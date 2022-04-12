News
April Is Crypto Regulation Month
Maybe it’s the proximity to tax season (in both the US and UK), but April thus far has seen a frenzy of regulatory action around cryptocurrency on both sides of the Atlantic. By our count, no fewer than five government agencies in the UK and US spoke out this week about setting rules for crypto. Speaking this week at London’s Innovate Finance Global Summit, the UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen let the world know that legislation on stablecoins and other crypto is imminent. Stablecoins are to be brought within the UK regulatory framework, paving the way for their use as an authorized payment method, and the government will create a regulatory “sandbox” for fintech innovation.
Glen was very quick to frame fintech as an issue of British economic growth and leadership, and his government as its champion:
Year-on-year investment growth in UK fintech was up more than 200% in 2021. We’re the leading European fintech hub… and second only to the U.S. worldwide….If there is one message I want you to leave here today with, it is that the UK is open for business – open for crypto businesses.
On the same day, Jessica Rusu of the Financial Conduct Authority announced a new program called “Innovation Pathways,” which, she promised
will provide bespoke regulatory support to firms with innovative business models that want to deliver positive innovations and consumer outcomes in the market. There will be a greater focus on sharing insights into our data and the support provided to firms.
While of course these are still proposals and not yet law, many are hailing them as regulatory breakthroughs. One attorney went so far as to say that the date of the speeches “may come to be seen as a pivotal turning point for the future of cryptoassets in the UK.”
Later in the week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivered a speech on regulating digital assets, almost certainly the most detailed remarks a US government official has ever made on the topic. In contrast to her UK counterparts, Yellen focused much more on the potential systemic risk posed by cryptocurrency. Citing the 2008 financial meltdown, she asserted that “when regulation fails to keep pace with innovation, vulnerable people often suffer the greatest harm.”
Yellen insisted that the idea of crypto affecting financial stability is not merely hypothetical. While she didn’t name it, she alluded to the June 2021 run on the Iron Finance stablecoin. Following a huge run-up in the coin’s price, several large holders sold at the same time, initiating a panic selling wave, and causing nearly $2 billion of losses to investors, including Mark Cuban, a prominent backer.
Yellen said next to nothing about the importance of making the US a crypto hub, although she did spell out the principle of a “tech neutral” regulatory approach. That is, government should regulate according to risks and activities, not according to a specific technology. In many cases, Yellen noted, government agencies already have the authority to regulate aspects of cryptocurrency activity, which helps to weed out some of the worst behavior.
If people are breaking the law and exploiting the interests of others, they should be held accountable. To the extent there are gaps, we will make policy recommendations, including assessment of potential regulatory actions and legislative changes. Continuing to update and improve our regulatory architecture will support US economic competitiveness and reinforce leadership in the global financial system.
That same day, as if on cue, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) issued a letter to its member banks, telling them that they need to inform the agency if they plan to engage in any crypto asset activity. Here, too, the emphasis was on risk, not merely to consumers, but to the financial system as a whole:
The FDIC is concerned that certain crypto assets or crypto-related activities may pose systemic risks to the financial system. Systemic risks could be created as an unintended consequence resulting from the structure of a crypto asset or through the interconnected nature of certain crypto-related activities. For example, a disruption in crypto-asset transactions or crypto-related activities could result in a “run” on financial assets backing a crypto asset or crypto-related activity. Like other runs, this could create a self-reinforcing cycle of redemptions and fire sales of financial assets, which, in turn, could disrupt critical funding markets.
On April 8, acting comptroller of the currency Michael Hsu delivered a thoughtful speech on the ideal architecture for stablecoin regulation. Hsu’s speech was less strictly prescriptive than Yellen’s, but he also addressed details that will inevitably emerge as stablecoins continue to evolve. For example, Hsu asked whether stablecoins will or should ultimately be “interoperable.” That is, right now the largest stablecoins—such as Tether or Solana—exist on multiple blockchains. But a holder of, say, a Tether coin native to the Ethereum blockchain cannot use that token on the Tron blockchain, and vice-versa. Perhaps such radical decentralization is a virtue, but regulators need to anticipate a scenario in which stablecoins are more fungible than they are today.
It is of course progress to have government leaders who understand crypto technology; too often in the Trump administration, regulators seemed to want to sidestep these issues. But what, exactly, is going to happen? The UK’s parliamentary system more or less guarantees that the legislation Glen described will become law. The US picture is much muddier. There are some interesting legislative proposals out there. In February, Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) released a draft of the Stablecoin Innovation and Protection Act of 2022, which would specifically state that a stablecoin is not a security or a derivative. The bill would allow stablecoins to be issued only by a bank or a “non-bank qualified stablecoin issuer” that would be required to back its coin with at least 100% reserve assets in US dollars or securities such as US treasuries. All of this would be overseen by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
That is a very plausible approach, but it doesn’t address the broader jurisdictional gaps that have stymied a coherent approach for years. For example, there are bound to be people at the Securities and Exchange Commission and FDIC who do not want to cede all the authority to OCC. It’s also far from clear that any crypto regulation bill is a political priority for the Biden administration in an election year that seems likely to wipe out Democratic control of the House.
The other outstanding issue is whether and how the US government will itself enter the stablecoin game. In late March, Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) introduced a bill that would create “e-cash,” which it defines as
an electronic version of the United States dollar for use by the general public that replicates and preserves the privacy, anonymity-respecting, and minimal transactional data-generating properties of physical currency instruments such as coins and notes to the greatest extent technically and practically possible.
The e-cash proposal is separate from the more-discussed idea of a central bank digital currency; the proposed digital dollar would be controlled by the Treasury Secretary, not the Federal Reserve. All of this is fun to think and write about, but the question remains whether political purpose will congeal around any particular approach before next April rolls around.
Fog, showers, highs in 70s Tuesday, strong storms expected Wednesday
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis sees areas of fog Tuesday morning. Mostly cloudy, warm, and windy Tuesday with isolated showers. High temperatures will be in the 70s. It will be dry through the evening.
Showers and storms move in mainly overnight. Strong storms are expected Wednesday. The main threats are large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. The timing is still uncertain.
Thursday and Friday look dry. There is a chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday.
ASK IRA: Might Heat playoff rotation not be such a big thing?
Q: Ira, you point to Dewayne Dedmon as a playoff-rotation player for the Heat to address the rebounding. But last year he was with the Heat when they were crushed on the glass by the Bucks in the playoffs. — Wes.
A: But the Heat last year also were trying to get by with Trevor Ariza as the starting power forward and with less collective rebounding. This season, Kyle Lowry provides help on the glass and there is more of a group mentality. But I do agree that there could become some potential matchups where Dewayne Dedmon is asked to step aside in terms of smaller ball. If the Cavaliers, for example, are without Jarrett Allen, or even when Allen would leave the game in such a matchup, there arguably could be better options than having Dewayne going out to the corners to defend Kevin Love or having to deal with the athleticism of Evan Mobley. So that could open it more to Caleb Martin, which could in turn open it up more for an additional wing (Victor Oladipo?).
Q: How do you not play someone who just scored 40 points? Doesn’t Erik Spoelstra need to figure this out, and soon? — Bob, Davie.
A: But, again, as mentioned in this space yesterday, Victor Oladipo’s 40-point performance in Sunday’s regular-season finale in Orlando came against an opponent with the second-worst record in the NBA that largely was playing its second-team players. Then also consider that on closing night, Victor’s 40 stood as just the night’s fifth-highest scoring total, a night when Obi Toppin scored 42 for the Knicks, Jalen Green 41 for the Rockets and Malik Monk 41 for the Lakers, with none of those three to appear in the playoffs. Yes, Vic’s performance was heartening. But he assuredly is not starting. And the Heat’s wing priorities in the playoffs are going to be Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. So it’s not as if Vic will get to play as a volume shooter or volume scorer. And to this point, when Vic has been cast in a limited role, it has led to uneven play by the Heat. This is not about the player or his perseverance. This is about the overall team situation. Albeit, one that could change instantly due to an injury or foul trouble elsewhere on the roster.
Q: I have a bad feeling the No. 1 seed will be fool’s gold and a first-round exit. Getting outrebounded by double digits, giving up a lot of points, playing Duncan Robinson over more skilled guys, this stuff catches up to a team eventually. — Jon.
A: The Heat assuredly will have to be their best selves in the postseason. But when they are, they set up favorably in almost many matchup. Every teams has its warts. The key, given the extra time for preparation in the playoffs, is to minimize those elements. The Heat certainly did not do that with their rebounding in last season’s sweep at the hands of the Bucks. We’ll see now if the warts can be resolved this time around.
Challenged to ‘step up,’ Orioles’ young pitchers respond with scoreless start to season: ‘We’re in this together’
A week before the Orioles shut out the Milwaukee Brewers in their home opener Monday, two pitchers vital to the victory were among those executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said would need to either “step up” in 2022 or risk that the Orioles “move on” from them.
Those who have gotten major league opportunities thus far have accepted the challenge.
In the wake of Elias’ comments about a group of pitchers in their mid-20s who once ranked among the organization’s top prospects, Keegan Akin, Bruce Zimmermann and Mike Baumann have started the regular season with a combined 9 1/3 scoreless innings. Zimmermann, who grew up in Ellicott City and became the first Maryland-born pitcher to start a home opener at Camden Yards, combined with Baumann to record 19 of the needed 27 outs for the Orioles in their shutout of the reigning National League Central champions. Two days earlier, Akin pitched three scoreless innings of relief, throwing 27 of his 31 pitches for strikes and generating a career-high swinging strike percentage.
“We all can build confidence off it,” Baumann said. “We’re gonna push each other to keep doing that. It’s great to be able to push each other. We’re in this together.”
Perhaps at least one of those three can produce the “real cemented breakout” Elias noted the Orioles have yet to receive from a group that features them, Dean Kremer, Zac Lowther and — although Elias didn’t name him specifically after he had already been demoted from major league camp — Alexander Wells, who was recalled Monday after Kremer landed on the 10-day injured list with strained left oblique suffered warming up to enter Sunday’s game. Lowther was one of the final players cut from major league spring training.
All of those pitchers — none of whom Elias acquired — spent time in the majors last year, with Zimmermann’s 5.04 ERA being the best among them.
“We still have high hopes for them and want some of those guys to click this year because it’s gonna be tough if they don’t, and we’re going to have to move on to other people,” Elias said last week.
Two of the Orioles’ top three pitching prospects, Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish, are at Triple-A Norfolk, while the left-hander ranked between them, DL Hall, is being slow-played coming off a stress fracture in his pitching elbow. There are hopes that all three will reach the majors at some point this year.
But Akin, Zimmermann and Baumann have made strong early impressions that they’ll deserve a role when the prospects do arrive. Akin and Baumann have shown potential to thrive in the bullpen, while Zimmermann, the only one of this group to secure a rotation spot, pitched four scoreless innings, doing more than enough to stay in that role.
“It was everything that I could have asked for and more,” Zimmermann said.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was pleased with how both Zimmermann and Baumann handled the atmosphere, pitching in front of a sold-out Camden Yards crowd for the first time. Zimmermann let out an emphatic yell after an inning-ending strikeout in the second and left the bases loaded in the third, while Baumann shook off a walk to his first batter to fire 2 1/3 shutout innings while repeatedly reaching 98 mph with his fastball.
“I’m impressed by both those young guys,” Hyde said. “I was concerned that Zim and Mike might be a little too amped up. I think Mike was when he first got out there, but then he really settled in, and both guys handled it extremely well.”
Of course, they’ll have to keep it up, but the early returns have been strong. Wells very well could have the chance to continue the trend Tuesday with Baltimore yet to announce who will start. Lowther might have been an option for the call-up had he not started for Norfolk on Sunday.
Kremer showed improved confidence and stuff in spring training and might have displayed both in a season debut Sunday if not for the injury, which Hyde said will keep him out for about a month at the minimum.
Perhaps, when he returns, Kremer will be able to make as solid of a new first impression as Akin, Zimmermann and Baumann.
Today, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
