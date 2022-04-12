News
Dolphins returning last year’s tight ends, but use of the unit could change in new offense
Tight end was one of the Miami Dolphins’ deepest positions in 2021, and they’re running it back at the position in 2022.
Mike Gesicki was placed on the franchise tag and Durham Smythe was re-signed for two years with Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long and Cethan Carter already under contract, making it so that the five Dolphins that played tight end last season are set to return.
Gesicki, who uses his long, rangy 6-foot-6 build to make contested catches, looks to take another step forward after he has increased his receiving totals every year to the point of finishing with 73 receptions for 780 yards last season. Smythe, known more for his blocking prowess, also set career highs in 2021 with 34 catches for 357 yards.
With a lot of tight ends, comes a lot of tight end snaps.
The Dolphins led the NFL in 2021 by lining up in 12 personnel — one running back and two tight ends — on 61 percent of their offensive plays. That was more than twice as often as any other team used such an alignment.
Gesicki saw 72 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps, while Smythe was in on 62 percent and Shaheen 46 — in games they played (Shaheen missed five games). Shaheen’s reps produced 12 receptions for 110 yards.
Despite returning the personnel at the position, that number may revert back closer to the norm given the Dolphins’ offseason additions of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. to pair with rising star Jaylen Waddle heading into his second season. Miami should run out three wide receivers more often.
Not to mention, new coach Mike McDaniel’s offense will also get the fullback involved, and the Dolphins added Alec Ingold and John Lovett this offseason to play the roles of those lead blockers out of the backfield. Carter, after only playing 5 percent of offensive snaps in his first season in Miami, is also a candidate to contribute in a versatile H-back role.
While extremely productive in the passing game, questions remain over Gesicki’s run-blocking ability. And in McDaniel’s outside-zone scheme, blocking at the position is expected to be pivotal.
“It’s important because our system is based off of outside zone,” said new tight ends coach Jon Embree, who was under McDaniel and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s same system in San Francisco earlier in the offseason. “[To] get on the edge or to get the corner, so to speak, it starts with your tight end. So, it’s an integral part of our offense.”
But the same way Gesicki’s blocking concerns were masked by lining him up in the slot or out wide more often than he did as an in-line tight end in former co-offensive coordinator George Godsey’s scheme, McDaniel can devise ways of utilizing his strengths over his weaknesses.
“I think there’s multiple ways to use players that have skill sets that can help you do things offensively,” McDaniel said at the NFL scouting combine in early March. “We’ve had tight ends in our history that have been featured pass receivers, and we’ve had featured blockers. On both ends of the system, they are expected and will do both things, majoring or minoring in one or the other, depending on their skill sets.
“I have no problem, no hesitation or no concern of Mike being able to contribute as a blocker, and we’ll use him the way it’s most appropriate for him, as well as we’ll do the same thing for him in the pass game.”
Smythe fits the mold of that effective blocker on the edge, and the combination can still find situations where both are in their comfort zones on the field together when Gesicki is lined up out wide. Especially with wide receiver DeVante Parker no longer on the Dolphins, traded to the Patriots, Gesicki can present a possession receiver on the outside aside from Preston Williams. Hill and Waddle are smaller receivers whose games are based on speed, and Wilson does most of his work in the slot.
Long underwhelmed as a rookie after he was drafted in the third round in 2021, but part of it had to do with the Dolphins’ depth at tight end. Inactive for 10 games, he played seven games, starting two, and made one catch for 8 yards.
Dolphins giving Tua Tagovailoa tools to succeed heading into Year 3
Dolphins' new-look backfield should benefit from Mike McDaniel's run game
Dolphins have improved offensive line, but are still a piece or two away up front
Good news for employees! With DA, you will get TA of Rs 15,750, know the complete calculation
Good news for employees! With DA, you will get TA of Rs 15,750, know the complete calculation
Desk: Central employees have received the gift of dearness allowance. But, only Dearness Allowance (DA) is not given in their salary. Other allowances are also included in the salary portion itself. One of these is traveling allowance.
Government employees are now given allowance for their travel. It is part of the salary and is subject to constant revision.
How is TA calculated?
On the basis of Pay Matrix Level, Traveling Allowance is divided into 3 categories. Cities and towns are divided into two categories. This classification has been done on the basis of population of cities. The first category – high transport allowance belongs to the city and other cities are kept in the category of others. The calculation formula is Total Transport Allowance = TA + [(TA x DA%)/100]. Talking about Level 1 and 2, for this category Rs 1,350 plus dearness allowance is available for class I cities, while for other cities Rs 900 plus DA is available.
Who gets how much traveling allowance?
Traveling allowance may increase if dearness allowance is 34 percent. However, till now the government has not taken any final decision on this. TPTA is Rs 1350 for Level 1-2 in TPTA cities, Rs 3600 for Level 3-8 employees and Rs 7200 for Level 9 above. The rate of transport allowance for any one category of employees is the same. Just the DA they get gets added to it. Level 9 and above employees get transport allowance and DA of Rs 7,200 for cities with higher transport allowance. For other cities this allowance is Rs 3,600 plus DA. Similarly, Level 3 to 8 employees get 3,600 plus DA and 1,800 plus DA.
The post Good news for employees! With DA, you will get TA of Rs 15,750, know the complete calculation appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Winderman: For Heat and Victor Oladipo, it’s complicated
This was after a Sunday night loss in Orlando that in at least one way felt like a victory.
Victor Oladipo had just scored 40 points, the most by a Miami Heat player this season, and coach Erik Spoelstra was reflecting on a conversation between the two earlier in the day, one that addressed Oladipo’s comeback from May quadriceps surgery.
“It’s interesting,” Spoelstra leaned in, as if embracing the opportunity to touch on the subject. “After the shootaround this morning, he and I talked about it, just from that very first practice after All-Star break, where he was fully healthy, and really had ramped things up already for three weeks. But in comparison to where he was physically and mentally then to where he is now is just exponentially different, and further along the road.
“I just really respect and admire how he’s handled this entire process.”
This, for Spoelstra, came off as a moment of pride, of assisting in a process that some thought might not have come at all this season.
And yet moments after Spoelstra spoke of gains already made, Oladipo was asked about his coach’s comments, of the confidence that he would make it to a moment such as this.
“I don’t need this to have confidence,” Oladipo said in such a quiet tone that it was barely audible. “I believe in myself, got to continue getting better.
“I told you before, it’s a rehab thing, it’s a rehab process for me. I know the situation. I came back in the middle of the year; it was different. But I believe in myself and my game. My confidence will never waver.”
To Spoelstra, it seemingly has been victory already achieved, simply getting to the point of such a breakout performance, albeit one against mostly second-tier players from the NBA’s second-worst team, in a meaningless finale to the regular season.
To Oladipo, there seemingly is a moment to be seized now, in these upcoming NBA playoffs, having shown he is up to the moment with Sunday’s performance against the Magic and, even more significantly, his 21-point outing a week earlier in a key seeding victory in Toronto.
“It just felt good to play basketball, going out there and being myself, doing my best to do whatever it takes to help the team win,” he said.
It all sounds so simple: Former All-Star makes noise in the scoring column, displays regained athleticism, believes there could be even more in short order.
Only it’s not that simple. His performance a week earlier against the Raptors came with Jimmy Butler given the night off for rest. Sunday’s breakout came with the entire Heat starting lineup held out in a game with no impact on the standings.
The reality is that when Spoelstra initially attempted to work the 29-year-old guard into the mix, there was a rough patch that included a four-game losing streak. When Oladipo was dealt out of the mix, except for that opportunity in Toronto, there was a six-game winning streak.
It was during that winning streak that players such as Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo spoke of better spacing, the type offered by complementary 3-point shooters.
No, no one is comparing the resumes of Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin to Oladipo’s. It’s not even close.
But a rotation is about more than playing the nine best players. It is about finding the nine who best coalesce. And all four of the above are truer spot-up shooters than Oladipo (even with his recent 3-point resurgence), which is the type of 3-point shooting that best spaces the floor.
Thus the dilemma for Spoelstra and Oladipo, as the Heat prepare for the start of their pre-playoff camp.
Victor Oladipo is one of the most talented players on the roster. But at this moment, he might not be the best fit, having been injected into the equation so late in the season.
“Unfortunately I wasn’t dealt the right cards,” he said. “Right now, I’m in position where I have all I need to maximize whatever it is I need to maximize as far as my health goes. Right now, I’m feeling better. But I’ve still got to keep improving.”
As he spoke almost in a whisper, it was clear Oladipo was not trying to rock a boat that sailed to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
So, no, he wasn’t biting on a question about the playoff rotation.
“I don’t have no control with that,” he said. “If my number is called, I’ll be ready.”
And that ostensibly is where Spoelstra believes the story should stand, that dedication to a grueling rehab process could yet produce a playoff moment, but that, if not, it still is an inspired effort to be celebrated.
“There’s been a lot of guys that have had injuries that might not be the exact same injury that would just push everything to the next season,” Spoelstra said. “And he’s made himself available, put himself out there to be vulnerable, and just really giving in to the team. I was really happy for him that he was able to have a performance like this [Sunday] night.”
For the Heat, it’s on to the playoffs.
For Oladipo, as it has been for years now amid injury rehab, on to the unknown.
“We’ll just keep on moving forward,” Spoelstra said.
Because, in this instance, with this decision, it’s all Spoelstra can say, all he can guarantee.
New Recharge plan: 3 SIMs will run in 1 recharge, only benefit in these plans of Jio-Airtel, data up to 150GB, see plan details
New Recharge plan: 3 SIMs will run in 1 recharge, only benefit in these plans of Jio-Airtel, data up to 150GB, see plan details
Telecom companies have many such postpaid plans, which offer you good benefits at an average cost. Here we are telling you about the affordable family postpaid plans of Reliance Jio and Airtel.
Since the price increase, there is not much difference between prepaid and postpaid plans. The special thing about some postpaid plans is that in this you are also given the facility of family connection. Telecom companies have many such postpaid plans, which offer you good benefits at an average cost. Here we are telling you about the affordable family postpaid plans of Reliance Jio and Airtel.
Jio’s Rs 799 postpaid plan
In this Jio postpaid plan of ₹ 799 month, you are given a primary SIM along with two extra SIM cards for family members. In this you will get total 150 GB data, but you can also rollover data up to 200 GB. The plan also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.
The specialty of postpaid plans is that they get membership of many OTT platforms. In Jio’s plan also, you are given free subscription of Jio apps along with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar.
Airtel’s postpaid plan of Rs 999
Like Jio, this plan of Airtel also gives the facility of two family SIM with one regular. In this, you will get the benefit of total 100 GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS daily. In this, memberships like Disney Plus Hotstar membership, Airtel Xtreme and Wynk Music are available with Amazon Prime for free.
The post New Recharge plan: 3 SIMs will run in 1 recharge, only benefit in these plans of Jio-Airtel, data up to 150GB, see plan details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
