Future of Biometrics in Banking & Financial Services
The financial sector is in the process of change by the new forms of communication available in the market. Trends like fingerprint scanner are gaining increasing strength in the financial landscape, causing banks to bet on the integration of all possible channels of communication to satisfy the demands of the client. The authentication of the client and the protection of their identity are one of the most current issues in the banking sector. Faced with security challenges, banks and financial organizations are increasingly considering the incorporation of biometric technology in their platforms.
Biometrics is based on unique physical characteristics (heart rate, blood characteristics such as pressure, protein level, cholesterol, among other traits) and behavioural characteristics. Historically, fingerprint recognition has been the preferred choice in the financial sector.
Over time, the biometric security system is likely to replace personal identification numbers (PINs) for ATM security and other scenarios. This change in the market is occurring faster than initially anticipated, with global biometric bank banking revenue expectations of up to $ 4 billion by 2021.
The wide adoption of mobile equipment with integrated biometric system allows the evolution of biometrics in the banking industry. More and more smartphones and tablets are equipped with biometric scanners for the authentication process inside a mobile banking platform. To cite one example, credit card customers can authenticate payments online by scanning their fingerprints or by a selfie. In this way, users are already prepared for biometric authentication in mobile banking and ATMs.
In relation to Online Banking, there is a greater use of biometric devices to capture Unique Identities at the beginning of the contact. Based on national identity programs, banks use identity credentials extracted from identity cards to provide strong authentication for client transactions. Also, facial biometrics is another tool that allows the digitization of financial activities. Through it, users can verify their identity and conduct banking transactions online. It is a solution that is easy to implement and use, both for the bank and for the mobile banking user, enabling the client to have secure access to the system from a computer or smartphone or with a video camera.
The adoption of mobile banking is booming in the country, while fingerprint biometric identification at ATMs is still in an incipient stage.
Banks are digitizing their operations gradually and responding to the needs of users, who benefit from not having to memorize countless passwords to be able to carry out banking transactions.
The biometric solutions represent, then, a turning point for the security of the banks. In the finance industry, implementing biometric authentication methods is critical to building trust in customers and raising the level of protection in banking transactions. The adoption of biometric technology by banks enhances the end user experience and helps to resist fraud and identity abuse.
Investment Opportunity Times Two – Or Is It Four
As of March 23, 2018, the S & P 500 (at $2,588.26) was down roughly 10% from its January 26, 2018 all time high of $2,872.87, and down about 3.2% for the year, presumably in anticipation of an imminent trade war.
Additionally, interest rate sensitive securities were trading near 52 week low levels as bond and other fixed income speculators shed inventory in anticipation of at least three 2018 interest rate hikes.
Obviously, a market scenario like this is challenging for:
- Major market participants (institutional investors) whose bond inventories are shrinking in price.
- Stock market speculators in much too high PE and low or no dividend equities.
- Income focused investors (retirees and “soontobes”) who hold positions in illiquid individual fixed income securities.
- 401k savings account holders whose pooled investment portfolios are, by design, much too heavily invested in equities.
But, it is a perfect storm of opportunity for Market Cycle Investment Management (MCIM) portfolios. The MCIM process focuses only on fundamentally sound, S & P B+ or better ranked equities of profitable, dividend paying, companies (Investment Grade Value Stocks). No individual stocks are purchased until they are trading 20% below their 52 week highs.
MCIM portfolios are diversified in several ways, and every security pays either dividends or interest. New issues, NASDAQ companies, and Mutual Funds have no place in MCIM portfolios, which also have strict profit taking disciplines that eliminate the pain of watching major profits slip away during corrections. Additionally, “cost based” asset allocation precludes the need for portfolio “re-balancing” while assuring annual income growth with a 40% or higher income purpose asset allocation.
While markets climb to record high levels, the lack of individual equity investment opportunities is ameliorated with the use of equity Closed End Funds (CEFs). These are managed, classically diversified, “real time” tradeable, portfolios covering most market sectors while providing much higher than normal (after expenses) income.
In the income purpose “bucket”, well diversified income CEFs (both taxable and tax-free) are used to assure higher than normal income from all types of generally illiquid securities… securities which (in CEFs form) magically become available in totally liquid form.
How have IGVS equities and CEFs fared in the three major meltdowns of our lifetimes?
- In 1987, IGVS equities were the first to recover, and there were no company failures or dividend cuts; few CEFs existed at the time and they were not a major portfolio holding, but individual interest rate sensitive securities rallied as interest rates were lowered.
- In 1999, IGVS equities and most CEFs did not “bubble” along with the NASDAQ, and rallied strongly during the flight to quality that followed the dot-com disaster. “No NASDAQ, no new issues, no Mutual Funds” was a winning credo then, as it should be in the next significant correction.
- In 2008, everything tanked and two or three financial services IGVS companies were crushed in the government witch hunt. Overall, there were few dividend cuts in equities, as IGVS companies rallied from the bottom at a slightly faster pace than the S & P 500 through 2014. Income CEFs, however, outperformed the entire stock market from 2007 through late 2012, while maintaining their dividends until 2016 or so, when tax free CEF yields began to fall.
Thus, while some managed portfolios may have inherent quality, diversification, and income concerns during corrections, MCIM portfolios have new investment opportunities. While some investment portfolios must deplete capital to pay monthly income to retirees, the vast majority of MCIM portfolios have excess income that is used to grow capital in any market scenario.
Four varieties of investment opportunity exist as this is being written:
- The number of IGVS equities falling 20% below 52 week high levels is growing.
- There are approximately forty primarily equity CEFs, representing a wide variety of market sectors, with current yields between 7% and 9% after all internal fees and expenses.
- There are no less than sixty-one taxable income CEFs, representing a wide variety of security types, with current yields between 7.5% and 9.5% after all internal fees and expenses.
- There are at lease thirty-one federally tax free income CEFs paying between 6% and 6.6%, after all internal fees and expenses.
For your long term portfolio health, make sure that you take advantage of them… this time. It’s been ten years since the last significant market correction, and it just makes sense to use an investment medium that provides the necessary fuel to add to positions at lower prices. The clock is ticking.
The “add to at lower prices” approach is particularly effective with CEFs, where every addition:
- Reduces your cost basis, speeding the return of profit taking opportunities.
- Increases your dividend yield on the security, and.
- Increase your annual portfolio income.
What’s that old Boy Scout motto? Right…
40 Year Mortgages – Are They Right For You?
A 40 year mortgage, with either fixed or adjustable rates, is starting to receive more attention in the mortgage business. With interest rates
rising and real estate prices booming in 2005, lenders are starting to offer the 40 year mortgage as a viable option for buying your dream home.
Although the 40 year mortgage has been around since the 1980s, it only made up for a small percentage of loans, less than 1% at most times. Now with higher interest rates, borrowers are looking for a way to save money with lower monthly payments.
With rising interest rates, the 40 year mortgage gives buyers the opportunity to still buy the home they want and receive a lower payment.
For those that aren’t interested in putting that many years into a mortgage or in a 40-year amortization, many are beginning to also consider a combination of other ARMs and interest-only mortgages. These mortgages are currently making up
a large percentage of the mortgage originations and continue to increase as interest rates increase. These loans are often referred to as option ARMs, or short-term ARMs that start out with introductory rates of as low as 1%, but give buyers a variety of mortgage payment options.
Other mortgage options that are being offered by mortgage lenders include a
20-20 mortgage, where the interest rates would adjust after the first 20 years.
Another reason many borrowers are considering, and lenders are offering a 40 year mortgage is so that buyers can spend more money while purchasing a home. By stretching out the mortgage from thirty to 40 years, there is still the possibility of purchasing the home of your dreams.
The 40 year mortgage is also good for first time homebuyers or those who need extra help, like young couples or those with
less than perfect credit. This will give those homebuyers a chance to still invest in a home but without a high monthly payment. They need to keep in mind, though, that the disadvantage of this forty year
mortgage is a higher interest rate in the long run. It also takes longer to build up the equity on the home because the borrower is further stretching out paying on the principal of the
mortgage, which builds equity on a home.
Many lenders are still finding that there is not enough interest in the 40 year mortgage to sustain offering them through the lending company, but this may change since Fannie Mae recently announced that they would begin purchasing these loans. In September 2003, with a pilot program of 22 credit unions, Fannie Mae offered to buy back both fixed and adjustable rate loans and will soon expand the pilot program to many other
banks & financial institutions.
For borrowers who don’t have many options, consider starting with a 40 year
mortgage and then refinancing down the road. If you don’t refinance the loan there is always the option to send in
pre-payments as your income increases.
Most experts are noting that these lengthier mortgages are not good for older couples or an older person seeking to invest in a home because it will take too long to build up that equity and the person could be paying for the home into their seventies or eighties.
The retired person may not have the means to sustain paying a mortgage.
The bottom line is that there are a number of options for homebuyers and those options need to be taken into consideration before deciding on the mortgage that best suits you. These new mortgage options also open up the market to a range of new borrowers so this could always fuel even higher
values in the real estate market. As well, a 40-year mortgage is not the best option for everyone but there are viable alternatives that can help you
purchase the home you want. Be sure you are aware of the advantages and disadvantages and always consider your options for refinancing down the road.
Internet Business Banking – Financial Services
Internet business banking is a convenient method for your company to accept credit cards and provide financial services to your clients and customers. There are many different providers to select from for processing payments and conducting all of your business banking needs. The wonderful feature of this type of banking is that it is available all of the time. You can bank from your PDA, your laptop, your business computer or even from your home.
Changes in technology have made it possible to conduct all your banking needs on the Internet. You can check on the status of your account any time of the day or night from anywhere in the world that you have Internet access. This means that if you are traveling overseas and would like to know if a deposit came through, you simply connect to the Internet, log into your account and find out all the information that you need. It is a very simple, yet handy process.
Many consumers new to business banking on the Internet ask the question if they have to use an Internet banking provider. The answer to this is no. The majority of banking institutions from around the world are primarily electronic. This means that you can talk to your banking service provider and find out how to set up your account to have Internet access to it on continual basis. They will traditionally offer you a temporary Internet password and permanent sign-in name and Internet account number. From there you will change the password to a permanent one of your choosing. Once this step has been completed you will be able to access your loans, savings accounts, business accounts, checking accounts, IRA’s, certificate of deposits, money market accounts and any other type of business account you have with that particular institution.
If you run a business that accepts and receive payments such as credit cards, you can use Internet business banking to process these payments. There many different payment services online such as Google checkout, PayPal, StormPay, WorldPay and Paydotcom are but a few of the services available. The advantage to these Internet processing centers is that you can accept money from all around the world. For example, if you have a customer that lives in Spain and has a Spanish Credit Card but you live in the United States you can accept payment from this customer and have the funds automatically converted to the United States currency.
There are many accounting services you can use with the online banking options such as sending your customers an electronic invoice. You can set up to have a minimum withdrawal limit and have funds received automatically transferred to your offline bank account. You can set up to have a virtual credit card with these companies so that your card numbers are always protected. The virtual cards are a onetime use only and cannot be used by computer hackers. Additionally, you can set up to have a debit card and have electronic access to your money at any time. You simply use the debit card as a regular card and withdraw funds as you need them. This makes it extremely handy to have these types of accounts.
Many realize that you want to make a return on your money and offer money market options for funds left in your online account. There are many options to select from and you should review all of their banking products when you set up your account.
