Chicago Car Insurance Rates: Lower Auto Insurance Premiums Projected for Illinois in 2011

Despite of the credit mess that is exhausting most businesses, the insurance market is not presenting any sign of intense drawback, similar to some others. The insurance business is a recession proof business, which implies that no matter of what’s happening in the national economy, people still have to buy and spend money on insurance policies. In reality some people argue that, since insurance is a security need, people tend to get more caring about their security concerns during these painful times, therefore demand on insurance coverage goes up.

So while we have elements that are driving the prices up such as the credit crisis, other elements are pulling the prices downward – such as lower rates of interest, deflation, and a long time suffering economy. The total direct result seems to be a lesser demand on automobile insurance. As the demand falls, more insurance carriers realize themselves committed to be little forceful with their insurance premium rates.

Based on the publications of the National Association Of Insurance Commissioners, [naic.org] The Average Premiums and Expenditures in 2007 was $794 per annum per insured vehicle, as opposed to $830 in 2003, nationwide. More recent records, according to the Wall Street Journal [online.wsj.com/article/SB122947388659212351.html] indicate that insurance ‘premiums nationally rose 3.8% in November [2010] from a year ago, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index.’

According to the National Association Of Insurance Commissioner, Illinois Average Premiums and Expenditures in 2007 was set at $723, compared with $1,140 in DC and $1,104 in the State of New Jersey and $1,047 in the State of New York, for the same year of 2007.

The Chicago auto insurance sector is one of unique sectors in the financial service sector in America. Firstly the market is too large, which usually makes it inviting and easy for the auto insurance companies to enter it. Actually, handful of automobile insurers were formed from scratch in the past months to provide Chicago with low automobile insurance rates. Secondly, there is a number of insurance carriers in Chicago that are aggressively competing with each others based on premiums & rates. Finally, the Chicago car insurance rates are among the most reasonable premiums in America because of the fact that the State of Illinois guidelines are not as strict as other states such as New York, for instance.

There are over 2,500 listed insurance agencies with Chicago city address. These agencies are either captive agencies -agent inside the agency belongs only to one company like Allstate Insurance and State=Farm Insurance,- or independent agencies like Insure One or Insurance Navy. The majority of captive agencies are credit driven, which means that the rate quoted is largely decided by the credit of the applicant customer. Independent agency systems have more freedom in their insurers legal representation. As opposed to the captive system, the independent agency system enables agents to quote clients with many companies at the same time, some of these companies may work with credit pricing and others may not, consequently enabling the customers to have numerous quote alternatives.

Some people are assuming that the independent agency arrangement does not offer top insurers. In actual fact the opposite is true. Most of the highly honored insurance companies, such as A.A.A, Travelers, Safeco, and many others are using the independent agency system, and not the captive system. Independent agents, unlike captive agents, provide more options, more prices, and more features.