CULT DAO.

But, where do the additional tokens come from?

Currently, the protocol registers 1.9 trillion staked tokens and another 1.567 trillion that were burnt. The project’s increasing popularity has led to a steady surge in treasury volume. Simply put, an increment in activity takes more tokens from the general circulation into the treasury.

Below, you can see the effect this had on the treasury balance. As the tokens move from general circulation to the treasury, the protocol takes into account the reduction in % for future movements. In other words, the treasury is filling faster than proposals are sending CULT out. Therefore, the supply is constantly squeezed.

1649766948 472 Cult DAO Breaks Down Recent Increase in CULT Treasury Volume

These recent massive token movements were not enough to decelerate the increase in the CULT balance within the treasury. On the contrary, the treasury volume increased thanks to The Many, Cult DAO community members with voting rights.

About Cult DAO

Cult DAO is a blockchain-based DAO aiming to accelerate the decentralized finance revolution. Its goal is to empower people with the necessary tools to “break away from societal, economic and other norms.” To this end, its users can actively vote on funding for projects focusing on decentralized applications.

The protocol uses CULT, a hyper-deflationary token, to support the development of a fully decentralized economy. Developers state that CULT is not a charity token or a speculative coin, unlike some deflationary tokens in the market.

Cult DAO burns 10,000 tokens out of every 60,000 it raises. It also uses a half-and-half redistribution model that sees 50% of the tokens burn and the remaining half go towards dCULT holders. This occurs when an investee project sells its tokens for CULT. If it maintains its trajectory, CULT could become a candidate to challenge dominant projects within the next five years. And, judging by its current progress, the possibility of flipping big crypto projects is not that unlikely. 

For more information about Cult DAO, please follow the links below:

|Website |Cult DAO Manifesto | Twitter | Telegram | Discord| Medium|

