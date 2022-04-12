News
Before and after: See the transformation of Camden Yards’ left field wall
The seats a record Cal Ripken homer reached and Mike Devereaux reached into are now as bygone as those magic Orioles moments. Designed to make the home run haven fairer and, perhaps, more appealing to free agent pitchers, Camden Yards’ new left field wall is taller, farther from home plate, and, near the foul pole, and, especially, the bullpens, more sharply angled. To get a feel for how it will play, drag the before-and-after slider above and dig into some essential stats below.
Oriole Park at Camden Yards’ new left field fence: By the numbers
2: Until now, number of times Oriole Park at Camden Yards’ dimensions had changed. (Home plate was moved back to create a larger playing field in 2001, then returned to its original location the next season.)
4: Number of names, and counting, suggested for the new right angle in left-center, including Adley’s Angle and Elrod’s Corner.
7: Height, in feet, of the old left field wall.
12: Approximate height, in feet, of most of the new left field wall, tied for the 6th tallest in the majors.
14: Percent of Camden Yards home runs the last seven seasons that would have stayed in play under the new layout, according to a Sun analysis.
30: Feet farther the new wall, approximately, is from home plate, than the old one.
82: Days between the announcement of the new wall on Jan. 14 and its unveiling on April 6.
333, 376: Feet from home plate to the left field foul pole and to the bullpens, each unchanged from the original distances.
384, 398: Feet from home plate to the left field corner and left-center field, each new, longer distances.
1,000: Number of seats removed to make room for the new wall, including the orange seat commemorating Cal Ripken’s 278th home run, which set a record for shortstops.
McCollum to lead delegation to Germany, Poland about war in Ukraine
U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat from St. Paul, is leading a congressional delegation to Germany and Poland this week to get an assessment from military leaders about what Congress can do to help the Ukrainian people defend themselves from Russian military attacks.
“As the chair of the House Appropriations subcommittee on defense, I am leading my colleagues on a trip … to assess the status of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine,” McCollum said in a news release. “Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was unprovoked, unjustified and has led to countless horrific scenes of civilian casualties.
“When our delegation is in Poland, we will meet and discuss with Ukrainians about how the U.S. and the European Union can continue to support refugees fleeing the violence. We must remain united with our allies in our commitment to protect our shared democratic values that are under threat from this deadly Russian aggression.”
Dolly Parton spills sleep and skin-care secrets: Rises at 3 a.m., loves discount products
Disney is Betting on Streaming and is Moving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Prove It
Since its debut in 2019, Disney+ has grown faster than almost all expectations and says it’s on its way to reaching 230 to 260 million subscribers by 2024 . Disney is now making a bigger bet on the streaming service, by taking its reality TV hit Dancing with the Stars to the platform from its ABC broadcast network.
Starting this fall, Dancing with the Stars with debut on Disney+. The series, which has been renewed for two seasons, will be exclusively available on the platform, Variety reported.
“Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” Kareem Daniel the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said in a press release. “The show’s broad appeal…make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”
Disney’s willingness to move a broadcast staple like Dancing with the Stars—the first live TV series on the service—is only the latest signal that Disney believes streaming is a major part of its future. The company has already debuting a number of movies on the service, including Black Widow, Soul and Hamilton. Initially a response to pandemic-driven theater closures, Disney is increasingly comfortable releasing movies in theaters and Disney simultaneously, or skipping theaters altogether to drive more viewers to Disney+.
“We recognize that the single, most effective way to grow our streaming platforms worldwide is with great content,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said last year on a conference call with analysts and investors.
The success of Pixar film Turning Red, which debuted on Disney+ March 11, suggests the strategy may be working. The film surpassed many of Netflix’s popular shows and movies in viewing time including The Adam Project and Inventing Anna the week of March 7-13, according to data from Nielsen. The film was watched for a whopping 1,701 million minutes, compared to The Adam Project‘s 1,360, the second-most watched show during the period.
Disney+’s growth tactics have introduced new headaches for the company, though. Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson sued Disney because the company released the film on Disney+ while it was still in theaters, claiming it was a breach of her contract that robbed her of potential earnings derived from box-office receipts. The suit was settled in September.
