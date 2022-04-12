GEICO Car Insurance Company Review – GEICO Auto Insurance Guide

Share Pin 0 Shares

What do a talking gecko and cavemen have in common? Both have become household names, representing just how easy it is to get great auto coverage with GEICO car insurance company. What started in the mid-1930s, the Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO), has become one of the most well-known and highly respected companies in the nation.

With all the auto insurance companies out there, what makes GEICO so special? Well, other than their spokes-gecko-man, they really do have a lot to offer their customers. Leo Goodwin, founder of GEICO, and his wife Lillian worked hard at bringing low costs to specific target groups, while still being able to make a profit. Today, GEICO car insurance company’s policyholders still receive excellent coverage, low prices and outstanding customer service, due to the options and services GEICO offers.

Attention

Unlike some insurance companies that close during certain hours of the week, GEICO auto insurance company provides 24-hour service, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. This means, there will always be a representative there to help you no matter what time of the day your accident occurs. Even if you’re just in need of some answers, one of GEICO’s highly trained representatives will be there to put any of your questions to rest, so you can have peace of mind about your auto or property coverage.

Multi-Coverage

Not only does GEICO car insurance company give your car protection, it gives protection to your motorcycle, ATV, boat, home, mobile home and apartment. Other great bonuses they offer are flood and life insurance, as well as umbrella protection. What umbrella protection does is add an additional layer of protection on top of the liability that comes with your standard policies.

Moving overseas or just going on vacation? GEICO will also take care of getting whatever you need insured. International Insurance Underwriters Inc, a subsidiary of GEICO, will make sure you have everything needed for crossing the border.

Financial Strength

In all reality, when an insurance company isn’t financially stable, they will not be able to cover payment of your claim. Not only does that cause you unnecessary frustration, but it also causes you to pay out of pocket. With GEICO auto insurance company, your mind can be at ease. GEICO has received some of the highest ratings from Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s and A. M. Best. The American Customer Satisfaction Index even rated GEICO as the number one property casualty insurer in the nation.

Discounts

The discounts GEICO offer vary, from vehicle discounts to individual discounts. GEICO auto insurance company offers special discounts for students, seniors, federal workers and people serving in the military.

Privileges Plan and Other Programs

Signing up for the GEICO Privileges allows you to save money at certain brand-name retailers for your home, automobile, shopping, entertainment and travel needs.

Some retailers you can start saving with thanks to GEICO Privileges Program are:

AutoSport

Barnes & Noble

Alamo

Target.com

Direct TV

1-800-flowers.com

JC Penney Portraits

To find more participating retailers, visit the GEICO website.

Other programs GEICO car insurance offer, are the Military Program and Federal Program.

Working hard to “serve those who serve,” GEICO has a created the Military Assistance Team (MAT), staffed with individuals who have served our country. These individuals are dedicated to helping those that serve in all branches of the military find the best fit when it comes to insurance.

Originally created to insure federal employees, GEICO has worked over the past 60 years and strengthening that relationship. Today, their federal program participates in the following organization and programs.

GEICO Public Service Awards (GPSA)

GEICO Federal Leave Record Cards

Health and Safety Fairs

Combined Federal Campaigns

Child Seats

Public Employee’s Roundtable

Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund

Compare Quotes From GEICO with Quotes From Other Insurers

With all the auto insurance companies out there, it can be very tedious picking the one that works best for you and your needs. Due to its high ratings and excellent customer service, GEICO car insurance company is definitely worth checking out.