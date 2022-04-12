News
Daywatch: Cook County property tax bills face long delays | Handmade replica of 1950s ranch house too big to donate | White Sox home opener: our ballpark guide
Good morning, Chicago.
After three games in Detroit, the White Sox have their home opener today at 3:10 p.m. against the Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field. The temperature is expected to reach the low 60s, which would be quite the warmup after playing in the low 40s for part of the weekend at Comerica Park. If you’re headed to the game today, here’s our guide the ballpark — including what to eat.
I’ve been on the Sox beat since June 2019 and have watched a team with a young nucleus grow into a contender. They made the playoffs in 2020 as a wild card and 2021 as a division champion — and they are the popular pick to win the AL Central for a second straight season. The 2021 AL Central-winning team will be honored in a preseason ceremony today.
The pitching staff has taken some injury hits already this year, with starters Lance Lynn likely out eight weeks and Lucas Giolito possibly missing at least two starts. Reliever Garrett Crochet will miss the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
When healthy, the Sox have the talent to stack up among the best in baseball. Luis Robert is a budding superstar. All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson sparks the offense at the top of the order. 2020 AL MVP José Abreu, who is in the final season of a 3-year contract, is a leader on the field and in the clubhouse.
The Sox are looking to take the next step after losing their opening-round playoff series each of the past two seasons. Make sure to sign up for the Tribune sports newsletter and follow our Sox analysis, features, columns and inside perspective all season!
— LaMond Pope, White Sox reporter
Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.
As Cook County property tax bills again face long delays, officials point fingers over who’s to blame
The heads of Cook County’s assessor’s office and its property tax appeal agency currently don’t agree on how it happened, but they agree on this: Second-installment property tax bills are going to be delayed this year again.
County officials have not announced how far the postponement will stretch, but the chair of the Board of Review has warned it could be six months — the latest due date in the past 10 years. Traditionally, the offices involved have aimed to get the second round of bills out by July with an August due date.
Willie Wilson announces run for Chicago mayor. Lightfoot responds: ‘It’s that season. People are going to jump in.’
Businessman Willie Wilson will run for Chicago mayor in the 2023 election, adding a second declared candidate to a growing field of potential challengers to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Announcing his candidacy at a news conference in the ritzy downtown high-rise where he lives, Wilson promised to focus on crime and education.
- Ald. Ray Lopez announced a mayoral run last week, citing public safety as No. 1 issue
Requiem for a dollhouse: Handmade replica of a 1950s Bensenville ranch house is too big to donate, too precious to toss
A few years after Penny Parrish’s family moved into the Bensenville ranch-style house her father and a friend built with their own hands, her dad made a replica of the home as a dollhouse for Parrish and her younger sister. Parrish long ago moved away from Bensenville, but for decades she has kept the dollhouse as a memento of those happy midcentury days.
But now she is 75, and she wonders what will become of the dollhouse that occupies a room in her Fredericksburg, Virginia, home. Although she believes it should be preserved as a piece of postwar suburban history, she has found no takers among Illinois historical societies.
Creeping interest rates are cause for pause, readjustment of expectations when it comes to home buying
The latest addition to the list of things the housing market has had a lot to contend with recently: creeping interest rates that are impacting mortgages.
There was hope of relief in 2022 for prospective homebuyers. But a survey forecasting the outlook for homeowners in 2022 reveals 26% of people would be less likely to buy a home this year because of rising interest rates. The average interest rate jumped by more than half a percentage point since March 10, per Freddie Mac’s weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey. And the average rose above 4% on March 17 for the first time since 2019.
- Women reassessed their careers during the pandemic, but for many, one goal remains unchanged: homeownership
- 55-acre Lake Geneva site once used as a ski hill listed for $5.7M
Jim Ramsey, delivered weather news on Channel 9 with ‘mellifluous baritone,’ dies at 69
Jim Ramsey, a mainstay on WGN-Channel 9′s weather team for 30 years, died of natural causes on April 8 at his Island Lake home, said his stepdaughter, Vanessa Wright.
With a deep voice and more than four decades of experience in broadcasting and in meteorology, Ramsey projected steadiness and competence to the station’s viewers, colleagues said.
“He had that beautiful, mellifluous baritone voice that everybody in broadcasting can only dream of having,” said Tom Skilling, Channel 9′s chief meteorologist.
Dolphins returning last year’s tight ends, but use of the unit could change in new offense
Tight end was one of the Miami Dolphins’ deepest positions in 2021, and they’re running it back at the position in 2022.
Mike Gesicki was placed on the franchise tag and Durham Smythe was re-signed for two years with Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long and Cethan Carter already under contract, making it so that the five Dolphins that played tight end last season are set to return.
Gesicki, who uses his long, rangy 6-foot-6 build to make contested catches, looks to take another step forward after he has increased his receiving totals every year to the point of finishing with 73 receptions for 780 yards last season. Smythe, known more for his blocking prowess, also set career highs in 2021 with 34 catches for 357 yards.
With a lot of tight ends, comes a lot of tight end snaps.
The Dolphins led the NFL in 2021 by lining up in 12 personnel — one running back and two tight ends — on 61 percent of their offensive plays. That was more than twice as often as any other team used such an alignment.
Gesicki saw 72 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps, while Smythe was in on 62 percent and Shaheen 46 — in games they played (Shaheen missed five games). Shaheen’s reps produced 12 receptions for 110 yards.
Despite returning the personnel at the position, that number may revert back closer to the norm given the Dolphins’ offseason additions of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. to pair with rising star Jaylen Waddle heading into his second season. Miami should run out three wide receivers more often.
Not to mention, new coach Mike McDaniel’s offense will also get the fullback involved, and the Dolphins added Alec Ingold and John Lovett this offseason to play the roles of those lead blockers out of the backfield. Carter, after only playing 5 percent of offensive snaps in his first season in Miami, is also a candidate to contribute in a versatile H-back role.
While extremely productive in the passing game, questions remain over Gesicki’s run-blocking ability. And in McDaniel’s outside-zone scheme, blocking at the position is expected to be pivotal.
“It’s important because our system is based off of outside zone,” said new tight ends coach Jon Embree, who was under McDaniel and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s same system in San Francisco earlier in the offseason. “[To] get on the edge or to get the corner, so to speak, it starts with your tight end. So, it’s an integral part of our offense.”
But the same way Gesicki’s blocking concerns were masked by lining him up in the slot or out wide more often than he did as an in-line tight end in former co-offensive coordinator George Godsey’s scheme, McDaniel can devise ways of utilizing his strengths over his weaknesses.
“I think there’s multiple ways to use players that have skill sets that can help you do things offensively,” McDaniel said at the NFL scouting combine in early March. “We’ve had tight ends in our history that have been featured pass receivers, and we’ve had featured blockers. On both ends of the system, they are expected and will do both things, majoring or minoring in one or the other, depending on their skill sets.
“I have no problem, no hesitation or no concern of Mike being able to contribute as a blocker, and we’ll use him the way it’s most appropriate for him, as well as we’ll do the same thing for him in the pass game.”
Smythe fits the mold of that effective blocker on the edge, and the combination can still find situations where both are in their comfort zones on the field together when Gesicki is lined up out wide. Especially with wide receiver DeVante Parker no longer on the Dolphins, traded to the Patriots, Gesicki can present a possession receiver on the outside aside from Preston Williams. Hill and Waddle are smaller receivers whose games are based on speed, and Wilson does most of his work in the slot.
Long underwhelmed as a rookie after he was drafted in the third round in 2021, but part of it had to do with the Dolphins’ depth at tight end. Inactive for 10 games, he played seven games, starting two, and made one catch for 8 yards.
Previously addressed
Dolphins giving Tua Tagovailoa tools to succeed heading into Year 3
Dolphins’ new-look backfield should benefit from Mike McDaniel’s run game
Dolphins have improved offensive line, but are still a piece or two away up front
Good news for employees! With DA, you will get TA of Rs 15,750, know the complete calculation
Good news for employees! With DA, you will get TA of Rs 15,750, know the complete calculation
Desk: Central employees have received the gift of dearness allowance. But, only Dearness Allowance (DA) is not given in their salary. Other allowances are also included in the salary portion itself. One of these is traveling allowance.
Government employees are now given allowance for their travel. It is part of the salary and is subject to constant revision.
How is TA calculated?
On the basis of Pay Matrix Level, Traveling Allowance is divided into 3 categories. Cities and towns are divided into two categories. This classification has been done on the basis of population of cities. The first category – high transport allowance belongs to the city and other cities are kept in the category of others. The calculation formula is Total Transport Allowance = TA + [(TA x DA%)/100]. Talking about Level 1 and 2, for this category Rs 1,350 plus dearness allowance is available for class I cities, while for other cities Rs 900 plus DA is available.
Who gets how much traveling allowance?
Traveling allowance may increase if dearness allowance is 34 percent. However, till now the government has not taken any final decision on this. TPTA is Rs 1350 for Level 1-2 in TPTA cities, Rs 3600 for Level 3-8 employees and Rs 7200 for Level 9 above. The rate of transport allowance for any one category of employees is the same. Just the DA they get gets added to it. Level 9 and above employees get transport allowance and DA of Rs 7,200 for cities with higher transport allowance. For other cities this allowance is Rs 3,600 plus DA. Similarly, Level 3 to 8 employees get 3,600 plus DA and 1,800 plus DA.
The post Good news for employees! With DA, you will get TA of Rs 15,750, know the complete calculation appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Winderman: For Heat and Victor Oladipo, it’s complicated
This was after a Sunday night loss in Orlando that in at least one way felt like a victory.
Victor Oladipo had just scored 40 points, the most by a Miami Heat player this season, and coach Erik Spoelstra was reflecting on a conversation between the two earlier in the day, one that addressed Oladipo’s comeback from May quadriceps surgery.
“It’s interesting,” Spoelstra leaned in, as if embracing the opportunity to touch on the subject. “After the shootaround this morning, he and I talked about it, just from that very first practice after All-Star break, where he was fully healthy, and really had ramped things up already for three weeks. But in comparison to where he was physically and mentally then to where he is now is just exponentially different, and further along the road.
“I just really respect and admire how he’s handled this entire process.”
This, for Spoelstra, came off as a moment of pride, of assisting in a process that some thought might not have come at all this season.
And yet moments after Spoelstra spoke of gains already made, Oladipo was asked about his coach’s comments, of the confidence that he would make it to a moment such as this.
“I don’t need this to have confidence,” Oladipo said in such a quiet tone that it was barely audible. “I believe in myself, got to continue getting better.
“I told you before, it’s a rehab thing, it’s a rehab process for me. I know the situation. I came back in the middle of the year; it was different. But I believe in myself and my game. My confidence will never waver.”
To Spoelstra, it seemingly has been victory already achieved, simply getting to the point of such a breakout performance, albeit one against mostly second-tier players from the NBA’s second-worst team, in a meaningless finale to the regular season.
To Oladipo, there seemingly is a moment to be seized now, in these upcoming NBA playoffs, having shown he is up to the moment with Sunday’s performance against the Magic and, even more significantly, his 21-point outing a week earlier in a key seeding victory in Toronto.
“It just felt good to play basketball, going out there and being myself, doing my best to do whatever it takes to help the team win,” he said.
It all sounds so simple: Former All-Star makes noise in the scoring column, displays regained athleticism, believes there could be even more in short order.
Only it’s not that simple. His performance a week earlier against the Raptors came with Jimmy Butler given the night off for rest. Sunday’s breakout came with the entire Heat starting lineup held out in a game with no impact on the standings.
The reality is that when Spoelstra initially attempted to work the 29-year-old guard into the mix, there was a rough patch that included a four-game losing streak. When Oladipo was dealt out of the mix, except for that opportunity in Toronto, there was a six-game winning streak.
It was during that winning streak that players such as Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo spoke of better spacing, the type offered by complementary 3-point shooters.
No, no one is comparing the resumes of Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin to Oladipo’s. It’s not even close.
But a rotation is about more than playing the nine best players. It is about finding the nine who best coalesce. And all four of the above are truer spot-up shooters than Oladipo (even with his recent 3-point resurgence), which is the type of 3-point shooting that best spaces the floor.
Thus the dilemma for Spoelstra and Oladipo, as the Heat prepare for the start of their pre-playoff camp.
Victor Oladipo is one of the most talented players on the roster. But at this moment, he might not be the best fit, having been injected into the equation so late in the season.
“Unfortunately I wasn’t dealt the right cards,” he said. “Right now, I’m in position where I have all I need to maximize whatever it is I need to maximize as far as my health goes. Right now, I’m feeling better. But I’ve still got to keep improving.”
As he spoke almost in a whisper, it was clear Oladipo was not trying to rock a boat that sailed to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
So, no, he wasn’t biting on a question about the playoff rotation.
“I don’t have no control with that,” he said. “If my number is called, I’ll be ready.”
And that ostensibly is where Spoelstra believes the story should stand, that dedication to a grueling rehab process could yet produce a playoff moment, but that, if not, it still is an inspired effort to be celebrated.
“There’s been a lot of guys that have had injuries that might not be the exact same injury that would just push everything to the next season,” Spoelstra said. “And he’s made himself available, put himself out there to be vulnerable, and just really giving in to the team. I was really happy for him that he was able to have a performance like this [Sunday] night.”
For the Heat, it’s on to the playoffs.
For Oladipo, as it has been for years now amid injury rehab, on to the unknown.
“We’ll just keep on moving forward,” Spoelstra said.
Because, in this instance, with this decision, it’s all Spoelstra can say, all he can guarantee.
