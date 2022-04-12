News
71-year-old woman missing from north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a missing 71-year-old woman.
Margaret Walker has been missing since Monday at 8:30 p.m. from the 4900 block of Patricia Ridge Lane.
The police said Walker suffers from memory issues, but she has not been diagnosed. Walker is 5’4″, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She drives a gold 2011 Buick Lacrosse with the Missouri license plate VA9J2Z. It was last seen going northbound on Bellefontaine Road at Rosado Drive.
The police said Walker had a dentist appointment and was on the phone with her husband. She said she would be home in 15 minutes. Before she hung up, “she made statements about not knowing where she is and being lost.”
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
How the Global Food Shortage Helps US Farmers
As the war in Ukraine trudges on and Americans fret over the rising cost of their favorite breakfast cereals, there may be a group that benefits from the chaos and the increasing price of grain: U.S. farmers.
“If they’re good at their task, they should enjoy a significant premium relative to recent years,” said Chris Barrett, an expert on global food systems and a professor of applied economics and management at Cornell University.
It’s not all good news for farmers, however. At the same time as wheat and other grains have risen in price, “the cost of inputs, such as fertilizer and fuel have gone up too,” Barrett said.
Food prices, including grains have been skyrocketing as a result of the war in Ukraine, natural disasters and supply chain issues. It doesn’t look like crop prices are going to stabilize soon. The most recent report from the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization said March food prices overall rose 12.9 percent over what they were in February and grains, in particular, jumped 17.1%.
Farmers, who keep a close eye on everything from weather forecasts to commodity prices may be spurred to plant more wheat in the coming year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a report at the end of March showing that the amount of acreage farmers intended to devote to growing wheat this year was already up 1 percent. That, nevertheless, was dwarfed by the 4 percent increase in the number of acres farmers said they expected to use for soy beans.
Wheat Prices are Up, But So Is the Cost of Fertilizer
Barrett suspects the big increase in soy bean acreage could be explained, at least in part, by the crop’s smaller need for fertilizer, the prices for which had been on the rise even before the war in Ukraine started due to supply chain problems.
Right now, as farmers are starting to plant their crops they are “struggling with prices for fertilizers and fuel,” said Anna Nagurney, a business professor of supply chain management at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. “Fertilizer makes up about one third of farmers’ operating costs. We get a lot of our fertilizer from Canada and it’s really high now.”
The popularity of soy may also be related to the situation in Brazil, Barrett said. “The Brazilians use Russian fertilizer,” he added. “If that’s cut off they will have a much lower yield than you would expect otherwise.”
U.S. farmers are happy to take up the slack, he said.
Exactly what will happen this year with wheat isn’t yet known. Calculations involving increases in costs of production and the rising prices for the crop will guide farmers. “It will be interesting to see what happens in the real wheat belt in North Dakota and Minnesota,” Barrett said. “They still have some time to decide what to plant. A deciding factor might be wheat prices shooting up.”
The market for crops such as wheat is increasingly global so farmers will need to take all of that into account. Wheat is a big market in places like China, Barrett said. “There are 1.3 billion people and wheat is a staple of Chinese diets,” he added. “I expect China is going to have to import more than they normally do.”
7th Pay Commission: DA will be announced in July with new formula, calculation changed, salary will be decided in this way
7th Pay Commission: The Ministry of Labor and Employment has changed the calculation formula regarding Dearness Allowance.
7th Pay Commission: Another new update has come regarding Dearness Allowance (DA). After increasing DA in March, now it will have a separate increase in July. But, in July, the formula for calculating DA calculation will change. Let us tell you, DA of central employees is getting increased by 3% at present. Means the total DA has reached 34%. In such a situation, now the change in the next dearness allowance is a matter of discussion. On the one hand, there has been a steady decline in the AICPI Index. At the same time, now the calculation of dearness allowance will also be done in a changed way.
Dearness allowance is available for cost of living
Dearness allowance is given to central and state government employees to improve their cost of living level. This allowance is a part of the salary structure, so there should be no difference in the standard of living of the employee even after the rise in inflation. Dearness allowance (DA) is given to government employees, public sector employees and dearness relief to pensioners.
Which is the new formula?
The Ministry of Labor and Employment has changed the calculation formula regarding Dearness Allowance. The Labor Ministry has changed the base year 2016 for Dearness Allowance (DA Calculation). A new series of Wage Rate Index (WRI-Wage Rate Index) has been released. The Labor Ministry said that the new series of WRI with base year 2016=100 will replace the old series of base year 1963-65.
How is Dearness Allowance calculated?
The amount of dearness allowance is worked out by multiplying the current rate of dearness allowance of the 7th Pay Commission with the basic pay. The current rate of percentage is 12%, if your basic pay is Rs 56,900 DA (56,900 x12)/100. Percentage of Dearness Allowance = Average of CPI for the last 12 months – 115.76. Now the amount that comes will be divided by 115.76. The score that will come will be multiplied by 100.
How to calculate your salary?
For salary calculation under 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission Salary hike), DA has to be calculated on the basic salary of the employee. Suppose the minimum basic salary of a central employee is Rs 25,000, then his DA calculation will be 34% of 25,000. 34% of Rs 25,000 i.e. total will be Rs 8500. This is an example. Similarly, those with the rest of the salary structure can also calculate it according to their basic salary.
Dearness allowance is taxable
Dearness Allowance is fully taxable. Under the Income Tax rules in India, separate information about dearness allowance has to be given in the Income Tax Return (ITR). Meaning the amount you get in the name of dearness allowance is taxable and tax will have to be paid on it.
There are two types of dearness allowance
There are two types of Dearness Allowance (DA). First Industrial Dearness Allowance and second Variable Dearness Allowance. The Industrial Dearness Allowance is revised every 3 months. This is for the employees working in the public sector of the central government. It is calculated on the basis of Consumer Price Index (CPI). The Variable Dearness Allowance is revised every 6 months. Variable Dearness Allowance is also calculated on the basis of Consumer Price Index (CPI).
How New York’s Most Republican Borough Unionized Amazon
Chris Smalls, the man most responsible for unionizing Amazon warehouse JFK8, started working at the Staten Island facility in 2018, after having worked at a different Amazon warehouse in Connecticut for around three years. “I had never stepped foot on Staten Island before working at JFK8,” said the New Jersey native, laughing. “I didn’t know anything about the place, apart from the Wu-Tang Clan.”
He’s not alone.
New York’s least populated borough, Staten Island is also its most anonymous, a largely working- and middle class- enclave closer to New Jersey than the rest of the city. Many New Yorkers claim—sometimes proudly—they’ve never visited Staten Island. What celebrity the borough has it borrows from the Wu-Tang Clan hip hop group and comedian Pete Davidson.
Staten Island is far more politically conservative than the rest of New York City and is represented by a Republican in Congress. Many of its elected officials in the New York City Council, and the state legislature are also Republicans. From that perspective, Staten Island is an unlikely home for the first Amazon union.
Yet, Staten Island itself has the highest number of union members out of all five boroughs in New York City, according to research conducted in 2020 by the City University of New York School of Labor and Urban Studies.
“Staten Island is a union town through and through and this historic victory only further proved it,” said Kamillah Hanks, the only Democrat representing Staten Island on the City Council. “I’m hopeful that this win will be a catalyst for labor organizing across the country.”
New York City’s Love-Hate Relationship with Amazon
New York has a complicated relationship with Amazon. The city loves its goods delivered, but when the tech giant proposed building a new headquarters in the city in 2019, New Yorkers fought back. Facing opposition to granting nearly $3 billion in tax incentives to a wealthy corporation, Amazon backed down. That effort was based in the more liberal Queens and led in part by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a populist Democrat who won an upset victory the year before by mobilizing young progressives.
No such protests accompanied Amazon’s first fulfillment center in New York, JFK8, which opened on Staten Island in 2018. The sprawling 855,000 square foot warehouse, in the Bloomfield neighborhood on the borough’s west shore, was said to be the single largest job creator ever on Staten Island.
“Pretty much half of the workers at JFK8 live on Staten Island,” explained Smalls. The other half are commuters, often coming from Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, as well as New Jersey, he explained.
JFK8 employs roughly around 8,300 workers and Amazon also employs workers at the three neighboring facilities across the street – one of them being LDJ5 – which has its own union vote coming up on April 25th.
Amazon is the second-largest employer in the U.S., with around 1.1 million workers across the country. For years, Amazon has fended off multiple union attempts. But, last week, the independent, worker-led union—founded by Smalls and several Staten Island Amazon workers—succeeded after around 11 months of organizing.
The union victory is a major turning point for U.S. labor, leaving many labor experts wondering whether this historic win will launch other unionization efforts at Amazon warehouses across the county.
“Since we won, the Amazon Labor Union has been contacted by workers in over 50 buildings nationwide,” Small tweeted.
Nationwide, union membership has declined over the last few decadese. However, in the last several months, union wins have dominated the headlines—from Starbucks to REI—leaving the labor movement galvanized. They are being cheered on from the White House.
“Amazon, here we come,” said President Joe Biden during a press conference a few days ago, celebrating the Amazon Labor Union’s win. Biden said he intends to be the most pro-labor president in US history.
The day before the Staten Island victory, a separate union vote brought by the Retail, Wholesale and Department store union at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., failed for the second time. But, the numbers were close enough that the result may still change due to contested ballots.
Many Factors Were Behind the Amazon Labor Union’s Victory
There was no one reason for the Staten Island victory. “No one can really point to what the biggest factor was,” said Connor Spence, a JFK8 worker and vice president of membership for the ALU. The union organizers themselves have credited part of the win to the grassroots nature of the effort, which was led by Amazon workers themselves and not backed by a national union.
Others have mentioned the significance of the location. “New York is a union town,” Smalls said. “One in five people in New York belong to a union. Every worker knows someone who is in a union. You’re in proximity with somebody who’s unionized by the sanitation department, fire department, police officers, teachers, and nurses. There are different types of unions around Amazon, they surround these Amazon workers on Staten Island.”
Most union members on Staten Island are part of the public sector, explained Daniel Disalvo, chair of the political science department at the City College of New York. That makes the Amazon victory unusual.
“Staten Island is peculiar in the sense that it’s not exactly this pro-union bastion when it comes to private sector labor,” he said. “It’s a heavily public-sector union jurisdiction, and those also tend to be more conservative.”
Staten Island’s Republicans Remain Silent
Since the union’s victory last week, the borough’s Republican elected officials have remained largely silent on the win, and have rarely commented on the union since it began forming last March.
Nationally, the Republican party is largely hostile to organized labor movements like this one. In 2019, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky introduced the National Right to Work Act in Congress, which would give workers the option to stop supporting unions financially while still receiving the benefits of the union’s bargaining – an arrangement many union members call free-riding. A majority of Republicans have also opposed the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, known as the ProAct, which would expand the right of workers to strike, and place limits on employers hindering union organization, among other provisions.
Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, broke from party lines in 2021 and came out in support of the Amazon union drive in Alabama, where he criticized Amazon for having “waged a war against working-class values.”
The progressive nonprofit news organization, More Perfect Union, recently built a tracker titled “What Congress is saying about Amazon Labor Union’s Historic Victory.” As of today, not a single Republican member of either the House of Representatives or the Senate has commented on the win, according to the site.
In contrast, 12 Democratic Senators and 50 Democratic representatives so far have made public statements or tweets congratulating the organizers on Staten Island.
Traditionally, the Democratic party has supported unionization efforts across the country. “To see the union pull this off is an amazing experience,” said Diane Savino, a Democratic state senator from Staten Island. “I’m incredibly proud of them.”
Smalls, however, said he and the union received no real help from public officials on either side of the aisle. “We obviously would love to have had it,” he explained. “But we didn’t go cry about it—we continued to organize.”
Ignored by Republicans … and Democrats
“Republicans have ignored us for the most part,” said Spence. “But honestly, most of the Democrats have ignored us as well.”
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Staten Island’s Republican congressional representative, and other Republican elected officials of Staten Island did not return requests for comment.
Malliotakis is being challenged in the upcoming midterm elections by previous Democratic representative, Max Rose, as well as progressive newcomer Brittany Ramos DeBarros, who has been very supportive of the Amazon Labor Union efforts.
“You could argue that this union win will spur a particular portion of the electorate to be more engaged,” said Hank Sheinkopf, a veteran political consultant and Democratic strategist.
“The union won in here, the union is based here and the facility is based here, and Rep. Malliotakis recently voted against the ProAct,” said Sheinkopf.
There are still many months before the midterm election, and predicting the impact of the Amazon victory on its outcome seems unwise. But at least one thing is clear: In progressive circles, Staten Island is now known for much more than the WuTang Clan.
