Chicago Car Insurance Rates: Lower Auto Insurance Premiums Projected for Illinois in 2011
Despite of the credit mess that is exhausting most businesses, the insurance market is not presenting any sign of intense drawback, similar to some others. The insurance business is a recession proof business, which implies that no matter of what’s happening in the national economy, people still have to buy and spend money on insurance policies. In reality some people argue that, since insurance is a security need, people tend to get more caring about their security concerns during these painful times, therefore demand on insurance coverage goes up.
So while we have elements that are driving the prices up such as the credit crisis, other elements are pulling the prices downward – such as lower rates of interest, deflation, and a long time suffering economy. The total direct result seems to be a lesser demand on automobile insurance. As the demand falls, more insurance carriers realize themselves committed to be little forceful with their insurance premium rates.
Based on the publications of the National Association Of Insurance Commissioners, [naic.org] The Average Premiums and Expenditures in 2007 was $794 per annum per insured vehicle, as opposed to $830 in 2003, nationwide. More recent records, according to the Wall Street Journal [online.wsj.com/article/SB122947388659212351.html] indicate that insurance ‘premiums nationally rose 3.8% in November [2010] from a year ago, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index.’
According to the National Association Of Insurance Commissioner, Illinois Average Premiums and Expenditures in 2007 was set at $723, compared with $1,140 in DC and $1,104 in the State of New Jersey and $1,047 in the State of New York, for the same year of 2007.
The Chicago auto insurance sector is one of unique sectors in the financial service sector in America. Firstly the market is too large, which usually makes it inviting and easy for the auto insurance companies to enter it. Actually, handful of automobile insurers were formed from scratch in the past months to provide Chicago with low automobile insurance rates. Secondly, there is a number of insurance carriers in Chicago that are aggressively competing with each others based on premiums & rates. Finally, the Chicago car insurance rates are among the most reasonable premiums in America because of the fact that the State of Illinois guidelines are not as strict as other states such as New York, for instance.
There are over 2,500 listed insurance agencies with Chicago city address. These agencies are either captive agencies -agent inside the agency belongs only to one company like Allstate Insurance and State=Farm Insurance,- or independent agencies like Insure One or Insurance Navy. The majority of captive agencies are credit driven, which means that the rate quoted is largely decided by the credit of the applicant customer. Independent agency systems have more freedom in their insurers legal representation. As opposed to the captive system, the independent agency system enables agents to quote clients with many companies at the same time, some of these companies may work with credit pricing and others may not, consequently enabling the customers to have numerous quote alternatives.
Some people are assuming that the independent agency arrangement does not offer top insurers. In actual fact the opposite is true. Most of the highly honored insurance companies, such as A.A.A, Travelers, Safeco, and many others are using the independent agency system, and not the captive system. Independent agents, unlike captive agents, provide more options, more prices, and more features.
Humana Insurance – Options for Every Lifestyle
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, was passed in 1996. It is a series of privacy regulations grouped together and known collectively as HIPAA. The purpose of passing the law was to provide increased privacy protection for each individual’s medical documents, particularly those of a confidential nature. Passing the law required changes from health care providers which would therefore have a positive effect on those seeking HIPAA plans. Since the law was passed in 1996, the distribution and transfer of patient information has been considerably altered along with the way health care records are handled in general.
If you are in need of a private health insurance policy, you will benefit greatly from looking into HIPAA plans to ensure your medical privacy. Such insurance plans are offered by the top insurance companies in the country, including United Health Care, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, Aetna, and Assurant. If you meet the six criteria to be eligible for a HIPAA plan, even if you have an existing condition like cancer, diabetes, or arthritis, you are guaranteed for approval.
The necessary qualifications for HIPAA plans begin with the requirement that you not have any other health insurance coverage at the time that you apply or it will be involuntarily terminated shortly. Second, you cannot have let your insurance coverage lapse for more than 63 days. Third, the coverage that you recently lost was a group plan, government-sponsored plan or church plan. If you had an individual plan, it must have been terminated due to a factor outside your control. Fourth, your most recent coverage could not have been terminated because of lack of payment, fraud or misrepresentation. Fifth, you cannot also be eligible for any group plan, Medicare or Medicaid. Sixth and last, you utilized and exhausted group coverage plans that were offered to you, including COBRA.
If you meet these six requirements, you are eligible for HIPAA plans, guaranteed. Almost all health insurance companies, including the ones outlined above, have at least one HIPAA plan to offer their customers. This means you have a lot of choices if you are qualified for such a plan. The best way to get the most comprehensive coverage at the best price is to compare rates from multiple companies that offer coverage in your area. By obtaining free quotes, you have nothing to lose and only a beneficial plan to gain once you choose the right coverage.
If you need assistance in locating particular coverages at a pre-determined price, we can help save 50% on health insurance.
Senior Health Insurance Plan – Where to Get the Best Rate
Senior health insurance plans can be both expensive and confusing.
What does Medicare cover? Do you need an additional individual health care plan? If so, do you need full medical coverage or will a PPO or HMO suit your needs? And most importantly of all – will you be able to afford the coverage you do need?
Medicare and More
Once you’re 65 years old, Medicare covers some of your medical expenses, such as inpatient hospital care, nursing home care, hospice care, and some home health care, all with no deductible or monthly premium. Additional services such as prescription drugs, doctors’ services, outpatient hospital care, medical equipment, and physical and occupational therapy are also available but include a deductible and monthly premium.
Medicare beneficiaries may also choose to join an HMO or PPO as an alternative to traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Seniors must choose a physician from within the network, but the plans provide the full range of Medicare services at a lower cost.
While Medicare covers many health care expenses, it does not cover everything. In addition to Medicare, many seniors choose an additional health care plan to cover the gaps and help reduce out-of-pocket expenses.
The most affordable individual policies are HMOs or PPOs, in which seniors receive lower premiums in exchange for less flexibility in choosing a health care provider.
Finding an Affordable Plan
If you’re looking for an affordable senior health insurance plan, whether to supplement or replace Medicare, you should go to an insurance comparison website to run some quotes. On these websites, you can quickly and easily obtain quotes from multiple A-rated insurance companies.
You simply fill out a secure online form with information about yourself and your insurance needs. Once you submit the form, you’ll begin to receive quotes from insurance companies.
At the best insurance comparison websites, insurance experts are standing by to talk with you and answer any questions you have about senior health insurance plans.
Insurance Agency Lead Scoring
Many insurance agencies have not yet formalized their lead scoring system. This is a worthwhile endeavor for all agencies, and one which should be revisited every year, while tracking the return on investment of their marketing programs.
What is lead scoring? It is a methodology used to rank prospects against a scale, and then assign a value to determine interest level and distribution. For example, let’s say a trucking insurance lead appointment arrives at your agency. This lead is with an owner of 15 power units, they use company drivers, and they are unhappy with their carrier. Perhaps your lead scoring system falls on a 1 to 10 scale, and this lead is scored an 8. What might receive a higher score? And what types of leads are outside of profile, and what score would they receive? Perhaps prospects need to score an 8 to appear on your producer scorecards.
Is the lead distributed to producers by territory? Does your lead handling process vary by type of lead, product or prospect? For example, are commercial leads separated by large and small business, by industry or product? Are benefit leads parsed by groups over and under 50? And does your agency have a tracking system in place to determine how many leads showed for the appointment, moved into the pipeline, received quotes and ultimately convert into new business?
Salespeople, sales managers, producers and other business people often refer to prospects in vague terms such as: new, warm, hot, cold, likely, qualified, etc. These terms do little to better understand a sales pipeline or convey likelihood of purchase to other members of the team. Agencies can consider creating a simple prospect scorecard to resolve this issue and quantify their lead scoring. Formalizing lead scoring offers benefits such as:
- Helps Producers create ideal attributes to form a buyer persona
- Creates a simple numeric system to leverage your buyer persona
- Assigns numeric values to rank your best prospects
- Creates a simple qualification acronym to determine likelihood to close
What should be included in a prospect scorecard?
Use a prospect scorecard to quantify your approach to pipeline building. Some attributes of your ideal client might include revenue, growth rate, client type (business or consumer) and market niche. For example, are you targeting companies with $5m to $10m in revenue? Are your best prospects fast-growing firms, trucking companies, manufacturers or consumers?
If you’re selling to consumers, are they high net worth, middle-income, millennials or senior citizens? Are your prospects in a specific niche market such as banking, insurance, biotech, consulting, education, etc.? Create a scorecard with your ideal attributes and a customized qualification abbreviation to help you determine if you’re selling to an in-profile prospect.
Insurance agencies and brokers seeking to get to the next level with their insurance marketing and lead generation, but lacking the internal resources to achieve their marketing goals, can reach out to a proficient insurance agency marketing firm.
