Brian Cashman confirms he never made an offer to Carlos Correa or Freddie Freeman
The Yankees never went big game hunting this winter. Brian Cashman confirmed that the Bombers never made a formal offer to Carlos Correa or Freddie Freeman this offseason.
“I would receive phone calls from Scott Boras, not a lot, but Scott reached out not just to me but all clubs that he thought might be a possibility,” Cashman said on WFAN. “I was aware and sharing with ownership the world that was changing at that time for that particular free agent, along with the other free agents that wound up landing deals elsewhere.
“It just didn’t fit.”
Correa eventually signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins — after they had traded Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees. That allowed the Twins to take the $35.1 million on their payroll that the Bombers just weren’t willing to.
“If you’re going to place that type of bet, for that type of number, in this particular calendar year for our payroll, then it would preclude us to having the ability to do the things we were able to do,” Cashman said.
Freeman eventually signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers, which is $27 million AAV towards the competitive balance tax threshold.
Cashman said the that the trade that brought in Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa and Rortvedt came with the $25 million due Donaldson but also addressed multiple needs for the Yankees.
It also allowed them to make an attempt to extend Aaron Judge, though Cashman said their offer to the slugger, which would have been worth at least $230 million over the next eight years, would not prevent them from taking on salary.
“No, because the hope and intent here, which is being very transparent, is to have Aaron Judge, not just part of the present but the future,” Cashman said. “To be able to accomplish that, we have to keep some powder dry. That atmosphere still exists. If we pivoted and went a different direction, that would certainly have ramifications about flexibilities moving forward as he enters the free agent market going into next year.”
Cashman would not go into details of what Judge and his agent asked for, but pointed out that he had told Judge that he would disclose the details of their offer. Judge had said he was disappointed that the details became public, but he did say that morning that Cashman was going to tell reporters about it.
“I can tell you that I did share with Aaron’s representation, probably 72 hours or longer before, that ultimately if we can’t come to an agreement, we’ll be sharing at least our side of the fence. And, they’re certainly free to do the same on their end,” Cashman said. “So I couldn’t tell you, I can’t again, I can’t speak to, you know, there are his feelings on the matter either way, under the fact that I was transparent publicly. But I was transparent privately well in advance of that press conference.”
MONTGOMERY SORE
Jordan Montgomery, who took a comebacker off the side of his left knee Sunday night, was getting treatment on Monday, but the Yankees are hopeful he can make his next scheduled start.
“Obviously he woke up pretty stiff. But I think we’ll see as he starts moving around a little bit,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Today’s typically a light day for him. So I feel like structurally everything’s good, just got some swelling that’s kind of moved around the knee. So try and work on just getting that out of there … try to relieve some of that stiffness and see where we’re at in a couple days.”
GLEYBER STICKING AT SECOND
Boone decided to sit Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa Monday and put Marwin Gonzalez at shortstop instead of moving former shortstop Gleyber Torres over.
“I just want to keep Gleyber at second for now. He’s gonna have to play short at some point,” Boone said. “I like what I saw from Marwin physically this spring. That’s one of the things I was most excited about with Marwin is felt like he moved really well. I thought he had a couple of looks. He was a shortstop. I thought he looked good. I thought his range was good.”
News
Cedric Mullins’ big hit enough to back Bruce Zimmermann as Orioles shut out Brewers, 2-0, in home opener
Throughout their weekend series in Florida, the Orioles craved a big hit. Their fanbase seemed to share the feeling, desperate to erupt with the bases loaded in the second inning of Monday’s home opener at Camden Yards.
Cedric Mullins delivered, smacking a two-run single up the middle that provided all of the game’s offense as Baltimore downed the Milwaukee Brewers, 2-0, to secure its first win of 2022 in front of an announced sellout crowd of 44,461. A day after being shut out to end a Tampa Bay Rays sweep, Loyola Blakefield product Bruce Zimmermann combined with four relievers to do the same to the Brewers (1-3), the reigning National League Central champions.
The final score matched that of Baltimore’s victory in the inaugural game at Camden Yards 30 years ago, with the anniversary celebration of that first season beginning with an energetic ballpark. Zimmermann got in on it as well, letting out a yell after ending the second inning with a strikeout to strand a Brewer in scoring position. In the bottom half, Mullins gave the left-hander and fans even more reason to celebrate.
“It was palpable,” said Zimmermann, the first pitcher born in Maryland to start the Orioles’ home opener since 1990. “That punchout and walking off and hearing the ‘Bruce’ chant and everything, that really kind of hit and fired me up a little bit more. It was kind of feeling the adrenaline but not getting it too big, but then hearing the chant and then having Ced hit the go-ahead two-run single there, it was kind of everything you want as a starting pitcher.”
Mullins’ single was the Orioles’ only hit in 10 at-bats with a runner in scoring position Monday, leaving them 3-for-34 in those situations through their first four games. Monday, at least, that seemed to partly be a case of bad luck. Baltimore’s hitters struck nine balls at 98 mph or harder, according to Statcast, with six turning into outs, the three exceptions being the three with the highest exit velocities: Mullins’ hit and a pair from Anthony Santander, who reached base four times.
In his first at-bat in what might prove to be his final Camden Yards home opener as an Oriole, Trey Mancini drove a ball toward right-center field, opposite the direction of the iconic ballpark’s new, deeper left field wall that had little impact on the result in its debut. But Milwaukee center fielder Tyrone Taylor made an impressive catch at the wall, securing a 104.9 mph that Statcast gave an expected batting average of .950. An inning later, Taylor snagged a sharp liner from Austin Hays.
“We hit a ton of balls on the nose,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “The luck was not going our way offensively.”
But a pair of walks from the bottom of the order followed, loading the bases for Mullins. Since taking the first pitch of Baltimore’s season to his right hand, Mullins had struck out in eight of 13 plate appearances. He sent a 2-1 sinker from Adrian Houser back up the middle to score two runners, with speedster Jorge Mateo narrowly beating a throw home for the latter run, emphatically pumping his first afterward.
“That was awesome,” Mullins said. “It was an exciting moment, and we’re hoping have a lot more out there.”
Hyde, after his first victory in four home openers as the Orioles’ manager, echoed that, calling Mullins’ single “one of the louder moments here since I’ve been here.” He hopes the club can keep providing fans with reasons to replicate it — and come to the ballpark in the first place — over the summer.
“We gotta give them something to cheer about,” Hyde said. “We gotta give them something to root for.”
Terrific tandem
Coming off a shortened spring training, starting pitchers around the league will be handled cautiously as they continue to stretch out into the season. That was the case Monday with Zimmermann, who was pulled after four innings and 66 pitches with the top of the Brewers’ order looming for a third time.
Hyde handed the game to Mike Baumann, making his season debut after struggling in a handful of relief appearances in 2021. Baumann recorded the next seven outs without giving up a run.
Hyde had hoped to use a similar tandem approach in Sunday’s game, with Dean Kremer coming in behind Tyler Wells. But Kremer suffered a left oblique strain while warming up, and before Monday’s game, they placed him on the 10-day injured list, with Hyde saying he could miss a month. With outfielder DJ Stewart optioned after Sunday’s game, the Orioles filled two open roster spots by recalling left-hander Alexander Wells and selecting right-hander Spenser Watkins’ contract.
With the Orioles (1-3) yet to announce a Tuesday starter, the pair could piggyback as Baltimore goes for its first series victory of the year.
Bullpen hierarchy
Hyde managed to a victory for the first time this season, showing how he might deploy his relievers in such situations.
Behind Baumann, Dillon Tate got the final two outs of the seventh, stranding a runner from him and Baumann each to leave the Brewers 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Left-hander Cionel Pérez threw a scoreless eighth, who, including spring training, has pitched eight scoreless outings since Baltimore claimed him on waivers from the Cincinnati Reds over the offseason.
Right-hander Jorge López, who Hyde has said will pitch in the biggest spots of games, pitched the ninth, earning his second career save and first with the Orioles after spending last year as a middling starter.
“Extremely well-pitched game from our guys,” Hyde said.
PitchCom problem
The Orioles are among the teams using PitchCom, a device where catchers call pitches by pushing a button to send an audio relay to pitchers and three fielders. But they had to stop in the middle of Monday’s game.
The Brewers had issues with their PitchCom system, and for the sake of fairness, the Orioles had to stop using the device. They’ve had their own technical difficulties with it; during Saturday’s game, catcher Robinson Chirinos wasn’t hearing the call even though all of his teammates were, leading to confusion. But on the Orioles’ side Monday, they were able to move forward and complete the shutout.
“It was no big deal,” Baumann said. “Just go back to using signs like normal.”
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig announces fundraising total as GOP endorses Kistner in rematch
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat from Minnesota’s south suburban 2nd Congressional District, announced Monday that her campaign raised more than $1 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Craig reported she has raised $3.6 million so far in this two-year cycle and now has $3.67 million in cash on hand.
Craig’s Republican challenger, Tyler Kistner of Prior Lake, was endorsed Saturday by the 2nd District GOP. He ran against Craig in 2020 and lost by 2 percentage points in the fifth-closest U.S. House race in the nation that year. Both candidates have been targeted by their respective parties as top priorities in this fall’s elections.
Craig, an Eagan resident who is seeking a third term, raised $5.4 million and spent $4.4 million in her 2020 campaign. Kistner raised and spent nearly $3 million on that race. He has not yet reported how much he raised during the first three months of this year.
News
Day 47 of Ukraine war: Exhumed bodies on Kyiv outskirts
The gruesome task of exhuming the bodies of Ukrainian victims from mass graves in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv was underway Monday as trucks filled with body bags of the dead transported them to sites for forensic analysis.
Among them was a Ukrainian soldier wearing camouflage, his shriveled hand raised; many others of the hundreds killed were civilians, including young children.
Elsewhere on the edges of the capital, mounds of destroyed and burned vehicles were piled on top of each other. Local residents climbed atop an abandoned and damaged Russian tank. A boy walked by unexploded Russian shells in the village of Andriyivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
All were evidence of the destruction and death left behind by the retreating Russian forces following a weekslong occupation.
