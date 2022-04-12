Connect with us

Govt creating schemes for J&K's economic development: LG Sinha

Govt creating schemes for J&K’s economic development: LG Sinha
Govt creating schemes for J&K’s economic development: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched a dedicated portal of Mission Youth in collaboration with Vision India, to connect the youth of J&K with the industry. The initiative aims to provide more than 10,000 job opportunities to the youth in 2022.

The dedicated portal – AVSAR-‘Connect to Opportunities Initiative’– has been provisioned to facilitate our youth with real-time information flow notifying students about pre-placement activities & job opportunities. All ITIs & other technical institutions in the UT will be on-boarded in the program for achieving the best outcomes for our enterprising youths.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said J&K Administration has taken many steps to create infrastructure, schemes and policies to speed up economic development, and to meet the aspirations of youth so they can contribute to society and achieve self-growth.

The easily accessible online platform would act as an interface between trained and skilled workforce and Industry requirements in J&K, he added.

“Jammu and Kashmir administration is determined to provide quality education, skill training and better employment to the youth”, the Lt Governor said on the launch of online portal dedicated to connect youth with job opportunities.

The Lt Governor asked the CEO, Mission Youth to organise Job fairs in Jammu and Srinagar to facilitate Youth.

The Lt Governor said that keeping in view the industries to be set up in J&K under the New Industrial Scheme, special focus should be given on training of local youth to fulfill the needs of skilled workforce.

He further directed for conducting a survey and preparing a database of all the people who are to be connected with job opportunities.

Pertinently, acting as a bridge to connect youngsters with industry, Mission Youth under its AVSAR (Connect to Opportunities Initiative) has signed an MOU with Vision India for providing job opportunities to the youth of J&K. The program aims to connect various corporate, national and multinational companies, with youth of J&K having skill and employability.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, while speaking on the occasion termed the AVSAR initiative as historic and unprecedented.

He complimented the team of Mission Youth led by Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO Mission Youth, and impressed upon him to explore the possibility of connecting every employable youth with job opportunities.

Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary briefed the chair about the aims and targets set up under the AVSAR initiative of Mission Youth. He informed that placement cells would be established to facilitate the youth. B K Singh, Principal Secretary School Education; Vivek Kumar, CEO, Vision India, besides officers of Mission Youth were present on the occasion, in person and through video conferencing.

The post Govt creating schemes for J&K's economic development: LG Sinha appeared first on JK Breaking News.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Could Missouri’s electric power grid be at risk of a cyberattack? It’s not commonly discussed inside the Missouri Capitol, but an expert from Washington D.C. is warning lawmakers about the protection the state needs.

Dr. Peter Pry is the executive director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He told members of the House Special Committee on Government Accountability that because of Whiteman Air Force Base near Sedalia, Missouri has a target on its back.

Pry oversees a congressional advisory board to protect the U.S. from cyberattacks and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks.

“Think of EMP as an anti-technology threat,” Pry said. “If you take away the electric grid, that’s the basis for everything.”

His warning: the state needs to come up with a protection plan.

“Missouri needs to worry about this particular one, especially because of the presence of Whiteman Air Force Base here in the state which hosts the B-2 bomber,” Pry said.

The B-2 bomber fleet has been at Whiteman AFB since 1993 and has the ability to deliver both conventional and nuclear munitions.

“The first and most important thing they are going to go after is the one weapon system that can threaten their lives and those are B-2s,” Pry said.

Pry said that it’s not the state’s job to protect the entire nation but to also protect the electric grid in Missouri.

“What we are talking about here are catastrophic black-out scenarios that can basically last not just for ten days, or weeks or months, but forever if the grid is not protected,” Pry said.

His recommendation of a protection plan could cost tens of millions of dollars, and if that’s too much for the state, he says to start with places like hospitals and police stations.

“It has not been mandated to provide for protection again EMP and cyber, it isn’t happening,” Pry said. “Government has got to come in and not make it optional for the utilities. Most of the utilities and most of the corporations, if they are not required by government to do it, they’re not going to do it.”

Rep. Donna Baringer (D-St. Louis) said water and food systems also need to be protected.

“Most of our food comes from farms,” Baringer said. “The state of Missouri is very agriculture centered and they have no protection right now if they were to filtrate our food and processing systems.”

She recommends the country and even the state spend more money on teaching coding in schools.

“Information technology expertise is the number one critical source that we have to come up with within this country,” Baringer said.

Back in October, Auditor Nicole Galloway released the most common cybersecurity risks of local governments. The top issues were former employees didn’t have their access to the computer system removed and passwords weren’t changed enough, they were shared by users, and weren’t complex enough.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County neighborhood is being engulfed by trash.

A focal point is the 10000 block of Stimson Drive, just off of Chambers Road in Riverview in North County. There’s so much trash being dumped at vacant houses, and the problem didn’t start overnight.

There are piles, even miles, of trash along streets and roads in Riverview alongside well-kept homes, vibrant churches, markets, and a community garden.

“I’m tired of it,” one resident said. “Every day, every day, I drive by it. It seems to get worse and worse and worse. You could easily snatch a kid, put them in there, and we wouldn’t know about it. That’s my concern.”

FOX 2’s Andy Banker went to the Village Hall to see if anything was going to be done about it. While the answer is “yes,” it’s going to take time.

The village has been deluged with illegal dumping, according to officials. The small staff can’t keep up. They’re currently focusing on nearby St. Cyr Road, much of which remains lined with heaps of garbage, old furniture, and mattresses.

Village workers continually pull trash by the dumpster full from neighborhood roads. Back on Stimson, they’ve actually used a mini-bulldozer to push piles away from the street until they can clean them up.

The problems on Stimson started with a fire in February of 2019, according to residents.

“You know how they put the fire out and they take everything out? It’s still the same stuff down there (from then),” a resident said. “Then people have just been coming and dumping.”

The dumping has spread to several neighboring vacant houses. The village is pursuing a joint effort with the City of St. Louis to add surveillance cameras to combat illegal dumping.

A bid will go out next month to demolish partially burned derelict property on Stimson, according to a village official.

