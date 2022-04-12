Connect with us

Blockchain

ETH 2.0 Testing Continues as Ethereum Devs Now Testing Upgrade on ‘Shadow Fork’

Published

19 seconds ago

on

ETH 2.0 Testing Continues as Ethereum Devs Now Testing Upgrade on 'Shadow Fork'
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Editors News
  • 1.8 million transactions have been executed with an average block time of 13.8 seconds.
  • The Ethereum Foundation claims that it will significantly reduce the energy requirements.

The Ethereum Foundation has been employing “shadow forks” to make its testnet more like the Ethereum mainnet in preparation for the eventual deployment of Ethereum 2.0. A team of Ethereum DevOps engineers found “bugs varying from sync code to request timeout” after performing three shadow forks of the Goerli testnet over the weekend, said developer Parathi Jayanathi on Twitter.

Resemblance to Live Mainnet

As the title suggests, Shadow forks are a way for developers to test new features before they are deployed to a live mainnet network, in this instance, the Ethereum blockchain. Engineers on Ethereum’s test network have improved the resemblance to the live mainnet, which now processes more than 1 billion transactions each day.

1.8 million transactions have been executed with an average block time of 13.8 seconds on the new Ethereum shadow fork network. As Ethereum’s mainnet moves are closer to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, this is an important step forward.

To verify transactions, Bitcoin miners compete against one another using the proof-of-work concept, which has been widely criticized for the amount of energy it takes. As a result of its move to a proof-of-stake paradigm, the Ethereum Foundation claims that it will significantly reduce the energy requirements of “stakers,” or network validators.

It’s been a long time coming, but Ethereum 2.0 seems to be near. On Dec. 1, 2020, the first part of the Beacon Chain went operational. According to ConsenSys and Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin, the next phase, nicknamed The Merge, is still in development and is anticipated to be done “by Q2 or possibly slipping into Q3,” during the Camp Ethereal event in Wyoming last month.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Make the Most of Crypto Trading and the NFT Growth Story With Terraformer

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Make the Most of Crypto Trading and the NFT Growth Story With Terraformer
google news

The cryptocurrency market is a multi-trillion dollar space, growing consistently in length and breadth. Not only is the volume of trade increased, but the number of market participants and market facilitators is also increasing each day.

There are more than 18,000 crypto assets in the market today, traded across nearly five hundred exchanges. While the increased volume of crypto-trade is a natural outcome of the growing number of crypto assets, other blockchain-powered systems and mechanisms are also surging fast.

For instance, the total value locked in all the DeFi protocols combined is more than $230 billion, while the NFT market reached $41 billion in 2021. Growth in diverse streams and areas encourages platforms to come up as an ecosystem of offerings rather than concentrating on one or two areas of high growth.

Terra, the well-known network in the crypto space, claiming to have introduced programmable money for the internet, has gone up a step ahead with Terraformer, an engine propelling the growth of its ecosystem.

Aggregated Trading With Terraformer

Trading with Terraformer is a one-stop-shop for every maneuvering possible with your crypto assets. You can connect Terraformer online with your Terra Station extension wallet or mobile application and start swapping any coins on Terra, including the native USD Terra, KRW Terra, Eur Terra, etc, as well as other Terra-compatible tokens. You can access a wide variety of liquidity pools to stake and earn. There are some high-return liquidity staking pools in Terraformer’s list. For instance, the Credefi pool, where you stake CREDI to earn CREDI, comes with an APR of nearly 280% (as of the time of this writing).

The toolkit that Terraformer has launched is actually the first trading aggregator on Terra, which also includes an aggregated data and analytics tool, as well as an IDO database. In the process, it plans to achieve a super aggregator dApp that will solve some of the biggest industry bottlenecks.

An aggregated DEX for Terra means access to all DEXes simultaneously rather than having to visit them one at a time. This leads to the best rate available for token swaps with a single click. For the users, it will mean optimizing their investment in a shorter time, while for the platform, it would translate to more traffic and volume.

Adding liquidity is as easy as connecting your wallet online, while you can remove liquidity anytime you want to receive your tokens back. Terraformer also has a launchpad, where new projects can apply for IDOs. Projects like DeFiato, DragonSB, and BitLocus are projects that have successfully raised funds through Terraformer.

Moreover, the data and analytics as well as IDO stats database will increase transparency in the system, making it more credible and predictable for users. These services will serve as a conversion funnel for the platform to turn visitors into potential users.

Leveraging the NFT Market Growth With Terraformer

Terraformer is building an aggregator for the NFT space as well. It will bring together all NFT marketplaces on Terra, helping users with single-point access from the Terraformer platform. This facility will help save time and money for consumers shopping for an NFT. The NFT sales diversity in Terraformer will be available through a variety of formats, such as outright buy and bidding.

Two NFT-powered market segments growing fast these days are the GameFi and Metaverse. While GameFi already commands a market size of US$14 billion, the global metaverse market size would cross US$650 billion by 2030. The aggregation service of Terraformer will help leverage the growth in these areas without having to work on several platforms with diversified strategies for different segments.

All these developments align with Terraformer’s vision of providing what is required to make the space conducive for future blockchain users. According to its plans, the platform empowers the stakeholders with technology, community-centered funding avenues, a robust support network, and marketing capabilities. The native token TFM that is yet to launch and function as the membership asset of the ecosystem leading to increased access and discount, would bring more value to its holders as the ecosystem keeps growing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

35% of Nigerians Have Used Bitcoin or Crypto in the Last 6 Months

Published

48 mins ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Mexican President Plans to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender
google news
Editors News
  • The inclusion of social sentiment data considerably influenced the indicator’s value.
  • Nigeria’s decision to develop its own digital currency surprised many.

eNaira was introduced by Nigeria’s central bank in October after the country prohibited the banking trade of cryptocurrencies in February last year. Compared to other countries, Nigeria was the first to introduce a central bank digital currency, next to The Bahamas. According to Iwa Salami, a law professor at the University of East London in the UK and a specialist on digital currencies, Nigeria’s decision to develop its own digital currency surprised many.

Adoption Rate and Interest

However, eNaira wallets will soon be open to anybody in Nigeria with a phone number, rather than only those who have bank accounts. According to a recent article by Bitcoin Archive, 35 percent of Nigerians have used Bitcoin or crypto in the last six months. That shows the adoption rate and interest in the crypto sector by Nigerians.

El Salvador became the first government in the world to accept cryptocurrency as legal cash, while Nigeria elected to build its own central bank digital currency. Since 2001, El Salvador has used the US dollar as its official currency, replacing its previous currency, the colon. On the other hand, El Salvador added bitcoin to its list of legal currencies in September 2021.

Cryptocurrency markets have reached a level of high panic according to the “Fear and Greed” indicator on Alternative.me. Due to the recent Bitcoin collapse below $40,000, the indicator’s value has risen significantly. This was previously thought to be unattainable during the cryptocurrency market’s recent climb.

Short-term traders began to aggressively sell their Bitcoins as the digital gold lost a significant portion of its value, causing fear in the cryptocurrency community. The inclusion of social sentiment data considerably influenced the indicator’s value.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

12,882 ETH Worth $38,842,168 USD Transferred From Bitfinex to Unknown Wallet

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

20,515,997 USD Worth 6,447 Ethereum (ETH) Transferred to BigONE Exchange
google news
  • Even in a bad market, investors remained confident in Ethereum.
  • Whale Alert recorded that the transfer took place on April 12, 2022, at 6:51 a.m. UTC.

In the last week, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies fell by 10%, and in the last 24 hours, it is up by 0.29 percent. As a result, ETH was hit hard by the bear market. Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) are common themes during rallies. This time around, though, Ethereum was the target of FUD during its down market.

However, there was a bounce in ETH’s price, bringing it slightly beyond the $3k level. FUD, it appears, played a significant influence in the “buy the dip” mindset. However, ETH is definitely putting the HODLers’ patience to the test with the present market structure.

One statistic has been generating a bullish signal in the middle of all the bearish commotion. ETH’s weighted sentiment has rebounded from -1.33 to -0.45, a significant improvement. Even in a bad market, investors remained confident in Ethereum because of the expected ‘Merge,’ according to this analysis.

Whale Alert

Bitfinex has received a large quantity of 12,882 ETH from an unidentified wallet. In addition, the transaction was valued at $38,842,168 by Whale Alert, blockchain analytics and surveillance firm. Hundreds of millions of dollars of ETH have been moved overnight by crypto whales. Whale Alert recorded that the transfer took place on April 12, 2022, at 6:51 a.m. UTC. Ethereum has gained 0.49 percent in the previous 24 hours.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $3,056.11 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,484,025,493 USD. Ethereum has been up 0.66% in the last 24 hours.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.