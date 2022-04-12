Finance
9 Channel Online Marketing
In this article we will indicate the major online marketing channels, each of which has its own rules and tools. A brief summary, we see that online marketing is divided into 8 main channels, 9 if you include when you use offline marketing to promote our actions online.
1. Search Engine Marketing (SEM): The main objective of the SEM or search engine marketing to increase visibility in search results from search engines by including ads that are paid when the user clicks (pay per click or CPC). Major search engines have their own platforms for managing the advertising, even as the country may change. The main platforms are Google AdWords SEM, Yahoo Search Marketing (YSM), Microsoft Advertising, and Ask, with AdWords and YSM in Spain important.
2. Search Engine Optimization (SEO): The objective of SEO is to improve the position in our pages displayed in the natural results that show the searchers to certain searches. In this case the users click the results do not imply any cost to businesses, but not mean they are free, because in a competitive market need to hire SEO specialists to achieve good positions.
Importantly, we show featured only a “handful” of keywords, while in the advertising we display our ads on tens of thousands of keywords, and it just fell through the SEO after months of hard work, so if you need fast results and will resort to permanently SEM is advisable to combine both strategies to avoid losing market share in search of our products.
3. Display ads or Rich Media: Here you can group all the ads that we see in online media, although for example Google AdWords network includes display in most of the media that is managed from within Google AdWords. Such advertising includes all types of formats commonly called banners (static or dynamic images, flah, video ads, interactive ads,…)
4. E-Mail: E-Mail marketing is a strategy that the e-mail becomes a powerful marketing tool to get instant results, that well managed allows very advanced segmentation. It is important to differentiate what is a good e-mail marketing (periodic communications strategy and targeted at users to send personalized offers really interested) of the mass mailings of e-mail spam that could scratch or in many cases are really annoying as it may offer to our customers products that are not interested, already have or a higher price than they bought, what comes to be a good definition of “Anti Marketing.”
5. Partners and Sponsors: Affiliate programs are the dream of any sales, allowing to have a wide commercial network (websites with all its possibilities) that are paid only if they meet the objectives set (eg by sales or lead generation). For sponsorships are an excellent tool to generate brand image, especially after a study web analytics we see what are the best places to sponsor a particular web service.
6. Directories: The specialized directories, but in general, and with few exceptions tend to have low traffic volume, are excellent for public address an industry niche that interests us. Directories come in all types and in our product or service must select the mix that most interested us (subject directories, local search, price comparison, etc.)
7. Social Media Marketing (SMM): In boom since the birth of YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, but not unique to these platforms as there are dozens of tools to be handled for a successful SMM (blogs, communities, content aggregators, etc..) Additionally, there are advertising opportunities and promotional tools to highlight our presence and products in these social networks.
8. Social Media Optimization (SMO): This is the optimization in online social networks or online social media positioning through participation in the talks, creating profiles, adding content to them, etc.
9. Offline media: Here we gather all the shares in traditional media (from print, radio, TV or events… even our business cards, etc…) that we use to promote and launch our online marketing efforts.
Finance
Five Things You Need to Know About HIPAA
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act – better known as HIPAA – went into effect in 1996. HIPAA does a number of things including helping workers keep health insurance coverage whenever they lose or change a job. One of the most important aspects of HIPAA, however, deals with privacy…and it has an impact on everyone.
HIPAA – for the first time – created a set of privacy rules which dictate how, what, where, when and with whom any personal health information can be shared. Essentially, HIPAA established a set of guidelines to minimize the chance that your personal medical information will be disclosed to someone who shouldn’t see it.
Recent years have seen tremendous developments in medicine such as the ability for doctors to email x-rays to specialists for a second opinion in mere seconds. With those advances, however, personal medical information has become more at risk of disclosure. HIPAA established federal protections for protected health information (what’s known as ‘PHI’)… whether it’s a physical paper record in a doctor’s office or an electronic file at an HMO.
Here are 5 important things to know about HIPAA and privacy:
1. HIPAA protects your personal information.
Personally identifiable health information, such as a person’s name, important dates (their birth date, admission or discharge date), phone number, social security number, photographs, and even geographic identifiers such as city, zip code or state are protected.
2. HIPAA gives patients more control over their personal information.
HIPAA grants patients some control over the use of their health information, and with whom it can be shared. HIPAA gives patients personal rights, including: required privacy notices that explain how protected information will be used and shared, the ability to request that protected information be subject to restricted rules of disclosure, and the right to inspect, copy or amend one’s medical records.
3. HIPAA doesn’t impact the quality of medical care.
HIPAA was first implemented many years ago, and most people haven’t even really noticed it. Many patients remember having signed privacy notices at the doctor’s office, but aside from that the changes since HIPAA’s privacy rule went into effect have been mostly behind the scenes and have nothing to do with the delivery or quality of medical care.
4. Many organizations are required to follow the HIPAA privacy rules.
Beyond a patient’s primary care physician is a wide array of companies and organizations that are required to adhere to HIPAA’s regulations, and they are referred to as ‘covered entities.’ They include: most doctors, dentists and chiropractors, Medicare and Medicaid health insurance companies and HMOs, Health Care Clearinghouses, clinics, hospitals, senior living facilities, psychologists, and pharmacies.
5. Many organizations are exceptions to the HIPAA regulations.
Many people are unaware that there are organizations that might have access to personal health information who are not obligated to adhere to HIPAA. These include: employers, life insurance and workers compensation insurers, state offices, municipal offices and school districts, including law enforcement agencies. While most employers adhere to HIPAA’s guidelines, it is critical to understand there are exceptions.
Finance
Benefits of Infrared Wasauna Sauna Heaters
In today’s busy and competitive life, most of the day goes in anxiety, tensions and stress. At the end of the day, there seems an uncontrollable urge to find peace and relaxation. Both body and mind needs relaxation to regain the spent energy. This is one out of many reasons why many families are installing Sauna Heaters in their homes. Though there are sauna therapy sessions available in the market, nothing can beat a sauna bath at the comfort of home.
How a Sauna Heater works depends on the type of Sauna you are using. Sauna Heaters work differently depending upon their types like dry sauna, wet sauna, steam sauna, etc. However, all sauna bath provides many health benefits. Benefits of an Infrared Sauna Heater, FIR heating, include the following:-
Better Circulation– With Sauna Bath you experience energized that results in overall improved metabolism and better blood circulation.
Weight Loss– Sauna Baths are highly popular with obese and diabetics. This is because sauna heat therapy aids in weight loss by speeding up the metabolic process of vital organs and endocrine glands. This results in considerable calorie loss. However, it requires many sauna sessions to gain desired results.
Cardiovascular Health– Infrared Sauna heating increases heart rate and blood circulation. With Sauna bath, more blood flow is diverted from the inner organs towards the extremities of the skin. It is important for maintaining good health, and keeping blood pressure intact.
Recovery from Injuries and Muscle Pains– For injuries and muscle pains, Infrared sauna bath is considered highly effective. They distribute oxygen to joints, and relieve pain.
Detoxification– Sauna Bath helps the body perspire, that in turns helps in removing the waste from body. No hard exercises and running- a sauna bath is suffice.
Stress Reduction– Infrared Sauna heat treatment creates a relaxing effect. This goes well before a massage, as the bath loosens the muscle tissues.
Clear Skin-Infrared Sauna heat therapy increases blood circulation, and carries great amounts of nutrients to the skin. This promotes a healthy tone and clear texture. It also provides a mild cleansing of the skin.
Infrared Sauna Heaters [http://www.heater-store.com/wasauna_infrared_sauna_was-022l_2550_prd1.htm] are designed in a way that they are easy to set up, and requires no difficult plumbing. Get a Sauna Heater, and rejuvenate your body and soul. At Heater-Store, we have all kinds of Heaters including Sauna Heaters [http://www.heater-store.com/wasauna-sauna-heaters_139_mnf.htm]. Here you will find Infrared Sauna Heaters, Glass Infrared Sauna Heaters, Outdoor Infrared Sauna Heaters, etc., in various capacities. So browse the store today, and buy a Sauna Heater for your home.
Finance
Survive the Holidays
Can you believe it’s December already? Regardless of which holidays you celebrate, if you live in America, your life at this time of year is bound to be filled with activities, stress, and food. Here is my annual compilation of tips to help you survive the last month of the year in better shape than usual. Pick your favorites and don’t forget to feed every part of yourself during the holidays – mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical.
It will be harder to take care of others if you are not taking care of yourself. As much as possible, maintain your regular sleep, exercise, and eating patterns. This is not the time to go on a diet or make drastic changes to your lifestyle. It is also not a good time to be sleep deprived. Don’t skip meals, even if you have a big one coming up soon. It is so helpful to eat on time so that you’re not starving when you are surrounded by food. That makes it easier to stay calm and listen to your body, so you can eat when you’re hungry, stop when you’re full, rest when you’re tired, and relax when you’re stressed.
Recognize your limits and practice saying no. This includes when people offer you food. Never overeat because of pressure from others. If you eat more than usual at a holiday meal or party, remind yourself that overeating occasionally does not cause instant weight gain, and that your body knows what to do with that food. It is normal to eat more than usual during the holidays, and it really is okay. In all likelihood you will return to your normal eating habits the next day, and your body weight will, too. Think of activities the whole family can do instead of sitting around eating.
Be flexible about your expectations — almost nothing can turn out exactly as planned, so hoping for it will only lead to disappointment. Plan ahead how you will cope with difficult family members or situations by preparing your responses and picking a “safe spot” you can escape to if gatherings become stressful.
Try not to count calories or weigh yourself if either of these adds to your stress. If the thought of not weighing worries you, find a friend who will weigh you backward and reassure you as long as you are within a 5 pound range. This way you will know you are within your usual weight range without panicking over a 1 or 2 pound gain that could easily be due to water retention after a big meal.
Get as organized as possible so you don’t have to duplicate effort. Write shopping lists and errand lists and organize them by geography. Don’t schedule so many activities that you become exhausted. List all the parties to which you are invited, all your errands, etc. Prioritize, then cross off those that are honestly not necessary or that will only add to your stress. Determine what you enjoy most during the holidays and schedule time for it. Determine what you enjoy least and cross it off your list! If you are really honest with yourself, you may realize most of your time is scheduled to make others happy. A little selfishness goes a long way this time of year toward making you happy.
Find a prayer, affirmation, or saying that is meaningful to you, and carry it in your wallet or purse. Turn to it for comfort or a reality check when stress gets high. Try to look “on the bright side” whenever you can; laugh as much as possible, even (especially!) at your own mistakes. If you feel like you’re the only one who gets crabby at this time of year, make a pact with a friend or loved one to just vent to each other for 5 or 10 minutes each day.
Finally, find time to be spiritual and make this time of year meaningful in your own way, whether it is through religion, faith, meditation, giving thanks, art or your own expression of yourself. Taking care of your body, mind, and spirit is the best way to survive the holidays without sacrificing your health.
