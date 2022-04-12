Finance
A Smart Checklist for Travel With Your Pet
You and your pet are inseparable, right?
If you are one of the many pet owners that can’t bear to leave their dog, cat or other type of pet, you’ll be glad to know that the trend to take your furry friend along on a vacation is on the upswing. Many, in fact, are choosing to include pets on travel plans.
But like any good thing, taking your pet with you on a trip can go awry if you don’t plan things right.
The travel insurance people know about planning. That’s why we’ve put together 6 important tips that will help you and your pet enjoy vacation time together as a team without the risk of mishap.
So, here we go with the smart guidelines, any seasoned traveler with a pet should review and follow.
Six Essential Things to Do Before Travel with a Pet
• For a road trip: Keep your dog or cat in a special carrier designed for travel. If that doesn’t work, make sure your pet’s movement is restricted to the back seat. This way, he or she can’t bother you while your concentration should be only on driving, following road signs and getting safely to your destination. Remember to take frequent rest stops where you and your pet can stretch limbs, exercise and relieve yourselves. Follow the rule about vehicles: never leave a child or pet inside alone because cars can heat up quickly to become death traps – a vehicle of tragedy.
• When traveling by airplane, make all the inquiries about rules regarding taking your pet with you. It’s best to have your pet in the cabin with you while on the plane, but if that is not a choice, select a direct flight that has fewer risks than a connecting one. Have a picture of your pet on you at all times so that you will have visual proof of identification.
• Arrange for all the necessary id paperwork. If you can get your pet microchipped, that’s an excellent way to confirm identification. Ensure the tag on your pet has your current contact information, including your cell phone number. And it’s a good idea to have the pet’s vaccination and medical records in your possession.
• Don’t forget to place all of your pet’s necessary items inside your luggage. This should include preferred toys, pad to sleep on and snacks.
• The hospitality industry has become more and more pet-friendly, so make plans to stay at a hotel that welcomes you and your pet. You can also find vacation property landlords that will be happy to rent to those with pets, as well as home-sharing companies that will accommodate your pet needs. Be sure to be up-front about bringing your pet along, though so you won’t run into any bumps when arriving.
• No use in bringing your pet along on vacation to just sit in the hotel room. Ensure all your fun is pet-appropriate, and do the research about restaurants and recreational spots so that your pet will be allowed access.
• Confer with an experienced professional insurance agency about the best travel insurance in regard to you and your pet.
The Universities in India Proffer Excellent Education Solution to Populace All Over the Globe
The significance of higher studies in our lives need not be ascertained as we already know that knowledge is the ultimate investment we can make; as no one can steal knowledge from us. Folks are fast reckoning the significance and need of education; that is why they are encouraging their youngsters to pursue higher education in the best universities in India.
India is increasingly being seen as an apt education destination because of a plethora of reasons. The foremost grounds are high quality of education, reasonable pricing structure of courses, intermingling mates, culture rich environment, awe inspiring infrastructure, qualified and veteran faculties etc. India is renowned for its stout education structure and the opportunities it encompasses to erect a successful career ladder. It is for the universities in India that the corporate sector never suffers from unavailability of industry ready professionals.
The over abundance of universities in India makes it a necessity for populace to refer to university list India to grasp an apt know how of the standings of various universities. With a myriad of alternatives in front of him/her any applicant is sure to get swayed while choosing an appropriate course. It is imperative for students to properly reckon their potency, flaws, dexterity and knowledge base to find out the best suited subjects and course for them. When it comes to universities India, there are many a different kinds (mainly being the government owned and the private ones) of universities like deemed universities, national institutes, open universities, distance learning ones, etc.
Among these factors, the kind of university that one wants to get admitted to is the most imperative one. Students should always weigh the pro and cons of getting admitted into a specific university and make an unprejudiced pronouncement. Universities in India proffer a plethora of courses such as UG (under graduate) courses, diplomas, degrees, etc. In these courses, there are assortments of subjects in which one can choose to major. One should choose the subject very carefully.
The plethora of subjects are journalism, law, engineering, commerce, hospitality, Information Technology, fashion designing, environmental science, oceanography, mobile communications, etc. The extensive placement programs conducted by the top universities India also proffer excellent opportunities for students to grab a position in the top notch corporations. Aspirants should do a bit of research on the internet before plunging into the all vital decision of admission.
India, being a vast country, has more than 280 accredited universities in different states. There are many central government and state recognized universities in India like Anna University, Annamalai University, Delhi, Bangalore or Punjab University, Karnataka University, etc.
Located in Chennai, Anna University was set up in the year 1978 as one of a kind university. It has got huge infrastructure that is expanded over 100 hectares of land. Recognized by the UGC of India, Anna University offers a wide number of B.E., B.Tech., M.E., and M.Tech. programmes to students all over the country.
Established in the year 1929, Annamalai University is actually a state university located in Annamalai Nagar, Tamil Nadu. It belongs to the list of top-notch universities that offers courses under distance learning or open category. You can find a wide array courses in engineering, arts, science, commerce and management streams in this university.
As the demand for skilled manpower is growing in various industries, India is witnessing the establishment of many private deemed universities such as Amity University, Symbiosis International, Sikkim Manipal University, VIT University, SRM, Lovely University and many more. All these private universities are catering to the requirements of students through world-class infrastructure, experienced faculties, excellent teaching standards and job-oriented courses.
Amity University has made rapid strides in imparting high-quality education in almost all fields. It now boasts more than 60000 students undergoing training across 710 acres of state-of-the-art campus. Its high-profile faculty consists of renowned educationists from popular institutions of India and abroad. There are also eminent professionals from the corporate world who educate students on how to deal with real-life business situations.
For aspirants it is utterly imperative to bear in mind that they should be very clear as to what they really want to become after they grow up. They should never be swayed by courses in trend or by opinions of friend, family or so called education experts. The foremost success mantra is “listen to your heart”. They need to comprehend that no one else should decide their fate and they should personally handle the reins of their career. The university list in India is quite exhaustive. So, you should choose the best course that suits your career goals perfectly.
Auto Insurance Policy, Coverage and Cost Disparities – What You Must Know Before Buying
There can be vast differences among auto insurance quotes and auto insurance policies currently offered in the marketplace. Use of your favorite search engine with the terms “auto” and “insurance” quickly provides a plethora of coverages, coverage levels, rates, options, payment terms, insurance companies, and geographic availability, just for starters. With virtually limitless choices, how does one select a suitable policy?
First, remember what you are buying: risk coverage, pure and simple. You want this coverage to pay for any damages, bodily injury, medical care, or loss of life, for which you are found liable. Sounds pretty serious, doesn’t it? It is. Not only is it important to insure against the full range of risks under which you will operate your vehicle, it is of the utmost importance that you be indemnified (protected) against those risks by a company with the resources to do so. While those resources include the obvious financial ones, they also include customer service, and good will within the industry. An insurance company customer service function that is efficient, conscientious, and courteous can prevent a lot of distasteful complications. Similarly, good insurance company relations within the fraternity of auto insurers may greatly facilitate handling of your claim, or the claim of the damaged party. Basically, a lawsuit avoided is a win for all concerned parties. With risk coverage established as the primary consideration, all others, including cost, take a back seat. Nevertheless, no matter what selection process you utilize, keep in mind the following factors:
1. Buy only the insurance coverage you need, and cannot self-insure. If you’re driving a $2500 vehicle, and Collision coverage (which covers the cost of repairing YOUR car) costs $3000 per year, it should be obvious that you can self-insure total loss of your vehicle, and do so at a profit. It should also be obvious that any automobile in motion, regardless of cost, is capable of inflicting approximately the same amount of property damage, bodily injury, or death, and that these Liability coverages are necessities for all but the super-rich and the penniless. Many other coverage options allow you to customize your policy based on your aversion to specific risks and the premiums quoted to relieve you of those risks. Among the many factors that influence the amount of your premium, the coverage deductible, which you specify, offers the greatest opportunity for overall premium savings. These savings aren’t free, of course, as you are assuming the risk of covering the cost of the deductible should a mishap come your way, in exchange for a lowered premium.
2. Buy only from a reputable insurance company. These companies:
- are generally corporations of, and hold corporate assets in, your country of residence, and are subject to local and national laws and court decisions;
- are registered with your state insurance commission (website URLs can be found at http://www.naic.org/state_web_map.htm;)
- are licensed to do business in your state;
- compare favorably against their peers in the A.M. Best (http://www.ambest.com) Ratings for qualities such as:
- financial stability;
- customer service; and,
- claims handling.
3. Get the best price you can for the coverage you need. While this sounds like an endless process, it is self-limiting when restricted to obtaining an auto insurance quote from reputable insurance companies. Three auto insurance quotes should suffice, but get as many as you need to exhaust a given level of insurance company quality: if there are six top-rated firms, get six quotes, for the same coverage needs, in order to ease your selection. Since no two companies have the same customers, workforce, or business base, no two companies have the same experience (profit and loss) base, and therefore, no two companies will have the same cost history on which to predicate (future) premiums. Although companies must compete with their peers in the marketplace, a number of considerations (such as whether a company made a profit or incurred a loss, consumed or accumulated reserves, or added or lost policyholders) necessitate obtaining multiple rate quotes. While many people have reported substantial savings purchasing auto insurance online, it is critical that you purchase your insurance from a reputable insurance company. Remember, you’re buying risk coverage here. Don’t buy without checking the rating of your intended risk coverage partner.
4. Don’t invalidate your coverage by being less than completely candid during the application process. The quote an insurance company gives you is based on rating a number of factors concerning you and your driving habits. This includes your driving record; number of tickets; age; sex; marital status; location; daily and yearly mileage; vehicle use (business or pleasure); make, model, year, engine/hp; number of operators; number of vehicles, etc. Your driving record is public information readily available to your insurance company. You provide most, if not all, of the other rating factors. Doing so with less than complete candor is almost certainly not in your best interest. Most reputable insurance companies validate the information you provide. Those that don’t are not what you want in terms of a risk partner. Among the options available to companies that have unknowingly issued policies based on falsified information are correcting (raising) your rates or cancelling your policy, upon discovery of falsified information. Once again, remember that you’re buying risk coverage here. You don’t want to find out that your risk coverage partner has dropped you because of falsified application information AFTER you’ve had an accident or are involved in a lawsuit. This situation may be a rarity, but if you were the insurance company, and were being sued for millions in damages caused by a policyholder who materially mis-stated the factual basis on which your risk coverage contract was based, how hard would you try to invalidate the policy? Enough said.
5. Consider limited field of membership, and group affiliated policies. Due to the narrow slice of the risk pie that such policies cater to, rates may be substantially better than those available to the general public. Since this type of policy focuses on the lowest risk groups, it invariably raises rates for all other motorists, since the low-risk policyholders are removed from the general risk pool. If you fall into the field of membership for any of these policies or companies, be sure to compare their costs with your other quotes. Companies offering highly advantageous policies for preferred risk drivers include USAA (for US military members, retirees, spouses, veterans, and their children); GEICO (for government employees); and most major insurers in association with many fraternal and professional organizations.
6. Investigate “bundling” your insurance coverage needs. Some insurers offer discounts, favorable payment plans, or improved coverage for such things as multiple vehicles, multiple drivers, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and life insurance policies purchased by the same policy holder. Get quotes.
7. Take advantage of all of your positive policy rating factors. These merit reduced rates for: High-Credit-Rating Applicants; Good Students; Anti-Theft Car Alarms; Anti-Skid Braking Systems; LoJack or similar systems; Electronic Stability Protection; Multiple Vehicles; Multiple Drivers; and, Safe Driver Discounts, for example.
Time to Shop With the foregoing factors in mind, you are now ready to quote-shop, via the internet. Www.insurance.com, or similar sites, are excellent starting points to obtain multiple quotes or more detailed information concerning policies and coverages over the internet. Companies such as Geico, Allstate, Hartford, State Farm, Progressive, Liberty Mutual, USAA, INA, Nationwide, Travelers, and most other large companies maintain an online internet presence, with quote capability. The advantage of using a multiple quote site is that the application information, which is as extensive as necessary for an accurate quote, need only be completed once, vastly reducing the time required to get the quote process started. Once you’ve got some baseline quotes, you’ll find the company-specific sites very easy to navigate, especially if you’ve printed out the input data you used to get your multiple quotes. Remember, you’re looking for “apples-to-apples” quote comparisons from reputable, well-rated insurers. Using the internet, you’ll avoid the ubiquitous automated call menus; being placed on terminal hold while waiting to speak to an agent; driving half way across town to get rates then repeating the process until you’re either satisfied or exhausted. It’s so much easier to identify the reputable, highly-rated insurers; mouse-click your way to one or two multiple-quote sites; fill in the input data, keeping a copy for later use; compare cost, features and qualities of the top insurers; and, make your selection.
A Final Warning! We cautioned earlier concerning the absolute necessity of dealing with an insurance company that is reputable and well-rated among its peers. While the internet offers the possibility of substantially reducing your premium costs, it also brings into your field of view unscrupulous insurers that pay few claims, use stalling tactics, or worse, while offering coverage at premiums well below most of the quotes you obtain. Living through one claim with one of these insurers will convince you of the wisdom of buying from a reputable, highly-rated insurer, despite any advertised savings from lesser companies. Unrealized savings, coupled with unpaid claims, relieve you of your premium dollars and leave you basically self-insured, at risk for whatever damages the insurer avoids, escapes, or evades. You’ll find it far better to reduce your premium through the many other means mentioned here, than to stint on the quality of the company you pick to assume your risk. As the headline above advises, all auto insurance policies and companies are not created equal. Having thus far tried to hammer the concept home, one last repetition seems in order: buy from a reputable, highly-rated insurer, reducing your premiums through the many means presented herein, and sleep soundly, knowing your risk-partner’s got your back!
Should I Use a Car Buying Service to Help Me Buy My Next New or Used Car, Truck, SUV or Minivan?
So, you are about to make an automobile purchase, and you think you might try a car buying service such as USAA or Costco. These are a few of the well-known car buying services which are frequently used by its members. Kudos! You have just made a great decision to get assistance. Why? Not because you lack the ability to negotiate on your own, anyone can learn that, or is already a self-proclaimed expert (just ask them!). Here is why assistance is a great idea: Car salespeople sell, on average, 8-10 cars/mos. This means that they are practicing and honing their skills at least 40 times/month or nearly 500 times/year as it takes about four or five clients to walk in the door or contact by phone or email to get one car sale. It is clear then, why it is beyond challenging to beat a car dealer at their own game.
However, what precisely do car buying services offer? By and large, they offer new car pricing, perhaps even some preferred interest rates or even a suggested trade in value for the vehicle you might be replacing. What do these services miss? Well, besides the fact that they don’t get you the absolute lowest price you may have qualified for on the vehicle you’ve selected, there are items that only a personal car buying service can guarantee are covered when it comes to overall savings with a new or used car, truck, SUV or minivan purchase. That said, commercial-sized car buying services do indeed help you get a competitive price, so in that way, they have great value.
To analyze often overlooked opportunities for saving money, here are some reasons you may need a new vehicle:
1. You just graduated from college – money saving opportunity: first time buyer’s programs that guarantee additional rebates and often a special low interest rate. *
2. You just totaled your vehicle – money saving opportunity: getting assistance with procuring a higher value for your total loss vehicle. Most Americans just accept the offer from the insurance adjusters, not knowing how to (or even that they can) ask for a larger settlement.
3. A family member or offspring “relieved” you of your current ride. Money saving opportunity: special conquest offers if you switch brands, even if you are not trading in a vehicle. Sometimes it is just as easy as showing your current car registration and you can save $2,000 or more, immediately off of your lowest price.
4. A mechanical problem with an associated expense that precludes making a repair. Or your common sense keeps you from entertaining the idea of yet another repair because you are out of factory warranty. Money saving opportunity: you may be able to trade in the vehicle, even with the unrepaired damage and have a sizeable down payment on your next purchase. This amount is often more than you think the vehicle is worth.
5. High mileage on your vehicle that causes you to think seriously about trading for better reliability and peace of mind. Money saving opportunity: high mileage cars are far from worthless, often you can get up to 25% more than a dealership says your vehicle is worth. Particularly with the shortages in the used car market at the time of the writing of this article, many used vehicles are worth more than ever!
6. You simply feel like having a new ride. No other reason. Money saving opportunity: you don’t NEED a car. Use this to your advantage! You can really take advantage of expert timing to get the lowest possible price (varies from manufacturer to manufacturer).
These are just a few of the many items that factor into overall money savings when you buy a new or used car, truck or SUV. A car buying service is a great idea, but now that you know about all the unchartered areas where you can save additional money, be sure to enlist the services of a company that will provide dedicated and personal assistance for you in each and every place where you can uncover hidden time and money wasters. These companies may not have big, fancy and expensive websites, but you can be confident that they know how to save you all those extra dollars and cents so that you can pad your own pocketbook rather than the car dealer’s.
* A commercial-sized buying service doesn’t have the staffing nor the depth of program to make sure a car dealer has failed to disclose the fact that the lower rate exists and is available (only if the buyer knows to insist), but they (the car dealer) is not motivated to tell YOU or your college graduate that they automatically qualify for Tier 1 financing once the client qualifies for the college graduate rebate money.
