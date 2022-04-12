Connect with us

News

Al Pacino’s Shrek phone case has Twitter in a tizzy: ‘It changed my life’

Published

20 seconds ago

on

The 32 best pre-made-Easter baskets that everyone will love in 2022
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Now on
Page Six

  • Billionaire Rihanna bought ‘janky’ Walmart grill for road trip with A$AP Rocky

    Billionaire Rihanna bought ‘janky’ Walmart grill for road trip with A$AP Rocky

  • Selena Gomez hits back at body critics: ‘I am perfect the way I am’

  • Sean Penn still in love with estranged wife Leila George: ‘I f–ked up’

See All

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Joey Gallo’s hits against Blue Jays were Yankees’ bright spot in shutout loss

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Joey Gallo’s hits against Blue Jays were Yankees’ bright spot in shutout loss
google news

Before Monday night’s game, Joey Gallo was answering questions about his struggles at the plate. Three hours later, the left fielder was the only Yankee to get a hit off of Toronto starter Alex Manoah and the only Bomber with two hits in the Blue Jays’ 3-0 shut out.

“I’m seeing a lot of good at-bats, he’s winning a lot of pitches, he’s on a lot of pitches,’ manager Aaron Boone said after the game. “He’s in a position to do what we know he can do.’

Gallo had a double, single and walk Monday night. He’s walked in all four of the Yankees games this season.

It’s a small sample size, but at least it gives Gallo a chance to quiet the talk for at least a day about his terrible start to his Yankees career last season.

Gallo hit .160 with 13 homers and a .707 OPS in 58 games, with 88 strikeouts in 188 at-bats last season after being acquired by the Yankees from the Rangers.

“My swing was a little off,’ said Gallo, adding that he’s had “a chance to regroup and reset’’ this spring. “I can kind of get my swing back to where it was early in the year last year.’

During the first half of 2021, Gallo pounded 24 homers for the Rangers and posted a .923 OPS.

While there was a lot made about Gallo being uncomfortable in the spotlight that shines on the Bronx, Gallo said it was a mechanical issue. His swing was off and he just couldn’t fix it on the fly.

“It’s kind of like golf. If your swing is off, it’s really, really tough to get it back on, and that’s just how I kind of felt,’ Gallo said. “I just didn’t feel comfortable at the plate.

“I kind of look back and think a lot of things were a little off that I usually am not doing.”

The offseason gave him a chance to reset.

“It kind of cleanses yourself (by not having) to swing every day,’ Gallo said.

After taking time to rest (about a month), Gallo just went back to work, letting his swing get back to normal.

Gallo was the only offensive highlight for the Yankees Monday night. They were shut out for the first time this season and the offensive struggles brought back some memories from their inconsistent 2021, which led them to shake up their coaching staff.

The Yankees were built on power hitters and to overwhelm their opponents with offense, but finished seventh in the American League in OPS (.729), 10th in runs scored (711) and were fourth in strikeouts (1,482) last season. The Yankees let long-time hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere go this winter after those offensive struggles.

They promoted Dillon Lawson, who had been the team’s minor league hitting coordinator, to the coaching position with the big leaguers. They promoted Triple-A hitting coach Casey Dykes to his assistant and hired Hensley Meulens, who has vast major league coaching experience, as the second assistant.

So far the change in personnel hasn’t netted the results the Yankees have wanted.

While offense is down across the board with the batting average through four games down from .237 last year to .229 now and the OPS from .714 to .682, the Yankees aren’t exactly dominating on that side of the ball. The Yankees went into Monday night’s game 18th in scoring in the league and 16th in OPS.

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

What do we know about ‘stealth omicron’ so far?

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

What do we know about ‘stealth omicron’ so far?
google news

What do we know about “stealth omicron” so far?

It’s an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant, but it doesn’t seem to cause more severe disease.

Since it was first identified in November, BA.2 has been spreading around the globe, driving new surges in parts of Asia and Europe. It’s now the dominant coronavirus version in the U.S. and more than five dozen other countries.

It was given the “stealth” nickname because it looks like the earlier delta variant on certain PCR tests, says Kristen Coleman at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. The original omicron, by contrast, is easy to differentiate from delta because of a genetic quirk.

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death.

Health officials also are tracking other variants including XE — a combination of BA.2 and BA.1, the original omicron — that was first identified in January in the United Kingdom. The World Health Organization is keeping tabs on XE but has not yet deemed it a variant of concern or interest.

google news
Continue Reading

News

New plans to tear down Jamestown Mall

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

New plans to tear down Jamestown Mall
google news

ST. LOUIS – After sitting empty for seven years, St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb introduced plans to tear down Jamestown Mall.

Webb wants to spend $6 million to tear down the 145-acre site in her north St. Louis County district. Officials have struggled to redevelop the site since the mall closed in 2014.

Last year, the port authority, which owns the site, reached a deal with a Kansas City developer who wanted to turn it into an industrial park. Those plans were scrapped in June under opposition by Webb and residents who said they preferred a community center or mixed retail site.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.