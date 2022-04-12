Fog, showers, highs in 70s Tuesday, strong storms expected Wednesday

Q: Ira, you point to Dewayne Dedmon as a playoff-rotation player for the Heat to address the rebounding. But last year he was with the Heat when they were crushed on the glass by the Bucks in the playoffs. — Wes.

A: But the Heat last year also were trying to get by with Trevor Ariza as the starting power forward and with less collective rebounding. This season, Kyle Lowry provides help on the glass and there is more of a group mentality. But I do agree that there could become some potential matchups where Dewayne Dedmon is asked to step aside in terms of smaller ball. If the Cavaliers, for example, are without Jarrett Allen, or even when Allen would leave the game in such a matchup, there arguably could be better options than having Dewayne going out to the corners to defend Kevin Love or having to deal with the athleticism of Evan Mobley. So that could open it more to Caleb Martin, which could in turn open it up more for an additional wing (Victor Oladipo?).

Q: How do you not play someone who just scored 40 points? Doesn’t Erik Spoelstra need to figure this out, and soon? — Bob, Davie.

A: But, again, as mentioned in this space yesterday, Victor Oladipo’s 40-point performance in Sunday’s regular-season finale in Orlando came against an opponent with the second-worst record in the NBA that largely was playing its second-team players. Then also consider that on closing night, Victor’s 40 stood as just the night’s fifth-highest scoring total, a night when Obi Toppin scored 42 for the Knicks, Jalen Green 41 for the Rockets and Malik Monk 41 for the Lakers, with none of those three to appear in the playoffs. Yes, Vic’s performance was heartening. But he assuredly is not starting. And the Heat’s wing priorities in the playoffs are going to be Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. So it’s not as if Vic will get to play as a volume shooter or volume scorer. And to this point, when Vic has been cast in a limited role, it has led to uneven play by the Heat. This is not about the player or his perseverance. This is about the overall team situation. Albeit, one that could change instantly due to an injury or foul trouble elsewhere on the roster.

Q: I have a bad feeling the No. 1 seed will be fool’s gold and a first-round exit. Getting outrebounded by double digits, giving up a lot of points, playing Duncan Robinson over more skilled guys, this stuff catches up to a team eventually. — Jon.

A: The Heat assuredly will have to be their best selves in the postseason. But when they are, they set up favorably in almost many matchup. Every teams has its warts. The key, given the extra time for preparation in the playoffs, is to minimize those elements. The Heat certainly did not do that with their rebounding in last season’s sweep at the hands of the Bucks. We’ll see now if the warts can be resolved this time around.

