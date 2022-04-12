Connect with us

News

Car pulled from the Mississippi River near the Arch

Published

1 min ago

on

Car pulled from the Mississippi River near the Arch
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch this morning. First responders arrived on the scene at around 8:00 am.

The vehicle appears to be a Dodge Charger. The car was unoccupied and it is not clear why it was in the river in such a prominent location.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Teen killed in weekend car wreck ID’d as Lakeville High sophomore

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

Teen killed in weekend car wreck ID’d as Lakeville High sophomore
google news

Authorities on Monday identified the individual killed Saturday in a car accident in Burnsville as Sydney Nicole Kohner, a 16-year-old Lakeville North High sophomore who was a passenger.

Two other teens in the car with Kohner were severely injured in the crash, which happened around 6:30 a.m. near Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue, Burnsville police said. Kohner died at the scene of multiple blunt-force injuries, the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said.

Burnsville police said Saturday officers responded to a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn when they saw three people getting into a vehicle and fleeing the parking lot. They found the vehicle crashed less than a mile from the hotel, according to police.

The injured teens were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with severe injuries. They have not been identified by authorities.

A statement on Monday by Lakeville Area Schools said the high school is responding to “student needs in this time of grief.”

“We have been notified by law enforcement of the death of Sydney Kohner, a sophomore at Lakeville North High School,” the statement read. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the Kohner family. This is an especially difficult time for our Lakeville North students and staff, and our community as a whole.”

Grief and mental health resources, including grief counselors, are being made available to support students, the school district said.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Rapper Pitbull added to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

Rapper Pitbull added to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup
google news

Rapper Pitbull – aka Mr. Worldwide – will headline the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Aug. 28.

Tickets are priced from $84 to $39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849. Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, who was briefly popular in 2014 thanks to her hits “Fancy” and “Black Widow,” opens.

Born Armando Perez to Cuban immigrants, the 41-year-old Pitbull began recording in 2004, but his career didn’t truly take off until 2008’s “Krazy,” the first of a string of hits that include “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” “Hey Baby (Drop it to the Floor),” “Don’t Stop the Party,” “Feel This Moment,” “Timber” and “Time of Our Lives.”

He’s also a popular guest artist and has collaborated with Usher (“DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love”), Jennifer Lopez (“On the Floor,” “Dance Again,” “Booty”) and Enrique Iglesias (“I Like It”).

Over the past 15 years, Pitbull has performed a handful of local concerts, including last year’s KDWB Jingle Ball, Twin Cities Summer Jam in 2019 and Mystic Amphitheater in 2018.

google news
Continue Reading

News

The Elegant and Comfortable Wedding Guest Shoes for Summer Nuptials

Published

58 mins ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

The Elegant and Comfortable Wedding Guest Shoes for Summer Nuptials
google news

The Elegant and Comfortable Wedding Guest Shoes for Summer Nuptials

Summer is just around the corner, and along with the sunny skies, balmy temperatures and beach days ahead, the new season also brings with it an endless slate of weddings. While summer has long been one of the most popular times to tie the knot, this year is sure to be even more hectic, in no small part thanks to the many, *many* nuptials that had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Planning the perfect ensemble for a summer wedding isn’t just about picking out a pretty dress or debating hairstyles and makeup looks, as you’ll also need to figure out your footwear situation. The ultimate wedding guest shoes can’t just be cute; they also need to be comfortable enough that you won’t want to give up and throw them into the garbage mere minutes into the reception.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

For anyone who tends to have difficulty wobbling around on thin heels or who is less sure-footed, steering clear of sky-high heels is a safe bet, lest you trip while teetering on the skinny stiletto en route from the ceremony to reception. Those determined to wear height-defying heels should take care when picking out their shoes, but luckily, there are still comfier heel options out there that give you the extra glitz and glamour, without the fear of face-planting on the dance floor.

For summer weddings, a strappy heeled sandal, open-toe platform or a simple block heel are all chic and appropriate choices; you could even try out a bejeweled flat or fancy slides, depending on the formality of the nuptials. The nature of the wedding should, of course, influence your shoe of choice, since you wouldn’t wear the same footwear to beach nuptials as you would to a black tie extravaganza. Oh, and once you’ve found the perfect shoes, make sure you give them a spin prior to wearing them on the day of the wedding, since blisters are never a good look.

Below, see the most fashionable and elegant shoes to wear to all those summer weddings you’re attending this year.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.