How to Budget Money – Proven Tips & Advice
A budget gives financial discipline to an individual or organization. Learning how to budget money is vital because it helps you plan your assets, income, expenditure and investments and puts you on firm financial ground. A budget is therefore a financial plan that helps you track expenditure, exercise control over the money you earn and help you to have enough money when unexpected emergencies occur.
The first step making a budget is to know your finances. You should make a list of all your sources of income. Your income may be daily earnings of a self employed professional or a regular paycheck from an employer. Total all the income earned in a month. You should then calculate the average income that you have earned in the last 3 months. This average will form the basis of your expense budget.
The next step in the process of how to budget money is to make a list of fixed expenses. Fixed expenses are expenses that need to be paid every month. Examples of these expenses include rents, utility bills, insurance premiums, loan or mortgage payments.
You should then calculate variable expenses. Variable expenses are expenses that you cannot accurately anticipate. Examples of these expenses are groceries, gasoline, entertainment, hobbies and travel.
The next step in the process of how to budget money is to make a list of expense categories. You should make putting money in a savings account one of the categories. This savings amount should be deemed an investment rather than an expense.
You should first allocate funds from your income to pay off debts like mortgages and loans. You should then allocate funds to pay rents and utilities and other fixed sums like insurance premiums.
Your next step is to allocate funds for variable expenses like groceries, gasoline, entertainment, eating out and hobby expenses.
The next step in the process of how to budget money is to put the amount allocated as savings into a savings account. This should be the first payment from your income every month.
You should keep track of your variable expenses through the month and make sure that you do not exceed the amount allocated in your budget for groceries or gasoline. If you feel your grocery expenses are higher than what you anticipated, try cutting down on entertainment or some other variable expense.
The last step in the process of how to budget money is to stick to your budget strictly. Review your expenses every month and try to increase or decrease the money allotted in different categories according to your needs. Sticking to the same budget every month may not work all the time because the cost of goods and services do not remain the same.
Financial success is the result of careful financial management. Financial management requires careful planning and this financial plan is called a budget. Once you know how to budget money, you will always be in control of your expenses and in sound financial health.
Common Challenges Entrepreneurs Encounter and How To Overcome Them
Have an optimistic bent of mind and be ready to take on the challenges. Recognize the common problems that you may have to face at various stages of entrepreneurship. Glance through the following to find out what they are and how you can overcome them:
Getting overwhelmed
As you shift from the corporate world to your own business startup, you may have to deal with a lot of varied responsibilities. Even though you have a good experience in your area, this is altogether a different ball game! In this case, you are the boss, as well as the customer service individual, marketer and so on. Do not be discouraged only because you are getting too overwhelmed every now and then. This can happen not only to small business owners but also to more successful ones.
What is the solution?
Instead of getting perplexed and worked up, focus on taking small steps toward solving this problem. Make a detailed to-do list and allocate your work accordingly. Set realistic goals for your daily work.
It also helps to take time off once in a while. Take mini breaks from work a few times during the day. Keep your weekend to yourself. Do not think about work when you are away from office.
You should schedule work in such a way that too much work does not pile up on your desk. If need be, hire professionals to help you out or outsource your tasks.
Financial support
One of the top ingredients in running a smooth business is money. You can go out there and compete successfully in the market if your business is founded on a strong financial base. For small businesses, however, finance is a point of concern.
What is the solution?
It always pays to be patient. Hold on to your ground and work as hard as you can. Remember that the results you reap will always be equal to the effort you put in. But since it takes time to be successful in business, you need to have a lot of patience. Meanwhile, educate yourself well with the ropes of marketing. Find ways of fundraising so that you can generate enough money to make more money through business. No matter you have good or bad business credit you can get small business loan easily from small business lenders available.
No hand of support
While some business owners receive overwhelming support from their family, kids and friends, others do not find support or encouragement from any source. This lack of moral or business support or that from close ones can negatively affect an entrepreneur.
What is the solution?
Start networking with local business organizations that share your goals. Discuss your ideas and visions and try to find out theirs. Help each other and keep growing together.
Thinking of giving up
It is very easy to want to give up when you are running a business. It takes a lot of effort and time to get established, and at times you feel things are not going the way you wanted it to go. You do not see results in spite of putting in all you have. You are moving toward a financial crunch and woulds soon be drained of funds
What is the solution?
This attitude is the greatest enemy of success. All you need to do is stop entertaining such thoughts and nurture positive thinking instead. Have an optimistic attitude toward your goals and dreams, and believe that you will eventually reach there.
Step back and see from distance what changes you need to bring in order to quicken the growth of your business. Surround yourself with positive people who will inspire you with their meaningful inputs. Read success stories and articles in order to motivate yourself.
Analyzing a Commercial Mortgage Loan – Debt Service Coverage Ratio
In the past few articles, some of the criteria and analysis that go into the determination of the viability of a commercial mortgage loan have been discussed. We have looked at how we get to a building’s net operating income or NOI. This is key, because it tells us how much, after expenses, the building earns. And remember, in a commercial loan the key is what the building earns. This is why to side by side buildings with the same number of stores and apartments above can be worth two different amounts. Different levels of NOI! We have looked at capitalization rate, or the return that a buyer of a commercial property wants on their investment. We showed how this number, along with NOI, can give us an idea of what a building is worth.
Debt Service Coverage Ratio or DSCR
We are now going to look at the most important number, the number which will go a long way in determining whether or not a commercial mortgage loan can get funded. It is a number that can get a loan amount cut, or even potentially increased. This number is the debt service coverage ratio, or DSCR. Remember what we said early on in Article 1. Commercial mortgage loans are not about LTV, but they are about the DSCR.
DSCR is not a complicated formula, but it will tell us if the debt service (principal + interest) of a given loan amount at a given interest rate will be adequately covered by the NOI that the building produces. Again? Will the annual NOI divided by the annual debt service coverage of the desired loan result in a DSCR high enough to satisfy the lender. Typically, the minimum DSCR level will be 1.20X or 1.25X depending on the property type.
Remember that the mortgage rate cannot be higher than the cap rate, or the building will not debt service. Another way to look at it: You can’t borrow money at Bank 1 at 7% and turn around and invest it at Bank 2 at 6%. This is not a winning proposition, and in commercial mortgage terms will not get you the DSCR that you need.
Now let’s take a look at an example. Remember that the calculations are not complicated, but the results are critical to the success or failure of loan funding:
NOI = $80,000 Annual Mortgage Expense = $65,000
DSCR = $80,000/$65,000 = 1.23X which is OK for certain property types
What if the NOI goes down, or the mortgage expense goes up?
NOI = $75,000 Annual Mortgage Expense = $68,000
$75,000/$68,000 = 1.1X DSCR which is not a good number.
A way around this is a lower loan amount which will result in a lower mortgage expense. This will require a larger down payment for a purchase, or lower proceeds in the event of a refi.
In any event, the bottom line still remains that:
The Income Producing Property Must Be Able To Support Itself!
Future of Biometrics in Banking & Financial Services
The financial sector is in the process of change by the new forms of communication available in the market. Trends like fingerprint scanner are gaining increasing strength in the financial landscape, causing banks to bet on the integration of all possible channels of communication to satisfy the demands of the client. The authentication of the client and the protection of their identity are one of the most current issues in the banking sector. Faced with security challenges, banks and financial organizations are increasingly considering the incorporation of biometric technology in their platforms.
Biometrics is based on unique physical characteristics (heart rate, blood characteristics such as pressure, protein level, cholesterol, among other traits) and behavioural characteristics. Historically, fingerprint recognition has been the preferred choice in the financial sector.
Over time, the biometric security system is likely to replace personal identification numbers (PINs) for ATM security and other scenarios. This change in the market is occurring faster than initially anticipated, with global biometric bank banking revenue expectations of up to $ 4 billion by 2021.
The wide adoption of mobile equipment with integrated biometric system allows the evolution of biometrics in the banking industry. More and more smartphones and tablets are equipped with biometric scanners for the authentication process inside a mobile banking platform. To cite one example, credit card customers can authenticate payments online by scanning their fingerprints or by a selfie. In this way, users are already prepared for biometric authentication in mobile banking and ATMs.
In relation to Online Banking, there is a greater use of biometric devices to capture Unique Identities at the beginning of the contact. Based on national identity programs, banks use identity credentials extracted from identity cards to provide strong authentication for client transactions. Also, facial biometrics is another tool that allows the digitization of financial activities. Through it, users can verify their identity and conduct banking transactions online. It is a solution that is easy to implement and use, both for the bank and for the mobile banking user, enabling the client to have secure access to the system from a computer or smartphone or with a video camera.
The adoption of mobile banking is booming in the country, while fingerprint biometric identification at ATMs is still in an incipient stage.
Banks are digitizing their operations gradually and responding to the needs of users, who benefit from not having to memorize countless passwords to be able to carry out banking transactions.
The biometric solutions represent, then, a turning point for the security of the banks. In the finance industry, implementing biometric authentication methods is critical to building trust in customers and raising the level of protection in banking transactions. The adoption of biometric technology by banks enhances the end user experience and helps to resist fraud and identity abuse.
