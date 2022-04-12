Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
Bitcoin Price Plummets Below $40,000 As Crypto Market Tallies $440 Million In Liquidations
Bitcoin fell 15% in the last 24 hours, plunging below $40,000 for the first time since middle of March. Meanwhile, Ethereum was down 14%, retreating below the $3,000 level for the first time since March 22.
BTC was trading at $39,783 at the time of writing, while Ether (ETH) fell to $2,978.54, according to Coingecko data.
Investors are weighing the prospects of rising interest rates, skyrocketing inflation, and global commerce being disrupted as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, among other factors.
Bitcoin Retreats To Monthly Low
Faced with the threat of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, Bitcoin, along with stocks, is sliding to a monthly low. Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of liquidations have occurred as a result.
Market experts believe that the central bank’s balance sheet reductions are exerting downward pressure on stocks and risk assets, with Bitcoin potentially losing allure.
Decentrader co-founder filbfilb concurred with these severe headwinds, stating that the Fed’s action will have an effect on the BTC price trend “for months to come.”
Lesser Exposure To Speculative Assets
Investors appear to be decreasing their exposure to speculative assets, such as stocks and cryptocurrencies, in response to fears about inflation and slowing economic development.
Additionally, the 10-year Treasury yield increased to a fresh three-year high of 2.77% on Tuesday, lowering the present value of high-priced technology equities.
Bitcoin, which has generally been reasonably connected with the pricing of other cryptocurrencies, has recently become more correlated with stock prices.
BTC total market cap at $765.42 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Last month, the cryptocurrency asset’s price correlation with the S&P 500 reached 0.50, with -1 indicating that they move in complete opposition to one another and 1 indicating that they move in perfect sync.
According to Arcane Research data, it was the highest rate since October 2020.
Nydig, a Bitcoin-focused asset manager, noted in a note to investors:
“Bitcoin investors continue to be concerned about rising interest rates and the prospect of tighter monetary conditions.”
Looming Crypto Meltdown
On Sunday, BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes warned of a “coming crypto carnage” and projected that both Bitcoin and Ether would continue to plummet far further.
The billionaire investment banker-turned-crypto mogul predicted that Bitcoin and Ether will “bottom well before the Fed moves” and reverses course on its tightening policies.
Hayes anticipated that the two leading cryptocurrencies would touch the $30,000 and $2,500 levels by the end of June.
Within 24 hours, Coinglass reports that roughly $440 million has been liquidated across the broader crypto market. This totals over 140,000 trades, one of which resulted in a $10 million loss on a single trade.
Featured image from Medium, chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum Breaks Key Support, Why Decline Isn’t Over Yet
Ethereum gained bearish momentum below the $3,100 level against the US Dollar. ETH price extended decline and settled below the $3,000 support zone.
- Ethereum started another decline and traded below the key $3,000 support.
- The price is now trading below $3,050 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,990 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could recover, but upsides might be capped near the $3,035 level.
Ethereum Price Extends Decline
Ethereum remained in a bearish zone below the $3,120 level. ETH broke the key $3,000 support zone to move further into a bearish zone.
The bears even pushed the price below $2,980. A low is formed near $2,951 and the price is now consolidating losses. Besides, ether price now trading below $3,050 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,990 level.
There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,990 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The next major resistance is near the $3,035 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,308 swing high to $2,951 low.
A close above the $3,035 level might start a decent recovery wave. The next major resistance could be near the $3,130 level. The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,308 swing high to $2,951 low is also near $3,130.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $3,130 resistance could increase the chances of a trend change. In the stated case, the price could climb above the $3,150 zone.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a recovery wave above the $3,035 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,965 zone.
The next major support is near the $2,950 level. If there is a downside break below the $2,950 support, the price could resume its decline. In the stated case, the price could drop towards the $2,820 level or even $2,800 in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now correcting higher towards the 40 level.
Major Support Level – $2,950
Major Resistance Level – $3,035
Bitcoin Dives Below $40K, Why BTC Could Recover In Short-Term
Bitcoin gained bearish momentum and even declined below $40,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could recover if it manages to climb above the $40,000 pivot level.
- Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone and extended decline below $40,000.
- The price is now trading below $40,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a steep bearish trend line forming with resistance near $39,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a short-term recovery if there is a move above $40,000.
Bitcoin Price Gains Bearish Pace
Bitcoin price struggled to recover above the $43,500 level. BTC started another decline and traded below the $42,000 support level.
The bears took control and pushed the price below the $41,000 level. There was also a clear move below the $40,000 support zone and a close below the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price traded as low as $39,240 and is currently consolidating losses.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $39,700 level. There is also a steep bearish trend line forming with resistance near $39,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The first major resistance is forming near the $40,000 level. The next resistance could be near $40,200. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $43,415 swing high from the $39,240 low. A clear move above the $40,000 and $40,200 levels might start a short-term recovery wave.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $41,350 resistance zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $43,415 swing high from the $39,240 low.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $40,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $39,250 level.
The next major support is seen near the $38,880 level. A downside break below the $38,880 support zone could increase selling pressure. In the stated case, the price could accelerate lower towards the $37,500 level in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the oversold zone.
Major Support Levels – $39,250, followed by $38,880.
Major Resistance Levels – $39,700, $40,000 and $40,200.
The Nightly Mint: Daily NFT Recap
After a brief hiatus, we’re back in action with the 5-day-a-week delivery of ‘The Nightly Mint,’ your daily digest of NFT action. There is plenty of discourse today on crypto Twitter around Coinbase buying the rights to use Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs from owners in the 5-figure range, but we’ll leave that to crypto Twitter and review some of today’s headlines – including a new Spike Lee NFT and one legacy gaming company that envisions NFTs as a major pillar in the future of video games. Let’s dive in.
The Nightly Mint
Latest Mint: The Spike Lee NFT
Spike Lee is slated to mint 3,945 new NFTs of still images from his 1986 debut film, She’s Gotta Have It. Spike owns the rights to the film, making the execution particularly easy for the legendary filmmaker. Spike joins the likes of Quentin Tarantino on the short-list of well-know filmmakers to release their own NFTs around heavy-hitting films.
Bitcoin has led the charge, as it often does, in the broader crypto movement this week - which has included a slide in prices across the board, including for many NFT projects. Spike Lee has been an avid crypto proponent for Bitcoin and beyond, and is now releasing NFTs. | Source: BTC-USD on TradingView.com
SEGA Sees NFTs In The Future Of Gaming
SEGA has reportedly been working on a new title, ‘SuperGame,’ that will encapsulate multiple games, and is now believed to incorporated cloud technology and/or NFTs. The historic gaming conglomerate has been cited to be expected to spend nearly a billion dollars over the next four to give years on the title. The individual titles are expected to be “interactive titles that go beyond the traditional framework of games.” Sega producer Masayoshi Kikuchi noted this about ‘SuperGame’ as well:
“It is a natural extension for the future of gaming that it will expand to involve new areas such as cloud gaming and NFT. We are also developing SuperGame from the perspective of how far different games can be connected to each other.”
The ‘Minty Fresh’ Take
Sometimes, that’s just how the game goes.
Yea but then i aped more random jpegs https://t.co/iQb1cVqJZE
— fxnction aka igotabigdick.eth (@0x_fxnction) April 11, 2022
