‘American Idol’ contestant Kenedi Anderson drops out ‘for personal reasons’
Creativity will be key for Chicago White Sox as injuries grow. ‘Everybody’s an option,’ pitching coach Ethan Katz says.
Vince Velasquez made his major-league debut in Chicago.
Pitching for the Houston Astros, Velasquez allowed three hits, struck out five and walked four in five scoreless innings against the White Sox on June 10, 2015.
The right-hander, who signed a one-year deal with the Sox after the lockout, gets the start Tuesday in the home opener against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“It kind of brings back a little bit of memories, kind of a welcoming thing,” he told the Tribune on Sunday. “It’s an honor to really open up in front of Chicago knowing that it was my debut.
“The atmosphere and what the town of Chicago can bring to the table adds to it, and that’s the energy you want to be around and involved with.”
Velasquez and Dallas Keuchel are the scheduled starters for the first two games of the series. Manager Tony La Russa planned to continue the conversation with the coaching staff Monday in regard to options for Thursday’s series finale.
Flexibility and creativity will be keys as the Sox try to navigate the early schedule without injured starters Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito.
“It’s a unique season based off of last year’s season, which was unique off of the 60-game season,” pitching coach Ethan Katz said Sunday. “Injuries are to be expected. Obviously you don’t want to deal with them or have them definitely impact the first game of the season, but our player development staff has done a great job getting guys ready to help us up here.”
Lynn could miss the first eight weeks of the season after he underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon. Giolito left his opening-day start against the Detroit Tigers on Friday after the fourth inning because of abdominal tightness on his left side. La Russa said an optimistic timeline would mean Giolito misses two starts with a “low abdominal strain.”
“We want to be smart,” Katz said when asked about Giolito. “We don’t want to have a setback either. He’s going to push the envelope to get back as soon as he can. We just have to really trust the medical staff and when they feel like he’s ready, we can start ramping him and get him going.
“But they don’t believe it’s going to be too long. Hopefully it’s a couple starts. Also we have a long road ahead of us, so we have to be smart.”
When it comes to possible fill-ins while Lynn and Giolito are out, Katz said, “Everybody’s an option.”
“Vince is an option, we’ve got some guys that are not here as possible options, guys that are in the clubhouse as options,” Katz said. “We’re just going to have to be creative and try to weather this storm and find matchups that best suit the other team’s lineup.”
Velasquez, 29, went a combined 3-9 with a 6.30 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 25 games (21 starts) for the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres last season.
“There’s some stuff that he’s worked on from the delivery standpoint,” Katz said. “And there’s some little things we’ve added to that as well. And just talking a lot about his usage: How do we want to set up things and how we want to use things and what we can do to help him be more consistent with his pitches. Those have been the main focus points.”
Velasquez is ready to contribute in any way.
“Unfortunately we don’t have our full arsenal (of pitchers), but we’re making the best of what we’ve got and we’re coming out with a bang regardless,” he said. “That’s the mentality going into the home opener. My whole approach is to continue what I’ve been working on.
“I talked to Tony about it and it really was about simplicity. A matter of simplifying things and having that mindset of going out and winning the series. That’s what it comes down to.”
Velasquez looks to continue the string of solid outings by Sox starters Giolito, Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech. Keuchel will follow him Wednesday. For now, the Sox like having Reynaldo López work out of the bullpen; he had a 3.43 ERA in 20 outings (nine starts) last season.
“I think without Joe (Kelly), it’s hard to take (López) out of that (bullpen role),” La Russa said Sunday. Kelly is on the injured list, recovering from a right biceps nerve injury.
“(López has) got so much versatility that way. Joe comes back and we’ll see what the starting situation is maybe then. We have our fingers crossed on (Johnny) Cueto too.”
The veteran Cueto, reportedly signed to a minor-league deal last week, likely will get work at the Sox complex in Arizona before heading to Triple-A Charlotte.
Katz and Cueto have a relationship from when Katz was the assistant pitching coach for the San Francisco Giants in 2020.
“If you want to know where Cueto’s at, just look at his Instagram,” Katz said. “I know him being in shape is not an issue. He’s in shape. It’s just a matter of watching his Instagram, who he is facing, some younger kids in the Dominican. We need to get him facing some minor-league guys first.
“When he’s ready, I’m sure he’ll be banging on the door, and we’re going to be banging on the door of Triple A to let us know when they think he’s ready as well and we’re going to go from there.”
Daywatch: Cook County property tax bills face long delays | Handmade replica of 1950s ranch house too big to donate | White Sox home opener: our ballpark guide
Good morning, Chicago.
After three games in Detroit, the White Sox have their home opener today at 3:10 p.m. against the Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field. The temperature is expected to reach the low 60s, which would be quite the warmup after playing in the low 40s for part of the weekend at Comerica Park. If you’re headed to the game today, here’s our guide the ballpark — including what to eat.
I’ve been on the Sox beat since June 2019 and have watched a team with a young nucleus grow into a contender. They made the playoffs in 2020 as a wild card and 2021 as a division champion — and they are the popular pick to win the AL Central for a second straight season. The 2021 AL Central-winning team will be honored in a preseason ceremony today.
The pitching staff has taken some injury hits already this year, with starters Lance Lynn likely out eight weeks and Lucas Giolito possibly missing at least two starts. Reliever Garrett Crochet will miss the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
When healthy, the Sox have the talent to stack up among the best in baseball. Luis Robert is a budding superstar. All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson sparks the offense at the top of the order. 2020 AL MVP José Abreu, who is in the final season of a 3-year contract, is a leader on the field and in the clubhouse.
The Sox are looking to take the next step after losing their opening-round playoff series each of the past two seasons. Make sure to sign up for the Tribune sports newsletter and follow our Sox analysis, features, columns and inside perspective all season!
— LaMond Pope, White Sox reporter
Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.
COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today's eNewspaper edition
As Cook County property tax bills again face long delays, officials point fingers over who’s to blame
The heads of Cook County’s assessor’s office and its property tax appeal agency currently don’t agree on how it happened, but they agree on this: Second-installment property tax bills are going to be delayed this year again.
County officials have not announced how far the postponement will stretch, but the chair of the Board of Review has warned it could be six months — the latest due date in the past 10 years. Traditionally, the offices involved have aimed to get the second round of bills out by July with an August due date.
Willie Wilson announces run for Chicago mayor. Lightfoot responds: ‘It’s that season. People are going to jump in.’
Businessman Willie Wilson will run for Chicago mayor in the 2023 election, adding a second declared candidate to a growing field of potential challengers to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Announcing his candidacy at a news conference in the ritzy downtown high-rise where he lives, Wilson promised to focus on crime and education.
- Ald. Ray Lopez announced a mayoral run last week, citing public safety as No. 1 issue
Requiem for a dollhouse: Handmade replica of a 1950s Bensenville ranch house is too big to donate, too precious to toss
A few years after Penny Parrish’s family moved into the Bensenville ranch-style house her father and a friend built with their own hands, her dad made a replica of the home as a dollhouse for Parrish and her younger sister. Parrish long ago moved away from Bensenville, but for decades she has kept the dollhouse as a memento of those happy midcentury days.
But now she is 75, and she wonders what will become of the dollhouse that occupies a room in her Fredericksburg, Virginia, home. Although she believes it should be preserved as a piece of postwar suburban history, she has found no takers among Illinois historical societies.
Creeping interest rates are cause for pause, readjustment of expectations when it comes to home buying
The latest addition to the list of things the housing market has had a lot to contend with recently: creeping interest rates that are impacting mortgages.
There was hope of relief in 2022 for prospective homebuyers. But a survey forecasting the outlook for homeowners in 2022 reveals 26% of people would be less likely to buy a home this year because of rising interest rates. The average interest rate jumped by more than half a percentage point since March 10, per Freddie Mac’s weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey. And the average rose above 4% on March 17 for the first time since 2019.
- Women reassessed their careers during the pandemic, but for many, one goal remains unchanged: homeownership
- 55-acre Lake Geneva site once used as a ski hill listed for $5.7M
Jim Ramsey, delivered weather news on Channel 9 with ‘mellifluous baritone,’ dies at 69
Jim Ramsey, a mainstay on WGN-Channel 9′s weather team for 30 years, died of natural causes on April 8 at his Island Lake home, said his stepdaughter, Vanessa Wright.
With a deep voice and more than four decades of experience in broadcasting and in meteorology, Ramsey projected steadiness and competence to the station’s viewers, colleagues said.
“He had that beautiful, mellifluous baritone voice that everybody in broadcasting can only dream of having,” said Tom Skilling, Channel 9′s chief meteorologist.
Dolphins returning last year’s tight ends, but use of the unit could change in new offense
Tight end was one of the Miami Dolphins’ deepest positions in 2021, and they’re running it back at the position in 2022.
Mike Gesicki was placed on the franchise tag and Durham Smythe was re-signed for two years with Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long and Cethan Carter already under contract, making it so that the five Dolphins that played tight end last season are set to return.
Gesicki, who uses his long, rangy 6-foot-6 build to make contested catches, looks to take another step forward after he has increased his receiving totals every year to the point of finishing with 73 receptions for 780 yards last season. Smythe, known more for his blocking prowess, also set career highs in 2021 with 34 catches for 357 yards.
With a lot of tight ends, comes a lot of tight end snaps.
The Dolphins led the NFL in 2021 by lining up in 12 personnel — one running back and two tight ends — on 61 percent of their offensive plays. That was more than twice as often as any other team used such an alignment.
Gesicki saw 72 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps, while Smythe was in on 62 percent and Shaheen 46 — in games they played (Shaheen missed five games). Shaheen’s reps produced 12 receptions for 110 yards.
Despite returning the personnel at the position, that number may revert back closer to the norm given the Dolphins’ offseason additions of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. to pair with rising star Jaylen Waddle heading into his second season. Miami should run out three wide receivers more often.
Not to mention, new coach Mike McDaniel’s offense will also get the fullback involved, and the Dolphins added Alec Ingold and John Lovett this offseason to play the roles of those lead blockers out of the backfield. Carter, after only playing 5 percent of offensive snaps in his first season in Miami, is also a candidate to contribute in a versatile H-back role.
While extremely productive in the passing game, questions remain over Gesicki’s run-blocking ability. And in McDaniel’s outside-zone scheme, blocking at the position is expected to be pivotal.
“It’s important because our system is based off of outside zone,” said new tight ends coach Jon Embree, who was under McDaniel and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s same system in San Francisco earlier in the offseason. “[To] get on the edge or to get the corner, so to speak, it starts with your tight end. So, it’s an integral part of our offense.”
But the same way Gesicki’s blocking concerns were masked by lining him up in the slot or out wide more often than he did as an in-line tight end in former co-offensive coordinator George Godsey’s scheme, McDaniel can devise ways of utilizing his strengths over his weaknesses.
“I think there’s multiple ways to use players that have skill sets that can help you do things offensively,” McDaniel said at the NFL scouting combine in early March. “We’ve had tight ends in our history that have been featured pass receivers, and we’ve had featured blockers. On both ends of the system, they are expected and will do both things, majoring or minoring in one or the other, depending on their skill sets.
“I have no problem, no hesitation or no concern of Mike being able to contribute as a blocker, and we’ll use him the way it’s most appropriate for him, as well as we’ll do the same thing for him in the pass game.”
Smythe fits the mold of that effective blocker on the edge, and the combination can still find situations where both are in their comfort zones on the field together when Gesicki is lined up out wide. Especially with wide receiver DeVante Parker no longer on the Dolphins, traded to the Patriots, Gesicki can present a possession receiver on the outside aside from Preston Williams. Hill and Waddle are smaller receivers whose games are based on speed, and Wilson does most of his work in the slot.
Long underwhelmed as a rookie after he was drafted in the third round in 2021, but part of it had to do with the Dolphins’ depth at tight end. Inactive for 10 games, he played seven games, starting two, and made one catch for 8 yards.
Previously addressed
Dolphins giving Tua Tagovailoa tools to succeed heading into Year 3
Dolphins’ new-look backfield should benefit from Mike McDaniel’s run game
Dolphins have improved offensive line, but are still a piece or two away up front
()
