Fog, showers, highs in 70s Tuesday, strong storms expected Wednesday
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis sees areas of fog Tuesday morning. Mostly cloudy, warm, and windy Tuesday with isolated showers. High temperatures will be in the 70s. It will be dry through the evening.
Showers and storms move in mainly overnight. Strong storms are expected Wednesday. The main threats are large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. The timing is still uncertain.
Thursday and Friday look dry. There is a chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday.
ASK IRA: Might Heat playoff rotation not be such a big thing?
Q: Ira, you point to Dewayne Dedmon as a playoff-rotation player for the Heat to address the rebounding. But last year he was with the Heat when they were crushed on the glass by the Bucks in the playoffs. — Wes.
A: But the Heat last year also were trying to get by with Trevor Ariza as the starting power forward and with less collective rebounding. This season, Kyle Lowry provides help on the glass and there is more of a group mentality. But I do agree that there could become some potential matchups where Dewayne Dedmon is asked to step aside in terms of smaller ball. If the Cavaliers, for example, are without Jarrett Allen, or even when Allen would leave the game in such a matchup, there arguably could be better options than having Dewayne going out to the corners to defend Kevin Love or having to deal with the athleticism of Evan Mobley. So that could open it more to Caleb Martin, which could in turn open it up more for an additional wing (Victor Oladipo?).
Q: How do you not play someone who just scored 40 points? Doesn’t Erik Spoelstra need to figure this out, and soon? — Bob, Davie.
A: But, again, as mentioned in this space yesterday, Victor Oladipo’s 40-point performance in Sunday’s regular-season finale in Orlando came against an opponent with the second-worst record in the NBA that largely was playing its second-team players. Then also consider that on closing night, Victor’s 40 stood as just the night’s fifth-highest scoring total, a night when Obi Toppin scored 42 for the Knicks, Jalen Green 41 for the Rockets and Malik Monk 41 for the Lakers, with none of those three to appear in the playoffs. Yes, Vic’s performance was heartening. But he assuredly is not starting. And the Heat’s wing priorities in the playoffs are going to be Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. So it’s not as if Vic will get to play as a volume shooter or volume scorer. And to this point, when Vic has been cast in a limited role, it has led to uneven play by the Heat. This is not about the player or his perseverance. This is about the overall team situation. Albeit, one that could change instantly due to an injury or foul trouble elsewhere on the roster.
Q: I have a bad feeling the No. 1 seed will be fool’s gold and a first-round exit. Getting outrebounded by double digits, giving up a lot of points, playing Duncan Robinson over more skilled guys, this stuff catches up to a team eventually. — Jon.
A: The Heat assuredly will have to be their best selves in the postseason. But when they are, they set up favorably in almost many matchup. Every teams has its warts. The key, given the extra time for preparation in the playoffs, is to minimize those elements. The Heat certainly did not do that with their rebounding in last season’s sweep at the hands of the Bucks. We’ll see now if the warts can be resolved this time around.
Challenged to ‘step up,’ Orioles’ young pitchers respond with scoreless start to season: ‘We’re in this together’
A week before the Orioles shut out the Milwaukee Brewers in their home opener Monday, two pitchers vital to the victory were among those executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said would need to either “step up” in 2022 or risk that the Orioles “move on” from them.
Those who have gotten major league opportunities thus far have accepted the challenge.
In the wake of Elias’ comments about a group of pitchers in their mid-20s who once ranked among the organization’s top prospects, Keegan Akin, Bruce Zimmermann and Mike Baumann have started the regular season with a combined 9 1/3 scoreless innings. Zimmermann, who grew up in Ellicott City and became the first Maryland-born pitcher to start a home opener at Camden Yards, combined with Baumann to record 19 of the needed 27 outs for the Orioles in their shutout of the reigning National League Central champions. Two days earlier, Akin pitched three scoreless innings of relief, throwing 27 of his 31 pitches for strikes and generating a career-high swinging strike percentage.
“We all can build confidence off it,” Baumann said. “We’re gonna push each other to keep doing that. It’s great to be able to push each other. We’re in this together.”
Perhaps at least one of those three can produce the “real cemented breakout” Elias noted the Orioles have yet to receive from a group that features them, Dean Kremer, Zac Lowther and — although Elias didn’t name him specifically after he had already been demoted from major league camp — Alexander Wells, who was recalled Monday after Kremer landed on the 10-day injured list with strained left oblique suffered warming up to enter Sunday’s game. Lowther was one of the final players cut from major league spring training.
All of those pitchers — none of whom Elias acquired — spent time in the majors last year, with Zimmermann’s 5.04 ERA being the best among them.
“We still have high hopes for them and want some of those guys to click this year because it’s gonna be tough if they don’t, and we’re going to have to move on to other people,” Elias said last week.
Two of the Orioles’ top three pitching prospects, Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish, are at Triple-A Norfolk, while the left-hander ranked between them, DL Hall, is being slow-played coming off a stress fracture in his pitching elbow. There are hopes that all three will reach the majors at some point this year.
But Akin, Zimmermann and Baumann have made strong early impressions that they’ll deserve a role when the prospects do arrive. Akin and Baumann have shown potential to thrive in the bullpen, while Zimmermann, the only one of this group to secure a rotation spot, pitched four scoreless innings, doing more than enough to stay in that role.
“It was everything that I could have asked for and more,” Zimmermann said.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was pleased with how both Zimmermann and Baumann handled the atmosphere, pitching in front of a sold-out Camden Yards crowd for the first time. Zimmermann let out an emphatic yell after an inning-ending strikeout in the second and left the bases loaded in the third, while Baumann shook off a walk to his first batter to fire 2 1/3 shutout innings while repeatedly reaching 98 mph with his fastball.
“I’m impressed by both those young guys,” Hyde said. “I was concerned that Zim and Mike might be a little too amped up. I think Mike was when he first got out there, but then he really settled in, and both guys handled it extremely well.”
Of course, they’ll have to keep it up, but the early returns have been strong. Wells very well could have the chance to continue the trend Tuesday with Baltimore yet to announce who will start. Lowther might have been an option for the call-up had he not started for Norfolk on Sunday.
Kremer showed improved confidence and stuff in spring training and might have displayed both in a season debut Sunday if not for the injury, which Hyde said will keep him out for about a month at the minimum.
Perhaps, when he returns, Kremer will be able to make as solid of a new first impression as Akin, Zimmermann and Baumann.
Today, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
71-year-old woman missing from north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a missing 71-year-old woman.
Margaret Walker has been missing since Monday at 8:30 p.m. from the 4900 block of Patricia Ridge Lane.
The police said Walker suffers from memory issues, but she has not been diagnosed. Walker is 5’4″, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She drives a gold 2011 Buick Lacrosse with the Missouri license plate VA9J2Z. It was last seen going northbound on Bellefontaine Road at Rosado Drive.
The police said Walker had a dentist appointment and was on the phone with her husband. She said she would be home in 15 minutes. Before she hung up, “she made statements about not knowing where she is and being lost.”
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
