Girls From Govt. Schools To Get ₹1,000 Per Month, Know Details Here
Recognising that the enrolment ratio of girl students from government schools in higher education was very low, the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme had been transformed as the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme. The students would be eligible for this in addition to other scholarships, he clarified and said: “Through this programme, approximately 6 lakh girl students can potentially benefit each year. For this new scheme, an amount of ₹698 crore has been allotted in this budget.”
To motivate government school students to aspire to join premier to 12 will be eligible to avail this assistance,” Mr. Rajan said. r education institutions, the government would bear the full cost of their undergraduate education. “The students who have studied in government schools from Classes 6 to 12 will be eligible to avail this assistance,” Mr. Rajan said.
Under a new scheme titled ‘Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme’ (named after former Education Minister and DMK stalwart K.
Anbazhagan) to modernise government schools over the next five years, 18,000 new classrooms would be constructed. A sum of ₹7,000 crore would be allocated for the phased implementation of this scheme over the next five years and a sum of ₹1,300 crore would be allocated for coming financial year. Model schools would also be established in 15 more districts in the coming financial year and a sum of ₹125 crore had been allocated for the purpose.
Illam Thedi Kalvi, the flagship remedial education programme to bridge the learning losses among children due to closure of schools during the pandemic, would be continued in the next year with a budgetary allocation of ₹200 crore.
The Tamil Nadu government would develop a ‘Knowledge City’ through international collaboration, which would have branches of world-renowned universities with research and development hubs, skill training centres and knowledge-based enterprises. Over the next five years, a special scheme would be implemented by the Higher Education Department to create new classrooms, hostels, laboratories and smart classrooms at a total cost of ₹1,000 crore.
An amount of ₹204 crore had been allocated towards the reimbursement of fees for the government school students who joined professional courses under 7.5% preferential allotment. An allocation of ₹5,668 crore had been made to the Higher Education Department in the budget, said Mr. Rajan.
Petrol- Diesel Price Today :Petrol and diesel prices increased again today, after the hike these are the new prices
Petrol Price Today: Relief on the price of petrol and diesel again today! Quickly check latest rate
Petrol-Diesle Price on 12 April 2022: The rising inflation of petrol and diesel has broken the back of the general public. Meanwhile, today i.e. on April 12, 2022, oil companies have released the latest rates of petrol and diesel. Let’s know the latest rates.
Petrol-Diesle Price on 12 April 2022: The price of petrol and diesel was increasing continuously for the last few days. But the rates of petrol and diesel are stable for the last 6 days.
There has been no change in the price of oil in the four metros of the country since the last 6 days. Earlier, on April 6, the rate of petrol and diesel was increased by 80 paise per liter for the last time.
Prices increased by more than 10 percent
Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has released today’s rates. According to the rate released, petrol is being sold at Rs 105.41 per liter and diesel at Rs 96.67 per liter on 12 April 2022 in Delhi, the capital of the country. Let us tell you that since March 22, within just 15 days, the rate of petrol and diesel has increased by more than 10 percent.
Petrol-Diesel Rate in Metros of the Country (Petrol-Diesel Price on 12th April)
Mahanagar Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre)
- Delhi Rs 105.41 Rs 96.67
- Mumbai Rs 120.51 Rs 104.77
- Chennai Rs 110.85 Rs 100.94
Kolkata Rs 115.12 Rs 96.83
History Theatre artistic director Ron Peluso to retire after 27 years on the job
St. Paul’s History Theatre announced Tuesday that artistic director Ron Peluso will retire effective Jan. 1.
“I’ve been here 27 years,” said Peluso, 71. “It’s been a good run. I’m very proud of what I’ve done over the course of time. But I feel like this is a good time for younger, smarter, new history makers to come in with fresh ideas. It is time for new eyes.”
The theater’s board of directors plans to work with a search firm to conduct a national search for its next artistic director. Peluso will remain in the position for the fall and holiday shows this year, with the new leader assuming artistic duties for the remainder of the season.
Peluso began his career spending eight years teaching high school in Pennsylvania. He went on to pursue an MFA in directing at the University of Minnesota and soon found directing opportunities around the Twin Cities, including regular work at the History Theatre, which was founded in 1978.
When the artistic director position opened up in 1995, Peluso got the job. “I just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” he said.
Peluso began thinking about retirement when he turned 65. But after the pandemic hit, he stayed on to help ensure the theater’s survival.
“I wanted to help guide the company through these difficult times, not walk away in the middle of it,” he said. “Now, we’re in a really good financial place, with a good lineup of plays. I can hand over the keys and have a full tank of gas going forward.”
During his tenure, Peluso has closely followed the theater’s motto, “real stories about real people,” and commissioned more than 100 plays and musicals, including 96 world premieres. He also worked to elevate the theater’s national profile as an incubator for new work.
The History Theatre has won Ivey Awards for best production (Jeffrey Hatcher’s “Tyrone and Ralph”) and overall excellence (“Glensheen,” by Hatcher and Chan Poling).
Peluso’s longstanding commitment to bringing diverse stories to the stage has included works about labor and peace activists Mary Pat Laffey (“Stewardess!”), Nellie Stone Johnson (“Nellie”) and the McDonald sisters (“Sisters of Peace”); politicians Hubert Humphrey (“Favorite Son”) and Paul Wellstone (“Wellstone!”); and artists Gordon Parks (“Parks”) and Bobby Vee (“Teen Idol: The Bobby Vee Story”).
He has also commissioned work that captures and shares personal and unique stories of Minnesotans, including the first Chinese woman to immigrate to Minnesota (“100 Men’s Wife”), a young Somali man’s journey to find himself in America (“A Crack in the Sky”) and a young woman’s life negotiating between her Indian Muslim heritage and her American Christian surroundings (“American as Curry Pie”).
“Under Peluso’s artistic leadership, History Theatre has served as a vital keeper of America’s and Minnesota’s historical legacy by bringing to light stories of people and events that range from little-known local heroes to nationally recognized icons,” said John Sebastian, president of the History Theatre’s board of directors. “We can’t thank him enough for his dedication to the theatre and all the artists who brought history to life.”
Govt creating schemes for J&K’s economic development: LG Sinha
The dedicated portal – AVSAR-‘Connect to Opportunities Initiative’– has been provisioned to facilitate our youth with real-time information flow notifying students about pre-placement activities & job opportunities. All ITIs & other technical institutions in the UT will be on-boarded in the program for achieving the best outcomes for our enterprising youths.
Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said J&K Administration has taken many steps to create infrastructure, schemes and policies to speed up economic development, and to meet the aspirations of youth so they can contribute to society and achieve self-growth.
The easily accessible online platform would act as an interface between trained and skilled workforce and Industry requirements in J&K, he added.
“Jammu and Kashmir administration is determined to provide quality education, skill training and better employment to the youth”, the Lt Governor said on the launch of online portal dedicated to connect youth with job opportunities.
The Lt Governor asked the CEO, Mission Youth to organise Job fairs in Jammu and Srinagar to facilitate Youth.
The Lt Governor said that keeping in view the industries to be set up in J&K under the New Industrial Scheme, special focus should be given on training of local youth to fulfill the needs of skilled workforce.
He further directed for conducting a survey and preparing a database of all the people who are to be connected with job opportunities.
Pertinently, acting as a bridge to connect youngsters with industry, Mission Youth under its AVSAR (Connect to Opportunities Initiative) has signed an MOU with Vision India for providing job opportunities to the youth of J&K. The program aims to connect various corporate, national and multinational companies, with youth of J&K having skill and employability.
Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, while speaking on the occasion termed the AVSAR initiative as historic and unprecedented.
He complimented the team of Mission Youth led by Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO Mission Youth, and impressed upon him to explore the possibility of connecting every employable youth with job opportunities.
Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary briefed the chair about the aims and targets set up under the AVSAR initiative of Mission Youth. He informed that placement cells would be established to facilitate the youth. B K Singh, Principal Secretary School Education; Vivek Kumar, CEO, Vision India, besides officers of Mission Youth were present on the occasion, in person and through video conferencing.
