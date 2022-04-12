Exclusive Crypto Tokens To Hold Until The End Of April 2022

The entire crypto market is currently experiencing a bearish pattern while users believe it will soon pullback to the present bullish run. The arrival of millions of cryptocurrencies in the market depicts the growth and adoption of the crypto industry. Despite the surge in popularity and adoption, the market still delivers a bear signal which fears the traders and investors.

According to Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index, the analysis states that the score is currently 20, which indicates extreme fear. Though some altcoins have the tendency to perform well surpassing the performance of mainstream cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, a Youtuber with a channel Finance Bro has come up with a list of tokens that would yield gains in price. The crypto tokens to hold until April 2022 are Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Terra (LUNA).

Top Cryptocurrencies To Buy In April 2022

The first token to hold until this month is a cryptocurrency that has a strong foundation and delivers significant features from its network. It’s none other than Solana (SOL), which currently trades at $104 and is 20% down for the past week. The platform is a decentralized blockchain built to enable user-friendly apps to the world. Moreover, Solana has completed over 67 billion transactions, a value that fluctuates as thousands of transactions per second are completed.

In terms of market capitalization, Solana holds $35 billion whereas Ethereum is somewhere around a $300 billion market cap. Thus it is a better blockchain as Ethereum is currently moving to a proven stake protocol whereas Solana is a combination of Proof of History and Proof of Stake. However, it’s a very fast-growing ecosystem as it has one-tenth the market cap so it will surge. SOL will see an uptrend reaching the $200 level sometime in the next couple of months.

The second crypto is Avalanche (AVAX), which is 18% down for the past week. Avalanche is basically a low-cost and eco-friendly blockchain that is also the fastest smart contracts platform in this industry. While its market cap value is at $22 billion thus it’s one-third less valuable than SOL holding 10th rank. AVAX is one potential project that will definitely turn 5x to 10x in revenue.

The final cryptocurrency is Terra (LUNA), one of the best-performing altcoins this year. LUNA is 27% down for the past week which gives the users a buying opportunity. It is the finest token to invest in during its dip as the network also has industry-leading stablecoin $UST. Additionally, staking on their wallets allows users to get a 7% return per year on the investment. Its volume is higher than SOL but its market cap value is lower than Solana. According to the Youtuber, LUNA will obviously be in the top five cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization. However, the above-mentioned altcoins are the best tokens to invest in this April 2022 that will generate more gains in the next term.