9 new lawsuits allege abuse, torture at Missouri boarding school
STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri boarding school is facing nine new lawsuits from former students alleging they were abused at the school.
The Kansas City Star reports the lawsuits against Agape Boarding School in Stockton were filed by former students who attended the school from March 2015 to June 2019.
They accuse other students and staff of abuse, battery, and, in some cases, starving and torturing students. Five staff members at Agape face charges of assaulting students.
Fourteen former students have now sued Agape since February 2021. Five similar lawsuits against the now-closed Circle of Hope Girls Ranch, an all-girls boarding school also in Cedar County, have been settled.
EXPLAINER: What are ghost guns? Why is Biden taking action?
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is unveiling a completed rule aimed at reining in the proliferation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers that have been turning up at crime scenes across the nation in increasing numbers.
The White House and the Justice Department argue that regulating the firearms parts and requiring dealers to stamp serial numbers on ghost guns will help drive down violent crime and aid investigators in solving crimes. Gun groups, however, argue that the government is overreaching and that its rule violates federal law.
Here’s a look at ghost guns and the debate brewing in the U.S.
WHAT ARE GHOST GUNS?
They are privately-made firearms without serial numbers.
Generally, firearms manufactured by licensed companies are required to have serial numbers – usually displayed on the frame of the gun – that allow officials to trace the gun back to the manufacturer, the firearms dealer and original purchaser.
Ghost guns, however, are made of parts and are then assembled together. The critical component in building an untraceable gun is what is known as the lower receiver. Some are sold in do-it-yourself kits and the receivers are typically made from metal or polymer.
An unfinished receiver — sometimes referred to as an “80-percent receiver” — can be legally bought online with no serial numbers or other markings on it, no license required. Under the current rules, the federal government does not consider unfinished lower receivers to be firearms.
WHAT DOES THE RULE DO?
It changes the definition of a firearm and will require federal firearms dealers to add serial numbers to ghost guns that come their way.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has, for years, said that unfinished lower receivers don’t meet the legal definition of a firearm. And there is nothing illegal about building your own firearm.
It’s legal to make your own firearm if it’s for your personal use and you don’t intend to sell it. But if you open a business selling guns, you need a federal firearms license.
Under the new rule, the definition of a firearm would change to include unfinished parts, like the frame of a handgun or the receiver of a long gun. The rule also would require those parts to be licensed and include serial numbers. Dealers would also need to run background checks before a sale — just like they do with other commercially made firearms.
The requirement applies regardless of how the firearm was made, meaning it includes ghost guns made from individual parts, kits, or by 3D-printers.
It also will compel federally licensed dealers and gunsmiths who take in firearms without serial numbers to add serial numbers. That means, for example, if someone sells a ghost gun to a pawn broker – or other licensed dealer – the dealer must put a serial number on it before selling the gun to someone else.
HOW PREVELANT ARE GHOST GUNS?
Ghost guns aren’t new. But they are becoming a growing problem for law enforcement agencies across the U.S.
Federal officials have been sounding the alarm about the growing black market for homemade, military-style semi-automatic rifles and handguns. And guns without serial numbers have been turning up more frequently at crime scenes. They have also been increasingly encountered when federal agents buy guns in undercover operations from gang members and other criminals.
Ghost guns really popped into the public consciousness in 2013 when a gunman, John Zawahri, opened fire on the campus of Santa Monica College in California. Six people were killed, including Zawahri’s father and brother. The suspect had assembled an AR-15 after failing a background check at a gun dealer.
A gunman who killed his wife and four others in Northern California in 2017 had been prohibited from owning firearms, but he built his own to skirt the court order before his rampage. And in 2019, a teenager used a homemade handgun to fatally shoot two classmates and wound three others at a school in suburban Los Angeles.
The sale of ghost guns has exploded since then. It is hard to say how many are circulating on the streets, in part because in many cases police departments don’t contact the government about the guns because they can’t be traced.
Justice Department statistics show that nearly 24,000 ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement at crime scenes and reported to the government from 2016 to 2020. The New York Police Department said officers found 131 firearms without serial numbers since January.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
The Justice Department said the rule goes into effect 120 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register. But it’s likely the rule will be be met with heavy resistance from gun groups and draw litigation in the coming weeks. Even reaching the point of introducing a rule has taken more than a year. Biden announced plans to impose tighter regulations on ghost guns in April 2021.
Gun Owners of America vowed that it would immediately fight the rule and that it would sue the ATF “to halt the implementation of this rule.”
Kim Gardner acknowledges misconduct; may get lowest level of discipline
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner admitted misconduct Monday during an ethics hearing that could have cost the prosecutor her law license. Instead, Gardner may only face reprimand for the violations that occurred during her case against Missouri’s former governor.
The ethics hearing that was expected to last up to a week. Instead, it was over in an hour due to an agreement between the city prosecutor and the Missouri Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel.
Gardner was sworn in before a three-member ethics panel after the announcement that she’d made an agreement that will now be reviewed by the panel.
“What we’re here for is five pages of notes that I took that I did not believe that I, one, had in my possession anymore,” Gardner said. “As well as those were my mental impressions, so throughout the very fast-paced schedule, we made reasonable efforts to turn over everything, but those things were not turned over in this case.”
She’s talking about the 2018 invasion of privacy case involving former Governor Eric Greitens.
Gardner acknowledged she failed to turn over notes from an interview her private investigator conducted with the former governor’s mistress. She also admitted failing to turn over the video from the interview, saying she thought the camera was broken.
Gardner’s office eventually dismissed her criminal case against Greitens, who’s now running for U.S. Senate.
“Today’s groundbreaking decision reaffirms what we have known all along – Soros-funded prosecutor Kim Gardner conducted a political witch hunt,” Greitens said.
Gardner did not talk to reporters after the hearing, but her attorney Michael Downey did.
“That is the lowest form of formal discipline that can be entered,” he said.
Downey added that it doesn’t mean this isn’t serious.
“Any formal discipline of an attorney by the (Missouri) Supreme Court is serious,” he said. “And that should not be taken away. That obviously suggests there were some problems here that I think Ms. Gardner recognized and admitted that things were not done well.”
The agreement, including the exhibits, is nearly 700 pages. It still must be reviewed by the ethics panel. Missouri’s Supreme Court must also sign off on the process, which could take several weeks.
‘It’s a holiday’: Despite early sweep, Orioles fans flock to Camden Yards for Opening Day
Three hours before first pitch and one hour before gates opened, Kristen Swader, her husband, Mike, and their 4-year old son, Michael III stood in line, awaiting entry to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Mike, 28, has been to every Orioles Opening Day since he was a newborn, Michael III has yet to miss one, and Kristen’s passion is so permanent that she has a classic Orioles logo tattooed on her side.
“It’s a holiday,” she said of Opening Day, holding Michael III in her arms.
Despite modest at best expectations for the Orioles in 2022 and a season-opening sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays to begin the season, fans remained fervent for Opening Day — the first untethered by attendance limitations since 2019.
For the Swaders, the Orioles have been a distinct part of their life. Mike remembers skipping class in high school to go to games, and Kristen used to work as an usher.
“There’s something about it,” Mike said. “It’s an escape.”
As the Swaders awaited the gates opening, Clarence “Fancy Clancy” Haskett was inside the stadium, icing hundreds of beers. Haskett has been working Orioles games for 48 years, and the animated salesman greeted everyone — people in the stadium, people on the phone — with the same exclamation: “Happy New Year!”
He began Monday the same way he often does, with 50 push-ups in the vendors’ room, partially for exercise and partially to energize himself for the game. He’s known for his enthusiasm and for his sales pitches, which include remarks such as: “Hey folks, did you know it’s OK to drink a cold beer at a baseball game?”
The Orioles have seen attendance dwindle each year since 2014, including to just over 10,000 fans a game last year during a season affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Attendance this season could be hurt by the ongoing pandemic, as well this offseason’s bitter 99-day lockout of the players by the teams’ owners, which potentially eroded baseball’s general popularity.
The last time there was an extended MLB work stoppage, from 1994 to 1995, attendance dipped 20% around the majors the following season. There is less animosity from fans this time, but even still, a recent AP-NORC survey found that 47% of baseball fans said the lockout had at least some impact on their view of MLB.
Recent lack of success — Baltimore has lost 108 or more games three of the past four seasons — has also caused disinterest from some fans.
“If they want me to spend my money, they need to spend some of their money,” Daniel Contesti, who used to attend Orioles games but hasn’t in several years, wrote in an email, referencing the Orioles’ small 2022 payroll.
Of course, that sentiment was not felt around Camden Yards ahead of Monday’s opener.
Some fans, like Kevin Gracie, are optimistic about the team’s future. Gracie, who was honored by the Orioles as the 50 millionth fan to ever attend a game at Camden Yards, back in 2008, planned to attend Monday’s Opening Day. He received five years of free season tickets and $50,000 when he was the lucky fan to walk into Oriole Park, and he hasn’t missed an Opening Day since 2005.
“I’m really excited about where they’re going,” he said of the Orioles. “Obviously, I don’t expect them to be very good this year, again, but I think the process that they’re doing seems to be going in the right direction, and I’ll go [to games] either way.”
Eric Stout and Noah Kness, wearing Jim Palmer and John Means jerseys, respectively, are childhood friends who attended Loyola Blakefield — the same school Bruce Zimmermann, the starter for the Orioles’ home opener, attended. They noted their excitement for Zimmermann, and to simply enjoy some day baseball.
“More wins than last year,” Stout said of his season expectations. “I’d just like to see some improvement. I’m not expecting a World Series, but improvement.”
