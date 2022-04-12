Connect with us

Grammy winner Yandel to throw out opening pitch at Marlins home opener

Published

1 min ago

on

Grammy winner Yandel to throw out opening pitch at Marlins home opener
Grammy Award-winning artist Yandel will take the mound for the Miami Marlins during their home opener Thursday against Philadelphia at 6:40 p.m., with the popular Puerto Rican performer set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Yandel, who has tallied numerous multi-platinum hits over his career such as “Los Extraterrestres” and “Pa’l Mundo,” will soon close out his tour as the duo Wisin and Yandel.

Following the first pitch, local artist Calen Santos will perform the national anthem.

The home opener will be kicked off by festivities beginning on the West Plaza and later carried over to the Biscayne Bay Brew Hall. Entrances for the pre-game festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m., while pre-game ceremonies will start at 6 p.m.

The first 8,000 fans to enter the game will receive a 2022 magnet schedule. Attendees are also encouraged to remain in their seats after the game to enjoy the inaugural post-game LED light show.

Tickets for Thursday’s game at loanDepot Park begin at $14 and can be purchased at mlb.com/marlins/tickets.

Continuing the celebration throughout the weekend, the Marlins, along with the rest of the league, will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, which marks the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier.

After Friday’s game, fans can also head to the Biscayne Bay Brew Hall to showcase their talent with karaoke.

To close out the weekend, patrons can enjoy Sunday Funday, featuring activities throughout the game on the Skyline Terrace, photo opportunities with Billy the Marlin and the chance to run the bases post-game as part of the UHealth Diamond Dash.

In celebration of Easter, the Easter Bunny will also be available for photos.

The first 5,000 children ages 14 and under on Sunday to enter the game will receive a youth short sleeve hoodie.

