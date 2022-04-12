Al Pacino’s Shrek phone case has Twitter in a tizzy: ‘It changed my life’

Before Monday night’s game, Joey Gallo was answering questions about his struggles at the plate. Three hours later, the left fielder was the only Yankee to get a hit off of Toronto starter Alex Manoah and the only Bomber with two hits in the Blue Jays’ 3-0 shut out.

“I’m seeing a lot of good at-bats, he’s winning a lot of pitches, he’s on a lot of pitches,’ manager Aaron Boone said after the game. “He’s in a position to do what we know he can do.’

Gallo had a double, single and walk Monday night. He’s walked in all four of the Yankees games this season.

It’s a small sample size, but at least it gives Gallo a chance to quiet the talk for at least a day about his terrible start to his Yankees career last season.

Gallo hit .160 with 13 homers and a .707 OPS in 58 games, with 88 strikeouts in 188 at-bats last season after being acquired by the Yankees from the Rangers.

“My swing was a little off,’ said Gallo, adding that he’s had “a chance to regroup and reset’’ this spring. “I can kind of get my swing back to where it was early in the year last year.’

During the first half of 2021, Gallo pounded 24 homers for the Rangers and posted a .923 OPS.

While there was a lot made about Gallo being uncomfortable in the spotlight that shines on the Bronx, Gallo said it was a mechanical issue. His swing was off and he just couldn’t fix it on the fly.

“It’s kind of like golf. If your swing is off, it’s really, really tough to get it back on, and that’s just how I kind of felt,’ Gallo said. “I just didn’t feel comfortable at the plate.

“I kind of look back and think a lot of things were a little off that I usually am not doing.”

The offseason gave him a chance to reset.

“It kind of cleanses yourself (by not having) to swing every day,’ Gallo said.

After taking time to rest (about a month), Gallo just went back to work, letting his swing get back to normal.

Gallo was the only offensive highlight for the Yankees Monday night. They were shut out for the first time this season and the offensive struggles brought back some memories from their inconsistent 2021, which led them to shake up their coaching staff.

The Yankees were built on power hitters and to overwhelm their opponents with offense, but finished seventh in the American League in OPS (.729), 10th in runs scored (711) and were fourth in strikeouts (1,482) last season. The Yankees let long-time hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere go this winter after those offensive struggles.

They promoted Dillon Lawson, who had been the team’s minor league hitting coordinator, to the coaching position with the big leaguers. They promoted Triple-A hitting coach Casey Dykes to his assistant and hired Hensley Meulens, who has vast major league coaching experience, as the second assistant.

So far the change in personnel hasn’t netted the results the Yankees have wanted.

While offense is down across the board with the batting average through four games down from .237 last year to .229 now and the OPS from .714 to .682, the Yankees aren’t exactly dominating on that side of the ball. The Yankees went into Monday night’s game 18th in scoring in the league and 16th in OPS.

