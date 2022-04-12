Finance
How Much Do Discount Dental Plans Cost?
In short, it depends on what plan you choose, where you live, and your family status. Here’s more about how much discount dental plans cost.
Individuals
Typically, discount dental plan costs for individuals range from $39 to $69 dollars per year. They are very affordable and are often less expensive than the monthly premium for a dental insurance plan for a month or two. An individual who doesn’t need minor or major dental work often can save quite a bit of money each year by using a discount dental plan instead of a dental insurance plan.
Families
Plan prices for families range from $149 to $199 per year. Prices vary a little more for families, because the annual costs are higher. However, the pricing is still very affordable and is often less than two months dental insurance premiums. If a family’s teeth remain healthy and maintenance free for the year, a family discount card can save you a lot of money. It’s like saving 10 or 11 dental insurance premiums each year.
Different Plans
On top of the cost, it’s important to know how the plan you choose will benefit you or your family in the event someone needs dental care. Different plans offer various discounts for specific procedures. Some plans offer excellent discounts for cleanings and preventive services, while others offer great discounts for minor and major dental work. Compare plans before you buy to make sure you find the discount program that’s best for you or your family.
Finance
Unbiased Spirituality
Compassion, Joy, Equanimity, Unconditional Love, Philosophical mindfulness and a balanced perspective of Psychology are the core attributes of unbiased Spirituality. Even ‘mainstream religions’ allow themselves to have these perspectives.
Even if one’s evolutionary stage of development can only relate to ‘Mythic literal’ perspectives…
these core attributes still ring of truth…
For so many folks meandering up the evolution of human growth stages, they are attracted to the distraction of religions based on the lure of the man-made up myths, the so-called miracles and magic that was once necessary to just gain the attention of the collective consciousness of the archaic mindset of millennia ago.
Some traditions have a way of keeping progressive progress from transcending towards Higher and Deeper realms of ‘personal’ Spiritual Awareness.
Even the concept of a ‘personal’ Spiritual Awareness, is still forbidden in most ‘religious’ traditions.
Fortunately, there are a few new ‘spinoffs’ of mainstream religions branching out with more progressive inspirations and are now beginning to expand their archaic traditions to include the sensibilities of our post-modern rational majority, thus ushering in many folks that would not have bothered with traditional out dated close-minded religions.
Transcending to Higher and Deeper perspectives of personal Higher Consciousness, while including the core beliefs, integrating the morals, virtues, philosophical mindfulness, and the psychologically balanced perspectives of an unbiased personally fulfilling Spirituality without the traditional un-rational requirements of believing the myths, magic, and miracles of their dogma as the literal truth and thus falsely assuming that is proof of “God”… thus “No personal experiencing” necessary and often banned.
These misconceptions of irrational beliefs that were traditionally demanded on otherwise rational people eventually backfired, causing a landslide of humanity to abandon not only religion, but also to abandon their own pursuit of a personally connected practice of Spirituality.
In other words…
The Spiritual baby was thrown out with the dirty bath water of outdated traditional church dogma.
One’s Spiritual Path is a personal “Journey” towards Enlightenment of one’s Soul.
Not a guilt trip.
Nor, a ‘divide and conquer’ bias of separating those that pray like they do and the rest of humanity that can be disenfranchised because they believe those wretched souls are going to hell.
This is traditionally why most of the wars were started.
Faith is not about fearing ‘God’… It’s all about love.
There are no words or Christian scriptures that explain ‘God’… to a point of attaining “heaven”.
Zen, Tao, Hindu Bhakti, and even the Buddha’s Noble Eightfold Path…
at best can only ‘point out’ a way to ‘experience’ the Divine Bliss for one’s self.
Until you ‘taste’ Divinity by personal experience, you will never know ‘God’.
Keep in mind, that ‘God’ really isn’t the old white dude, that we were taught to fear… egotistically perched on a golden throne, peering down on all us worthless sinners eager to smite us down for the petty projections of the archaic mindset once in control of church and state.
No…
“God” is a conceptual-less concept that is far and beyond the understandings of our conceptual minds.
Yet very simple…
If you want to Love ‘God’ you first need to love yourself.
If you want to know ‘God’, you must first know your True Self.
If you want to speak to ‘God’,
you must learn the language that ‘God’ speaks…
Silence is the language ‘God’ speaks.
Connecting to your inner Stillness in Deep contemplative meditation will open a door to your inner Silence.
Abiding in your inner Silence will open a door to the sacred and boundless Spaciousness that is the Ground of your True Nature of Being.
Meditate on the non-duel awareness of your inner stillness, silence and finally
the union with boundless spaciousness…
There within one’s ‘center’, lies a sacred space in which there are no thoughts, concepts, no ‘me’ or duality… No past, no future… just the perfection of the ever-present moments.
It simply just ‘is’.
And to rest there, in that… boundless space…
as if cradled in the arms of the Mother of one’s true Being… nourished, protected, calm clear light of Awareness…
this is about as close to bliss as one can get…
without liberation from the cycle of samsara and attaining Nirvana in this life.
Rest and abide in this boundless Space of your True Nature as long as it remains fresh… and repeat.
~ ~ ~
As the radiance of the sun ripens fruit…
radiate the virtues of Unconditional Love, Joy, Compassion and Equanimity
to all sentient beings everywhere.
Allow yourself to feel this radiance reflected back to you.
May this radiance fill your heart and soul with Bliss
while you find contentment in the ever-present moment…
Thus,
Enjoying Eternal Bliss…
and
making this world a better place for our
children’s, children’s, children…
Finance
Deductible And Excess Clause In Car Insurance
In any insurance policy, a deductible is any expense that the policy holder must pay out of his own pocket before the insurer steps up to pay the expenses. It is also used to describe any clauses that are used as a policy payment threshold. There are actually two types of such clauses in a car insurance policy, namely compulsory excess clause and voluntary excess clause.
The deductible or excess is an amount that the insured agrees to pay from his pocket with the balance being taken care of by the insurance company. This is in the event that any claim arises and the amount is determined beforehand in discussions between the insurance company and the insured.
To take an example of a claim, if the deductible in a car insurance policy is INR 5000, and a claim arises for INR 15,000, then the insurance company would pay INR 10,000 while deducting INR 5,000 from the insured.
The compulsory excess clause in car insurance is something that cannot be predetermined by the insured. This is deducted for every claim compulsorily by car insurance companies. The amount that is to be deducted is fixed beforehand depending on the type and condition of the car. Any claims that arise are paid after the deduction has been made first. If this type of clause is mandatory in a car insurance company, then the voluntary excess clause is entirely an optional matter as anyway an amount is deducted from the policy holder’s pocket for every claim. So taking a voluntary option is entirely up to the policy holder.
The advantage of opting for a voluntary deductible even after the compulsory clause has been evoked is that the premium paid is reduced on the policy. The premium has a part called ‘own damage’ on which the discount is applied. The more the voluntary deductible clause amount is, the more discount insurance companies give you on the premium. It is important to understand though, that even though the premiums are reduced when you opt for a high voluntary excess deductible, should any claim arise, then your out of pocket expense will also be higher. So it is better to choose an excess deductible clause that you can easily afford should any claim arise. The higher the deductible, the higher your expenses out of pocket will be should any claim arise, and if it is not possible to come up with a large amount at short notice, it could put you in an uncomfortable situation.
A deductible and excess clause has its pros and cons, both long term and short term, which should be taken into account before deciding on it.
Finance
New Medicare Supplement Competition in Texas
The top dogs of Texas’s Medicare Supplement market are getting a run for their money. Two competitive carriers have entered the stage, and are clawing to the top in most Texas zip codes. Cigna, insured by American Retirement Life Insurance Company, and Manhattan Life have been catching the eyes of Texas agents and consumers of late. With low premiums and speedy processing, it’s no wonder that these two carriers are succeeding in drawing enormous amounts of new business and notoriety so quickly.
American Retirement Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Cigna, began selling Medicare Supplements in Texas early February of 2013. In the past year, ARLIC has delivered highly competitive rates– improving the Texas Medicare Supplement landscape drastically. Prior to the Cigna brand, only three carriers could really offer the lowest premiums: Omaha Insurance, Oxford Life, and Continental Life (Aetna). These carriers each have their own zip codes that they pursue competitively. Your chances of getting more than 1 or 2 “good” rates in each zip code were low a year ago. You either got Omaha, Oxford, or Continental, alongside one of the less-competitive brands. It was slim pickins.
Now that Cigna has been added to the mix, consumers are finding better rates, as well as more options for selecting a quality carrier.
Cigna also offers a quick and easy application process, as does Manhattan Life. Via an electronic application, agents are able to submit new business and save their clients money effortlessly. New business is typically issued anywhere from 3 days to 2 weeks (they boast policy issues of 3-5 days). Of course, this is also dependent on the time of year the application is being submitted– Open Enrollment months are busier, inevitably.
Due to their inexpensive rates, Cigna has seen a boom in demand. They are quickly hiring more staff to keep up with the demand for their product. This growth in their company within the first year of business is extraordinary, and can only mean success. If you are a consumer, and are worried about the financial outlook of this company, this should reassure you that ARLIC’s low rates and the Cigna brand are here to stay.
Located in Austin, Texas, ARLIC’s rates are highly competitive for residents of Travis county and surrounding areas. There are also a few other “hot” areas, such as zip codes in and around North Texas. If you are a Medicare Supplement policyholder living in one of these areas, it may be time to call an agent and have your current policy reviewed.
ARLIC offers plans A,F, G, and N– which are also available in 18 other states. You can check availability at ARLIC’s website.
A more recent addition to the Texas Medicare Supplement market is Manhattan Life. A few months ago, Manhattan Life did not sell in Texas. I was completely unaware of this company, to be frank. Then, slowly, I began to see their name pop up on my quote engine– and now when I search Texas zip codes, Manhattan Life is definitely top 5 in most areas, even top 2 in some. I suspect this will change (for the better) as they grow in the next year.
Similar to Cigna, Manhattan Life is a reputable and financially sound carrier, which is part of a larger family; Central United Life, Western United Life, and Family Life are all close relatives, and trusted brands in the industry.
Along with Texas, Manhattan Life offers Medigap plans in AZ, GA, IL, IN, MI, MS, NC, NE, PA, SC, TN, TX, and VA. The plans available for purchase include A, B, C, D, F, G, M, and N, offering more breadth than ARLIC (although not all are offered in each state).
Both Cigna and Manhattan Life are leading in many areas around Texas. While Cigna is still number one out of the two, I suspect Manhattan Life to target more specific niches if it hasn’t already done so. I also expect both companies to evolve in the next few years– whether this means steadying their rates and focusing on specific areas or perhaps in Manhattan Life’s case, pushing Cigna out of the top spot; only time will tell.
A few consumers have expressed worries about purchasing a policy from a new carrier and then having the carrier pull a “bait and switch” by spiking the rates and leaving their clients stuck with large premiums. While I will not guarantee anything, I do not think that would be a smart technique for either company. Remember, even though their rates are low, they are still competing with powerhouses who have been selling in Texas for years. It will take them 5-10 years to gain a solid reputation amidst such domineering competition.
Luckily for consumers, the emergence of these new products is only pushing rates to be more competitive. If you have never considered having your policy reviewed, now is the perfect time to call an agent as carriers are fighting for your business more than ever.
