Finance
Humana Insurance – Options for Every Lifestyle
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, was passed in 1996. It is a series of privacy regulations grouped together and known collectively as HIPAA. The purpose of passing the law was to provide increased privacy protection for each individual’s medical documents, particularly those of a confidential nature. Passing the law required changes from health care providers which would therefore have a positive effect on those seeking HIPAA plans. Since the law was passed in 1996, the distribution and transfer of patient information has been considerably altered along with the way health care records are handled in general.
If you are in need of a private health insurance policy, you will benefit greatly from looking into HIPAA plans to ensure your medical privacy. Such insurance plans are offered by the top insurance companies in the country, including United Health Care, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, Aetna, and Assurant. If you meet the six criteria to be eligible for a HIPAA plan, even if you have an existing condition like cancer, diabetes, or arthritis, you are guaranteed for approval.
The necessary qualifications for HIPAA plans begin with the requirement that you not have any other health insurance coverage at the time that you apply or it will be involuntarily terminated shortly. Second, you cannot have let your insurance coverage lapse for more than 63 days. Third, the coverage that you recently lost was a group plan, government-sponsored plan or church plan. If you had an individual plan, it must have been terminated due to a factor outside your control. Fourth, your most recent coverage could not have been terminated because of lack of payment, fraud or misrepresentation. Fifth, you cannot also be eligible for any group plan, Medicare or Medicaid. Sixth and last, you utilized and exhausted group coverage plans that were offered to you, including COBRA.
If you meet these six requirements, you are eligible for HIPAA plans, guaranteed. Almost all health insurance companies, including the ones outlined above, have at least one HIPAA plan to offer their customers. This means you have a lot of choices if you are qualified for such a plan. The best way to get the most comprehensive coverage at the best price is to compare rates from multiple companies that offer coverage in your area. By obtaining free quotes, you have nothing to lose and only a beneficial plan to gain once you choose the right coverage.
If you need assistance in locating particular coverages at a pre-determined price, we can help save 50% on health insurance.
Finance
Senior Health Insurance Plan – Where to Get the Best Rate
Senior health insurance plans can be both expensive and confusing.
What does Medicare cover? Do you need an additional individual health care plan? If so, do you need full medical coverage or will a PPO or HMO suit your needs? And most importantly of all – will you be able to afford the coverage you do need?
Medicare and More
Once you’re 65 years old, Medicare covers some of your medical expenses, such as inpatient hospital care, nursing home care, hospice care, and some home health care, all with no deductible or monthly premium. Additional services such as prescription drugs, doctors’ services, outpatient hospital care, medical equipment, and physical and occupational therapy are also available but include a deductible and monthly premium.
Medicare beneficiaries may also choose to join an HMO or PPO as an alternative to traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Seniors must choose a physician from within the network, but the plans provide the full range of Medicare services at a lower cost.
While Medicare covers many health care expenses, it does not cover everything. In addition to Medicare, many seniors choose an additional health care plan to cover the gaps and help reduce out-of-pocket expenses.
The most affordable individual policies are HMOs or PPOs, in which seniors receive lower premiums in exchange for less flexibility in choosing a health care provider.
Finding an Affordable Plan
If you’re looking for an affordable senior health insurance plan, whether to supplement or replace Medicare, you should go to an insurance comparison website to run some quotes. On these websites, you can quickly and easily obtain quotes from multiple A-rated insurance companies.
You simply fill out a secure online form with information about yourself and your insurance needs. Once you submit the form, you’ll begin to receive quotes from insurance companies.
At the best insurance comparison websites, insurance experts are standing by to talk with you and answer any questions you have about senior health insurance plans.
Finance
Insurance Agency Lead Scoring
Many insurance agencies have not yet formalized their lead scoring system. This is a worthwhile endeavor for all agencies, and one which should be revisited every year, while tracking the return on investment of their marketing programs.
What is lead scoring? It is a methodology used to rank prospects against a scale, and then assign a value to determine interest level and distribution. For example, let’s say a trucking insurance lead appointment arrives at your agency. This lead is with an owner of 15 power units, they use company drivers, and they are unhappy with their carrier. Perhaps your lead scoring system falls on a 1 to 10 scale, and this lead is scored an 8. What might receive a higher score? And what types of leads are outside of profile, and what score would they receive? Perhaps prospects need to score an 8 to appear on your producer scorecards.
Is the lead distributed to producers by territory? Does your lead handling process vary by type of lead, product or prospect? For example, are commercial leads separated by large and small business, by industry or product? Are benefit leads parsed by groups over and under 50? And does your agency have a tracking system in place to determine how many leads showed for the appointment, moved into the pipeline, received quotes and ultimately convert into new business?
Salespeople, sales managers, producers and other business people often refer to prospects in vague terms such as: new, warm, hot, cold, likely, qualified, etc. These terms do little to better understand a sales pipeline or convey likelihood of purchase to other members of the team. Agencies can consider creating a simple prospect scorecard to resolve this issue and quantify their lead scoring. Formalizing lead scoring offers benefits such as:
- Helps Producers create ideal attributes to form a buyer persona
- Creates a simple numeric system to leverage your buyer persona
- Assigns numeric values to rank your best prospects
- Creates a simple qualification acronym to determine likelihood to close
What should be included in a prospect scorecard?
Use a prospect scorecard to quantify your approach to pipeline building. Some attributes of your ideal client might include revenue, growth rate, client type (business or consumer) and market niche. For example, are you targeting companies with $5m to $10m in revenue? Are your best prospects fast-growing firms, trucking companies, manufacturers or consumers?
If you’re selling to consumers, are they high net worth, middle-income, millennials or senior citizens? Are your prospects in a specific niche market such as banking, insurance, biotech, consulting, education, etc.? Create a scorecard with your ideal attributes and a customized qualification abbreviation to help you determine if you’re selling to an in-profile prospect.
Insurance agencies and brokers seeking to get to the next level with their insurance marketing and lead generation, but lacking the internal resources to achieve their marketing goals, can reach out to a proficient insurance agency marketing firm.
Finance
Ten Good Reasons why you need Car Insurance
It might seem a clever idea at the time but driving without car insurance is one of the stupidest ideas a person can have.
If you own a car don’t move it off the drive without taking out car insurance. You might be lucky and have years of accident free motoring but then again you might not!
Car insurance isn’t meant to be something you make regular use of. Like most insurances the hope is that you will never need to make a claim but if something goes wrong and you are involved in an accident you will certainly live to regret trying to cut corners and save some money through not having car insurance.
If you haven’t go car insurance and are wondering whether or not to get a car insurance quote just take a look at ten good reasons why you should never drive without car insurance again:
1. If you have an accident that is your fault and you don’t have car insurance you could leave a vulnerable victim without the care they need to recover from what is probably the worst ordeal of their life.
2. If you are hit by an uninsured driver and you don’t have car insurance yourself your medical care won’t be covered by any form of personal liability insurance that would have been part of your auto insurance package. Have you had a look at the cost of health care recently!
3. If you are driving without car insurance you are driving illegally.
4. If you don’t have car insurance it can leave you concentrating on who’s following you or who you are passing rather than on the road. Big accident risk.
5. Your inability to fund the one off cost of replacing your car if it was stolen or written off might leave you without transport for a considerable period of time.
6. Driving without car insurance and getting caught could loose you your license.
7. If you are considered high risk it could significantly increase your car insurance premiums. Being caught driving without insurance is likely to push you into the high risk category with most car insurance providers.
8. An unexplained break in your car insurance could impact your no claims discount leaving you with higher car insurance premiums in the future.
9. If you go for a period of time without car insurance you will probably have to lie when you next apply for car insurance. Proven falsifications could result in your car insurance provider revoking insurance cover and not settling a claim.
10. Driving without car insurance could leave you personally liable for significant third party claims in the event of an accident!
If you are still tempted to drive without car insurance just try and imagine how you would feel if you hit a child. Then imagine how much worse you would feel if you then left that child without the money to fund their health care or any form of financial compensation for the devastating impact an accident might have on their life.
Don’t ever drive without car insurance!
