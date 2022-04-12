Finance
Digital Marketing Training
Hearing a lot of buzz about Digital Marketing? Wondering what’s all the hype about? Read on!
As the digital marketing field continues to grow at a rapid pace, marketers are springing with new opportunities. A Digital Marketing Training Course has been created keeping in mind current industry standards. It is an initiative designed to educate students and professors in the field of Digital Marketing. A certification from Google is the best way to make your CV stand out. It will portray you’ve got genuine digital skills, and that you are motivated to work in today’s business world.
Digital marketing promotes both products and services using digital technologies, like Internet, mobile phones and many other digital mediums. Students that complete the course and get certified will have skills learned that help them shape their strategy for the competition.
Here are few kinds of marketing techniques by which promoting takes place – Your website, Blog posts, eBooks and white papers, Social media channels (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, etc.), Earned online coverage (PR, social media, and reviews), Online brochures, Branding assets like logos, fonts, etc.
Here are some tactics used Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Content Marketing, Inbound Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Pay-Per-Click (PPC), Affiliate Marketing, Native Advertising, Marketing Automation, Email Marketing. The best part about Digital marketing training is that it can work for any business in any industry regardless of what companies are selling, marketing still involves building out buyer personas to identify your audience’s needs, and creating valuable online content.
There’s approximately 150,000 digital jobs predicted by 2020 and not enough digital professionals to fill them. This provides those studying digital-marketing course with a unique competitive advantage – you’re gearing yourself up for a career where demand exceeds supply. Always a good move. Rarely a week goes by without a new onslaught of digital Marketing jobs announced for multinationals and national brands.
Digital-Marketing training is “Evergreen” career choice. The marketing, technology is constantly evolving, hence need for re-skilling is must these days. Churn your future with an impressive digital job.
Search Engines
Since most people enter the web using a search engine, knowing how it works and knowing how to make oneself visible through a search engine is paramount. Through search engine marketing you can create a brand presence, or make a sale, or get a customer lead that can later be closed through direct marketing channels.
Knowing all options that are possible for branding and marketing through search engines is necessary to be a good promoter for a company.
There are 5 strategies for search engine marketing.
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Pay-Per-Click (PPC)
Contextually Targeted Text Ads
Paid Inclusion and
Digital Asset Optimization
Companies that use SEO and PPC are the highest.
Facebook and other Social Media Marketing
One must understand the complex dynamics of people interaction on social media. People interact with a brand while on social media either by seeing an advertisement, or Facebook page, or a picture etc. and they comment on the product or share or give feedback to other friends and relatives. Cashing in on this social presence is a part of digital marketing.
Email Marketing
Giving a consumer an option to receive emails about the product, discounts, offers and events. They must be relevant and interesting and motivate the consumer to go to the business website or buy.
Website
Building a website with a logical hierarchy in its navigation based on the goal of the website is an important skill to acquire. Website can be of HTML, PHP or WordPress depending on our interest.
Mobile Media
Since most of our population spends more time on mobile phones than on desktops and computers one must learn how to adapt ads, webpages and social media images to the mobile phone.
Many companies have a mobile app for purchase of product and that too falls under the purview of digital marketing.
To be an expert in the field of digital marketing one must have knowledge on how to bring together a campaign on all platforms simultaneously. Knowing how to link email to Facebook, Instagram, tweeter and your web page.
Digital Marketing is a huge and exciting field that is progressing fast. Companies are forever on a quest to find skilled digital media personnel to help grow their business. This is the only way businesses can stay ahead of their competition.
GetResponse Vs Active Campaign: Which Is Better?
One of the highest cost-to-benefit ratios for a business comes from email marketing. For relatively low cost and effort, you can get your business right in front of interested customers.
Email marketing is also an excellent tool to develop and maintain customer relations – but to achieve that, you’ll need support. Automated services take the time and trouble off your hands. A trusted program can help you craft emails, create conditions for them to be sent, manage your contact list, and assist you with all aspects of your email marketing campaigns.
There are so many modern options for email marketing companies that it can be difficult to choose. Such an important part of your business’ marketing strategy needs to be carefully considered, depending on the outcome you would like to achieve, and what type of business you’re promoting.
Comparing Heavyweights
Looking at some of the best in the business, let’s start with comparing GetResponse vs ActiveCampaign – they are two of the best known and most widely utilised options for small to medium sized businesses to manage their email marketing campaigns.
Both very popular options, they include an excellent range of tools and functionalities to support businesses, from automation systems and broadcasts to email templates. However, they do have different emphases that make them appeal to slightly different audiences.
GetResponse is a broader tool that most people find slightly easier to use. Made to function as an all-in-one platform, it supplements its email features with webinars, landing pages, email templates, and many other tools.
ActiveCampaign can be considered a more targeted and focused tool, with a higher emphasis on automation. It’s less suitable for absolute beginners but offers increased options for those who are looking for a higher level of customisation. It features a CRM tool to help with collaboration and follow-up on prospects, and includes features such as SMS marketing that GetResponse only includes by integrating other tools.
Let’s take a brief look at these two options.
GetResponse
What is GetResponse?
GetResponse is an industry leader which has been around since 1998 – which makes it one of the longest running email marketing options. The award-winning company self-describes as one of the most user-friendly options to send out email marketing such as newsletters, campaigns, online surveys, and autoresponders.
The landing page creator and a number of other unique features make it the first choice for thousands of businesses across the world and over a billion monthly subscribers. They use an easy “drag and drop” email editor, a wide range of templates, and many other features to help support a successful email campaign.
They offer a range of plans called Email, Pro, Max and Enterprise. Prices increase with the number of subscribers that you have on your contact list. Businesses can choose to pay ahead for a year or two years, or access the service on a monthly subscription.
ActiveCampaign
What is ActiveCampaign?
With tens of thousands of happy customers, ActiveCampaign are another big player in email marketing solutions. Their goal is to get businesses to send fewer emails, but get better results. One of the biggest drawcards for ActiveCampaign is the high level of services that provide automation.
They combine marketing automation, email marketing tools, and sales CRM in a single platform. The tools assist businesses to create emails, target customers based on their behaviour with the business, and then the CRM keeps track of leads and other details to gather and interpret the data.
ActiveCampaign integrates with more than 700 other apps and services, which expands its functionality and creates an all-in-one system that is designed to help businesses to grow.
Let’s have a look at how these two marketing companies stack up against each other.
Number of contacts
ActiveCampaign offer plans that start with 500 contacts, but options are available that can accommodate lists of over 100,000 contacts. The number of contacts allowed increases depending on the plan’s level, and costs more as the allowance goes up.
GetResponse offer up to 1,000 contacts on their lowest plan, which starts from $15 a month. They then offer plans for different tiers, including up to 5,000, 10,000, 25,000, 50,000, or 100,000+ subscribed contacts.
Emails
Email volume isn’t a deciding factor between ActiveCampaign vs GetResponse, as both offer unlimited emails on all their offered plans. Both also offer unlimited autoresponder series for all their plan options, and make A/B email split testing available.
Their email course builders differ, however. ActiveCampaign offers a drag-and-drop style email builder that includes data-driven segmentation and provides helpful insights into the user’s email campaign.
GetResponse focus on providing an easy-to-use Email Creator that provides both time- and action-based autoresponders. GetResponse have an advertised deliverability of over 99%, meaning that your emails are extremely unlikely to be marked as spam, so have a much higher chance of reaching your customer.
Both offer a wide range of responsive email templates. ActiveCampaign has design customisation that is available free of charge for Plus and Enterprise level users, while GetResponse has more than 500 templates.
Design and Customisation
GetResponse offers 500+ email templates, along with 1,000 stock photos and the ability to design and customise many other types of email marketing-related products. Their landing page templates are a big drawcard for users, and the unique editor can help generate more leads.
Messages can be customised with a “perfect timing” tool, which helps users control when they are sent out so they get received at the optimum time. Emails are automatically scaled to fit all devices, with a further mobile editor to allow users to customise it to their needs.
ActiveCampaign features a simple to use email designer that allows users to design and customise emails to fit their requirements. They allow for excellent automation, with features available for customisation such as abandoned cart reminders.
Targeting Customers
ActiveCampaign supports granular audience segmentation, which provides an easy-to-use system that is able to send a specific email to a targeted audience. Other marketing platforms are also supported, including tools for SMS and Facebook marketing.
GetResponse has a range of reports and analysis, such as open rate, engagement, segmentation reports and ROI, which can help businesses to understand how their service is being received and to customise it to meet the needs of their customer base.
Automation
ActiveCampaign specialise in automation, and offer unlimited options on all plans. They have automated SMS and support SMS subscriptions as well. The automation workflow builder is relatively simple to use, although absolute beginner users might struggle with some features.
GetResponse add basic automation options to their lowest tiered Email plan, with more complex marketing automation for the higher tiers. They don’t offer SMS marketing options, but there are integrations available to add those features if necessary. They offer automation workflow builder, which includes visited URL and tracking of purchases.
Both options provide lead scoring, which tracks user behaviour to help businesses customise their approach.
Users
Some absolute beginners can find the ActiveCampaign system a little overwhelming, although they do offer step-by-step instructions. The GetResponse system is simple to use at all ability levels, which makes it an appealing option for those who are just starting out.
ActiveCampaign allow up to three users on their smallest plan, all the way up to unlimited users for their Enterprise plan. GetResponse only offer support for from one to ten users depending on the plan.
Landing Page and Forms
ActiveCampaign has a form builder but no landing page builder. The form builder has an inline, floating box and bar display. Their software allows integrations to provide a landing page builder if required.
The GetResponse landing page and web form builder is one of the company’s big drawcards. They offer a web form builder that is a complete package in one, able to create many different types of forms. The landing page editor provides drag-and-drop creation, along with over 100 different templates.
Outside Extras
WordPress Plugin is supported by both companies, which allows you to add forms to pages. ActiveCampaign also offers tracking for your WordPress website. Both also support Zapier integration.
ActiveCampaign has a slightly higher number of apps and integrations that can work with the packages, with more than 150 available. GetResponse offers over 133 different options. The tools include landing page software, CMSs, scheduling tools, CRM tools and more.
Pricing
It’s slightly cheaper to start with ActiveCampaign vs GetResponse, as the former starts at $9 per month and the latter at $15 per month. However, the affordability varies depending on the subscription level.
There are plenty of options, including monthly subscriptions and annual subscriptions at different levels. ActiveCampaign has a free 14 trial, while GetResponse offers 30 days free.
Neither have a lock-in contract term, so they go from month to month, unless the annual plans are chosen. There are no joining fees for either, and neither one offer any refunds after that free trial period.
ActiveCampaign offer phone, email and chat support. Other support options include video walkthroughs, one-on-one training and access to the user community. GetResponse have similar options available, including the GetResponse learning centre.
Pros and Cons
ActiveCampaign
Pros
- Automated workflows are easy to create
- Affordable and good value for money
- Flexible price points
- Able to provide A/B testing
- CRM options, including the ability to expand to full CRM
-
Cons
- Limited ability to customise the dashboard
- No inbuilt landing page builder
- Can be initially overwhelming for beginners
GetResponse
Pros
- High-quality landing pages
- 500+ professionally designed email templates
- Webinar marketing
- Deliverability of 99%
Cons
- Any duplicate contacts will count towards monthly limit
- Limited CRM tools
ActiveCampaign vs GetResponse – which should you choose?
Both tools are very highly rated email marketing options. They are generally easy to use, although ActiveCampaign can take a little more getting used to and GetResponse tends to be more user friendly.
Both offer email automation, although ActiveCampaign has the slight edge in that department. They are also better able to support CRM functions.
GetResponse is the most compelling option for businesses who use a landing page and/or wish to host webinars, with creative templates and assistance available for both. With over 500 templates and 1,000 stock images, they’re an all-in-one solution for businesses who want to create compelling content and make sure it’s sent to the right people at the right time.
For a business that focuses more on B2B sales, the CRM focus from ActiveCampaign might make their option more appealing, as is their targeted focus on identifying and keeping higher value clients. For businesses that prefer to deal directly with their customers, GetResponse have slightly better functions for creating and managing campaigns.
Choosing for your business
The choice between ActiveCampaign vs GetResponse is highly dependent on your business’s priorities.
If you’d prefer an all-in-one solution with a user-friendly design, a wide variety of templates and the option to design and utilise landing pages and webinars, then Getresponse is likely to be the best option. If you’d prefer a more focused tool with granular functionality that allows you to build from scratch as well as integrated CRM functions, ActiveCampaign will meet your needs.
With both offering similar price points and the ability to integrate other tools to use with these platforms in case you need a functionality not native to them, the best option is likely to utilise their free trial periods and see for yourself. Either is a great choice if you would like an affordable, comprehensive email marketing solution that is customisation and provides real results.
How Does Integration Help in Business?
All parts of a business work together. They need to do more than co-exist, in such a way that it is seamless. From planning to marketing to sales and customer service, it all needs to go together so that you can please consumers and make more sales.
Put Your Customers’ Needs First
Everything you do must be thought of and seen from your customers’ perspectives, not yours or your workers’. If your workers aren’t on the same page they might accidentally insult your customer. Create a mission statement that you can use to share your vision with your team. Using a customer relationship management (CRM) service that works with your shopping cart will help.
Be Able to Explain How Your Solution Is Different
Everyone in your industry is marketing to your customers, often offering the same things that you are. But, if you can explain how you’re different you’ll win the sale. The only way to do that is to continuously watch the competition, incorporating the lessons learned into your product development and delivery.
Distribute Your Products/Services How Your Customers Want Them
The channels you use to sell your products or services are important, too. If you’re not selling where your customer is, you won’t succeed. You may need to invest in professional shopping cart software or have something built especially, but it should work with your CRM system so that sales and customer service can communicate.
Know How You’ll Advertise and Market
When you put all the above together, which ways will work best to advertise and market your business? Will you use a website, a blog, video, pay-per-click marketing, email lists or something else? Can your CRM help better segment your market?
Understand Your Budget Inside and Out
Everything comes down to money. You can only do what is within your budget to do. If you’re on a shoestring right now, don’t waste time looking at solutions outside that budget.
Ensure Strategies Are Doable
Each part of your business will start with a strategy, the “big idea,” and you may have to tone these down based on your budget and resources.
Know What Tactics You’ll Use to Reach Your Goals
Tactics are based on strategy and what consumers will respond to.
Understand How It All Works Together
Finally, you need to know how all these activities will work together effortlessly.
The aim is to put together the strategy, operations, finance and marketing of your business in a way that each works together seamlessly. When you make a list of everything you need to do in your business, it’s important to then seek out solutions that help these items work together.
Tips for Increasing Your PPC Ad Campaign Click-Through Rate
Here are my tips for your PPC Marketing.
Perform Thorough Keyword Research
Before you begin your campaign, you need to perform thorough keyword research. Make sure that the keywords that you choose are 100% relevant to the content on your landing page. Include these keywords in your ad copy.
Not only should these same keywords appear in your content and metadata, they should be relevant to the product or service that you’re promoting. Use long-tail keywords. This means choosing keyword phrases containing at least two words.
Place Your Primary Keyword in Your Display URL
When you create a PPC ad, the URL to your web page will be displayed below the headline. This gives you another opportunity to add your keyword. You could either rename your URL to match your keyword or create a redirect.
Place a Special Offer in Your Ad
The first thing that people will see after performing a search query is the headlines of the advertisements and search results. These headlines are bolded, large, and easy to read. Use this to your advantage by placing a special offer in the headline of your ad.
You could mention that you’re running a special promotion, offering a discount, or providing some other form of savings. People instinctively give these headlines another look, while before, they might have simply scrolled past the ad.
Make Sure You Use Proper Grammar
Grammar is important in all aspects of internet marketing, including your PPC advertisements. After you write your headline and descriptive text, you need to check your spelling and grammar. You could copy and paste your ad into a word processor of your choice and use the built-in spell checker.
Proper grammar also means using capitalization correctly. You don’t start a sentence with a lowercase letter. This also applies to your ad copy. Triple check every word and line of your ad copy. You only have a few lines to check, so there’s no excuse for spelling and grammar errors.
Test and Compare Your PPC Advertisements
The final step for increasing the click-through rate of your PPC ads is to test and compare your ads. You can easily create multiple ads for the same campaign. Make two or three separate ads that are identical other than one difference. You could alter the headline or the descriptive text of each ad.
After two or three days of running your nearly identical ads, look at the click-through rate of each ad. You should be able to instantly determine which ad had the better click-through rate. Get rid of the other ads. You can continue to use this method to tweak your ads and boost your success.
As a final tip, you should also look at what other people are doing. Perform a search for your target keywords and look at the ads that appear. These are your biggest competitors. Use this to get insight into what works.
Increasing your PPC ad click-through rate will help you make better use of your advertisement campaign.
