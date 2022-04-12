Finance
How to Find High Risk Connecticut Car Insurance Rates For Cheap
If you need to know how to find high risk Connecticut car insurance for cheap, you might be feeling a bit desperate. Many people feel helpless once they realize they are considered a high risk driver for car insurance, whether it’s after a DUI or a string of bad accidents. This article will help you understand first if you need a CT high risk car insurance policy, and if you do, it will show you how to find high risk Connecticut car insurance for cheap, without a ton of added stress.
What Defines A High Risk Driver In CT
If you aren’t sure what characterizes a high risk driver, here are the standard aspects that place someone in the “high risk” category:
Young drivers, typically between the ages of 16-21.
License suspensions, SR22’s, and DUI’s on the driving record.
Three or more moving violations/two or more at-fault accidents over a three year period.
Lapses in insurance due to cancellation/non-renewals or non-payment.
Low credit scores.
If you put a “check” next to one or more of these, most likely you have the misfortune of the title of high risk driver.
4 Ways To Find Cheap High Risk CT Auto Insurance
Finding cheap high risk auto insurance in Connecticut includes many of the same techniques that anyone looking for cheap insurance should employ.
1. Consider the vehicle you are insuring. If you know your rates will be more expensive because of your high risk, think about switching to a cheaper vehicle to put insurance on.
2. If you are able to change (or already have) to an older vehicle that would not require comprehensive and collision, get a policy with the state required coverage: bodily injury at $20,000/$40,000, property damage at $10,000 and uninsured motorists coverage at $20,000/$40,000. Do not mistake this for only carrying the required coverage on all vehicles; if you underinsure your vehicles that should have comprehensive and collision, it will only worsen your financial situation should you be involved in an at-fault accident.
3. Research discounts that you may qualify to receive on your insurance policy. If you are a young driver, look into companies to see if they offer a good student discount to lower your premium.
4. Compare, compare, compare! This is the most important aspect to finding cheap high risk CT car insurance rates. Look at the major companies in Connecticut, but more importantly, check out some of your local insurance companies as well. Often times certain insurance companies will cater to high risk drivers, so make sure to compare at least five different companies. Just because you receive an unfavorable rate from one insurance company does not mean that the next insurance company you investigate will react in the same fashion. Underwriting standards differ from one auto insurer to the next so it can pay off to shop around.
Find Cheap High Risk Connecticut Car Insurance Quotes Today!
If you want to know how to find high risk CT car insurance for cheap, start by comparing rates from multiple companies side by side.
Finance
Why Are Health Insurance Premiums Still Rising After The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act?
Since no one seems willing to discuss the real reasons that health insurance premiums are increasing dramatically since the passage of the PPACA (Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act). Let me break down the 3 primary reasons. They are as follows:
1.) My Blue Cross Group clients are receiving 35.63% renewal rate increases this year for the first time in 15 years. Their prior premium increases were no where near this amount. This is not isolated to Blue Cross either. These premium increases are happening in many markets across the United States in both the Individual and Group markets. I’m simply using Blue Cross as an example since the name is most widely recognized. These increases are due in large part to the fact that multiple new “Preventative Care” mandates were imposed upon all “non-grandfathered” health insurance plans as of 9/23/2010 under the PPACA. A “Non-grandfathered” plan is a plan that was purchased after the PPACA (a.k.a “Obamacare”) was signed in to law on March 23, 2010. Keep in mind, these were all mandated to be covered no later than 1/1/2011 without a co pay or a deductible required. See list of mandates http://www.healthcare.gov/law/about/provisions/services/lists.html
2.) Multiple new policy design changes have also been mandated. If you have a Group health plan you’ve already received those new mandates.
3.) Now we come to reason number three. The new PPACA mandated Medical Loss Ratios or “MLR’s”. This is why health insurance premiums are increasing on Non-Grand-Fathered plans as well. For more about the new MLR’s visit: http://www.heritage.org/Research/Reports/2010/01/Squeezing-out-Private-Health-Plans Who in their right mind thinks forcing all the following new mandates on to every health insurance policy in the country would actually “bend the cost curve down“?
In fact, mandates are a major reason why health insurance premiums have been increasing exponentially over the last few decades. In 1979 there were 252 mandates in force in health care, by 2007 there were nearly 1900. With the implementation of the PPACA we have tipped the scales at nearly 2000 mandates. Keep piling them on and costs will continue to rise.
Finance
Travel Insurance Buying Tips
We are all quite vulnerable when we travel because it usually means venturing out of our comfort-zones, and travel insurance is the only way to shield ourselves against monetary losses when things do go wrong. So here are some very useful tips to ensure you buy the right travel insurance that will protect you against such expected financial losses.
- The most important thing to remember with travel insurance is that you are effectively buying an agreement, so always READ THE FINE PRINT, especially the exclusions at a coverage level and the general exclusions. They are written in legal jargon, so be sure to seek clarification on anything that you don’t understand.
- All Insurance companies are classified as financial institutions and are consequently regulated by the government organizations like the Financial Services Authority in the UK. So be sure to check this.
- One of the major risks is trip cancellation, so ensure you buy the travel insurance as soon as your trip is confirmed, even if you are not traveling for months. It’s not going to cost you anymore and your cover kicks in as soon as you purchase the trip insurance.
- Always check the deductibles! A deductible, also known as excess, is what the insurance company deducts before payout on claims. For e.g. if you put in a travel medical claim of USD300 and the deductible is USD150, you’ll only get USD150.
- Be wary of companies offering cheap travel insurance premiums, more often than not they have very high deductibles.
- Check the payout for children because some insurance companies only pay half the payout for children, which is ridiculous because the trip costs for a child is almost the same as for adults.
- You need to count the start day and the end day of your trip when buying travel insurance. E.g. if you are departing on 05-April and arriving back on 10-April, your need cover for 6 days and not 5 days!
- Don’t get taken in by the high coverages like 10 million medical cover, its highly unlikely that you’ll need that. Stay focused on the actual cover you feel need. For instance, if you are traveling with expensive business equipment, then you need to ensure that is covered adequately.
- Check the payout ceiling because insurance companies tend to have a limitation on the maximum payout. For instance payout for personal belongings could be USD5000, but the maximum payout per item may only be USD1000. So that may not be adequate to cover your expensive golf clubs. Most insurance companies will list the payouts clearly, if they don’t, avoid them.
- If you are are frequent traveler you may want to consider taking an annual multi-trip travel insurance because it can save you time and money. Some insurance companies even throw in free extras like ski cover.
Finance
Seychelles Incorporation Benefits
Favourably and strategically situated in the Indian Ocean, enjoying political stability and having the right legal and administrative frameworks in place, nowadays the Seychelles is becoming one of the most attractive offshore jurisdictions. It is highly recommended for those seeking an efficient and secure offshore company structure.
Let’s define the most attractive features of this jurisdiction and discuss how anyone can benefit from incorporation offshore company in the Seychelles.
Seychelles entered the offshore financial services industry in December 1994, following the enactment of the International Business Company Act 1994 and other legislation. Despite its small size and some other limitations, the Seychelles offshore sector had managed to succeed over the past decades. More than 30.000 Seychelles International Business Companies (IBCs) have been registered, with more than 600 new offshore companies being registered every month.
As a relative newcomer to the offshore industry, Seychelles has a greater number of company names available than some other jurisdictions. Seychelles IBC benefits from zero local taxation, very few restrictions or reporting requirements and superior confidentiality. It remains competitive even in the face of increased OECD enforcement and pressure from other well respected offshore centres. The government of Seychelles is encouraging more and more foreign investment through the development of the International Business industry. This strategy encompasses the registration of IBCs, the offshore trade zones, the registration of ships and aircraft, as well as banking and insurance.
Following is a synopsis of the key positive facts that make a Seychelles IBC one of the most tax efficient and secure structures in the world.
1. Seychelles IBC is not subject to taxation within the Seychelles. It pays only the Government License fee. The law provides that all exemptions for a Seychelles IBC shall remain in force for a period of 20 years from the date of incorporation;
2. Incorporation fees are fixed for life. Even if the annual renewal fees are increased in the future, a company incorporated before such an increase came into effect will not be affected adversely. If the fees were reduced, however, the same company would be entitled to pay the reduced amount;
3. There is no requirement to file and submit any form of annual accounts or returns. However, if they are kept there is no requirement for an audit. No doubt this makes it simple to establish and operate an IBC;
4. There is no minimum share capital requirement and the capital may be denominated into any currency. Shares can be issued with or without par value;
5. Seychelles IBCs can be set up with bearer shares which do not have the beneficial owner’s name on record. It is possible to make use of nominee directors. That means such a company structure is private and confidential;
6. Corporate directors are allowed when creating the company;
7. Only one shareholder and one director are required, both of whom may be the same person. Their details do not appear on any public records;
8. Shareholders, directors and officers need not be resident in the Seychelles and there is no stipulation as to their nationality;
9. Shareholders and directors meetings need not be held in the Seychelles, may be attended by proxy, telephone meetings are possible. There is no requirement for a regular Annual General Meeting;
10. The Memorandum and Articles of Association are the only documents to be held on the public record. These documents do not contain any indication as to the actual shareholders or the beneficial owners;
11. No foreign exchange control or other financial controls are imposed;
12. Seychelles IBCs are low costly with an annual license fee of only $100 for an authorized share capital of up to $100.000 ($1.000 for authorized capital over $100.000);
13. Speedy incorporation procedures and simple ongoing administration. New IBC is usually incorporated within 24 hours;
14. Fee anniversary is 12 months from incorporation, not December 31st;
15. IBCs may engage in any lawful business in any country and may carry on transactions in whatever currencies they choose;
16. Although a locally established IBC cannot trade within the Seychelles, it may enter into business with any other Seychelles IBC, it can be used to own or to manage a yacht or private aircraft which is registered in Seychelles for example;
17. Local legislation actually permits the migration of companies which are already registered in other jurisdictions, which can be particularly useful;
18. Seychelles is not subject to the EU Savings Tax Directive, unlike some other offshore tax havens;
19. Seychelles has avoided entering any information-sharing agreements with foreign countries or organizations for exchange of financial aid;
20. Not highlighted by OECD;
21. Not yet widely perceived as a tax haven;
22. There is a continuous expansion of the Double Taxation Treaty network. Being a latecomer to the tax treaty network, it is concluding treaties, which are most relevant to the needs of new century;
23. Signatory to Hague Convention (1961) for Apostille.
In order to qualify as an IBC, the following restrictions are imposed:
1. IBCs must operate outside Seychelles, no business may be carried on in jurisdiction. However, these companies may invest in shares in local companies or buy government bonds in Seychelles;
2. It may not own real estate in Seychelles. Property may be leased for office use only;
3. It can not be used for banking, insurance or registered agent business.
In that way, IBCs are the most popular unless operations take place in Seychelles International Trade Zone. Meanwhile, businesses trading in the Seychelles, as well as banks, insurance companies and mutual funds show preference for various types of companies formed under the Companies Act 1972. In 2003, the government legislated for new additional types of company: Special Licence Companies (CSL), Protected Cell Companies (PCC) and Limited Partnerships.
The CSL is a low-tax company, which is liable to pay 1.5% tax on its world-wide income, with access to the growing number of Seychelles Double Taxation Agreements. It is preferred vehicle for offshore operations requiring treaty benefits. CSL and Limited Partnership may set up an office in Seychelles for the purpose of doing business outside of Seychelles. The PCC is the vehicle for offshore insurance, mutual funds and other approved collective investment schemes. PPC companies are exempt from tax if their insurance or mutual fund activities are licensed by a Seychelles Authority. Just in case, an IBC can be at any time transformed into a CSL.
Generally over last years Seychelles has made steady progress. It enjoys highly comprehensive offshore tax haven legislation in the world. With two main types of offshore companies available in jurisdiction, the classic IBC, which is free of tax, and CSL paying low taxes, Seychelles retain a significant share of the global offshore business marketplace and look ahead with confidence.
