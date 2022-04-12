Humana Insurance – Options for Every Lifestyle

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, was passed in 1996. It is a series of privacy regulations grouped together and known collectively as HIPAA. The purpose of passing the law was to provide increased privacy protection for each individual’s medical documents, particularly those of a confidential nature. Passing the law required changes from health care providers which would therefore have a positive effect on those seeking HIPAA plans. Since the law was passed in 1996, the distribution and transfer of patient information has been considerably altered along with the way health care records are handled in general.

If you are in need of a private health insurance policy, you will benefit greatly from looking into HIPAA plans to ensure your medical privacy. Such insurance plans are offered by the top insurance companies in the country, including United Health Care, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, Aetna, and Assurant. If you meet the six criteria to be eligible for a HIPAA plan, even if you have an existing condition like cancer, diabetes, or arthritis, you are guaranteed for approval.

The necessary qualifications for HIPAA plans begin with the requirement that you not have any other health insurance coverage at the time that you apply or it will be involuntarily terminated shortly. Second, you cannot have let your insurance coverage lapse for more than 63 days. Third, the coverage that you recently lost was a group plan, government-sponsored plan or church plan. If you had an individual plan, it must have been terminated due to a factor outside your control. Fourth, your most recent coverage could not have been terminated because of lack of payment, fraud or misrepresentation. Fifth, you cannot also be eligible for any group plan, Medicare or Medicaid. Sixth and last, you utilized and exhausted group coverage plans that were offered to you, including COBRA.

If you meet these six requirements, you are eligible for HIPAA plans, guaranteed. Almost all health insurance companies, including the ones outlined above, have at least one HIPAA plan to offer their customers. This means you have a lot of choices if you are qualified for such a plan. The best way to get the most comprehensive coverage at the best price is to compare rates from multiple companies that offer coverage in your area. By obtaining free quotes, you have nothing to lose and only a beneficial plan to gain once you choose the right coverage.

If you need assistance in locating particular coverages at a pre-determined price, we can help save 50% on health insurance.