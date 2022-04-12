Affiliate Tips – PPC Tips to Save You Money

Social Media Marketing & Networking

As SEO is essential to having your website generate traffic and potential customers/clients so is the whole Social Media Marketing Platform. As the internet evolves so do the ways we search for information, products, and services.

Social Media Marketing Networking has taken the internet by storm and is becoming more relevant then search engines.

Social Media Networking like Digg.com & Stumbleupon.com are based off of how many Diggs or Thumbs up/down you receive in order for a Story, Press Release, Website, Photo, and Service to make it to the front page and get to the tops in their own search engine. Digg isn’t a playground for the weak or inexperienced. Its audience can be fickle, extremely judgmental. Diggs Algorithm can be extremely tricky and if you’re considered a spammer you’re banned.

There are several important factors of Social Media Marketing Networking. The major one is developing your network. In order for your information to gets views you need to have Hundreds if not Thousands of friends that follow your submissions. If your information is liked by your network then it can go very far, if not your submission will not survive. You have to work extremely hard at gaining a trust level with many of the Social Media Platforms, and once you do then it’s a good start.

We have an extremely strong and powerful following on several of the top Social Media Marketing Platforms and we continue to build our following. So what does that have to do with getting links for search engine rankings? Most social bookmarking sites make their bookmarks available for the search engines to see. Search engines really love these links because they tend to be really good indicators of which sites are quality There are so many Social Media Networks for a normal business/company to even think about handling. We have a generic list as a guideline.

1. Digg.com -Digg.com is the #1 user-submitted news site worldwide where advertisers can engage their brands with 25 million influential professionals. Digg advertising gives advertisers the ability to target relevant areas of interest such as world & business, entertainment, technology, travel, and autos. Advertise on digg.com and reach an influential and lucrative audience. Digg’s audience is younger, with 75 percent of its population ranging in age from 18 to 49. With 6.8 million monthly unique visitors in the U.S. and over 17 million worldwide, Digg’s expansive audience is also affluent-with an average household income of $81K. Digg is the #3 referring source of audience traffic to the New York Times; Digg-referred users are the only partners that the Wall Street Journal allows to read full articles without subscriptions. Advertisers can reach a passionate audience on Digg as they discover and share the latest news, events, and culturally relevant topics.

2. Twitter.com – Twitter’s reach is geared towards the user. It takes hours upon hours to gain Tweets. Twitter.com has become one of the easiest ways for you to get the words out. Twitter.com is really no different than Digg. The more friends you network with the further the word travels. We as an SEO Company have established thousands of users and our following continues to grow daily.

3. Mixx.com – Mixx is your link to the web content that really matters. There’s a lot of information out there and, let’s face it, you don’t have all day to find the good stuff (if you do, we’re totally jealous). And who knows better than you what informs you, what makes you think, what makes you laugh? So why should some faceless editor get to decide what’s important? But now you’re in charge. You find it; we’ll Mixx it. Use YourMixx to tailor the content categories, tags, specific users and groups, and we’ll deliver the top-rated content as chosen by you and people who share your passions. So go ahead and whip up your own version of the web. Just tell us how you like it Mixxed and we’ll deliver the best the web has to offer-morning, noon and night. Mixx.com functions the same way as Digg.

4. Stumbleupon.com – StumbleUpon has more than 7,609,846 members. Users can rate a site by giving it a thumbs up, thumbs down selection on the StumbleUpon toolbar, and can optionally leave additional commentary on the site’s review page, which also appears on the user’s blog. This social content discovery approach automates the “word-of-mouth” referral of peer-approved Web sites and simplifies Web navigation. Stumblers also have the ability to rate and review each others’ blogs and join interest groups, which are community forums for specific topics. Users can post comments in the manner of a discussion board in these groups and post links to Web sites that apply to the specific topic.

5.Tipd.com – Is another Social Media Networking site that you have to develop followers, however this is a Social Media Networking site for Real Estate, Stocks, Banking, Economy, Finance, and Money.

6. Reddit.com – Launched in 2005, Reddit is a social news website that displays news based on your personal preferences and what the community likes. Your preferences are determined based on your history of voting stories up or down. Reddit.com has over 5 million unique visits a month. Reddit.com has similar aspects of Digg.com and Stumbleupon.com.

Social Media Marketing Networking is a Science just like SEO. SEO & Social Media Marketing Networking now go hand and hand. One can not be successful without the other. We have a Successful Track record on both SEO and Social Media Marketing. As mentioned before most Social Media Marketing sites make their bookmarks available for the search engines to see.

Search engines really love these links because they tend to be really good indicators of which sites are quality. There are so many Social Media Marketing Networking site to list. Depending on what your needs are, we are members of just about all of them. We have listed some of the most influential. Thank you for reading our article and we hoped it helped.