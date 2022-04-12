Finance
Book Summary: Guide to Investing in Gold and Silver – Written by Michael Maloney
This is a great education book about real money. Mike reviews sound money principles that have lasted throughout human history. One thing is consistent and that is Gold and Silver are real money. In today’s world of fiat currencies, Gold and Silver are tools you can use to preserve and protect your wealth. Mike reviews the differences between currencies, real money and fiat money. Fiat currency is basically paper money not backed by anything. We will go into some detail on why this is dangerous and the average investor should at least understand the significance of debased money and bloated fiat currencies. With the 2008 economic meltdown along with Ireland, Greece and other bankrupt countries, we as small investors need to be educated so we can protect ourselves.
Why is this important to me?
This is important because the greatest wealth transfer is happening right now and that transfer is moving away from America and not toward us. This needs to be a priority if you want to protect yourself and your family.
Several things are happening but 90% of the general public does not truly understand it. This is understandable because of the noise between the political bobble heads on CNN and Fox News diverts the real issues. The real issue is this – The Federal Reserve is a private institution that is not regulated and not audited. They control the financial system. These guys are the quintessential king makers running the country in the background. Thomas Jefferson was admittedly against a central bank in the United States. For more information on this subject, you can listen to Ron Paul. He is the congressmen from Texas that is all over this stuff.
The big swings that we have seen from the Internet boom to the housing bust have been a direct result of the Fed. Not many people know this and some will bitch that this is wrong. The Fed has been keeping the interest rates artificially low which spawned the bloated housing market. The relaxed debt to equity and the financial instruments of mass destruction known as CDO’s & MBS’s and other weapons nearly killed the country. Financial education is needed for us little guys to have a chance. Read this book to get your eyes opened. One thing that is not being said in main stream media and is more potent than Terrorism is the following: If the dollar is lost as the world’s reserve currency then our total standard of living will reduce by a minimum of 25%. Right now it is already tough for 85% of American families. Another wealth transfer could put the last nail in the coffin. Get educated.
There is a ton of information in Mike’s book. The history of currency debasement is outlined from every major empire including Persian, Greek, Roman, British and now American. Currency debasement, inflation and taxation are the wealth stealers. If your money is a candle then taxes and inflation are the flames burning at both ends.
1. Ingenuity – I am not a doom and gloom person. I believe in the strength and resolve of the American people. This still does not hinder the fact that we all need to be educated and the only way to change is from the bottom up. There is no way top down government can benefit the country in this light. It is the iron horse ingenuity of the American people that will solve our financial issues.
2. Gold and Silver – Gold has been money for over 5,000 years. Its redheaded step sister Silver has also been known as money. The ratio between the two has been historically 16-1. I have personally seen that spread in the last year go from 80 to 1 down to 30 to 1 and it is back up to about 40 to 1. What this means is that you can by 40 ounces of silver for 1 ounce of gold. Thus silver is $35 per once and Gold is $1,500 per ounce. Now – reality check. Warren Buffett does not invest in Gold. If you have been following any of my book summaries then you know I am a Buffett fan so let’s look at this. Basically Buffett says that if he owned all the Gold in the world then he would have a 67 foot cube of gold (height, width, length for you beginning math majors). He could polish it and kiss it and sleep on top of it. Instead of the gold cube he could have half of the farm land in the U.S. plus 7 Exxon Mobiles plus a trillion dollars in cash. He would rather take the latter as I would. Basically Buffett is arguing that Gold has NO UTILITY. I agree with him. Silver on the hand is different. Buffett has owned silver in the past and still may own some. Silver does have utility because it is used in Cell phones, computers, smart devices and medical gadgets. This is why I love Silver as a means of savings.
3. Cash Flow vs. Capital Gains – We do not want to fall into the great fool theory and invest in Capital Gains. Well in true contradictory fashion, Silver is a capital gains investment. Anyway you need to look at all of you investments in a synergistic approach. This means that we want investments to spit off cash flow but we also want our savings to increase. Robert Kiyosaki states that savers are losers. Translated this means that if you hold onto dollars then you are losing because of inflation and currency debasement. Thus you can hold your savings in Silver.
Now let’s chat about holding “real money” as a wealth life preserver. Note: Get educated, I am not saying go out and invest in silver and gold today. I am saying get educated. I do personally invest in Silver and will continue to do so but it is a very volatile so you need to educate yourself. Also, I am not a financial planner and don’t give advice so please do your own homework. My goal is to simply help you with that homework.
1. Mountain of Debt – This book was written in 2007 BEFORE the subprime crash. Even then the U.S. was buried in a mountain of debt. Since then, the money supply has been TRIPLED by the Fed. Thus that Mountain just became Mount Everest. This happened in the last 3 years and that is why the dollar is at an all-time low in 2011.
2. Unfunded Liabilities – Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid……… These unfunded liabilities along with the mountain of debt just magnify the problem. When you give something to somebody and then try to take it away, all hell breaks loose. Take a look at GM. They had to go into bankruptcy, get a government bailout and renege on all their unfunded liabilities in order to survive. They are now doing pretty well but the little guy lost their pensions and medical care. Get educated my friends. Do not let other people manage your money… The same will happen to the U.S. with the unfunded liabilities. Start planning NOW.
3. Derivatives – We touched on this earlier but in a nutshell here is what happened in the subprime meltdown. Around 100 people sat in rooms and decided to sell MBS (Mortgage backed securities) to investors. The problem was they wrapped up crap and sprayed it with perfume and sold it as triple A rated instruments. The ratings agencies and the leadership of these companies should be prosecuted. What happened was that a 1-2% move in values could wipe out the companies because the Leverage was so deep. These guys were leveraging billions to make tens of millions. There are too many zeros for that to work in the long run. As we know now, it didn’t.
To summarize, what does all this mean? This book and others like it will help you take control of your own destiny. It is recommended that you should hold 10% of your assets outside the financial system. This means that there is no counter party risk. When you put all your money in the bank and there is a run on the bank and it fails, the bank is the counter party. Holding physical gold and silver as real money eliminates the counter party risk.
I hope you have found this short summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit. Habits form in as little as 21 days.
One thing you can take away from this book is GET EDUCATED. Please open your eyes and spend a few minutes per day educating yourself. You will be happy you did.
Optimal Capital Allocation Strategies: CFOs Pondering Business Systems Agility and Resilience
What are the functions of CFOs? How do firms determine the optimal capital allocation strategy- best mix of debt, equity, and internal financing that maximizes the return on invested capital? How do firms choose their capital structure? How do firms align and integrate their business systems and processes to facilitate learning, coordination, collaboration, and innovation? These strategic questions relate to business systems agility and resilience in disruptive, emergent and dynamic circumstances; and the optimal capital allocation strategies and capital structure of a business enterprise-the appropriate mix of debt and equity that maximizes the return on investment and shareholders’ wealth while minimizing the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), simultaneously.
While disruptions often reveal the potential vulnerabilities of business systems, processes, and procedures, they also provide insights into business agility- capacity for rapid change and for flexibility in operations and resilience- ability to anticipate, recover from disruptions, emergencies, withstand or recover quickly from difficult and adverse conditions. Clearly, effective capital allocation strategy is vital to a sound business strategy designed to maximize the wealth producing capacity of the enterprise. In these series on optimal capital allocation strategies, we will focus on business systems and processes agility and resilience and provide some practical guidance. The overriding purpose of this article is to highlight some key portfolio of CFOs as we ponder industry best practices in business systems agility and resilience. For specific financial management strategies please consult a competent professional.
Some Duties of CFOs
CFOs are responsible for firms’ past and present financial health and constitute an integral part of a firm’s senior leadership in charge of financial management-acquisition and allocation of financial resources. CFOs have multiple duties, that include reviewing and presenting financial statements, planning budgets-cash and capital; and deciding where and when to invest firm’s funds. CFOs design, plan and execute the capital structure of the firm-determine the best mix of debt, equity, and internal financing. Addressing the issues surrounding optimal capital structure and allocation is one of the most important duties of CFOs.
Some Practical Guidance
As I have already explained, while disruptions often reveal the potential vulnerabilities of business systems, processes, and procedures, they also provide insights into business systems agility and resilience. The COVID-19 pandemic was not an exception, it tested the effectiveness of firms’ capital allocation strategies, planning and execution. Firms that were able to quickly re-prioritize investments and re-allocate capital have weathered the storm and, in some cases, even improved their competitive position. But a slight majority of CFOs indicate the COVID-19 pandemic had an overall negative effect on their firm’s ability to efficiently and effectively invest capital in 2020. The apparent lack of agility and resilience in so many firms call for culture of assessment and opportunities for continuous improvement.
Most CFOs indicate the pandemic has forced them to completely rethink their capital allocation strategy, business financial systems, processes, and procedures. There is gathering empirical evidence suggesting that many firms have embraced remote work based on veritable data on productivity. For example, health care providers have fully embraced telemedicine. Many manufacturers have established new health and safety procedures. The question every firm must now answer is which of the many business model changes are strategic and which are only transactional? Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated some trends that were already in place, such as the push into all things digital. In fact, digital technology, which supports trends such as telemedicine and remote working, is the area were CFOs most frequently indicate investment increased in 2020 vs. 2019.
A significant majority of CFOs indicate accelerated digital transformation will impact capital allocation going forward. With so much uncertainty, firms need to weigh the likelihood of various scenarios to determine what their business may look like in the future, and then align their strategy and capital allocation accordingly. CFOs must carefully determine what assets and capabilities they have and need. Once the future state of the firm is carefully assessed, then CFOs must take inventory of the businesses and assets in their portfolio. Systematic periodic portfolio reviews can help CFOs find assets that no longer align with firm’s long-term strategy but can easily be divested to fund future investments.
There is gathering empirical evidence suggesting that the COVD-19 pandemic has forced closer examination of corporate financial portfolios. Indeed, significant majority of CFOs indicate they plan sustained review and rebalancing of their portfolios to focus on the core businesses. Firms should continuously evaluate which assets and capabilities within their portfolio will help enable their future-state business model. Should these assets and capabilities be owned because they are at the very core of the business? Could they instead be acquired through partnerships or purchased from third parties, with the trade-off of giving up some control? Many companies are considering these “asset-light” business models that look to source non-core capabilities or inputs into the business through strategic alliances, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, or outsourcing agreements.
The goal of evaluating whether your firm is the best owner of each asset is to free up capital to invest in the capabilities that will be core to the business enterprise in the future. Funding future portfolios requires a capital allocation process with governance that instills discipline and enables unbiased decision-making. The process must also be agile enough to adapt to changing business needs. But many CFOs indicate their capital allocation approach is not adequately flexible and regularly updated nor informed with necessary data. Therefore, the business financial systems and processes should be systematic, deployed and integrated to facilitate learning, innovation, and continuous improvement.
There is material empirical evidence suggesting that even when the process is systematic, more than a simple majority of CFOs indicate their capital allocation process is not always followed. Consequently, less than half of CFOs indicate they can quickly assess market threats and opportunities and reprioritize planned investments accordingly. This can hinder long-term shareholder returns as only slightly less average number of CFOs indicate their capital allocation process is successfully helping them achieve their Total Share Return (TSR) goals-a measure of financial performance, indicating the total amount an investor reaps from an investment-specifically, equities or shares of stock. In practice, TSR factors in capital gains and dividends when measuring the total return generated by a stock. The formula for calculating TSR is { (current price – purchase price) + dividends } / purchase price. TSR represents an easily understood metric of the overall financial benefits generated for stockholders. Therefore, TSR is a good indicator of an investment’s long-term value, but it is limited to past performance, requires an investment to generate cash flows, and can be sensitive to stock market volatility.
Process Alignment and Integration
Extant academic literature and best industry professional practices suggest that in firms with aligned and integrated business systems and approaches, operations are characterized by repeatable processes that are routinely evaluated for continuous improvement. Learning is shared and there is deliberate coordination among all business units. Further, processes adhere to key strategies and goals and are regularly evaluated for change and continuous improvement in collaboration with various business units. The firm so aligned and integrated seeks to achieve efficiency, quality, innovation, and customer responsiveness across all functional areas of the business enterprise through analysis, innovation, and sharing of information and knowledge management designed to create and maintain competitive advantage in the global marketplace.
Processes and measures track progress in key strategic and operational goals. Aligned and integrated processes require consistency among plans, processes, information, resource decisions, workforce capability and capacity, actions, results, and analyses that support key system-wide goals and strategic priorities. Effective alignment requires a common understanding of shared purposes, critical functions, and goals. It also requires the use of complementary measures and information to drive planning, tracking, analysis, learning, innovation, and continuous improvement at all levels. Effective alignment and integration require harmonization of plans, processes, and knowledge management to support key system-wide goals. Therefore, effective integration goes beyond alignment and is achieved when the individual components of a firm’s performance management system operate as a fully interconnected unit. Functional adaptability is the measure of matured business systems and processes.
Agility and Resilience
Best industry professional practices suggest agility and resilience require business leaders to know, understand and anticipate emergent business challenges, stay flexible to adapt to shifts in the global marketplace and initiate change in their firms. It’s the dynamic business enterprises that have a much better chance to survive – and even to thrive – in the shifting global business environment. Further, agility and resilience relate to the firm’s ability to plan, anticipate, prepare for, and recover from disasters, emergencies, and other disruptions, and protect and enhance workforce and customer engagement, supply-network and financial performance, firm’s productivity, and community well-being when disruptions strike.
Additionally, resilience requires agility throughout the firm and goes beyond the ability to return to status quo ante when disruptions emerge. In practice, resilience means having a plan in place that allows the firm to continue operating as needed during disruptions. To achieve resilience, business leaders must cultivate the agility to respond quickly to both opportunities and threats, adapt strategy to changing circumstances, and have robust governance with a culture of trust. Agile and resilient firms adopt an ecosystem mindset, embrace data-rich thought processes, and equip their workforce with ongoing learning of new skills and align business systems around critical functions.
In sum, changes in customer requirements, uncertainty over the pace of the post-pandemic recovery, challenges in developing accurate forecasts, and the need to decide which changes accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic are strategic and which are transitory all point to the importance of culture of assessment and continuous improvement in the capital allocation systems and processes. While most CFOs indicate they review their capital allocation process annually, only few perform gap analysis and regularly analyze how the process needs to be modified.
Given the speed of market dynamic, firms should be striving for a capital allocation process that is fully aligned, integrated and innovative. The capital allocation process should not end when decisions are made. During implementation, CFOs and their teams should verify that the assumptions made around the investments are proving out or require in-flight adjustments. After implementation, governance should also call for gap analysis to determine the effectiveness of the allocation strategies and then incorporate those learnings into future investment decision-making. A clear majority of CFOs indicate their process framework and governance, and project monitoring and review are only slightly or not at all effective. These challenges can hinder business financial system agility and resilience during disruptions and changing market conditions, leaving firms vulnerable and unable to pivot when needed.
Firms should utilize advanced tools to gather and analyze data. Key performance indicators (KPIs) are being evaluated on more metrics than ever before, both quantitative and qualitative. For example, sustainability metrics are now critical and go beyond revenue and profits but also address the social and environmental impacts of business strategies and decisions. Missing key industry benchmarks on any of these metrics can imperil earnings, firm’s reputation, and long-term value creation. Lack of data and analysis capability are among the most cited barriers to optimal capital allocation. All decisions must be data driven if firms are to create and maintain competitive advantage in the relevant market segments.
Personal Finance Wealth Creation Strategies
Saving is starting to become something many more of us think about. To make sure you are financially secure for your future, there are many wealth creation strategies you can use.
Ideally, combining several wealth creation strategies will offer you the best opportunity to putting your money to work for you. If you combine several strategies you can maximize your return while minimizing your risk.
Here is a list of some of the most commonly used methods to save for retirement and for overall wealth building:
IRA’s and 401k’s are two very common ways to put money away for retirement. When you put money into these two vehicles it is put away pre-tax. You don’t have to include the money you put into these accounts when figuring out your taxable income. The money you place in these funds will then be invested in stocks and mutual fund. Hopefully, by investing in these underlying investments your retirement account will continue to grow tax free. You will have to pay taxes on the money when you use it during retirement. For a full description of how this works, talk with your accountant or investment professional.
Investing directly in stocks and mutual funds. This is one of the most common ways of getting more savings for your retirement. Many people think that investing in the stock market is like gambling and that it is very risky. The truth is, if you are willing to take some time to learn a little bit about the process (no one is expecting you to become an expert, just know enough to ask questions and be informed) you will greatly eliminate much of the risk. Risk comes from making poor choices and making poor choices usually comes from lack of knowledge and just following along and taking advice from someone who often knows little more than you do. Mutual funds are professionally manged and you can find various funds to invest in. Again, knowledge is power. Even if you work with a financial consultant, having some knowledge of how your money is being invested is just a smart thing to do… after all, it is your money. No one is going to care about your money as much as you do!
Real estate. Again, many people will think investing in real estate is risky, but if you know what you are doing you will greatly reduce the risk. There are a few ways to invest in real estate one of the most common is to buy rental properties and rent them out. This provides you with an ongoing cash flow. That cash flow than can be invested in still other ways to ensure it’s continual growth. I personally feel it is a mistake to just turn your money over to some “professional” and hope for the best. I think it makes more sense to learn a few basic skills so you can be a partner in all wealth creation strategies. This is the best way to ensure your money grows the way you want it to.
Investment Strategies – Top Secrets Revealed
Investment strategies need not be complicated. More often than not, the more simple your approach is to wealth creation schemes, the better the outcome will be. Although mathematical equations are helpful in projecting how much money will you earn over time, these equations are not the only things that you need to equip yourself when it comes to stock market strategies and decisions. Sometimes attitude and common sense are more important guides that lead you to the path of wealth building and personal development. Below are some of the things that you need to follow if getting rich is your ultimate goal.
The first step to wealth creation success is to have a set of objectives for your investment. Before you embark on whatever investment strategies you are planning to use, you first need to look inside yourself and determine your reasons for investing, say, in the stock market. You need to know how much profit is needed to keep you satisfied and what your plans are for the money that you will earn. Also, you must ascertain whether you plan to be a long-term or a short-term investor. Believe it or not, your stock market strategies and decisions will be affected by how long you plan to put your money in the market.
One of the most important investment strategies that you need to remember is to constantly seek knowledge about investing, particularly if you are planning to dip your hands in the stock market. You need to keep abreast with the investment vocabulary and concepts. Even if you are going to hire a broker or you will have someone to do the investing for you, it is still crucial that you know and understand what you are getting into so that you will not be tricked or defrauded easily. It also pays to read business news and listen to stock market reviews given by reputable television programs and institutions. These things may even help you decide where to put your money next.
A lot of people look at the stock market, options, or other investment vehicles as a means to getting rich quick. There is really nothing wrong with aspiring for the sun and the moon when you invest your money, but you should also know how to limit your exposure to a level that you are comfortable with. Do not be tempted to invest your whole life’s savings on moneymaking schemes, no matter how attractive they are. Make sure that the money you invest comes from your excess funds and not your retirement fund or the money intended for your kid’s college education. If your exposure is only limited to your excess money, then you will not end up having nothing even if your investment strategies failed. Besides, with this move, you still have room to try other things and invest in other stuff in the future. Lastly, you have to remember not to put all your eggs in one basket. Try to diversify your investment portfolio so that if you encounter a problem in one investment, you have other means to help you recoup what you have lost.
