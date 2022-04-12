Bitcoin Plunged 10%? Someone Made a Profit of 1000% — Expert Trader Share His Good Strategies

The world first got a taste of online casino gambling in the mid-1990s. But very few could have predicted that we would witness such a meteoric rise in the iGaming industry within two decades.

One striking difference between internet casinos in the 90s is the available payment methods. Punters today have access to many more banking options than in the 1990s.

Many casino sites now allow players to deposit and withdraw funds in cryptocurrency, with Bitcoin being the most commonly accepted digital currency. Cryptocurrency online casino sites are hugely popular amongst the players for several reasons.

For starters, Bitcoin casinos offer provable fairness with an extremely fast withdrawal speed. Crypto casinos are also highly secure sites providing users with unrivaled anonymity and transactional discretion.

The rapid growth in crypto casinos online can be directly attributed to advancements in modern technology. Many BTC online casino sites have mobile-compatible applications that allow punters to play casino with Bitcoin even while on the go.

Below, we review 5 of the best Bitcoin casino platforms available to play online. We highlight their key features with particular emphasis on their current bonuses and promotional offers.

The Making of the Best Bitcoin Online Casinos

The best crypto casino has certain features that make it stand out from the crowd. While the most obvious feature is the payment methods, many other traits make a trustworthy online casino.

The most telling characteristics of the best BTC casino sites reviewed in this article are highlighted below:

#1. Licensing:

All reputable online casinos are regulated, and crypto casino sites are even more so. Today, the best Bitcoin virtual casinos are monitored, supervised, and regulated by renowned governing bodies such as the Gambling Commission, the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), Curaçao Gaming Authority, and others.

These casinos are issued a renewable eGaming license to operate as internet casinos. It is essential that before you sign up with any Bitcoin gaming site, you confirm that they are appropriately licensed.

#2. Security:

Security is critical to both players and the casino industry. Security breeds trust and trust is what drives human traffic to casino sites. The best casinos take time to provide top-notch firewall systems that protect their customers from cyber-attacks.

In today’s world, you have cyber-criminals hell-bent on wreaking havoc through the hacking or cyber theft of either personal information or financial data. Top Bitcoin casino sites run their platforms on 128-bit Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption, one of the most advanced cyber-security protocols available.

They also use Random Number Technology (RNG) to ensure unbiased outcomes in games. Many top casinos are also tested for fairness in results by auditing agencies such as eCogra.

#3. Gaming:

What is a Crypto casino site without gaming? It is one of the most crucial parts of what makes the best BTC gaming platforms. Punters should expect to play various video slots, Card, table, arcade, and speciality games with varying themes and bet limits. VIP players can look for a customized betting experience at top casino sites.

Some of the most trending casinos also provide BTC live dealer games to new and experienced punters. Live dealer games offered with high-definition video streaming like Poker, Baccarat, Blackjack, and Roulette are in high demand worldwide.

#4. Mobile Gambling:

As technology advances, the casino industry continues to evolve. These days gamblers can enjoy their favourite online casino games on their mobile devices, including mobile phones, smartphones, tablets, and even Apple watches.

Punters can now play Bitcoin casino games in the comfort of their homes or stay connected to their games while in transit. Several BTC casino sites have mobile compatible browsers and games created in HTML5 to provide a great gaming experience to their customers.

Many casinos offer free-to-download mobile applications with functions and features similar to desktop versions. Mobile gaming is the present and indeed future of the casino industry, with BTC crypto casinos taking the lead in progressive change.

#5. Customer Support:

Nothing irks customers of casinos more than an unresponsive customer support service. Punters want to be able to make their enquiries and seamlessly express their complaints.

Casinos that offer different means of communication are always sought-after. The promptness of communication with customers is what builds trust and loyalty. That is why the best casinos offer a myriad of customer support tools.

Customer support services are provided through phone calls, emails, contact forms or request tickets, and live chat. Some modern casinos also offer assistance on Whatsapp or Telegram. Most casinos provide 24*7 support service to resolve customer complaints worldwide in the fastest way possible.

#6. Payment Methods:

Bitcoin may be the most revered cryptocurrency, but this is usually not the only form of digital currency accepted by the best casino with cryptocurrency payments. In addition to Bitcoin, the other popular cryptos accepted for both deposits and withdrawals at top gambling sites include Tether, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum.

BTC crypto casinos also offer traditional payment methods through Bank Transfers, Debit/Credit cards, and payments through e-wallets with high deposit and withdrawal limits. However, punters familiar with the cryptocurrency payment option know that it offers the best in terms of transaction speed, security, and anonymity.

#7. Bonuses:

Bonuses are the gold standard for many players when choosing a BTC crypto casino. Many scour the internet for casino sites with the most promising bonus offers and reasonable wagering requirements.

Bonuses can boost your overall winnings and earn you lucrative payouts. Most casinos offer some form of a Welcome Bonus to all newcomers. This entry-level bonus offer may be a “Deposit Match Bonus”, which is quite common or a “No Deposit Bonus”, quite rare.

Other bonuses offered by many casinos accepting BTC include Daily, Weekly, and Seasonal bonuses. Some casinos also have a series of rewards in VIP or Loyalty Programs to encourage, motivate, and maintain the patronage of their regular customers.

Review of 5 Top BTC Crypto Casinos

The seven traits and features highlighted above are peculiar to the best crypto casino online platforms. We picked our top 5 BTC crypto gaming sites based on these main features and other equally essential functionalities.

These include their user interface (UI), country availability, language options, fiat currency options, mobile OS and browser compatibility. We reviewed the five crypto casino platforms- Winz.io, Bitcasino.io, Bitstarz, Bitcoincasino.io, and Stake.

1. Winz.io

Winz.io is a Bitcoin casino online founded by Dama N.V. in 2021 and licensed by the Curaçao Gambling Authority. It got the Best New Casino 2021 in Meister Awards.

Winz.io offers over 5,000 crypto online casino games, including BTC Live Dealer, Progressive Jackpots, Megaways, Crypto Slots, Table Games, Bingo, Lotteries, and Quests. Crash games such as Keno, Aviator, Dice, Plinko, Crash, HiLo, and Mines are also available.

It is a highly secure casino operating with advanced SSL encryption technology. In addition to Bitcoin (BTC), Winz.io also accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Tether (USDT), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX), Binance Coin (BNB), and Ripple (XRP).

Transactions on Winz.io are devoid of third-party participation and are anonymous and virtually untraceable. Games on Winz.io are provably fair, which simply means that players can check and confirm the fairness inherent in the casino gaming process of the site.

Winz.io is supported by the best software developers like Nolimit City, Booongo, Play N’Go, Hacksaw, Betsoft Gaming, Evolution Gaming, BGaming, and Pragmatic Play, amongst many others providing the exciting BTC gaming software on the casino.

Also, it has a responsive customer support service system with a 24/7 Live Chat available to all customers. Players can also reach out to them through the contact form.

Winz.io offers multiple bonuses to attract new players and retain existing customers.

The most current Winz.io bonuses are:

Welcome Slots Bonus: This is a bonus offer designed for newly registered customers. It offers up to 300 free spins on the Aloha King Elvis slot game by BGaming. The players can earn 50, 150, and 300 free spins with 0.0006, 0.0012, and 0.0025 BTC deposits, respectively. The Welcome Slots Bonus has no wagering requirement, and players are allowed to play, win, and immediately withdraw cash payouts.

Welcome Live Casino Bonus: By playing your favourite table or live dealer casino games using BTC, you can avail of the casino’s welcome bonus. Here you will get a cashback of up to 1% on your Roulette bets and 0.5% with bets on other live table games, with a minimum deposit of 0.0012 BTC. Also called the “You Play – We Pay” bonus, players can win exciting rewards when playing casino games with Bitcoin on Winz.io.

However, unlike the Welcome Slots Bonus, a wagering requirement is available that players need to meet before withdrawing their winnings. This bonus is available on the live dealer or table games on Winz.io.

Tournaments: The tournament bonus is only available on slot games with a minimum deposit of 0.00001 BTC. Players get a chance to win 1800 USDT and 500 free spins on Deadwood. You also stand a chance of winning from the vast pool generated by wagers of eligible punters in the weekly journey.

The casino is available in English, Russian, French, and Turkish.

2. Bitstarz

Established in the second quarter of 2014 by Dama N.V, Bitstarz is one of the best online casinos with Bitcoin available. Like the other BTC gaming platforms mentioned, Bitstarz’s reputation is further enhanced by being under the license of the Curaçao Gambling Authority.

What makes Bitstarz unique is the availability of different crypto payment options. Players can deposit, wager, and withdraw from their casino account in ADA, XRP, LTC, BTC, DOGE, ETH, or TRX.

Complaints and enquiries can be forwarded via the active Bitstarz 24/7 chat system. When it comes to bonuses and promos, Bitstarz offers the following:

Welcome Package: Bitstarz offers newly registered players a Welcome Package totaling 5 BTC or US$ 500 plus 180 free spins. Bitstarz will give newbies a 100% match bonus up to 1 BTC or US$ 100 plus 180 free spins on their first deposit of a minimum of US$ 20.

VIP Bonus: A VIP Bonus awaits high-roller customers of Bitstarz. With an initial deposit of US$ 2,500, you will be awarded 100 free spins plus a match bonus of up to 125% of your first deposit.

In addition to this, you will be immediately invited to the Bitstarz VIP Club. As an active member of this club, a VIP Account Manager will be assigned to you to assist you in many tasks, including providing a bonus plan specific to your needs and helping you with setting game limits, amongst many other activities.

Welcome Freeroll Tournament: The “Welcome Freeroll Tournament” has a prize pool of up to €1,000 given to players during the first week.

Slots Tournament: The “Slots Tournament” gives players a chance of sharing out of the weekly prize of €5,000 plus 5,000 free spins.

Table Wars Tournament: The weekly “Table Wars Tournament” has a huge prize pool amounting to €10,000 on table game wagers.

Slot Wars Tournament: The weekly “Slot Wars Tournament” has a massive prize pool amounting to USD 5,000 and 5000 free spins given on slot game wagers.

The casino can be operated in English, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, and Portuguese.

3. Stake

The Stake crypto casino was founded in 2017 by Medium Rare N.V, and they operate under Curaçao laws. Like the other Bitcoin-enabled casinos mentioned earlier, Stake offers a mobile-friendly, intuitive user interface with a different language and currency options. The support options are available through email and live chat.

Stake accepts wagers, deposits, and withdrawals in fiat currency and cryptos with TRX, ETH, BTC, ADA, DOGE, LTC, XRP, and USDT, the most common cryptocurrencies available. There are several bonuses offered by this casino with Bitcoin, and some of the most notable bonuses are:

Stake’s Daily Races: This is a weekly bonus offer where you can stand a chance of sharing out of the US$ 100,000 prize pool. To be eligible, you only have to play and wager on games offered on Stake.

Stake’s Weekly Giveaway: You could be one of 10 lucky winners for a share of the US$ 50,000 weekly giveaway when you wager up to US$ 1,000 in a week.

Pragmatic Extravaganza: Players have a chance to win up to US$ 100,000 by playing slots and live casino games by Pragmatic Play.

The available language options are German, English, Spanish, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Turkish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Finnish, Russian, and South Korean.

4. Bitcoincasino.io

Bitcoincasino.io was launched in 2019 and regulated by Dama N.V under the Curaçao Gambling Authority. This Curaçao based crypto casino online offers a huge collection of Bitcoin games, including Video Slots, Table, and Live Dealer Games hosted by multiple software providers.

Bitcoincasino.io is compatible with most Windows, Android and iOS mobile devices. You can contact the support team through the live chat option or fill out the contact form.

You can expect the following bonuses when you sign up with this crypto casino:

First Deposit Welcome Bonus: A first deposit welcome bonus awaits newbies. You will get a deposit match bonus of 100% up to 0.1 BTC or 10 ETH.

Second Deposit Bonus: A second deposit will earn you a 50% match bonus of up to 0.1 BTC.

Third Deposit Bonus: With a third deposit, you will also receive a 50% match bonus amounting to 0.1 BTC.

Reload Free Spins Weekend Attraction: Earn up to 20 free spins when you deposit a minimum of 0.001 BTC or its equivalent in other cryptos such as ETH, BCH, LTC, DOGE, and USDT. Deposit 0.0015 BTC and receive 50 free spins. 100 free spins are there for you to collect on a minimum deposit of 0.003 BTC.

The online casino is available in English, Japanese, Chinese, South Korean, French, Russian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai, and Turkish.

5. Bitcasino.io

Bitcasino.io, another casino with Bitcoins, was founded by Moon Technologies B.V in 2014 with the license issued by the Curaçao Gambling Authority. Bitcasino.io is a highly revered BTC iGaming casino offering provably fair Bitcoin casino gaming and accepting wagers in numerous digital currencies such as BTC, LTC, ETH, TRX, ADA, USDT, and DOGE.

Bitcasino offers lightning-quick withdrawals. As a blockchain secured casino, Bitcasino provides complete anonymity of all transactions on the platform.

Punters can have access to more than 1,800 excellent quality games. These casino gambling games include all-time favourites like Slots, Baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker.

Players can also indulge in Live Dealer casino games and lucrative Lotteries. Top software like Ezugi, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, QuickSpin, Betsoft, and Microgaming provide these casino games. In case of any queries, players can connect through email or live chat.

Predict the Price Bonus: Players can win up to 200 mBTC by predicting the price of Bitcoin every day.

Booongo Sands of Wealth: Players can play Booongo games at getting a chance to win from the prize pool of 1,00,000 USDT.

OneTouch Bonus Track: Players can try the new game- Bonus Track and win up to 2500x their bet.

The casino can be operated in around ten languages, including English, Portuguese, Japanese, Spanish, Korean, Thai, Chinese, German, French, and Vietnamese.

Conclusion

If you ever want to explore the best online crypto casino platforms around, then do not stray too far from the top crypto casinos. These five casinos with Bitcoins offer a user-friendly interface, mobile compatibility, and multiple languages and currency options.

You can deposit, wager, and withdraw your gaming funds in money and multiple cryptocurrencies. You can also enjoy a range of promotional offers available on these cryptocurrency casino sites and stand a great chance of winning big.

Image: Pixabay