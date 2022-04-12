News
Charges: Driver admitted to using cocaine, pot and drinking before Burnsville crash that killed teen, injured another
A 21-year-old man told police that he had drank alcohol and used marijuana and cocaine before crashing his Lexus in Burnsville Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old girl and severely injuring a 15-year-old girl — both of whom were passengers, according to criminal charges filed Tuesday.
Alejandro Jesus Saavedra of Farmington has been charged in Dakota County District Court with felony criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm in connection with the crash that killed Sydney Nicole Kohner, of Rosemount, and injured Carmen Marie Braun, also of Rosemount.
Braun’s injuries include bleeding and swelling in her brain and a fractured vertebrae, femur, tibia and fibula, according to charges against Saavedra.
Saavedra appeared before a judge Tuesday and remained jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn at 14201 Nicollet Ave. just after 6 a.m. While driving through the parking lot, an officer saw a male and two younger females running through the parking lot, but then lost sight of them.
An officer saw a parked white Lexus with headlights and taillights on and the driver leaned back in his seat appearing to attempt to avoid detection. When the officer parked his squad and turned off its headlights, the driver of the Lexus quickly backed out and accelerated at a high rate of speed out of the parking lot.
The driver headed west on Fairview Drive without slowing down for an intersection, then and ran red lights along Nicollet Avenue. It then took a sharp right turn off Nicollet Avenue onto Grand Avenue at a high rate of speed, striking at least one curb. An officer saw a tire dislodge from the car and roll onto the roadway. The officer attempted to catch up with the Lexus, but was not able to do so due to the increasing speed of the Lexus, according to charges.
The officer ultimately lost sight of the Lexus as it accelerated north on Grand Avenue. Dispatch alerted other officers in an attempt to locate the car — and they soon did off the roadway on the south side of a post office parking ramp. It appeared to have missed the turn, continuing straight off the roadway.
The engine compartment and engine block was split in half. Airbags in the front and rear passenger compartments had been deployed. “The destruction caused to the vehicle appeared consistent with a high speed impact into the concrete pillar of the parking ramp,” the complaint read.
Saavedra was pinned in the driver’s seat and injured, but conscious and alert. Kohner and Braun were lying in the backseat unconscious. Kohner died at the scene from her injuries. Braun was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
First responders had to extract Saavedra from his seat. Once in an ambulance, an officer smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Saavedra, the complaint alleges, and he told paramedics he used alcohol and marijuana before driving.
A sample of Saavedra’s blood was taken and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further testing. After being released from the hospital, Saavedra was arrested and booked into the Dakota County Jail.
Investigators learned Saavedra had rented two hotel rooms where the noise disturbance originated. In the hotel rooms, investigators found alcohol, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
The officer who saw three people running in the parking lot confirmed they were the same ones involved in the fatal crash.
A witness told investigators that he saw a white car driving erratically and at a high rate of speed northbound on Grand Avenue. It then hit something, which caused the wheel to come off.
In an interview with investigators, Saavedra said he purchased the alcohol for a party in the hotel room and that he used alcohol and cocaine at the hotel, according to the complaint. He said he saw police cars in the hotel parking lot and attempted to avoid officers by leaving the hotel.
Saavedra has a history of trouble while behind the wheel in Dakota County. He was convicted of drunken driving in April 2018, speeding in May 2018, auto theft in April 2019 and fleeing police in a motor vehicle in July 2019. For the latest offense, Saavedra was given a one-year stayed jail sentence and a year probation.
News
The Stylish Denim Skirts That Are Perfect for Warmer Weather
While a dependable, flattering and versatile pair of jeans are known to be a crucial aspect of any capsule wardrobe, let’s not forget about the other classic denim items that are just as key to any closet. A denim jacket is a go-to topper during the transitional months, and while jean shorts are a love or hate situation that continue to be a summer staple, there’s also the oft-forgotten denim skirt.
There have been countless iterations of denim skirts over the years, from the flower child-esque jean skirts of the 1970s to the acid wash aesthetic of the 1980s. And let’s not forget the infamous micro-minis of the early aughts, which were quickly followed by longer hemlines.
Even though the specific lines, hems and aesthetics of denim skirts have evolved over the years and waxed and waned in popularity, they’re more popular than ever as of late, and now that temperatures are rising, expect to see plenty of jean skirts in many a warm weather wardrobe.
Today’s denim skirts acknowledge the piece’s iconic past iterations, but with a distinctly modern, fresh and easier-to-wear tilt. There’s a denim skirt for everyone type of shopper, whether you’re looking for a classic distressed look, an embellished mini, a printed pattern or a dark wash midi. Below, see the best denim skirts to shop right now, just in time for spring and summer.
News
Maryland Gov. Hogan signs dozens of just-passed bills, including $1.2 billion for Orioles, Ravens stadium improvements
Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation Tuesday to invest substantial public dollars into professional sports facilities in Maryland, including allowing the Maryland Stadium Authority to borrow up to $1.2 billion for upgrades to the Baltimore stadiums of the Orioles and Ravens.
Officials sought the funding for as-yet-unspecified improvements to Camden Yards and neighboring M&T Bank Stadium as part of an effort to keep the teams in the facilities well into the future. The Orioles have two years remaining on their lease at Camden Yards, which opened to great fanfare in 1992, while the Ravens have five years remaining on their lease.
Another piece of legislation signed Tuesday by Hogan and top Democratic leaders of the General Assembly will create a $200 million fund to improve minor-league parks and other sports facilities around the state as well as invest $400 million in development around FedEx Field, the current Prince George’s County home of the NFL’s Washington Commanders, though none of that money will go toward improvements to the stadium itself.
The Commanders are contractually obligated to remain at FedEx Field in Landover through 2027 although the team’s owners have discussed possible moves to the District of Columbia or Northern Virginia.
John Angelos, chairman and CEO of the Orioles, hailed the public investment on Monday in a lengthy statement released by the team, calling the “second-largest public commitment of funding to a Major League Baseball public-private sports partnership, second only to the 2009 construction of the new Yankee Stadium.”
Another $10 million in public funding would be available to pursue large-scale sports or entertainment events such as Major League Baseball’s All-Star game or World Cup soccer games as well as fund studies on efforts to redevelop two horse-racing venues: Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course, which hosts the annual Preakness Stakes, and Laurel Park.
The bill signing ceremony on Tuesday at the State House in Annapolis came hours after the General Assembly wrapped up its 90-day legislative session at midnight Monday.
Other bills included in the stack Hogan signed are a measure to make Juneteenth a permanent state holiday in Maryland, obviating the need for the governor to declare it as such each year, and another marking the fourth Thursday in March as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day in honor of the country’s first Black military aviators who fought with distinction in World War Two.
Hogan likewise signed a measure to create a public investment board aimed at attracting jobs to Western Maryland and bolstering the economy there and another to make Peace Corps volunteers eligible for in-state tuition at the state’s public colleges and universities.
News
Miami Dolphins’ top five position needs heading into NFL draft
Chris Grier and his staff deserve a round of applause for how they built the Miami Dolphins roster this offseason.
It’s been a while since the team’s depth chart hasn’t had multiple needs heading into the NFL draft.
But Grier, the Dolphins’ general manager and top football executive, seemingly assembled a versatile, and deep roster courtesy of the offseason moves, which included trading for Pro Bowl talents Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead, and re-signing just about everyone who contributed to last year’s defense, with two exceptions (cornerback Justin Coleman and linebacker Vince Biegel).
Here’s a look at the top five positions of need heading into this months’ draft, and the reasons why it would be ideal to address each position.
Inside linebacker – Elandon Roberts’ career history hints he’s a two-down linebacker considering he’s struggled in pass coverage, and Jerome Baker thrived playing outside linebacker for Miami last season. If Baker remains in the same role he played the second half of last season the Dolphins need to find an inside linebacker who has run game instincts, and pass coverage skills.
Edge rusher – Emmanuel Ogbah’s Miami’s second-best defender, but the Dolphins need to find someone reliable to put opposite him. Jaelan Phillips, Miami’s 2021 first-round pick, thrived when Miami scrapped their plans to make him an outside linebacker, and used the former Hurricanes standout strictly as a pass rusher last season. Behind those two there’s only linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and two developmental projects in Daeshon Hall and Darius Hodge as edge players.
Center – Michael Deiter started eight games at center last season, but hasn’t proven he’s an NFL starter in three seasons. While General Manager Chris Grier seems committed to seeing this former third-round pick remain a starter, competition never killed anyone. And seeing that Deiter, who missed half of the 2021 season with a foot injury, is entering the final season of his rookie deal it would benefit the Dolphins to be forward thinking by adding a young, developmental center unless the plan is to train Robert Jones or Solomon Kindley how to snap.
Cornerback – Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL, and Nik Needham is a young, developing player. But Needham has struggled at times playing nickel cornerback, which relies heavily on quickness and physicality. It would benefit the Dolphins to find a true nickel to develop, especially since Needham is playing on a one-year deal.
Nose tackle – Who remembers how much the Dolphins struggled in the four games Raekwon Davis missed, and during the handful of games he played while still recovering from his early season knee injury? It’s clear that Miami needs to add a better nose tackle than John Jenkins, someone who can be developed into a rotational player, and potential starter since five defensive linemen have contracts that expire in the next two seasons.


