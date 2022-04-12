Finance
GEICO Car Insurance Company Review – GEICO Auto Insurance Guide
What do a talking gecko and cavemen have in common? Both have become household names, representing just how easy it is to get great auto coverage with GEICO car insurance company. What started in the mid-1930s, the Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO), has become one of the most well-known and highly respected companies in the nation.
With all the auto insurance companies out there, what makes GEICO so special? Well, other than their spokes-gecko-man, they really do have a lot to offer their customers. Leo Goodwin, founder of GEICO, and his wife Lillian worked hard at bringing low costs to specific target groups, while still being able to make a profit. Today, GEICO car insurance company’s policyholders still receive excellent coverage, low prices and outstanding customer service, due to the options and services GEICO offers.
Attention
Unlike some insurance companies that close during certain hours of the week, GEICO auto insurance company provides 24-hour service, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. This means, there will always be a representative there to help you no matter what time of the day your accident occurs. Even if you’re just in need of some answers, one of GEICO’s highly trained representatives will be there to put any of your questions to rest, so you can have peace of mind about your auto or property coverage.
Multi-Coverage
Not only does GEICO car insurance company give your car protection, it gives protection to your motorcycle, ATV, boat, home, mobile home and apartment. Other great bonuses they offer are flood and life insurance, as well as umbrella protection. What umbrella protection does is add an additional layer of protection on top of the liability that comes with your standard policies.
Moving overseas or just going on vacation? GEICO will also take care of getting whatever you need insured. International Insurance Underwriters Inc, a subsidiary of GEICO, will make sure you have everything needed for crossing the border.
Financial Strength
In all reality, when an insurance company isn’t financially stable, they will not be able to cover payment of your claim. Not only does that cause you unnecessary frustration, but it also causes you to pay out of pocket. With GEICO auto insurance company, your mind can be at ease. GEICO has received some of the highest ratings from Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s and A. M. Best. The American Customer Satisfaction Index even rated GEICO as the number one property casualty insurer in the nation.
Discounts
The discounts GEICO offer vary, from vehicle discounts to individual discounts. GEICO auto insurance company offers special discounts for students, seniors, federal workers and people serving in the military.
Privileges Plan and Other Programs
Signing up for the GEICO Privileges allows you to save money at certain brand-name retailers for your home, automobile, shopping, entertainment and travel needs.
Some retailers you can start saving with thanks to GEICO Privileges Program are:
- AutoSport
- Barnes & Noble
- Alamo
- Target.com
- Direct TV
- 1-800-flowers.com
- JC Penney Portraits
To find more participating retailers, visit the GEICO website.
Other programs GEICO car insurance offer, are the Military Program and Federal Program.
Working hard to “serve those who serve,” GEICO has a created the Military Assistance Team (MAT), staffed with individuals who have served our country. These individuals are dedicated to helping those that serve in all branches of the military find the best fit when it comes to insurance.
Originally created to insure federal employees, GEICO has worked over the past 60 years and strengthening that relationship. Today, their federal program participates in the following organization and programs.
- GEICO Public Service Awards (GPSA)
- GEICO Federal Leave Record Cards
- Health and Safety Fairs
- Combined Federal Campaigns
- Child Seats
- Public Employee’s Roundtable
- Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund
Compare Quotes From GEICO with Quotes From Other Insurers
With all the auto insurance companies out there, it can be very tedious picking the one that works best for you and your needs. Due to its high ratings and excellent customer service, GEICO car insurance company is definitely worth checking out.
Six Things For You To Do Prior To An Auto Accident So You Don’t Get Victimized By The System!
Here are six things you can do to protect yourself from those who seek to profit from your misfortune when you’re in an automobile accident.
- Review your insurance coverage. What you don’t know can hurt you. Do you have full tort or limited tort? Did you unknowingly give up your right to ask for damages? If you have a high deductable ($1000 or more) where will that money come from when you need it?
- Always have a camera in your vehicle. A picture is worth THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS when it comes time for you to get paid!
- What is the financial status of your vehicle? We had full coverage and thought we would be able to replace our vehicle with one of similar value. WRONG!
- Have an inventory list of the items in your vehicle that you want to account for. Things happen really fast at an accident scene and you may be disoriented or worse.
- Prepare a list of people you want notified of your situation. If someone has to do this for you it’s much easier for them to follow a written list.
- Towing company information. Consider a membership in an automobile club like AAA. It’s better to pay a little now than a lot later!
Also always wear a seat belt. On the average hospital cost are 50% higher for those who did not have seat belts on. Also be very aware of the other driver. There are many impaired drivers on the road today. Know when it’s time to pull over. Fatigue can be a very sneaky enemy.
Copyright (C) 2007 John Steven Corbin
A Smart Checklist for Travel With Your Pet
You and your pet are inseparable, right?
If you are one of the many pet owners that can’t bear to leave their dog, cat or other type of pet, you’ll be glad to know that the trend to take your furry friend along on a vacation is on the upswing. Many, in fact, are choosing to include pets on travel plans.
But like any good thing, taking your pet with you on a trip can go awry if you don’t plan things right.
The travel insurance people know about planning. That’s why we’ve put together 6 important tips that will help you and your pet enjoy vacation time together as a team without the risk of mishap.
So, here we go with the smart guidelines, any seasoned traveler with a pet should review and follow.
Six Essential Things to Do Before Travel with a Pet
• For a road trip: Keep your dog or cat in a special carrier designed for travel. If that doesn’t work, make sure your pet’s movement is restricted to the back seat. This way, he or she can’t bother you while your concentration should be only on driving, following road signs and getting safely to your destination. Remember to take frequent rest stops where you and your pet can stretch limbs, exercise and relieve yourselves. Follow the rule about vehicles: never leave a child or pet inside alone because cars can heat up quickly to become death traps – a vehicle of tragedy.
• When traveling by airplane, make all the inquiries about rules regarding taking your pet with you. It’s best to have your pet in the cabin with you while on the plane, but if that is not a choice, select a direct flight that has fewer risks than a connecting one. Have a picture of your pet on you at all times so that you will have visual proof of identification.
• Arrange for all the necessary id paperwork. If you can get your pet microchipped, that’s an excellent way to confirm identification. Ensure the tag on your pet has your current contact information, including your cell phone number. And it’s a good idea to have the pet’s vaccination and medical records in your possession.
• Don’t forget to place all of your pet’s necessary items inside your luggage. This should include preferred toys, pad to sleep on and snacks.
• The hospitality industry has become more and more pet-friendly, so make plans to stay at a hotel that welcomes you and your pet. You can also find vacation property landlords that will be happy to rent to those with pets, as well as home-sharing companies that will accommodate your pet needs. Be sure to be up-front about bringing your pet along, though so you won’t run into any bumps when arriving.
• No use in bringing your pet along on vacation to just sit in the hotel room. Ensure all your fun is pet-appropriate, and do the research about restaurants and recreational spots so that your pet will be allowed access.
• Confer with an experienced professional insurance agency about the best travel insurance in regard to you and your pet.
The Universities in India Proffer Excellent Education Solution to Populace All Over the Globe
The significance of higher studies in our lives need not be ascertained as we already know that knowledge is the ultimate investment we can make; as no one can steal knowledge from us. Folks are fast reckoning the significance and need of education; that is why they are encouraging their youngsters to pursue higher education in the best universities in India.
India is increasingly being seen as an apt education destination because of a plethora of reasons. The foremost grounds are high quality of education, reasonable pricing structure of courses, intermingling mates, culture rich environment, awe inspiring infrastructure, qualified and veteran faculties etc. India is renowned for its stout education structure and the opportunities it encompasses to erect a successful career ladder. It is for the universities in India that the corporate sector never suffers from unavailability of industry ready professionals.
The over abundance of universities in India makes it a necessity for populace to refer to university list India to grasp an apt know how of the standings of various universities. With a myriad of alternatives in front of him/her any applicant is sure to get swayed while choosing an appropriate course. It is imperative for students to properly reckon their potency, flaws, dexterity and knowledge base to find out the best suited subjects and course for them. When it comes to universities India, there are many a different kinds (mainly being the government owned and the private ones) of universities like deemed universities, national institutes, open universities, distance learning ones, etc.
Among these factors, the kind of university that one wants to get admitted to is the most imperative one. Students should always weigh the pro and cons of getting admitted into a specific university and make an unprejudiced pronouncement. Universities in India proffer a plethora of courses such as UG (under graduate) courses, diplomas, degrees, etc. In these courses, there are assortments of subjects in which one can choose to major. One should choose the subject very carefully.
The plethora of subjects are journalism, law, engineering, commerce, hospitality, Information Technology, fashion designing, environmental science, oceanography, mobile communications, etc. The extensive placement programs conducted by the top universities India also proffer excellent opportunities for students to grab a position in the top notch corporations. Aspirants should do a bit of research on the internet before plunging into the all vital decision of admission.
India, being a vast country, has more than 280 accredited universities in different states. There are many central government and state recognized universities in India like Anna University, Annamalai University, Delhi, Bangalore or Punjab University, Karnataka University, etc.
Located in Chennai, Anna University was set up in the year 1978 as one of a kind university. It has got huge infrastructure that is expanded over 100 hectares of land. Recognized by the UGC of India, Anna University offers a wide number of B.E., B.Tech., M.E., and M.Tech. programmes to students all over the country.
Established in the year 1929, Annamalai University is actually a state university located in Annamalai Nagar, Tamil Nadu. It belongs to the list of top-notch universities that offers courses under distance learning or open category. You can find a wide array courses in engineering, arts, science, commerce and management streams in this university.
As the demand for skilled manpower is growing in various industries, India is witnessing the establishment of many private deemed universities such as Amity University, Symbiosis International, Sikkim Manipal University, VIT University, SRM, Lovely University and many more. All these private universities are catering to the requirements of students through world-class infrastructure, experienced faculties, excellent teaching standards and job-oriented courses.
Amity University has made rapid strides in imparting high-quality education in almost all fields. It now boasts more than 60000 students undergoing training across 710 acres of state-of-the-art campus. Its high-profile faculty consists of renowned educationists from popular institutions of India and abroad. There are also eminent professionals from the corporate world who educate students on how to deal with real-life business situations.
For aspirants it is utterly imperative to bear in mind that they should be very clear as to what they really want to become after they grow up. They should never be swayed by courses in trend or by opinions of friend, family or so called education experts. The foremost success mantra is “listen to your heart”. They need to comprehend that no one else should decide their fate and they should personally handle the reins of their career. The university list in India is quite exhaustive. So, you should choose the best course that suits your career goals perfectly.
Six Things For You To Do Prior To An Auto Accident So You Don't Get Victimized By The System!
A Smart Checklist for Travel With Your Pet
