Finance
Common Questions About a Home Insurance Claim
For the unfamiliar, the insurance claim process is quite confusing. Here, we bring a scenario involving a homeowner’s wish to have a claim processed along with the most common questions posed to the professionals. It is our hope that through the dissipation of these along with the answers, the topic will become clearer and the process will not be seen as daunting.
How would a leading insurance carrier handle a home claim in regard to payment?
A: We’re providing an example of some of the top companies here. In the event a claim is brought about home damage, the company would seek a repair estimate. Immediately upon receiving the estimate, the company would issue a payment check. In certain instances, where extra living expenses or temporary repair work is necessary for safety purposes, the insurance might even make advance payment of the emergency situation.
It is common to see the claimant’s mortgage company written on the payment check. Why is this so?
A: This practice is mandated by the government in regard to a large loss. The reason behind this is simple enough: due to the insurable interest that the mortgage company has in having the home repaired, payment is issued to them. In order for the insured to receive the funding, he or she must be in contact with the mortgage company.
The estimated cost of repairs were higher than the actual payment, why is this so?
A: In cases like this, the reasoning behind this follows the fact that the homeowner must first pay his or her out-of-pocket deductible before any payment from the insurance company is forthcoming. The deductible is then subtracted from the remaining balance of payment.
What are the variables that the insurance companies use to determine if a house needs repairs over rebuilding?
A: The insurance carrier first consults with a professional engineer or building specialist in regard to the risk factor involved in repair work over building safety. If there is a significant risk to the structure, the insurance company will decide to rebuild the home instead of repairing it.
In the event a home is deemed necessary for rebuilding, does it have to be rebuilt in precisely the same way as it was before incurring damages?
A: If the insured wishes to add any changes to the building, he or she can do so. The insurance company pays for the home to be restored and the policyholder pays for any additional costs for any upgrades.
In the event a home is deemed not inhabitable, what does the insurance company do for the insured homeowner?
A: If the damaged home is classified as uninhabitable, the insurance company will likely assist the homeowner’s family relocate to a comfortable hotel. Should the home repairs become drawn out, the insurance company will help move the family to temporary housing that has similar amenities to the pre-damaged home.
Will the policyholder be denied coverage for temporary living over time?
A: The policyholder can expect to be covered for temporary housing for the full duration of repair work on the damaged home. This applies even if the homeowner’s policy term has expired.
What does an insurance company do in regard to protecting the contents of a home during the duration it takes to repair a home?
A: Transportation, as well as storage costs are taken care of by the insurance company during the repair time frame.
These and any other questions regarding the homeowners claim process should be directed to an experienced independent agency.
Finance
Where to Get Low Cost Home and Auto Insurance Rates
Looking for homeowner and auto insurance? Here’s where to get low cost rates.
Home and Auto Insurance
When you purchase both your home and auto insurance from the same company you can lower your premium by 5% to 15%. Quite a savings.
But where can you get the best rates on them, and how do you know the company you choose is reliable and will give you good service? By comparing rates from different companies and checking out those companies on websites that rate them. Here’s how …
How to Get the Best Rate
The easiest way to get the best rate is to go to an insurance comparison website. There you can get quotes from different companies on one site without having to call different companies, or go from one site to another to get them.
Comparison websites have a number of advantages that can help you in your quest for low cost auto insurance:
1. You only have to fill out one simple online form to get your quotes, instead of filling out a form for every quote.
2. You can compare your quotes in the privacy and comfort of your home.
3. You know the company you choose is reputable because comparison sites only deal with A-rated companies.
4. The best sites have an online chat feature so you can talk with an insurance expert online to get answers to your questions, plus get advice on how to get the best insurance rate without getting a sales pitch. (See link below.)
5. These sites also have an Articles section where you can get tips and advice on home and auto insurance.
How to Check Out a Company
To check out a company’s financial rating go to the A.M. Best website (ambest.com) or the Standard and Poors website (standardandpoors.com). These ratings give you an idea of a company’s ability to pay its claims.
For consumer ratings, go to the Epinions website (epinions.com) or the J.D. Power & Associates website (jdpower.com). These ratings give you an idea of how a company treats its customers and how well it pays its claims.
Finance
Purchasing a Car and Auto Insurance
When it was time for me to buy a car I sat down with my parent to see what I could afford. We also looked at the type of cars that would be good on gas and the make and model of various cars that were lower on rates for auto insurance. Then once we found what we felt to be a safe car for a young driver. I also had to find auto insurance that I could afford and one that would give me auto insurance since I never had it before.
I was able to find an inexpensive reliable sedan on the internet for sale. My parents helped me purchase the car. They actually took it one step further and paid for a pre-inspection for me so we would be aware of any major repairs that were needed before I decided to buy the car. The car was inspected and it was determined with very minor repairs and a new set of tires the car would be reliable for driving back and forth to school and it would be able to take me back and forth to work.
After researching various websites on the internet I was able to find auto insurance that I could afford and was ready to purchase my car and put it on the road. My parents helped me out with the auto insurance and paid the premiums in one lump sum so I could get the onetime payment discount for paying it upfront. Then I made an agreement with my parents to make payments to them monthly until the bill was paid off.
I went to the DMV and registered my first car and it was one of the happiest days of my life. To me it was a dream. I drove to school on the very first day back from summer vacation. The car lasted six great years for me. It got me through the rest of high school and college. When it is time for you to purchase a car check the internet for auto insurance to see where you can get the best rates for you and the car you are going to purchase. It never hurts to do some price shopping.
Finance
Flood Insurance: The Basics Everyone Should Know
In the world of home insurance, floods are quite the contentious issue. A home is not protected from a flood, even with a home insurance policy. Flood insurance does exist, but it operates completely separately from home insurance.
As flood insurance protects primarily the home from the damage that occurs as a result of a flood, it would seem natural for floods to be covered under a standard home insurance policy, but they are not.
Another problem with this division in insurance is that it is not common knowledge. Because the combination of the two types of insurance seems so expected, many people do not know that their home insurance does not, in fact, cover flood damage. They only find out when they file a claim for flood damage and it is denied because their policy does not cover such claims.
From of perspective of insurance companies, floods can be extremely costly and the damage is often extensive and difficult to repair. Obviously, this is also a problem for the customer who has to pay for these damages out of pocket.
Another issue for insurance companies is that floods are both seasonal and regional but to a greater extent than other natural disasters. Some regions flood annually while others flood sporadically. But almost all regions have the opportunity to receive the full force of a powerful flood.
Only some regions are prepared for these dramatic events in terms of the structural integrity of the home and the preparedness of the residents for such a disaster.
Different regions in the United States have their rainy seasons at different times, and even parts of the country that are known for their good weather have bouts of extreme rain which they are completely unprepared for.
However, there is a government program called the National Flood Insurance Program that works as a part of FEMA. The NFIP provides a basic but fairly comprehensive form of flood insurance. And for certain regions where floods are particularly prevalent and especially potent, flood insurance is required.
After Hurricane Katrina truly devastated parts of the South, namely Louisiana, flood insurance became more paramount but also more expensive because of all of the damage that was done.
But in the end of May of 2012, the authorization for the National Flood Insurance Program expires and is up for renewal in Congress. Unfortunately because of current political tensions, this program may not be renewed. To some people it is considered an additional ancillary and superfluous cost.
In 2005, the NFIP accrued massive costs because of the wreckage caused by Katrina, and its after effects. And now that every part of the country’s budget and every expense is being scrutinized, every government program is being put under a microscope and their necessity is being questions.
But when floods are a constant problem and have the potential to cause horrible damage, a government program that helps clean up the wreckage and helps people recover seems to be a fairly necessary concept.
Common Questions About a Home Insurance Claim
Lynx draft two bigs, including Rogers native Hannah Sjerven
Where to Get Low Cost Home and Auto Insurance Rates
Purchasing a Car and Auto Insurance
Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate as cases rise
Twins turn to PitchCom to combat sign stealing
Flood Insurance: The Basics Everyone Should Know
The Growing Private Investigations Market in Colorado
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
Magic encouraged by foundation they’ve built
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas