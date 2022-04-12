News
7th Pay Commission: DA will be announced in July with new formula, calculation changed, salary will be decided in this way
7th Pay Commission: The Ministry of Labor and Employment has changed the calculation formula regarding Dearness Allowance.
7th Pay Commission: Another new update has come regarding Dearness Allowance (DA). After increasing DA in March, now it will have a separate increase in July. But, in July, the formula for calculating DA calculation will change. Let us tell you, DA of central employees is getting increased by 3% at present. Means the total DA has reached 34%. In such a situation, now the change in the next dearness allowance is a matter of discussion. On the one hand, there has been a steady decline in the AICPI Index. At the same time, now the calculation of dearness allowance will also be done in a changed way.
Dearness allowance is available for cost of living
Dearness allowance is given to central and state government employees to improve their cost of living level. This allowance is a part of the salary structure, so there should be no difference in the standard of living of the employee even after the rise in inflation. Dearness allowance (DA) is given to government employees, public sector employees and dearness relief to pensioners.
Which is the new formula?
The Ministry of Labor and Employment has changed the calculation formula regarding Dearness Allowance. The Labor Ministry has changed the base year 2016 for Dearness Allowance (DA Calculation). A new series of Wage Rate Index (WRI-Wage Rate Index) has been released. The Labor Ministry said that the new series of WRI with base year 2016=100 will replace the old series of base year 1963-65.
How is Dearness Allowance calculated?
The amount of dearness allowance is worked out by multiplying the current rate of dearness allowance of the 7th Pay Commission with the basic pay. The current rate of percentage is 12%, if your basic pay is Rs 56,900 DA (56,900 x12)/100. Percentage of Dearness Allowance = Average of CPI for the last 12 months – 115.76. Now the amount that comes will be divided by 115.76. The score that will come will be multiplied by 100.
How to calculate your salary?
For salary calculation under 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission Salary hike), DA has to be calculated on the basic salary of the employee. Suppose the minimum basic salary of a central employee is Rs 25,000, then his DA calculation will be 34% of 25,000. 34% of Rs 25,000 i.e. total will be Rs 8500. This is an example. Similarly, those with the rest of the salary structure can also calculate it according to their basic salary.
Dearness allowance is taxable
Dearness Allowance is fully taxable. Under the Income Tax rules in India, separate information about dearness allowance has to be given in the Income Tax Return (ITR). Meaning the amount you get in the name of dearness allowance is taxable and tax will have to be paid on it.
There are two types of dearness allowance
There are two types of Dearness Allowance (DA). First Industrial Dearness Allowance and second Variable Dearness Allowance. The Industrial Dearness Allowance is revised every 3 months. This is for the employees working in the public sector of the central government. It is calculated on the basis of Consumer Price Index (CPI). The Variable Dearness Allowance is revised every 6 months. Variable Dearness Allowance is also calculated on the basis of Consumer Price Index (CPI).
How New York’s Most Republican Borough Unionized Amazon
Chris Smalls, the man most responsible for unionizing Amazon warehouse JFK8, started working at the Staten Island facility in 2018, after having worked at a different Amazon warehouse in Connecticut for around three years. “I had never stepped foot on Staten Island before working at JFK8,” said the New Jersey native, laughing. “I didn’t know anything about the place, apart from the Wu-Tang Clan.”
He’s not alone.
New York’s least populated borough, Staten Island is also its most anonymous, a largely working- and middle class- enclave closer to New Jersey than the rest of the city. Many New Yorkers claim—sometimes proudly—they’ve never visited Staten Island. What celebrity the borough has it borrows from the Wu-Tang Clan hip hop group and comedian Pete Davidson.
Staten Island is far more politically conservative than the rest of New York City and is represented by a Republican in Congress. Many of its elected officials in the New York City Council, and the state legislature are also Republicans. From that perspective, Staten Island is an unlikely home for the first Amazon union.
Yet, Staten Island itself has the highest number of union members out of all five boroughs in New York City, according to research conducted in 2020 by the City University of New York School of Labor and Urban Studies.
“Staten Island is a union town through and through and this historic victory only further proved it,” said Kamillah Hanks, the only Democrat representing Staten Island on the City Council. “I’m hopeful that this win will be a catalyst for labor organizing across the country.”
New York City’s Love-Hate Relationship with Amazon
New York has a complicated relationship with Amazon. The city loves its goods delivered, but when the tech giant proposed building a new headquarters in the city in 2019, New Yorkers fought back. Facing opposition to granting nearly $3 billion in tax incentives to a wealthy corporation, Amazon backed down. That effort was based in the more liberal Queens and led in part by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a populist Democrat who won an upset victory the year before by mobilizing young progressives.
No such protests accompanied Amazon’s first fulfillment center in New York, JFK8, which opened on Staten Island in 2018. The sprawling 855,000 square foot warehouse, in the Bloomfield neighborhood on the borough’s west shore, was said to be the single largest job creator ever on Staten Island.
“Pretty much half of the workers at JFK8 live on Staten Island,” explained Smalls. The other half are commuters, often coming from Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, as well as New Jersey, he explained.
JFK8 employs roughly around 8,300 workers and Amazon also employs workers at the three neighboring facilities across the street – one of them being LDJ5 – which has its own union vote coming up on April 25th.
Amazon is the second-largest employer in the U.S., with around 1.1 million workers across the country. For years, Amazon has fended off multiple union attempts. But, last week, the independent, worker-led union—founded by Smalls and several Staten Island Amazon workers—succeeded after around 11 months of organizing.
The union victory is a major turning point for U.S. labor, leaving many labor experts wondering whether this historic win will launch other unionization efforts at Amazon warehouses across the county.
“Since we won, the Amazon Labor Union has been contacted by workers in over 50 buildings nationwide,” Small tweeted.
Nationwide, union membership has declined over the last few decadese. However, in the last several months, union wins have dominated the headlines—from Starbucks to REI—leaving the labor movement galvanized. They are being cheered on from the White House.
“Amazon, here we come,” said President Joe Biden during a press conference a few days ago, celebrating the Amazon Labor Union’s win. Biden said he intends to be the most pro-labor president in US history.
The day before the Staten Island victory, a separate union vote brought by the Retail, Wholesale and Department store union at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., failed for the second time. But, the numbers were close enough that the result may still change due to contested ballots.
Many Factors Were Behind the Amazon Labor Union’s Victory
There was no one reason for the Staten Island victory. “No one can really point to what the biggest factor was,” said Connor Spence, a JFK8 worker and vice president of membership for the ALU. The union organizers themselves have credited part of the win to the grassroots nature of the effort, which was led by Amazon workers themselves and not backed by a national union.
Others have mentioned the significance of the location. “New York is a union town,” Smalls said. “One in five people in New York belong to a union. Every worker knows someone who is in a union. You’re in proximity with somebody who’s unionized by the sanitation department, fire department, police officers, teachers, and nurses. There are different types of unions around Amazon, they surround these Amazon workers on Staten Island.”
Most union members on Staten Island are part of the public sector, explained Daniel Disalvo, chair of the political science department at the City College of New York. That makes the Amazon victory unusual.
“Staten Island is peculiar in the sense that it’s not exactly this pro-union bastion when it comes to private sector labor,” he said. “It’s a heavily public-sector union jurisdiction, and those also tend to be more conservative.”
Staten Island’s Republicans Remain Silent
Since the union’s victory last week, the borough’s Republican elected officials have remained largely silent on the win, and have rarely commented on the union since it began forming last March.
Nationally, the Republican party is largely hostile to organized labor movements like this one. In 2019, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky introduced the National Right to Work Act in Congress, which would give workers the option to stop supporting unions financially while still receiving the benefits of the union’s bargaining – an arrangement many union members call free-riding. A majority of Republicans have also opposed the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, known as the ProAct, which would expand the right of workers to strike, and place limits on employers hindering union organization, among other provisions.
Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, broke from party lines in 2021 and came out in support of the Amazon union drive in Alabama, where he criticized Amazon for having “waged a war against working-class values.”
The progressive nonprofit news organization, More Perfect Union, recently built a tracker titled “What Congress is saying about Amazon Labor Union’s Historic Victory.” As of today, not a single Republican member of either the House of Representatives or the Senate has commented on the win, according to the site.
In contrast, 12 Democratic Senators and 50 Democratic representatives so far have made public statements or tweets congratulating the organizers on Staten Island.
Traditionally, the Democratic party has supported unionization efforts across the country. “To see the union pull this off is an amazing experience,” said Diane Savino, a Democratic state senator from Staten Island. “I’m incredibly proud of them.”
Smalls, however, said he and the union received no real help from public officials on either side of the aisle. “We obviously would love to have had it,” he explained. “But we didn’t go cry about it—we continued to organize.”
Ignored by Republicans … and Democrats
“Republicans have ignored us for the most part,” said Spence. “But honestly, most of the Democrats have ignored us as well.”
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Staten Island’s Republican congressional representative, and other Republican elected officials of Staten Island did not return requests for comment.
Malliotakis is being challenged in the upcoming midterm elections by previous Democratic representative, Max Rose, as well as progressive newcomer Brittany Ramos DeBarros, who has been very supportive of the Amazon Labor Union efforts.
“You could argue that this union win will spur a particular portion of the electorate to be more engaged,” said Hank Sheinkopf, a veteran political consultant and Democratic strategist.
“The union won in here, the union is based here and the facility is based here, and Rep. Malliotakis recently voted against the ProAct,” said Sheinkopf.
There are still many months before the midterm election, and predicting the impact of the Amazon victory on its outcome seems unwise. But at least one thing is clear: In progressive circles, Staten Island is now known for much more than the WuTang Clan.
Mike Preston: Calais Campbell’s return helps, but the Ravens need another starter on the defensive line | COMMENTARY
The Ravens’ defensive line improved with the recent re-signing of free-agent defensive end Calais Campbell, but not to the point where Baltimore can ignore interior defenders in this month’s NFL draft.
Campbell, 35, agreed to a two-year deal reportedly worth $12.5 million and could earn as much as $16 million with incentives. His addition will improve the Ravens in several ways because he is a quality player and team leader both on and off the field.
But even with Campbell, the Ravens’ defensive line is still a patched-up unit. They’re hoping for the return of a quality starter in end/tackle Derek Wolfe from a hip injury and that recently signed nose tackle Michael Pierce can play at the same top level he did three to four years ago in Baltimore.
As of right now, who is the top performer on this defensive line? Who keeps offensive coordinators up late at night? Who is the top pass-rushing threat in the middle, an area of concern for the past four years?
The same questions can be asked about the Ravens’ front seven. In fact, there should be concern about the run defense because the Ravens have yet to re-sign nose tackle Brandon Williams.
Williams, 33, has angered and disappointed several members of the front office and coaching staff because they didn’t believe he played hard all the time, but Pierce played in only eight games in two years with the Minnesota Vikings. The 6-foot, 340-pound Pierce opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns and missed nine games last year with triceps and elbow injuries.
The Ravens signed Pierce, 29, to a three-year deal worth $16.5 million in mid-March. Now Campbell is back. But they still need more help, and they need it quickly.
“At outside linebacker, defensive linemen, certainly, we’re not done yet, and we have a lot of different opportunities,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said last week. “There are still some good players out there, and as we look at the first round, second round, third round of the draft, we see guys that can come in right away and contribute and be good players.”
The Ravens also recently re-signed inside linebacker Josh Bynes to a one-year contract, but he’s 32. A middle linebacker is usually as good as the nose tackle who protects him. The tackle occupies one or two blockers, allowing a player like Bynes to run free and make plays.
Is Pierce that guy? He was in 2018 and 2019 when he collected a combined 67 tackles and started 28 games.
But 2019-20 was a contract year and Pierce showed up for minicamp and training camp out of shape and overweight. That’s a cause for concern, especially for a player who was set to sign what should have been his biggest payday.
With his recent injury concerns, Pierce seems like a 50-50 proposition to be ready for the start of the 2022 regular season.
Campbell will be ready to play. He is the consummate professional as far as eating and training properly. He can tie up two blockers and hold his ground with that 6-8, 300-pound frame.
The young players respect and admire Campbell and he’s like an extra coach on the field. But at some point, his body is going to break down and he will miss a few games, like he has the past two years. It’s almost as certain as death and taxes.
But when Campbell does sit out, who is going to step up? At this point, it can’t be Williams, and it can’t be 6-2, 350-pound tackle Justin Ellis, who recently signed with the New York Giants.
The Ravens have some options in Broderick Washington, Isaiah Mack and Aaron Crawford, but only Washington appears ready to possibly handle a starting role.
Third-year player Justin Madubuike and Wolfe will battle for the starting end position. Madubuike, 24, is fast and might have the quickest “get off” of any of the linemen. The 2020 third-round pick can be disruptive with his inside penetration but seems lighter than the 293 pounds listed in the team’s media guide. If he is going to establish himself as a starter in the NFL, now is the time.
Wolfe, 32, was an enigma last season after suffering a scary injury in a training camp practice against the Carolina Panthers. In 2020, he played well and stepped in when both Williams and Campbell were out of the lineup.
There was speculation last season that he was going to return from a hip injury in late October, but several weeks later he was put on injured reserve. His status is as uncertain as Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed 16 games last season because of an ankle injury suffered in 2020 that required another surgery, and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who tore his Achilles tendon late last season.
The Ravens have too many “what ifs” when it comes to players returning from major injuries. New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and line coach Anthony Weaver are young, and they’ll come up with some new ideas and schemes to help the Ravens improve. But let’s not expect magic.
The Ravens have said the draft, which starts April 28, is loaded with talent, especially at defensive line and outside linebacker.
Let’s hope they prove it.
SBI SCO Recruitment: Golden job opportunity in State Bank of India, notification issued for various posts
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued notification for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO). According to the notification, a total of 8 posts will be recruited.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification: There is good news for the candidates who wish to have a government job in the bank. State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO).
According to the notification, a total of 8 posts will be recruited. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website sbi.co.in/web/career.
The application process for these posts of Specialist Cadre Officers has started from April 8. Candidates can submit online application before 28 April.
important dates
|Online application start date
|8 April 2022
|Last date for online application
|28 April 2022
|Fee payment last date
|28 April 2022
Age Limit –
Candidates applying for the posts of Advisor in State Bank of India should be 63 years of age. At the same time, the age of the candidates applying for the posts of Senior Executive should be 32 years. Age between 25 to 25 years has been sought from the candidates applying for the post of Manager. As per the government rules, relaxation is given for the reserved category.
No. of Vacancies
- Advisor (Fraud Risk): 4 Posts
- Senior Executive: 2 Posts
- Manager (Planning for Performance): 2 Posts
