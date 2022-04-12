Consider These Tips on How to Maximize Autoflower Yields

Share Pin 0 Shares

All gardeners, irrespective of the type of garden, aim to maximize their yields. Due to the various benefits of autoflowering varieties, many cannabis growers prefer them. However, there is a belief that the smaller stature of autoflowers produces smaller yields. Though it is a myth, like many other myths about cannabis, there is some element of truth in it. That being said, with the growing advancements in genetics and evolved growing techniques, growing high yield autoflowering crops are now a lot more feasible.

This article looks at how it can maximize the yields from autoflowering cannabis plants.

Begin by choosing good genetics

You should know that not all are treated equally when it comes to genetics. There are premium breeders and shady ones too. Even between strains, there will be differences in crop weight. So, it is pertinent that you choose your seeds with care. Beginning well on your journey is the first step to maximizing your crop.

When a mother plant provides high yields, it goes without saying that the seeds of the same plant will do so, too—provided that the crop is well-looked after and maintained. Hence, it is important to go for the finest genetics acquired from trustworthy sources. So, you need to make sure that you purchase your seeds from reputable cannabis breeders, who have a reputation for providing proven genetics.

Another important thing is that you need to do your research on the strain that you have chosen. Just as you choose a strain according to the qualities it imparts to the cannabis, such as high levels of THC, effects, flavor, etc., similarly, you’ll be choosing from genetics that produces high autoflowering yields.

However, you need not worry that this will limit your options. As mentioned earlier, the progress in breeding techniques has increased the number of available autoflowering varieties.

High yield autoflowering strains have, over time, become genetically stronger and increased in quantity.

Mind the pots

When it comes to the pots, it is best to choose cleverly for the type you plan to use. Considering the size, bigger pots mean bigger roots. So, the autoflowering plants can have the strong base that it needs to grow at their best.

This is true for hydroponics too. Ensure that the set-up you prepare is the best suited for the final size you expect the plant to grow to. For conventional systems, you can choose a15-20 liter pot.

As far as material or type of pots is concerned, fabric pots or air pots are the best options for high yield autoflower crops. Aerated materials can facilitate maximum drainage that can help prevent over-watering issues.

Another feature that distinguishes autoflowering genetics is their shorter life cycle. Due to it, growers can turn around faster harvests, which can be maximized with a little bit of early planning. Due to their shorter life cycle, autoflowering cannabis varieties are more prone to stress, affecting their overall growth. Therefore, to maximize yields, and ensure a healthy life, start first with your pot. That way, you can avoid the stress on the plants by having to transplant them later.

Choose medium wisely

Roots that are healthy and content can lead to maximum growth. Hence, it is ideal, to begin with, a growing medium that aids in optimum nutrient uptake. In order to do so, mediums that are airy are most recommended. Soil base that is light or aerated provides the plants an environment that creates a strong root system compared to others.

You can make a few additions if you are using standard soil, such as Perlite, Vermiculate, coco coir, etc.

Lights are crucial

Autoflowering plants can flower within 24 hours of light. However, that doesn’t mean that the light type doesn’t matter. Plants receive vital energy that they need for growth from the light source. The better the light, the higher the yields from the autoflowering plants. It is advisable to use a lighting system producing higher lumens for optimal energy. Lumens are the measure of the total quantity of visible light emitted. Hence, you would want to maximize the possible power.

Autoflowering varieties will thrive regardless of lights. However, to grow high yield autoflowering plants, LED and HPS lights can be helpful. These light types produce the maximum lumens and are full-spectrum. If you are growing outdoors, ensure that your autoflowering crop gets at least 10-12 hours of sunlight daily. As for indoors, try to maintain at least 18 hours of light per day.

Nutrient levels

Unlike light cycles that remain constant throughout the growing cycle of your autoflowering plants, the nutrients will change. Furthermore, for autoflower varieties, the nutrients will differ quite a bit compared to other varieties, so make sure that you are well-versed in feeding autoflowers if you wish to maximize yields.

As opposed to photoperiod plants, less is more with autoflowering plants. Follow the following pro tips to ensure your autoflowers are receiving optimum levels of nutrients:

Start slow

Nutrients should be completely avoided during the seedling stage of the plant. For the first two weeks or so, only feed water. From that stage, you can begin adding nutrients, but only add 50% of the quantity that you would normally do. Autoflowering plants require fewer nutrients overall to optimize growth, which will remain so for the plant’s entire life cycle.

As the nodes begin to multiply, the nutrients can be increased gradually by 25% increments.

Providing bloom nutrients during the final few weeks of growth can help maximize crops.

pH balance

Optimizing yields and nurturing healthy growth of autoflowering varieties depends on pH balance. Your plant can’t absorb nutrients optimally for maximum growth if pH levels are off. If your pH falls below 5.5, plants cannot absorb calcium and magnesium. Therefore, it’s extremely important to check your pH frequently throughout your plant’s life cycle to ensure it receives the nutrients it needs.

For hydroponics, you need to target 5.5 – 6.5 pH, and for soil growth, the average pH levels to strive for would be 6.0 – 7.0 pH.

Avoid fertilized soil

Soil treated with fertilizers can be too much for autoflowering plants. Avoid heavily fertilized soils, which will help maximize the nutrient uptake and save the plant from burning.

Avoid over-watering

Over-watering is one of the top stresses on autoflowering plants. It is a common problem among novice growers. The excessive watering of your plants can cause unnecessary stress that will stunt growth and reduce yields. Before feeding, you should always check the pot’s weight to prevent overwatering. It’s time to water your pot when you notice that it feels light. You should hold off on watering if your plant is heavy and difficult to lift.

Wrapping upWith autoflowering strains, growers can produce extremely fast, easy-to-grow crops that are very resilient. To maximize yields when growing autoflowers, making the right choice in strain and seed is important, but every step makes a difference. To buy extreme yielding marijuana seeds, please visit Seed Supreme.