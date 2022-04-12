News
How did St. Louis pick residents for $500 cash assistance program?
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis is wrapping up a controversial cash assistance program with money from pandemic funds. While thousands benefited from the program, others are questioning how applicants were selected.
The city gave $500 to residents with funds from the American Rescue Fund Act. It’s already paid out about $4 million of the $5 million allotted for the program by Mayor Tishaura Jones.
City Treasurer Adam Layne told FOX 2’s Elliot Davis that 12,000 applied for the money, but 9,300 of them were approved. The Treasurer’s Office is overseeing the program that’s being administered by the United Way.
When asked how applicants were chosen, Layne responded: “There was no first come first serve, no one who has a higher need than someone else. It was just we were taking in applications. We actually had no idea about the volume of applications that we would get.”
“If you had a stack of applications, we went to the first one and said, ‘Okay this is the application. If all the requirements are met, you are approved for it.’ But applications came in at all different times,” he continued.
Alderman Joe Vaccaro said it’s a lot like picking winners and losers because not everyone who wanted the money got it. He just wasn’t sure who did the picking and who got left out.
“Three thousand didn’t get it, yes,” said Layne. “It’s math. So 300,000 people in the city, like I said. You’re able to serve 9,300. So there again, there will be people who go without.”
One woman who didn’t get chosen for the $500 reached out to Davis, who informed Layne. After reviewing her application, she was later given the money.
News
Twins ride five strong innings from Dylan Bundy to shutout win
The Twins entered the season with six starters — Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Bailey Ober, Dylan Bundy, Chris Archer and Chris Paddack — and a whole lot of rotation question marks.
Among them, will Bundy bounce back after a difficult 2021 season? Will Archer stay healthy? Can the Twins Paddack around? How will Ober and Ryan’s sophomore seasons go?
Many of those answers are likely to take months to figure out — and the answers are likely to determine how the 2022 season turns out. But on Monday, the Twins got their first look at Bundy in game action, and had to have liked what they saw. Bundy’s five scoreless innings led Minnesota to its second victory, a 4-0 win over the Mariners in the series finale at Target Field.
Bundy gave up just one hit in his outing, a double in the second inning that stayed just fair. In the third, he worked out of really the only challenge he faced, stranding Julio Rodríguez, who reached on a walk, stole second and advanced when catcher Gary Sanchez threw the ball into the outfield, on third.
Bundy needed just 67 pitches to get through those five innings, getting six whiffs in his outing and striking out a pair of batters. He pitched with the lead for nearly the entire game, after Jorge Polanco’s double brought home Byron Buxton in the first inning. Polanco and Buxton would be at the center of the Twins’ scoring again in the fifth inning, too.
Buxton, who finished the day with a pair of doubles, came around to score on the first of three RBI singles for the Twins. Luis Arraez, Polanco and Gio Urshela, in succession, helped pad the Twins’ lead after two Twins runners — including one earlier in the inning — had been thrown out trying to score.
The other such instance happened in the second inning when Miguel Sanó was sent home by third base coach Tommy Watkins on Buxton’s first double of the day and was thrown out easily at the plate. But despite the two mishaps — and a trio of errors in the field — the Twins received enough offense and a strong enough pitching performance to overcome it.
Bundy’s start was followed by scoreless innings from Caleb Thielbar, Tyler Duffey, Joe Smith and Jhoan Duran as the Twins limited the Mariners to just two hits and sealed the series split against Seattle.
News
Parents charged after 4-month-old dies in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — Criminal charges have been filed in the death of an infant in Warren County. A family relative, who asked to remain anonymous, said the child, Mason Harlan, was four months old.
Both parents, Tyler Herndon and Ryan Harlan, were charged with neglect of a child, resulting in death. They’re accused of smoking meth and sleeping as their child died on March 30.
The family was living at the Anchor House in Pendleton. The former hotel has been converted into apartment units where housing vouchers are accepted.
“You would have thought people would have heard that baby crying,” said Sarah Lloyd, a former high school classmate of Herndon and Harlan.
Another minor was also unsupervised and in the presence of drugs and firearms, according to the allegations that have led to an additional child neglect charge against the couple.
A relative of the baby believes someone at Anchor House should have stepped in before it was too late. One of the building owners said she was unaware of any complaints from other residents and said the couple kept to themselves.
News
Yankees’ bats underwhelm in shutout loss to Jays
The boos started early for George Springer Monday night and then it turned on the home team. Springer, the target of Yankees fans’ vitriol for his part in the 2017 Astros cheating scandal, quieted the taunts with a home run and RBI double. The anger of the sparse crowd at Yankee Stadium then turned on the Bombers’ weak offense.
The Yankees managed just three hits and were shut out by Alek Manoah and the Blue Jays bullpen in a 3-0 loss at the Stadium.
The Yankees (2-2) have lost two straight and went down quietly to their American League East rivals Monday night. The boos turned on the Yankees in the eighth when Adam Cimber got DJ LeMahieu to fly out, and then worked around hitting Anthony Rizzo with a pitch when he struck out Aaron Judge (his second of the night) and coaxed a pop out from Giancarlo Stanton.
Joey Gallo, who had his first multiple-hit game of the season, led off the ninth with a single, but Gleyber Torres then hit into a double play. Aaron Hicks singled before Kyle Higashioka struck out to end the game.
It went like that most of the night.
Manoah flummoxed the Yankees’ supposedly powerful lineup. Joey Gallo’s single in the second was the Bombers’ only hit for the first six innings. The Blue Jays right-hander, who made his major league debut here at Yankee Stadium last season, did put four Yankees on the bases with walks, but also struck out seven.
Yes, it’s very, very early in the season. But offense was an issue last season for the Yankees, who have yet to show they’ve improved that aspect of their game.
The Yankees were built on power hitters and to overwhelm their opponents with offense, but finished seventh in the American League in OPS (.729), 10th in runs scored (711) and were fourth in strikeouts (1482) last season. The Yankees let long-time hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach PJ Pilittere go this winter after those offensive struggles.
They promoted Dillon Lawson, who had been the team’s minor league hitting coordinator, to the coaching position with the big leaguers. The promoted Triple-A hitting coach Casey Dykes to his assistant and hired Hensley Meulens, who has vast major league coaching experience, as the second assistant.
So far the change in personnel hasn’t netted the results the Yankees have wanted.
While offense is down across the board with the league-wide batting average through four games down from .237 last year to .229 now and OPS from .714 to .682, the Yankees aren’t exactly dominating on that side of the ball. The Yankees went into Monday night’s game 18th in scoring in the league and 16th in OPS.
Like last year, the pitching was strong again Monday, but this time right from the start.
Taillon, who was a question mark to start the season after having ankle surgery this winter, was the first Yankee pitcher to get through five innings. The three previous Yankees starters — Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery — combined for 10.1 innings. Taillon battled the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. The only damage the Blue Jays did to the right-hander was George Springer’s third-inning, two-run homer.
Taillon held the rest of the Blue Jays’ explosive lineup, which already had a major league-leading eight homers coming into the game, in check.
“I mean, they have a lot of good hitters. They’re extremely deep. They can do a lot of different things cover a lot of different pitches, but I mean, still some of the same things that always worked pitching will work against them,” Taillon said. “Not letting them sit on one pitch in one spot. So I try to stay unpredictable, move the ball around, mix it from at-bat to at-bat.”
Michael King gave up an RBI double to Springer in the seventh. The Blue Jays pushed the Yankees for the final American League playoff spot last season and their young lineup is dangerous.
“They can bang. They can really hit no question about it and have a really formidable rotation. It’s a really good club,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And we saw that last year, the year before for that matter. It’s a really strong young nucleus of players. They’re going to be hard to play all season long and look forward to that challenge.”
